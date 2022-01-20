Woman asks TikTok to help her find man who flirted with her – only to find out he’s married | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Connect with us

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

A woman who asked TikTok to help her find a handsome guy who flirted with her was heartbroken to learn he’s already taken.

Blogger and model Mica Renee was disappointed that the handsome man who flirted with her while on vacation in Miami is married with four kids.

Mica got the tea from the horse’s mouth: his long-suffering wife.

The blogger was smitten with the man she briefly flirted with in Miami. So she shared a video of the guy, explaining that she forgot to save his phone number and was desperate to see him again.

“TikTok help me find this man I met in Miami. He walked right into the ocean to introduce himself to me. I was lit when he gave me his number. Hopefully he ain’t married… I was in Miami, looking all good in the ocean, and my friend was taking pics of me. He came up to me and he introduced himself. My friend thought he was bold, so she kept recording.”

The video was viewed more than 5 million times. TikTok sleuths immediately went to work and found the man — who goes by “AJ” on TikTok.

Among the people who reached out to Mica was AJ’s wife, who let her know she and AJ were somewhat happily married with four children.

AJ commented that Mica was doing way too much and should have known that a handsome guy like himself would be taken.

“I wasn’t gonna comment to anything, honestly, because I know the truth [and] everything that happened. But little miss cheater is really trying to run off this clout that she got from completely capping. It’s time for the truth.”

He said they met on the beach in August 2021 and spoke for 7 minutes tops.

“The video you made, you definitely edited it and sliced it in a good way to depict whatever the hell you [are] trying to prove or say. I was already enjoying myself in the ocean, basking in God’s blessings upon me as the sun shined upon my bald head, then you wobbled your a** down to the water.”

Watch the video below.

Posted in Viral Video

Tags: Black bloggers, TikTok news, vacation photos, viral news, viral video

Related Topics:
Melanie Griffith Honors 'Beautiful & Tenacious' Mom Tippi Hedren On 92nd Birthday — See Tribute

January 20, 2022

By

Melanie Griffith & Tippi Hedren
Tippi Hedren is 92! To celebrate ‘The Birds’ actress’s big day, her daughter Melanie Griffith shared a heartwarming post with new and old photos of Tippi.

Melanie Griffith, 64, is spreading the love to her mom Tippi Hedren on her 92nd birthday. Melanie took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 19 to honor The Birds and Marnie actress with a heartfelt tribute that featured several images, some new and some old, of Tippi. While all the photos were taken across decades of Tippi’s life, the iconic actress and animal activist looked gorgeous in each and every shot. She’s truly aged like fine wine!

Tippi Hedren in ‘The Birds’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

Along with the photos, Melanie shared a beautiful message directed at her mother. “Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!!” the Working Girl star wrote. “Happy happy birthday…. I love you very much! 💙♥️💛🌈,” she added. In the comments section, Tippi received more birthday wishes from her daughter’s famous friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer, Amber Valletta, and more.

Tippi welcomed Melanie on August 9, 1957 with her first husband, advertising executive Peter Griffith. The couple got divorced and Peter later passed away at the age of 67 in May 2001. Tippi has been married two more times: first to agent and producer Noel Marshall from 1964 to 1982, and then to steel manufacturer Luis Barrenechea from 1985 to 1992. Melanie is Tippi’s only child.

Melanie Griffith & Tippi Hedren
Melanie Griffith & Tippi Hedren (Photo: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Tippi Hedren
Tippi Hedren (Photo: Everett Collection)

Like her mother, Melanie has been married and divorced three times. Her former marriages were with actors Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas. Melanie has three children: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25. Tippi is very close with her grandchildren, and she’s been able to witness Dakota follow in her footsteps and blossom into a very successful actress in Hollywood.

Katie Maloney Defends Lala Amid GG's "Cheater" Claims, Why She Told Lala About Randall Cheating

January 20, 2022

By

Katie Maloney Stands Up for Lala Kent after GG Gharachedaghi's "Cheater" Allegations, Thinks GG's Comments Are "Weird" and Says “You Don’t Really Know What You’re Saying”
After Lala Kent went public with Randall Emmett‘s alleged affairs, a fellow Bravo star defended him on Twitter.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi posted that Lala was the cheater in the relationship, and she told Lala to stop bashing Randall in the press. Now, after GG’s shady post, Katie Maloney is standing up for her Vanderpump Rules co-star.

In an interview with Page Six, Katie said, “People don’t really know enough about the situation.”

Then, she addressed GG directly: “You don’t really know what you’re saying here.”

On Twitter, GG had written, “If I recall correctly u [Lala] were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”

Shahs of Sunset Golnesa Gharachedaghi Suggests Lala Kent is a Cheater

Katie addressed this hookup (with Ariana Madix) in the interview with Page Six: “We were all there in real-time for that and no one’s calling her a cheater for that.”

She expressed that Lala has the “choice” to discuss the breakup publicly if she wishes. “She can handle this however she wants to handle it,” said Katie. “Why [is GG] publicly speaking on something that has nothing to do with [her]? It’s a little weird to me.”

Katie expressed it was “very easy” to stop speaking to Randall after she learned of his reported affairs.

“It can feel very isolating and lonely when you feel blindsided and, completely out of left field, this person that you were with for so long is not the person that you thought that they were,” she said.

“I got wind of it, and I was the one that called [Lala] to let her know,” said Katie. “I just wanted her to know that she was loved and appreciated and that she’s amazing no matter what. You just want to prop people up.”

Ultimately, Katie thinks Lala is better off without Randall and said “she’s ready to take on the world!”

The Bravo star added, “Obviously, it hasn’t been easy. But she is so tough. I’m proud of her for being strong for her and for [her daughter] Ocean.”

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 6 Months Sober & No Longer 'Craves' Alcohol: 'It's Pretty Cool'

January 20, 2022

By

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 6 Months Sober & No Longer ‘Craves’ Alcohol: ‘It’s Pretty Cool’
Half a year into her new booze-free life, Chrissy Teigen reflected on how ‘happier and more present’ she is and that she’s looking forward to seeing what her ‘future’ holds.

Chrissy Teigen had a reason to celebrate on Wednesday. “6 months no alcohol!” Chrissy, 36, captioned her Jan. 19 Instagram post. The Lip Sync Battle star shared a series of photos of her basking in the sun, while her message reflected on this new sober path. “Honestly, [it] kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”

“I have no idea what I’m doing, honestly,” wrote Chrissy, “but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

Fans greeted Chrissy’s declaration with messages of love and support. Katy Perry commented, “Beautiful.” “Always proud of you, my rascal,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali, while Brooklyn Decker added, “Tough as nails, my friend.” “6 months is something to celebrate,” commented Octavia Spencer. “You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you’re enjoying the ride. That’s something to celebrate.” Rachel Zoe left a string of “clapping hands” emojis, while Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, wrote, “So proud of you, my love.”

(Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Chrissy has been undergoing a transformation, both inside and out. In September, she revealed that she underwent surgery to remove some fat from her cheeks. “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Chrissy said on an Instagram Story while pointing to her cheek. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it.” She added that there was “no shame in my Dr. Diamond game” and tagged plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond in the footage. A few months later, Chrissy shared that she also underwent an eyebrow transplant.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” Chrissy wrote, and her message was shared by Dr. Diamond, who added a warning against plucking off your brows. “I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time,” wrote Dr. Diamond.

