Australian Football League Bags $25 Million Sponsorship Deal With Crypto.com

Bullish AR price prediction is $53.49 to $86.30.

The AR price will also reach $90 soon.

AR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $7.67.

In Arweave’s (AR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about AR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Arweave Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of AR is $44.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,986,520 at the time of writing. However, AR has increased nearly 2.9% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, AR has a circulating supply of 50,108,502 AR. Currently, AR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Huobi Global

What is Arweave (AR)?

Arweave is a decentralized storage platform that seeks to provide a platform for the indefinite storage of information. Moreover, explaining itself as a collectively owned hard drive that will never be forgotten. More so, the network initially hosts the permaweb. Notably, permaweb is a permanent decentralized web with many community-driven platforms and applications.

Arweave (AR) Price Prediction 2022

Arweave holds the 63rd position on CoinGecko right now. AR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

AR/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.

Currently, AR is in the range of $44.48. If the pattern continues, the prices of AR might reach the resistance level of $70.76. If the trend reverses, then the price of AR may fall to $35.96.

Arweave (AR) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AR.

AR/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AR.

Resistance Level 1 $53.49 Resistance Level 2 $65.93 Resistance Level 3 $75.12 Resistance Level 4 $86.30 Support Level 1 $35.53 Support Level 2 $23.37 Support Level 3 $7.67 AR Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that AR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, AR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $86.30.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the AR might plummet to almost $7.67, a bearish signal.

Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of AR is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of AR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the AR’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, AR is in a bearish state. Notably, the AR price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AR is at level 37.99. This means that AR is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of AR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Arweave’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Arweaves. Currently, AR lies in the range of 7.21, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of AR. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of AR lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, AR’s RSI is at 37.99 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of AR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Arweave.

BTC Vs ETH Vs AR Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and AR is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and AR also increases or decreases respectively.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Arweave network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Arweave in 2022 is $86.30. On the other hand, the bearish AR price prediction for 2022 is $7.67.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the AR ecosystem, the performance of AR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $89.24 very soon. But, it might also reach $90 if the investors believe that AR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Arweave? Arweave is a decentralized storage platform that seeks to provide a platform for the indefinite storage of information. 2. Where can you purchase AR? AR has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Huobi Global 3. Will AR reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the AR platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Arweave? On November 05, 2021, AR reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $89.24 . 5. Is AR a good investment in 2022? Arweave (AR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of AR in the past few months, AR is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Arweave (AR) reach $90? Arweave (AR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Arweave (AR) will hit $90 soon. 7. What will be the AR price by 2023? Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $96 by 2023. 8. What will be the AR price by 2024? Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $100 by 2024. 9. What will be the AR price by 2025? Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $115 by 2025. 10. What will be the AR price by 2026? Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $122 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

