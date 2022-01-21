Celebrities
Jason Katims Reveals How His Son With Autism Inspired His ‘Authentic’ New Show ‘As We See It’
HL chatted with Jason Katims and the stars of ‘As We See It’ about the groundbreaking new series that chronicles young adults navigating life while on the autism spectrum.
Parenthood and Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims, 61, has done it again. The TV writer/producer has a groundbreaking new series coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 21 called As We See It. The show, based on an Israeli series, focuses on the young adult trio of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) who are all on the autism spectrum. The series is beautifully innovative, not only because of its triumphant story, but also because its three main stars all identity as being on the autism spectrum in real life.
In an EXCLUSIVE chat with HollywoodLife, Jason revealed how his personal connection to autism inspired him to create As We See It. Plus, the show’s stars tell HL what it was like being apart of such an enlightening project.
“I have a son who has autism,” Jason said. “And a few years ago, he’s starting to become a young adult, almost at the age of the age of these these roommates. And it made me think, ‘What does his future look like? What does it mean to be a young adult with autism?’ And I realized, we don’t really necessarily know as much about what the experience is like for young adults with autism. And that’s what drove me to tell this story. It was deeply personal to me. I felt it would be an important story to put out there so that we can start to change the narrative.”
Jason also said it “was super important” to highlight the complexity of the autism spectrum by differing Jack, Harrison, and Violet’s personalities from each other. “As many people as you meet who are on the spectrum, that’s how many different kinds of autism there are,” he explained. “Being on the spectrum means a lot of different things. And so that was the goal. And I’m obviously thrilled with these three actors who all themselves identify with being on the spectrum, who are so specific to each of their roles, but are so different from each other. And that’s what makes it authentic and real.”
In As We See It, Jack, Harrison and Violet all navigate personal struggles. Jack seeks friends, while helping his father Lou (Joe Mantegna) cope with his cancer diagnosis. Violet hunts for a lover, whilst dealing with a complicated relationship with her brother Van (Chris Pang). And Harrison faces his social fears with the help of the trio’s aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). While speaking to HL, Sue Ann said that starring on the show as Violet “was the most easy, freeing” experience in her career. “I didn’t have to hide myself. I didn’t have to go around and be like, ‘Oh my God, do I look weird?’ There was just such an understanding about what what autism is and what it means for somebody like me,” she said.
Rick told HL he saw similarities between himself and his character in the show. “The limited communication skills were very much something I connected to. Playing this, I remembered so many things that I hadn’t thought about,” he said. “It was nice to have that to draw from because it was something that was a negative part of growing up is now a tool and an asset as an actor.” Meanwhile, Albert noted how the trio “have our own personalities” both on and off-screen, but still “meshed pretty well.”
Joe Mantegna, who, like Jason, also has a child with autism, shared to HL his high hopes for what viewers can take from As We See It. “I hope that they can come away saying, ‘Wow, that was time well spent.’ ” As for Chris Pang, the Crazy Rich Asians star said it “was lovely” starring on a show that breaks barriers for the autism community. “I hope that people will really learn about what it means to be on the spectrum, and to be around people that are on the spectrum, and to care for people on the spectrum, so it becomes more familiar, and we can have a lot more compassion for the community,” he said.
All 8 episodes of As We See It premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 21.
RHOC’s Shannon Beador Defends Noella’s “Inappropriate” Gift to Max, Talks Jeff Lewis and Heather’s Feud
Shannon Beador defended the Pride-themed (and sexually explicit) card game Noella Bergener gifted to Heather Dubrow‘s 17-year-old daughter, Max, on Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live.
After Heather shockingly revealed what the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie had presented Max with was “basically pornography,” Shannon defended her co-star while also addressing her friend Jeff Lewis‘ drama with Heather Dubrow and his friendship with Tamra Judge.
“Oh [it was] absolutely inappropriate but I don’t think the intent was there,” Shannon explained of Noella’s gift on the January 19 episode of WWHL. “I think she had no idea what she was giving her.”
Then, when Andy wanted to know if the Flipping Out cast member’s current feud with Heather has gotten in the way of her and Heather’s potential friendship, Shannon said she does her best to keep Jeff’s relationship with the other ladies of RHOC separate from their own dynamic.
“I try to keep my friendships separate… Jeff is friends with a lot of people that I’m not necessarily close to so we’re okay, Tamra being one of them,” she noted.
During recent episodes of RHOC, Heather and Noella have been at odds, with Noella recently accusing Heather of showing off by having her arrive to her home as she filmed an infomercial. But, when asked about the drama, Shannon admitted she wasn’t quite sure what was going on.
“I know there’s text messages that are coming out on social media to prove whether [Noella] was invited early or not… [But] I wasn’t there,” she noted.
Looking back at Heather’s dramatic threat, or rather, her “promise,” to Shannon in regard to her possibly coming for her family, Shannon suggested Heather’s speech was preconceived.
“I thought, ‘Okay, how many times have you practiced this script?’ Because it seemed quite scripted to me,” Shannon said, “But when she was saying those words to me, I thought, I didn’t have any intention to go after her family. But what was this threat? Are you going to hurt me? Are you going to try and take the company away from me that I’m building to support my daughters? Because now you’re threatening my family.”
“I had a difficult time with it and watching it back was hard,” she added.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
#MAFS: Michael Might Not Have Time For Jasmina & Alyssa’s Displeased With Her ‘Kind Vibe’ Having ‘Disc Golf’ Groom
On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.
On Wednesday’s episode, viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon…
and Jasmina and Michael blend their families at their reception.
While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.
“So are you a pet lover?” asks Jasmina who’s a dog owner.
“Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responds Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.
Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.
The reveal ultimately leaves Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.
“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina says during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”
Will Michael be able to make time for Jasmina? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/o6PownwcVR
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022
Jasmina: What are your hours?
Michael: I’m never home.
Experts: He’ll make a great, attentive husband!#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs
— Ruby’s Granddaughter (@lizzyemcee) January 20, 2022
Does Michael have time to be married? #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/tm6VG99RRd
— Chanel | ux designer (@_okayChanel) January 20, 2022
That could DEF be a problem.
Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their mother while welcoming her to the family.
So sweet!
Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?
While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.
Hit the flip to see why.
Gold boot rocking Alyssa had high hopes going into her blind wedding to Chris but after meeting her man at the altar the hopeful bride lost some steam.
As previously reported Alyssa has been open about wanting to be attracted to her spouse and she personally told BOSSIP that “everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband” and she “sticks by what she said.”
She reiterated that ahead of meeting her husband Chris and told her bridesmaids that she hopes her husband is “tall and tan” and “hot.”
“Physical appearance and personality are super important,” said Alyssa on #MAFS. “For me, there needs to be a physical attraction. I am hoping to walk down the aisle and be happy with what I see at the end of it. I hope he is too!”
At one point she also made a comment about “taking care of her teeth” and not wanting to date a man with a “snaggle tooth.” With that in mind, viewers wondered if the bride would be pleased with the realtor that the experts matched her with.
Dear Alyssa,
Teeth can easily be fixed. A rotten core is a lot harder to change.
Sincerely,
All #MAFS Viewers#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston
— Kobo (@Kobo444) January 20, 2022
After initially seeming okay with her new husband, viewers noticed that Alyssa seemed a bit uncomfortable as the night continued. While taking post-wedding photos, Chris told Alyssa about his love for disc golf which is a hybrid of frisbee and golf.
Alyssa looked less than impressed as Chris proudly shared that he’s the Vice President of the New England disc golf association.
“Oh my f***g God,” said Alyssa. “I would let him teach me how to play but I don’t think it will be an activity of mine that I take up.”
Is it not every woman’s dream to marry the VP of Disc Golf?? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vTxQ5VEJrg
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022
Poor girl!
Later on, Alyssa got especially antsy when asked by the groomsmen about her first impression of Chris who she said has a “kind vibe.”
Not a kind vibe Alyssa 💀 she couldn’t even say he was handsome lmaoooo #MAFS #MAFSBoston
— Tinky Winky’s Red Birkin🌹✨ (@cartierchelsea) January 20, 2022
Alyssa: “I got a very kind vibe from him”
She does not like Chris. She is fronting!#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/SmwdYgyQpz
— K E N N E C T E D (@KENNECTED) January 20, 2022
And when Chris’ groomsmen remarked that Chris is a “natural teacher” who can sometimes come off “condescending”, Alyssa seemed completely over it.
“In instances when Chris seems overbearing or he’s drilling down on something that maybe you’re not interested in, maybe just change the subject,” said one of the groomsmen. “He likes to monologue.”
“Don’t be afraid to stick to your guns,” added another one of Chris’ friends.
Alyssa is totally taking notes on the negative stuff his groomsmen are saying to use as excuses to bolt 😂 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/azpWpzoejv
— Monica (@TvMonicaTv) January 20, 2022
Alyssa is getting ideas from Chris’ groomsmen on how she’s gonna leave her marriage and blame him lol #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/reGlmOuwi5
— SarreaRea (@SarreaRea) January 20, 2022
With that, things got AWKWARD and Alyssa told Chris that she “wasn’t feeling” certain comments and ultimately refused to share a room with him on their wedding night.
“There are certain things that have been said that don’t sit right with me,” said Alyssa.
Chris then apologized and Alyssa said that she “wanted to get some sleep” because “it’s been a super long day.”
Could cut this tension with a 🔪 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/s5zjSIOWxT
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022
Yikes!
Last night Alyssa was shaded on social media by not only #MAFS viewers but by the actual officiant of her wedding who called her “cold-hearted.”
When I married Chris and Alyssa on @MAFSLifetime , I truly thought this might be it. But, always remember Alyssa, teeth can be fixed. A cold heart, cannot. #mafs
— Steven Martins (@SteveMartins_NB) January 20, 2022
BURN!
“I don’t like to be affectionate”
“I don’t want to do this on camera”
“I can’t take it when…”
Alyssa, I do not think this show is for you #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/600f5Z11jS
— YOU ARE NOW SIS (@MAFSMama) January 20, 2022
Alyssa’s on film talkin like she’s perfect. That’s wild. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/x4WeiaQQ5A
— Kendra (@alxkinley) January 20, 2022
What do YOU think about Alyssa and Chris? Will Alyssa give her groom a chance?
Ricky Gervais Would Host The Oscars ‘For Free’ If He Could Write His Own Jokes
The ‘After Life’ comic admitted that he would love to host the Academy Awards, if he had the same level of freedom that he has with the Golden Globes.
Ricky Gervais has never shied away from controversy when hosting the Golden Globes, but he’s had his doubts that his unfiltered brand of comedy would fly at the Oscars. Even though he didn’t think he’d be a contender for hosting, Ricky did admit that he’d love the job, if he could take the same approach to when he hosts the Globes during a hilarious Thursday January 20 interview on The View.
Sunny Hostin asked Ricky about a recent Today interview, where he said he’d never get to host the Academy Awards. He did think that he could be offered the opportunity, but without the type of agreement that he had with the Golden Globes. “I might be allowed to host it if I did what I was told, but there’s the rub. The good thing about the Globes was they said that I could write my own jokes, say what I want ,and not rehearse, and that is just too good for a comedian to turn down,” he said.
While he did admit that it would be an amazing chance, Ricky also agreed that he wouldn’t expect the Oscars to give him that level of control. “I don’t think the Oscars ever would allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they’d be mad,” he quipped, but admitted that it’d be hard to down if he was given the chance. “I’d do it for free if they said I could do that!”
Of course, Ricky has had plenty of hilarious moments as the Golden Globe host over the years. He hasn’t shied away from making blue and occasionally below the belt jokes during his stints as host of the award show, including when he hosted in 2020 and made a few dirty jokes at Dame Judy Dench’s expense.
After The Office star made his bombshell offer, Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that she thought the Oscars would “adore” him as a host. She also offered to use her star power to “talk to a couple of people,” and maybe help him take the stage. When Ana Navarro pointed out that he’d offered to do it for free, Ricky joked that his agent was probably calling him.
