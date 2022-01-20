Celebrities
“Why Are We Like This” Looks Back At 2021’s Top Trends From The World Wild Web
Whew… Who else is happy to make it to 2022 in one piece? One thing’s for sure, we couldn’t have made it without our senses of humor! But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s have a look back and what we survived.
Just when we thought we’d made it through 2020, 2021 came through with its own special level of absolute ridiculousness. Regardless, together as a culture, we have survived the madness with hella jokes, mad memes and the spirits of our funny a** ancestors. This is “Why Are We Like This.”
In the first part of “Why Are We Like This,” we explore the January 6th insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, Bernie Sanders’ inauguration look, Gorilla Glue Girl, the red flag trend, African-American urges, the rules of engagement for Spades, stacking in Uno games, cancel culture and more! We had tweets, memes, tiktoks, reels, lives, clubhouse rooms and more all about these topics and EVERYBODY had so much to say. Thank goodness too, because those jokes gave us all life!
Check out “Why Are We Like This” below:
Are you a spades player, an Uno player or none of the above? What was your favorite memory from the 2021 trends? Did you take part in the red flag tweets? Which red flag got the most laughs in your group chat? How about the African-American urges? Which African-American urges are strongest for you?
Has anyone checked on Gorilla Glue Girl in 2022? We have questions that need answers!
Adam Rippon Married: Olympian Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala In Intimate NYE Ceremony
The Olympic figure skater announced that he and his longtime partner tied the knot in a spur of the moment ceremony.
A belated congratulations to Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala! The Olympic skater announced that he and his partner had gotten married on New Year’s Eve in a Wednesday January 19 Instagram post. Adam, 32, and JP, 34, posted a selfie together along with their dog, and they seemed incredibly happy to be newlyweds! The pair were all smiles in a selfie, taken in Los Angeles.
Both Adam and JP shared a pair of photos with JP holding up their dog, while the Olympic Bronze medalist gave his now-husband a kiss. Adam joked about how spur of the moment the pair’s wedding was in his comment. “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect,” he wrote in the caption. JP shared the same photos (plus a video of them in the car on the day of their wedding). He wrote that it the intimate ceremony was “Exactly what we wanted,” and mentioned that their dog Tony now has “two happy dads.”
While it may have been an intimate ceremony without family nearby, Adam’s mom Kelly Rippon showed how much she loves her son and new son-in-law with sweet comments on both of their posts. “I am the luckiest mom in the world!” she wrote on Adam’s post. “It was the best way to start the new year! Still smiling.”
Adam and JP announced their engagement back in February 2021. Adam wrote that while the pair may not have gotten a lot of time to bond during 2020, the former Dancing With The Stars winner spent plenty of time with his now-husband when he went for an extended visit to Finland, where JP was building a cottage. “we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word..’duh!’” he wrote at the time. After getting engaged early in 2021, it must have been a magical end to the year to get to say “I do” on New Year’s Eve.
Psalm West, 2, Rides A Scooter While Playing In The Park With Big Sis Chicago, 4 – Photos
Siblings stick together! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, looked adorable and happy playing together in the park in new photos.
Is there anything better than a day of play? New photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, show the sweet siblings laughing and playing together with their bodyguard on January 19. Psalm cruised comfortably on a scooter, sticking his tongue out with concentration as Chicago giggled chasing behind him. With a bodyguard nearby holding a helmet, the kids appeared to be having a fun and relaxing day out in Beverly Hills.
Always in style, the Kardashian-West kiddos each rocked tan Yeezy’s from their dad’s label. Psalm took a page out of his dad’s playbook wearing a cool and casual velour sweatshirt, while girly-girl Chicago wore bouncy pigtail braids and a matching pink sweatsuit.
Last week, Psalm was also seen getting in quality time with his dad during an outing in LA. Fresh off a whirlwind weekend with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye spent time with Psalm and siblings North, 8, and Saint, 6, playing board games as a family at an LA hotel. Even amidst their parent’s ongoing drama, the kids have spent quality time with both Mom and Dad. Kim, (who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28) shared sweet photos of the family– without Kanye– looking glamorous at a small Christmas Eve celebration in December, as well.
Chicago recently celebrated her 4th birthday with a special party, where Kanye helped his daughter take a hit at a unicorn-shaped piñata. Kanye alleged that Kim originally hid the address of the birthday party from him, which he claimed was her way of keeping him from his children. But after Travis Scott reportedly shared the address with Kanye, the father-daughter pair seemed happy and relaxed celebrating her birthday together.
A Legend Immortalized: 20 Quotes That Prove ‘Pharaoh Of Fabulosity’ André Leon Talley Was As Wise As He Was Fashionable
Former Vogue creative director and fashion icon André Leon Talley died Tuesday at the age of 73, and the world of fashion is still mourning his loss. But a funny thing happens when someone as wise, outspoken, and influential as Talley was transitions—their words live on forever.
Talley was blessed with an eye for fashion, a mind for fashion journalism and a thunderous voice that refused to be stifled by America, the fashion industry, the overwhelmingly white world of journalism or the stronghold eurocenticity has on what is or isn’t considered beautiful.
Talley was “the first Black man to hold his position at Vogue, and oftentimes he was the only Black person in the front row at fashion shows,” Vogue wrote in his obituary about their “Pharaoh of Fabulosity”, and he could have been content in being the first and one of the few.
You’d be surprised how many Black people have no problem getting one foot through the door and then using the other to kick down the ladder. Talley did his best to use both feet to stomp that door into splinters—which is to say he used his platform relentlessly to promote and push for diversity in his industry.
So to celebrate the man and his legacy, we have compiled 20 quotes from André Leon Talley that should still be remembered and honored long after his death—starting with that time he told America about its dusty-a** self.
1. “So far, it’s been a bleak streak over here in America! You know what? It’s a famine of beauty. The famine of beauty, honey! My eyes are starving for beauty!”
2. “If Marc Jacobs can wear a lace dress, I can wear a kaftan or anything else I want, at any time.”
3. “Wearing clothes should be a personal narrative of emotion. I always respond to fashion in an emotional way.”
4. “I don’t consider myself a slave to fashion, but a custodian and curatorial person of fashion.”
5. “People love fashion exhibits because they can fantasize. They can respond to a dress even if they can never wear a dress like that.”
6. “I do believe there’s a heaven. I do believe that God has given me the resilience and the survival skills to withstand the chiffon trenches.”
7. “You cannot live your life in the elitist world of fashion and not step out or you’re disconnected. You have to realize that fashion is not the endgame.”
8. “There is room in today’s world for men to wear dresses.”
9. “Beauty is health. Health is beauty.”
10. “People need to be edited; life needs to be edited. I need to be edited.”
11. “I have always admired stylishly confident women who dress with great authority. This lifelong love of elegance began with the humble wardrobe of my late grandmother Mrs. Bennie Frances Davis.”
12. “I like the idea of being warm and secure. That’s what home should be. That you have a sense of warmth, security, love, and you love the things around you and surround yourself with beauty.”
13. “I would have loved to have been at Vogue in the 60s when Mrs. Vreeland was there. But then I wouldn’t have been at Vogue in the 60s because they wouldn’t have had a black male editor at a fashion magazine the way they did in 1983.”
15. “You can be aristocratic without having been born into an aristocratic family.”
16. “Have knowledge of what you’re talking about. Read and be curious. Always listen. Be prepared when you’re doing something. That’s especially true in the fashion world.”
17. “When I have interns, I always say, ‘Handwritten thank-you notes can make a difference.’ People remember that – not an e-mail, a handwritten note in an envelope.”
18. “I love people—it is not the fashion, it is the people in fashion I love.”
19. “I’d like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people – that I nurtured someone and taught them to pursue their dreams and their careers, to leave a legacy.”
And you did, sir. You made a difference for young people and people of color across the world.
Rest well, André Leon Talley, your legacy will live on.
