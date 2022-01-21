Connect with us

At 113, NAACP evolves for relevance on racial justice agenda

Published

44 seconds ago

on

As the NAACP turns 113, look for its voice to grow louder on issues like climate change, the student debt crisis and the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic — while keeping voting rights and criminal justice reform at the forefront of its priorities.

The nation’s oldest civil rights organization’s birthday next month comes as it undergoes a restructuring to reflect a membership and leadership that is trending younger, to people in their mid-30s. As a result, it is adding endeavors like producing TV streaming content for CBS.

The hope is that younger Americans see the NAACP has modernized beyond being grandma and grandpa’s go-to civil rights hub, good for much more than voter-registration drives and the star-studded Image Awards.

“We had to reinvigorate the organization,” national president Derrick Johnson, 53, told The Associated Press.

“The changes that we have seen are absolutely necessary for the organization to exist for the next 112 or 113 years,” he added. “But more importantly, we are more targeted in our work and are driven by outcomes as opposed to output.”

The NAACP’s legacy includes the legal desegregation of schools and workplaces, crusades against lynching and racial terrorism, and pursuit of socioeconomic advancement for Black Americans. It commands the respect of U.S. presidents and Capitol Hill powerbrokers, confers with U.N. diplomats on global issues and trains future leaders through its network of thousands of state and local branches.

But in periods of NAACP history when it found itself embroiled in financial hardship and internal power struggles, the group appeared ineffective or even irrelevant. Past critics have said the NAACP was insular, too concerned with corporate funding, and not nearly nimble or progressive enough for the times.

“The best of the NAACP is when it fought for change, not as payback for Black people voting for a candidate, but because the change was demanded by the promises of the constitution, the demands of human rights and the sound morality of our deepest religious traditions,” said the Rev. William Barber II, who led the North Carolina NAACP from 2006 to 2017 before resigning to become co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.

“Right now, the NAACP should be leaning to its better history,” Barber told the AP.

A revamped “brain trust” within its leadership is helping to better meet the needs of its membership, said NAACP chief strategy officer Yumeka Rushing. During a December national staff retreat, roughly half of those in attendance had come onboard in the prior 12 months.

News

‘Godspeed, Chief’; Jefferson County law enforcement mourns police chief’s death

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Law enforcement agencies around the Jefferson County region are remembering one of their own who died Thursday morning. Jefferson College Police Chief Don Riffe passed away, surrounded by loved ones, his family said. The school said he had been hospitalized for an extended period of time.

Riffe, who had been police chief at the school since July 2018, was also the primary firearms instructor at the Jefferson College Law Enforcement Academy and was active with JeffCo Shop-With-a-Cop.

“Chief Riffe had been with our organization from the start and he was instrumental in our growth. He gave so much to us with his volunteer work and financial contributions, but he never once asked for credit or anything in return. Every one of us have a great deal of love and respect for Chief Riffe, and we will all have his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Shop-With-A-Cop said in a Facebook tribute.

“On the range, Don blended technical instruction with life lessons, and helped mold an entire generation of new police officers who are collectively feeling this loss. Godspeed, Chief,” the Hillsboro Police Department said in another social media tribute.

“Any time we lose a member of the College family unexpectedly, our entire campus grieves. Don was a true professional in every sense of the word and his absence within the Jefferson College Police Department and Law Enforcement Academy will be felt by many. Our hearts go out to his family as we collectively mourn his passing,” Roger Barrentine, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Jefferson College said in an email.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Riffe was 59.

News

Suspect arrested in southwest Denver shooting death

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Denver police made an arrest Thursday in a shooting death that happened Tuesday.

News

Pictures: Massive funeral for a fallen St. Louis firefighter

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Firefighter Benjamin Polson,33, tragically died in the line of duty last week after a roof collapsed inside an abandoned home, as he was searching for people who may have been trapped in the fire.

The funeral mass was open to the public Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica. An inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Affton happened after the funeral mass.

There were hundreds, possibly thousands of people who attended the mass and lined the streets to honor Polson. Firetrucks, and other vehicles joined in the funeral procession.

Polson graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2007. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Missouri State University. After getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC, Polson joined the city fire department in November of 2019. He followed in his father’s footsteps, a retired St. Louis City Fire Department captain. 

In lieu of flowers, the Polson family has asked donations be made to The Backstoppers Foundation. The weather is expected to be cold during the arrangements honoring Polson. Fire crews have been told to make sure apparatus’ have full tanks of gas.

Polson is the first St. Louis City firefighter killed while actively fighting a fire in some 20 years. 

