‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Darcey’s Dad Worries That Darcey & Georgi Won’t Last
Darcey’s dad is uncertain about Darcey and Georgi’s future and urges Georgi to ‘bond’ with Darcey’s kids in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Darcey & Stacey.’
Georgi and Darcey’s dad, Mike, have an important conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 24 episode of Darcey & Stacey. Georgi tells Mike that he and Darcey have had “a lot of ups and downs” lately, but they’ve been going to couples counseling to try and save their relationship. The counseling has helped their relationship tremendously.
Georgi admits that it’s been “hard to communicate” with Darcey at times. Mike tells Georgi that it’s good that he’s taking the steps to fix things with Darcey. Mike says that both Georgi and Darcey have to put an equal effort into their relationship. If not, it’s ultimately doomed.
While he thinks it’s a good thing they’ve been going to counseling, Mike still has doubts that their relationship will last. “However, I worry that the relationship that Darcey’s hoping for with Georgi may not materialize,” he says.
Mike tells Georgi that this would be a good time to bond with Darcey’s daughters. “He needs to understand that the relationship is not just Darcey, it’s Darcey and her daughters,” Mike says. He adds, “If Georgi doesn’t make an effort to bond with Aspen and Aniko I think the future that he has with Darcey is not as bright.”
Darcey and Georgi’s relationship has been quite the roller coaster. The pair met online and came face-to-face for the first time during the Super Bowl in Miami.
The couple got engaged in 2020, but Darcey called things off with Georgi at the end of season 2 when she was in Turkey with her sister.
Their relationship had been on the rocks ever since Darcey learned that Georgi was still technically married. Georgi and his ex-wife became officially divorced during season 2 of the TLC series. Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
Pepsi Releases ‘The Call’ Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem & Mary J. Blige
Pepsi releases The Call, a new trailer for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J Blige
We are only a few weeks away from Super Bowl LVI and while we don’t know who’s playing in it yet, we know exactly who will bless us at halftime. Roc Nation is handling the halftime show thanks to Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL. Following The Weeknd’s solo performance last year, this year, Dr. Dre will be holding down the show alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J Blige.
Of course, everyone’s first thought was how will all these artists shine with such a short window–but we should never question legends. The best part of these acts during this Super Bowl is the fact it’s in Los Angeles, where Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg are from. Plus, rumor has it Hov saved us from a Taylor Swift halftime show, which is nothing short of a blessing.
To tease this massive performance, Pepsi has released a short trailer entitled The Call which teases every artist hitting the stage alongside Dre. Safe to say with this visual alone this show will be one of those halftime shows talked about for quite some time.
You can watch the trailer below.
Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Rare Selfie With Daughter Beatrice On 10th Birthday: ‘Welcome To Double Digits’
Bryce Dallas Howard, 40, shared a sweet and rare selfie with her youngest, Beatrice, to celebrate her daughter’s 10th birthday.
Bryce Dallas Howard is mom to a brand-new tween! The actress, 40, shared a rare selfie to Instagram with her daughter Beatrice, celebrating her youngest child entering ‘double digits.’ Even behind protective black N95 masks, the mother-daughter duo’s smiles were clear while they posed with pink “10” balloons.
In her caption, Bryce spoke about the joy of watching Beatrice grow up into “a person with incredible kindness, sparkling wit, and genuine love for others and the world around her.” Bryce, who is the eldest daughter of legendary director Ron Howard, 67, sweetly described watching her daughter “come into herself” as “one of the greatest privileges of her life.
The actress’s famous friends chimed into the comments section to further spread birthday love to Beatrice. Viola Davis, 56, commented: “Happy birthday beautiful Beatrice,” alongside a heart. And actress and director Marianna Palka, 40, left a long and heartfelt message, calling Beatrice a “gorgeous light spirit,” and emphasizing: “We are so lucky to know & treasure you.”
Beatrice is Bryce’s youngest daughter with her husband, actor Seth Gabel, 40. The couple also shares a son, Theodore, who was born in 2007. Though the actor couple still split time between New York and LA, the family purchased a home in upstate New York in 2019. In an interview with Architectural Digest, Bryce shared that she felt “destined” to be in the home, where she cultivates an herb garden and has installed solar panels: “We really love the place,” she shared.
Beyond her family, Bryce is gearing up for a big year ahead. The actress, who plays Claire Dearing in the blockbuster Jurassic World series, will again star in the third installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, set to be released in June. Fans of the original series have had plenty to get excited with, as stars of the original Jurassic Park Sam Neill, 74, Laura Dern, 54, and Jeff Goldblum, 69, have all hinted on social media they’ll be returning. This year, Bryce will also direct an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a new spinoff of the acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian, a prequel to Star Wars that Bryce also had a role in.
Here’s What Happened When Simon Gifted Porsha A $400K Rolls-Royce Ghost
Big Money Simon!
We’ve reached the expensive ‘just because’ gift stage of Simon’s engagement to Porsha who he gifted a $398,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost in an impressive gesture that sent social media into a frenzy.
Naturally, Porsha posted the luxurious vehicle on her Instagram account along with photos of her loving on her wealthy hubby-to-be.
“The only way you win is if I quit!” she captioned the pics. “#ThankYouHubby #PhotoDump #LivingLife #ThePursuitOfPorsha #RRGhost,” she added.
Guobadia shared the same pics on his Instagram Story, posting a photo of both of their Rolls-Royce’s together captioned, “His and Hers.”
He also called Williams his “Queen” in a snap of her hugging him while sitting atop the car.
Soon after Williams flexed her new ride, fans dug up snaps of Guobadia’s ex-wife, Falynn Pina, standing next to a similar car that was also allegedly gifted from Simon in August 2020.
It didn’t take long for the internet to accuse Simon of regifting the luxury vehicle to Porsha who we doubt would accept another woman’s hand-me-downs
While both cars are platinum Rolls-Royce’s with orange interiors, Williams’ car is trimmed in black leather with 4 doors instead of just 2 like Pina’s Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Why Simon feels like he has to respond to everything, we may never know, but he reshared an Instagram story from @HighEndHaulz, the transportation service that delivered the car to his Atlanta mansion.
“Beautiful brand new Rolls Royce Ghost,” @HighEndHaulz captioned a pic of the car being dropped off. “Big congrats!”
Simon later added in TheShadeRoom’s comments that the car pictured alongside his ex is a Rolls-Royce Dawn, not Porsha’s Rolls Royce Ghost.
“Nice try folks lol. I’ve owned that 2-door RR Dawn since 2018 and STILL in my garage to this day lol. Love the pettiness though😂😂”
Do you think Porsha will eventually drive her new car out of Simon’s life? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.
Is it me or does Simon have a pattern of giving Porsha things that resemble things he gave his ex wife Falynn. First the ring now the car. They look like twins. Did he have them wear the black cat suits too🤔🤔🤔Smh🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Porsha4real #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/Ehco2UumYh
— Lytresh Ray (@Lytresh78) January 20, 2022
“Is it me or does Simon have a pattern of giving Porsha things that resemble things he gave his ex wife Falynn. First the ring now the car. They look like twins. Did he have them wear the black cat suits too🤔🤔🤔Smh” – hmmm
Porsha thinks she finessed with Simon, but i think that man is an even bigger finesser and is going to ruin her. or something close. #PorshasFamilyMatters
— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) January 17, 2022
“Porsha thinks she finessed with Simon, but i think that man is an even bigger finesser and is going to ruin her. or something close” – our fear as well
It’s Porsha and Simon “twinning” with Rolls-Royces for me. Lemme eat my chips, live vicariously through them, and sleep. 😩😍👏🏾👑#PorshaFamilyMatters #Porsha
— BriMoney (@moffahb) January 20, 2022
“It’s Porsha and Simon “twinning” with Rolls-Royces for me. Lemme eat my chips, live vicariously through them, and sleep” – we’re eating our chips too, sis
