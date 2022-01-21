Connect with us

News

Colorado health officials “cautiously optimistic” state’s omicron surge has peaked

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations still trending up as state surpasses 1 million cases
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

With new COVID-19 cases falling in Colorado, public health officials expressed optimism Thursday that the state’s omicron surge has peaked — but cautioned that the virus remains widespread and hospitalizations are still very high.

The percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of new cases both have been falling for about a week, though it’s not clear whether hospitalizations are starting to trend down, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said a news briefing Thursday.

“At this point, I do believe that we are seeing a true decline in cases in this state,” Herlihy said, adding that she’s “cautiously optimistic that we have turned the corner with our omicron surge.”

The virus appears to be in retreat in the mountain resort communities and the Denver area, though cases are still rising in Pueblo, El Paso and Mesa counties, she said.

“We are seeing improvements,” Herlihy said. “But of course, those values are still really high.”

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,641 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19. That’s a small improvement, since hospitalizations have been bouncing between 1,650 and 1,675 for most of the last week. But it’s too early to say that the plateau has become a downward trend, Herlihy said.

The number of hospital beds available has increased somewhat in recent days, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. Over the last week, an average of 93% of general hospital beds and 92% of beds in intensive-care units were occupied.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Two teens shot in Aurora on Thursday are taken to a local hospital

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
google news

Two teenagers were shot in Aurora on Thursday and both victims have been taken to a local hospital.

google news
Continue Reading

News

CSP communications tech arrested on suspicion of sex assault

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Man allegedly strangles his wife in a Centennial library and surrenders to police
google news

A communications technician with the Colorado State Patrol in Alamosa has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Final farewell for firefighter killed battling fire in vacant home

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Final farewell for firefighter killed battling fire in vacant home
google news

ST. LOUIS – The funeral service for a St. Louis firefighter killed one week ago while battling a fire at a vacant north St. Louis home will take place Thursday morning.

Benjamin Polson, 33, graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2007. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Missouri State University. After getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC, Polson joined the city fire department in November of 2019. He followed in his father’s footsteps, a retired St. Louis City Fire Department captain. 

Firetrucks lined the street outside the Cathedral Basilica for this morning’s funeral. Last night, a huge American flag flew outside Kutis funeral Home during Polson’s visitation. Inside Kutis many people paid their respects to Polson including firefighters in full uniform. The firefighters came through saluting Polson. Among those taking part was Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

After the service at 10 a.m., there will be a procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Affton where an interment will take place. The procession will leave from there and go west on Lindell. It will then head south on Kingshighway to Chippewa. The procession will turn right on Chippewa to Mackenzie Road. Then it will take a left into the cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support for Polson and his family.

The tragedy that claimed Polson’s life took place on Thursday, January 13 at a vacant home on Cote Brilliante in north city. Polson and other firefighters were responded to a fire at the vacant building. While he and other firefighters were inside checking to make sure nobody was trapped, the roof of the building collapsed. This killed Polson and injured another firefighter.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending