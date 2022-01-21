Bitcoin
Australian Football League Bags $25 Million Sponsorship Deal With Crypto.com
Sponsorship deals have become part of the measures that crypto-related companies employ in widening the knowledge and acceptance of cryptocurrency, one of the recent deals in the Australian Football League (AFL) and Crypto.com.
Most of these sponsorships have been on sporting teams, with more football and basketball.
This deal comes as the number 1 primary crypto sports sponsorship for AFL as this deal with Crypto.com will be backing its women’s league (AFLW).
The sponsorship deal, about $25 million, is expected to last for five years. It depicts an increase from the current $18.5 sponsorship contract AFL has with Toyota.
This Crypto.com partnership with AFL represents its first sponsorship for an Australian sports team. Also, it stands as the initiating move from the crypto exchange in supporting an elite women’s sports competition globally.
Reacting to the milestone created by the sponsorship, Kylie Rogers confirmed that she is proud to be a part of it.
The general manager said that the AFL is proud of receiving the honor as the first Australian Sports league and the global elite women’s competition to partner with Crypto.com. She stressed their excitement in working with a company with the same passion. And for the progress and sustainability of elite sports and technology.
Reason Behind Sponsorship Deal With Crypto.Com
Karl Mohan, the general manager of Asia and Pacific of Crypto.com, is on his part. He revealed that his company’s attraction came from the high volume of interested women in cryptocurrency.
Mohan stated that their latest research on their Australian customers revealed female investors in cryptocurrencies were over 53%. The general manager mentioned that such a discovery is quite encouraging.
According to Mohan, this indicates that crypto adoption in Australia cuts across all levels without any inhibition from either gender or background. So, Crypto.com is pleased to serve as their beck-on-call platform for any of their crypto-related activities.
In August, a survey from CNBC disclosed that women’s participation in crypto investments is far below half of their male counterparts. The report indicated that while 16% of men were involved, only 7% were recorded.
The Singapore-based crypto exchange, Crypto.com, provides many crypto services to its customers. These include digital wallets, crypto-backed debit cards, and others.
In addition, the crypto exchange has had several sponsorships deals from sports brands within the past few months which amounts to more than $1.5 billion.
Crypto.com, in June ending, bagged a $100 million sponsorship deal with Formula 1. This was followed closely with its July partnership with the UFC worth over $175 million.
Furthermore, mid-November saw the company with a new agreement of renaming the Staples Center in Los Angeles to the Crypto.com Arena. The deal worth over $700 million is expected to cover the next 20 years.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Russia just suggested a blanket ban on cryptocurrency
Russia has proposed a full ban on crypto, this includes both mining and use of cryptocurrencies. The country’s Central Bank suggested that the trading of cryptocurrencies must come to a stop immediately. In the report put forth in an online press conference, the Russian government along with the Bank of Russia suggested this regulatory measure. This blanket ban on cryptocurrency was tied to risks of financial instability and rising illegal activities. The digital asset apparently posed a serious threat to the sovereignty of Russia’s monetary policy. Russia holds the third rank in bitcoin mining after US and Kazakhstan.
This recent ban on cryptocurrency comes right after the Central Bank of Russia displayed interest in securing information from commercial banks in respect to private money transfers. It also specified that the information collected will comprise of details of individuals who have previously traded in cryptocurrency, not only within the country but also outside of it. Despite Russia legalising cryptocurrencies in the year 2020, it always remained sceptical in regards to accepting the same as a medium of exchange. The report stated that this measure of banning crypto might after all be in favour of Russial as this decision happens to be the “best” and “optimal” one that safeguards Russia.
“Cryptocurrencies: Trends, Risks, Measures”
In the report, “Cryptocurrencies: trends, risks, measures” an excerpt read that cryptocurrenices “offer an outlet for people to take their money out of the national economy, thereby undermining it and making the regulators job of maintaining optimal monetary policies harder.” The other major concern that led to this ban was the ever increasing dynamic and volatile nature of cryptocurrency along with illegal activities being funded by the digital asset. The culmination of which has urged the Central Bank to form new laws and regulation which could help ban the digital asset in Russia.
Russia previously also expressed its concerns around cryptocurrency as they believed that the asset could be used for money laundering and even financing terrorism. Reportedly, Russia has showed interest in creating thier own digital currency (CBDC) which is believed to enable, equip and finally empower the functioning of future banking in the country.
This could help people of Russia to opt for a quicker, easier and more seamless payment option. The report also stated that there will be a prohibition of mutual funds investments in cryptocurrency. Besides that, institutional investors have also been discouraged from investing in crypto. This move might be quite a blow to the country’s financial organisations as any cryptocurrency in the form of a financial asset will not be accounted for. Failing to abide by the above mandated resolution will result in firm punishment as mentioned in report.
The crypto industry's growth has attracted a lot of negative attention | Source: TOTAL-CRYPTOCAP on TradingView.com
TraderWagon Upgrades Lead Trader Benefits
Minimum Deposit Requirements for Lead Trader Portfolio Reduced to $1,000
Seychelles, 20 January 2022 — TraderWagon, a social and copy trading platform with over 100 trading pairs from Binance Futures, is introducing new Lead Trader Benefits to enhance the experience and rewards for Lead Traders.
To make copy and social trading more accessible, TraderWagon is also reducing the portfolio requirements for Lead Traders. Now, each Lead Trader can open a portfolio with a minimum deposit of $1,000 (USD or equivalent). This will help bring greater participation between Lead and Copy Traders and encourage development of the crypto trading community.
Upgraded Lead Trader Benefits
Effective today, Lead Traders will enjoy the following benefits:
- 10% profit-share from copy traders’ total profit
- 10% commission kickback from copy traders’ trading fees
- 50% rebate on trading fees for the first 3 months*
*50% rebate applies when ROI is positive every 30 days
Benefits of Copy Trading on TraderWagon
Copy trading is a fast-growing area, where the trading activities of Lead Traders are copied by other traders (“Copy Traders”). Lead Traders are usually experienced traders with a track record of profitable trades.
TraderWagon’s technology connects Lead and Copy Traders’ portfolios. Lead Traders create their individual trading portfolio from which Copy Traders choose the ones they wish to copy in their own portfolio. When a Lead Trader opens a position, it is automatically replicated in the Copy Traders’ portfolio.
TraderWagon is an approved broker of Binance Futures and all trading are executed on Binance Futures platform. This means funds remain securely kept on Binance and profits are credited directly into traders’ Binance accounts. Traders therefore do not incur transfer fees or risk misplacing funds due to manual error. Commission and other incentives are distributed directly to the Lead Traders’ spot wallet on Binance.
Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — Will AR Hit $90 Soon?
- Bullish AR price prediction is $53.49 to $86.30.
- The AR price will also reach $90 soon.
- AR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $7.67.
In Arweave’s (AR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about AR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Arweave Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of AR is $44.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,986,520 at the time of writing. However, AR has increased nearly 2.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, AR has a circulating supply of 50,108,502 AR. Currently, AR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Huobi Global
What is Arweave (AR)?
Arweave is a decentralized storage platform that seeks to provide a platform for the indefinite storage of information. Moreover, explaining itself as a collectively owned hard drive that will never be forgotten. More so, the network initially hosts the permaweb. Notably, permaweb is a permanent decentralized web with many community-driven platforms and applications.
Arweave (AR) Price Prediction 2022
Arweave holds the 63rd position on CoinGecko right now. AR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, AR is in the range of $44.48. If the pattern continues, the prices of AR might reach the resistance level of $70.76. If the trend reverses, then the price of AR may fall to $35.96.
Arweave (AR) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AR.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AR.
|Resistance Level 1
|$53.49
|Resistance Level 2
|$65.93
|Resistance Level 3
|$75.12
|Resistance Level 4
|$86.30
|Support Level 1
|$35.53
|Support Level 2
|$23.37
|Support Level 3
|$7.67
The charts show that AR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, AR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $86.30.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the AR might plummet to almost $7.67, a bearish signal.
Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of AR is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of AR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the AR’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, AR is in a bearish state. Notably, the AR price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AR is at level 37.99. This means that AR is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of AR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Arweave’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Arweaves. Currently, AR lies in the range of 7.21, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of AR. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of AR lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, AR’s RSI is at 37.99 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of AR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Arweave.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and AR is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and AR also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Arweave network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Arweave in 2022 is $86.30. On the other hand, the bearish AR price prediction for 2022 is $7.67.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the AR ecosystem, the performance of AR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $89.24 very soon. But, it might also reach $90 if the investors believe that AR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Arweave is a decentralized storage platform that seeks to provide a platform for the indefinite storage of information.
AR has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Huobi Global
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the AR platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 05, 2021, AR reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $89.24 .
Arweave (AR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of AR in the past few months, AR is considered a good investment in 2022.
Arweave (AR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Arweave (AR) will hit $90 soon.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $96 by 2023.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $100 by 2024.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $115 by 2025.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $122 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
