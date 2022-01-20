Connect with us

Why Paris Hilton Thinks Pete Davidson Is An ‘Awesome’ Partner For BFF Kim Kardashian

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Why Paris Hilton Thinks Pete Davidson Is An ‘Awesome’ Partner For BFF Kim Kardashian
Paris Hilton is here for the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson romance. She said the power couple are ‘just so cute together.’

Paris Hilton, 40, has given her stamp of approval on longtime pal Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Pete Davidson. “I’m so happy to see her [Kim] happy,” Paris told Access via Zoom call on Jan. 19, after she was asked about the A-list couple. “She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they’re just so cute together,” Paris added.

After the interviewer noted that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, are “an unexpected” duo, Paris pointed out how Pete’s sense of humor may have sealed the deal for Kim. “Funny guys are awesome, they always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and it is just good vibes,” the socialite said. “It’s really cute.”

Paris Hilton; Pete Davidson (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock)

As an old friend of Kim’s, Paris has been asked about the Pete relationship before. In fact, the new romance briefly came up when the blonde beauty got stopped by a TMZ photographer days before her Nov. 2021 wedding to Carter Reum. When asked if Kim received an invite, Paris nodded yes; but when asked if Pete would be her plus one, she remained mum. As fans know, Kim did in fact attend Paris’ weekend-long fairytale wedding. She even helped straighten Paris’ dress! Pete, however, didn’t make it to the star-studded event.

Kim and Pete’s bond started about a month before Paris’ wedding, when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. The pair then sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on Oct. 29, followed by multiple dinner dates in Pete’s native New York. They’ve been going strong ever since, and even recently jetted off to The Bahamas for a brief, romantic vacation.

Earlier this month, a source told HollywoodLife how different Kim’s relationship with Pete is compared to her estranged husband, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with KanyePete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source spilled. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

Celebrities

Jason Momoa spotted without his wedding ring in first outing as single man following split from wife Lisa Bonet

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Jason Momoa was spotted without his wedding ring in his first outing as a single man following split from wife Lisa Bonet 1
Jason Momoa turned heads when he stepped out for the first time in Los Angeles since announcing his split from wife Lisa Bonet, but his muscles weren’t the only things that grabbed attention.

The 42-year-old newly single star was photographed without his wedding ring while running errands around town on Sunday. His outing comes less than one week after revealing his marriage to the actress was over.

Momoa flashed his physique wearing a black Bob Marley t-shirt, ripped jeans, and boots. Sporting a dark-colored hat, face mask, and sunglasses, the Aquaman actor’s missing metal band was hard not to notice.

Lisa Bonet Was Over Jason Momoa’s Jam-Packed Work Schedule, Wanted More Time With Actor Ahead Of Split

Picking up an empty box while heading into a local grocery store, Bonet’s ex put his bare finger on full display.

See the photos here!

 

Mega

Momoa dropped the breakup bombshell last week, making the announcement in a since-deleted post. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement shared on behalf of the former couple read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Momoa and Bonet were married for four years but were together for more than a decade. They share two children — daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Of course, Bonet is also the mom of actressZoë Kravitz, 33.

As Radar reported, Momoa and Bonet lived separate lives for months before revealing the news, which was allegedly part of the problem.

According to sources, the actress reportedly had enough of her husband being away for work while filming Aquaman and other projects. Momoa has been filming non-stop and hasn’t taken a real break since landing his role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The two “were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” an insider claimed. “They have grown apart because of different focuses.” They also pointed out that Momoa’s focused on work after struggling to land roles for years, while Bonet prefers to be at home.

Jason Momoa was spotted without his wedding ring in his first outing as a single man following split from wife Lisa Bonet 3

 

Mega
Celebrities

Jensen Ackles Says Jessica Alba Was ‘Horrible’ To Work With On ‘Dark Angel’

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Jensen Ackles, Jessica Alba
During a recent interview, actor Jenson Ackles details the ‘undue stress’ he endured while working with Jessica Alba on ‘Dark Angel.’

Actor Jensen Ackles just detailed his experience working with actress Jessica Alba on James Cameron‘s 2000 sci-fi drama Dark Angel, and apparently, it wasn’t such a great ride. Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast on Jan. 18, Jensen revealed working with Jessica was actually “horrible” but confirmed he “told this to her face.”

He then prefaced his retelling of the experience by noting that he loves the actress and that she was “under an immense amount of pressure” being a young new star of the show while also navigating a “rocky” relationship with her co-star Michael Weatherly that caused “undue stress” on the set. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jessica’s reps for comment.

The Supernatural star went on, “I was just kind of, I was the new kid on the block and I got picked on by the lead,” he claimed. “Like the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do. She had it out for me. It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She was like, ‘Oh here’s the pretty boy the network brought in for more window dressing because that’s what we need.’”
Jensen then shared that Jessica still acted the same way in front of the crew which left him wondering, “What the f—? What did I do?” He then claimed he retaliated against his co-star by fighting “fire with fire,” saying, “So I was just like, ‘Oh, looks like we’re getting bitch Alba today, everybody hang onto your nuts.’”
Jensen Ackles, Jessica Alba (Kathy Hutchins/Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

The Smallville star continued by saying that the crew “loved it” when he pushed back against the Dark Angel star, causing Jessica to feel like, “Okay, now I can just be a dick to him and he’ll be a dick to me and that’s how we’ll roll.” Although the actor said he sometimes felt “bullied,” it did build “some mutual respect” between the two of them.

He also went on to share that the Sin City actress supported him when his grandfather died during production. “She literally walked into my trailer and just held me for half an hour,” he recalled, also sharing that he kept her company in a “platonic, very brother-sister” way whenever her boyfriend at the time Michael was out of town.

“So it was that kind of relationship,” he continued, adding that if she were to walk into the room at that moment, it would be “all hugs” between them. “But she didn’t make it easy on me,” he concluded. 
Celebrities

Check out these hot new Bridgerton Season 2 photos

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Bridgerton Season 2
Netflix just released official photos for Bridgerton season two, offering a rare glimpse of what’s to come in the new episodes. Plus, the streaming service also confirmed the upcoming installment will premiere on March 25.

Netflix shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, featuring stills from Bridgerton season two. The caption read, “Who’s ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for [heart and arrow emoji] luv [heart and arrow emoji]?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH!”

Several O.G. cast members are expected to return, like Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton). However, Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings) isn’t returning for season two.

The new episodes will also feature a few newcomers, including Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Benediction) and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hansen).

See Also

Bridgerton (which is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name) originally premiered on Netflix back in 2020. While season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter in a very powerful family, the second installment will center on her brother’s quest to find love.

Bridgerton Season 2 Photos

Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2

