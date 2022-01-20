Why Paris Hilton Thinks Pete Davidson Is An ‘Awesome’ Partner For BFF Kim Kardashian

Netflix just released official photos for Bridgerton season two, offering a rare glimpse of what’s to come in the new episodes. Plus, the streaming service also confirmed the upcoming installment will premiere on March 25.
Netflix shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, featuring stills from Bridgerton season two. The caption read, “Who’s ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for [heart and arrow emoji] luv [heart and arrow emoji]?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH!”
Several O.G. cast members are expected to return, like Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton). However, Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings) isn’t returning for season two.
The new episodes will also feature a few newcomers, including Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Benediction) and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hansen).
Bridgerton (which is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name) originally premiered on Netflix back in 2020. While season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter in a very powerful family, the second installment will center on her brother’s quest to find love.