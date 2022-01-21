News
COVID-19 Thursday update: Dakota County child among 78 reported deaths
A Dakota County child between the age of 10 and 14 was one of the 78 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The child is the first Minnesotan in that age group to die from COVID-19. No other information about the child who died was available from the health department.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, eight people under the age of 20 have died.
The fatalities reported Thursday also included an Anoka County resident in their 30s, a Hennepin County resident in their 20s and two Ramsey County residents in their 40s. One of the deaths dates to January 2021, one occurred in December and the remaining 76 happened this month.
Another 11,440 new infections were also reported Thursday, bringing the state total to more than 1.2 million. Of those who have tested positive, 95 percent have recovered enough they no longer need to be isolated.
More than 34,000 Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19 more than once.
The highly-contagious omicron variant is believed to be the cause of nearly all new infections. While omicron infections can be milder, especially in people who are vaccinated, the high rate of cases continues to drive up deaths and hospitalizations.
There are 1,629 patients hospitalized including 247 in intensive care. Hospital capacity remains tight throughout most of the state and Gov. Tim Walz has tapped $40 million in federal aid to hire more than 200 temporary medical workers.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, omicron does evade the protection provided by vaccines and boosters are recommended.
Breakthrough infections account for about 27 percent of cases diagnosed since vaccinations began.
Minnesota has administered more than 9 million doses of vaccine and nearly 2 million boosters. About 69 percent of the eligible population, age 5 and older, have completed their initial vaccination series.
News
When am I protected from surprise medical bills? Answers about Colorado law and new federal No Surprises Act
Coloradans not covered by the state’s law preventing surprise medical bills now have similar protection under federal law, but there are a few important differences.
Both Colorado law and the federal No Surprises Act, which took effect Jan. 1, limit how much you can be charged if you get emergency care from an out-of-network hospital, or happen to have an out-of-network doctor at an in-network hospital.
Until recently, patients have been hit with bills, sometimes adding up to tens of thousands of dollars, if they couldn’t ensure everyone involved in their care team had a contract with their insurance companies.
Despite the name, the No Surprises Act doesn’t mean you won’t get a larger bill than you expected. For example, if you get relatively low-level care, like stitches, at an emergency room, you might still have some sticker shock when you see the fees that come with it. Those situations aren’t considered surprise bills under state or federal law.
Below are answers to some common questions about the Colorado and federal laws.
What’s all this about networks?
This goes back to the never-ending dance between health care providers and insurance companies. Hospitals want to get paid as much as possible, and insurers want to pay out as little as possible. If they can reach an agreement that satisfies both, the hospital is part of the insurer’s contracted network.
This matters for customers because insurance plans are set up to encourage you to use in-network providers. For example, some plans make you pay a higher percentage of the total cost of your hospital stay if you go to a facility that’s not in their network. That’s still allowed for nonemergency care (for example, if you choose an out-of-network hospital for a planned surgery, because you’ve heard good things from people who went there).
What the federal and state laws attempt to do is protect you from unexpected bills if you didn’t intentionally go out-of-network.
What protections do I have under the federal law?
Under the No Surprises Act, your insurance company can only bill you what you would pay with an in-network provider. The hospital or health care provider also can’t send you a “balance bill” — the difference between what they charged and what your insurance company was willing to pay.
For example, say you normally owe $100 for an emergency room visit under your health plan, your insurance company pays $5,000 to in-network emergency rooms for the type of care you received and the out-of-network hospital you went to wants to charge $10,000. If you went an out-of-network ER, you still would owe $100, and the hospital couldn’t send you a bill for the $5,000 your insurance company didn’t cover.
The protections apply to care in emergency rooms and air ambulances, as well as any post-emergency care that’s needed before you could safely transfer to an in-network facility, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
You’re also protected if you go to an in-network hospital and receive care from an out-of-network provider. For example, if you chose an in-network hospital and surgeon, but the anesthesiologist who puts you under is out-of-network, you still pay the in-network rate for your sedation.
If the insurance company and the provider can’t agree on what the services should have cost, that’s generally not going to be your problem, and they can settle it through arbitration. (Health industry trade groups aren’t happy about the details, which they feel give too much leverage to insurers.)
“In the vast majority of cases, regardless of what insurance plan you have, you should be largely protected from balance billing,” said Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative.
When am I not protected?
The federal law covers hospitals (including their outpatient departments), free-standing emergency rooms and ambulatory surgery centers. Some urgent care centers may be included, if they’re licensed to provide the equivalent of emergency room care, but you should check before seeking care at one.
You’re not protected in other facilities, like non-hospital birthing centers, addiction treatment facilities, nursing homes or outpatient clinics. The federal law also doesn’t include ground ambulances.
If you’re uninsured, the law only requires that providers give you a “good faith estimate” of what they may charge.
How is the Colorado law different?
Colorado’s surprise billing law, which took effect in 2020, limits the circumstances in which providers can ask you to waive your protections. One concern about the federal law is that, though providers are supposed to get patients’ consent to waive protections 72 hours before planned procedures, patients may still feel ambushed at the last minute and that they have no choice but to sign if they want care, Fox said.
“That is one of the key differences” between the laws, he said.
The state law also protects you if you’re transported by a privately-owned ground ambulance company. You’re not protected if a county emergency medical services department that isn’t in-network with your insurance transports you, though.
“At the federal level that is very much a gap,” Fox said. “At the state level, we still have a bit of a gap.”
Another important difference is what can happen once you’ve been stabilized after an emergency. Under Colorado law, if you went to an out-of-network hospital for something like a heart attack, you can’t be charged out-of-network rates until you’re well enough to decide if you want to stay in place and pay them, or be transferred to an in-network hospital.
Federal regulations related to the No Surprises Act put additional limits on when you could be charged out-of-network rates following an emergency, said Megan Axelrod, regulatory policy manager at the Colorado Hospital Association.
Under those rules, you must be well enough that the transfer doesn’t require an ambulance, and there must be an in-network hospital within a reasonable traveling distance. So, for example, if your heart attack took place on vacation in a part of the country where your insurance company doesn’t contract with any hospitals, you can’t be charged out-of-network rates, since it’s not feasible for you to drive for hours while still recovering.
“The goal is the same, but (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ guidance) is way more specific and in the weeds,” she said.
Which law applies to me?
News
Ravens assistants to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl; ex-Raven Jarret Johnson honored | NOTES
Two Ravens assistants will coach in next month’s East-West Shrine Bowl, a showcase for NFL draft prospects.
Ravens defensive backs coach D’Anton Lynn will serve as head coach of the East team in the Feb. 3 game, organizers announced Wednesday, while Ravens outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins will be the East’s defensive coordinator.
Lynn, the son of former Los Angeles Chargers coach and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, worked on the Houston Texans’ staff from 2018 to 2020 before arriving in Baltimore last offseason. Wilkins, who started as a Ravens intern in 2010 before climbing the team’s coaching ladder, coached in the East-West Shrine Bowl from 2017 to 2019, and served as the West team’s defensive coordinator in 2019.
According to the Shrine Bowl, more than 100 players from last year’s game signed with professional teams last spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters last season. An average of over 300 Shrine Bowl alumni are on NFL rosters each year. Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and Navy linebacker Diego Fagot are among those who’ve accepted invitations to the game, which will be held in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
Johnson honored
Former Ravens outside linebacker Jarret Johnson, who played in Baltimore from 2003 to 2011, has been named a finalist for the Salute to Service Award, along with Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham and Denver Broncos fullback-tight end Andrew Beck.
Johnson, who retired from the NFL in 2015, recently partnered with a service-disabled Air Force veteran to start a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Niceville, Florida, that employs over 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans’ spouses and children of military members. Johnson also sponsors SOF Missions, a nonprofit that provides care to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries, with with the goal of ending veteran suicide.
Johnson also organized, sponsored and participated in “The Murph Crossfit Exercise” on Memorial Day last May, which had over 300 participants and raised nearly $15,000 for the EOD Warrior Foundation and Pipe Hitter Foundation. Former Ravens Haloti Ngata and Marshal Yanda were among the former NFL players who participated in the event.
The Salute to Service Award recipient will be recognized on Feb. 10 at the NFL Honors ceremony. USAA will contribute $25,000 in the winner’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches, while the NFL will match USAA’s donation with a grant to the winner’s military charity of choice.
News
Rocky Mountain National Park to roll out another new system for backcountry camping permits
Hikers hoping to snag a coveted wilderness backcountry camping permit from Rocky Mountain National Park for this summer will need to navigate a new online reservation system that launches March 2, the park said in a press release today. This year, no permits will be issued via phone, fax or old-school, in-person drawing.
The park is attempting to roll out a new digital permit system for the second time after demand last year crashed the reservation website multiple times. (RMNP eventually moved to a randomized, digital drawing akin to the hand-drawn-out-of-a-hat system used in the past.) According to spokesperson Kyle Patterson, the park is using a new system at recreation.gov in hopes of avoiding snafus.
COVID-19 Thursday update: Dakota County child among 78 reported deaths
Mary J. Blige Gets Glam, Eminem Duels Slim Shady, & More In Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser
When am I protected from surprise medical bills? Answers about Colorado law and new federal No Surprises Act
Candace Bushnell Addresses RHONY Casting Rumors, Denies Dorinda Screamed “Not Well B-tch” at Her, Plus Ties to Cast
Ravens assistants to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl; ex-Raven Jarret Johnson honored | NOTES
Pon De Date Night: Rihanna Looked Fenty Fabulous In Luxurious Leather For Dinner At Carbone
Rocky Mountain National Park to roll out another new system for backcountry camping permits
RIP: Actress Carol Speed (The Mack, Abby) Dead at 76 | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Deena Worries Vinny Is ‘Homesick’ After His Move To L.A.
Women’s hockey: Next for Gophers, another ‘coin-flip’ series with No. 1 Badgers
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News1 week ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena