Colorado health officials “cautiously optimistic” state’s omicron surge has peaked
With new COVID-19 cases falling in Colorado, public health officials expressed optimism Thursday that the state’s omicron surge has peaked — but cautioned that the virus remains widespread and hospitalizations are still very high.
The percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of new cases both have been falling for about a week, though it’s not clear whether hospitalizations are starting to trend down, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said a news briefing Thursday.
“At this point, I do believe that we are seeing a true decline in cases in this state,” Herlihy said, adding that she’s “cautiously optimistic that we have turned the corner with our omicron surge.”
The virus appears to be in retreat in the mountain resort communities and the Denver area, though cases are still rising in Pueblo, El Paso and Mesa counties, she said.
“We are seeing improvements,” Herlihy said. “But of course, those values are still really high.”
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,641 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19. That’s a small improvement, since hospitalizations have been bouncing between 1,650 and 1,675 for most of the last week. But it’s too early to say that the plateau has become a downward trend, Herlihy said.
The number of hospital beds available has increased somewhat in recent days, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. Over the last week, an average of 93% of general hospital beds and 92% of beds in intensive-care units were occupied.
“I think we have a tale of cautious optimism,” he said.
Late last week, a trade group representing Colorado’s emergency room physicians asked Gov. Jared Polis to activate crisis standards, which would shield them from liability if they can’t provide optimal care because their facilities are overwhelmed.
Bookman acknowledged emergency rooms have been “hit hard in the last few weeks,” and asked the public not to add to their burdens by going to hospitals in search of COVID-19 testing. The state is working with the transfer center to move patients to facilities with more beds and staff available, he said, adding that the virus’ current trajectory should bring relief in a few weeks.
Some people have speculated that omicron’s overwhelming spread could lead to the end of the pandemic, but it’s not clear if that will be the case, Herlihy said. New variants may develop in the future, and it’s not clear how long immunity will last, she said.
“I wish my crystal ball was clearer here,” she said.
Two teens shot in Aurora on Thursday are taken to a local hospital
Two teenagers were shot in Aurora on Thursday and both victims have been taken to a local hospital.
#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting at Colfax/Peoria. 2 people have been shot, transported to the hospital, conditions unknown.
Working to gather suspect info.
Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/XetTjK4a02
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 20, 2022
The shooting happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, police said, near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
One victim is 16 and the other is 17, police said. Both have injuries that are not life-threatening.
Investigators are on scene Thursday afternoon, interviewing witnesses and pursuing camera surveillance footage in the area.
This story will be updated.
CSP communications tech arrested on suspicion of sex assault
A communications technician with the Colorado State Patrol in Alamosa has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
Tony Jackson Hill, 37 of Alamosa, was Wednesday after the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office received allegations on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Hill was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, the sheriff’s office said. Hill, who has worked for the CSP since March 2020, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and external investigations, the state patrol said in a statement.
Final farewell for firefighter killed battling fire in vacant home
ST. LOUIS – The funeral service for a St. Louis firefighter killed one week ago while battling a fire at a vacant north St. Louis home will take place Thursday morning.
Benjamin Polson, 33, graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2007. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Missouri State University. After getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC, Polson joined the city fire department in November of 2019. He followed in his father’s footsteps, a retired St. Louis City Fire Department captain.
Firetrucks lined the street outside the Cathedral Basilica for this morning’s funeral. Last night, a huge American flag flew outside Kutis funeral Home during Polson’s visitation. Inside Kutis many people paid their respects to Polson including firefighters in full uniform. The firefighters came through saluting Polson. Among those taking part was Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
After the service at 10 a.m., there will be a procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Affton where an interment will take place. The procession will leave from there and go west on Lindell. It will then head south on Kingshighway to Chippewa. The procession will turn right on Chippewa to Mackenzie Road. Then it will take a left into the cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support for Polson and his family.
The tragedy that claimed Polson’s life took place on Thursday, January 13 at a vacant home on Cote Brilliante in north city. Polson and other firefighters were responded to a fire at the vacant building. While he and other firefighters were inside checking to make sure nobody was trapped, the roof of the building collapsed. This killed Polson and injured another firefighter.
