Woman asks TikTok to help her find man who flirted with her – only to find out he’s married | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

A woman who asked TikTok to help her find a handsome guy who flirted with her was heartbroken to learn he’s already taken.

Blogger and model Mica Renee was disappointed that the handsome man who flirted with her while on vacation in Miami is married with four kids.

Mica got the tea from the horse’s mouth: his long-suffering wife.

The blogger was smitten with the man she briefly flirted with in Miami. So she shared a video of the guy, explaining that she forgot to save his phone number and was desperate to see him again.

“TikTok help me find this man I met in Miami. He walked right into the ocean to introduce himself to me. I was lit when he gave me his number. Hopefully he ain’t married… I was in Miami, looking all good in the ocean, and my friend was taking pics of me. He came up to me and he introduced himself. My friend thought he was bold, so she kept recording.”

The video was viewed more than 5 million times. TikTok sleuths immediately went to work and found the man — who goes by “AJ” on TikTok.

Among the people who reached out to Mica was AJ’s wife, who let her know she and AJ were somewhat happily married with four children.

AJ commented that Mica was doing way too much and should have known that a handsome guy like himself would be taken.

“I wasn’t gonna comment to anything, honestly, because I know the truth [and] everything that happened. But little miss cheater is really trying to run off this clout that she got from completely capping. It’s time for the truth.”

He said they met on the beach in August 2021 and spoke for 7 minutes tops.

“The video you made, you definitely edited it and sliced it in a good way to depict whatever the hell you [are] trying to prove or say. I was already enjoying myself in the ocean, basking in God’s blessings upon me as the sun shined upon my bald head, then you wobbled your a** down to the water.”

