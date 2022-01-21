Celebrities
#MAFS: Michael Might Not Have Time For Jasmina & Alyssa’s Displeased With Her ‘Kind Vibe’ Having ‘Disc Golf’ Groom
On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.
On Wednesday’s episode, viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon…
and Jasmina and Michael blend their families at their reception.
While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.
“So are you a pet lover?” asks Jasmina who’s a dog owner.
“Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responds Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.
Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.
The reveal ultimately leaves Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.
“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina says during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”
Will Michael be able to make time for Jasmina? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/o6PownwcVR
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022
Jasmina: What are your hours?
Michael: I’m never home.
Experts: He’ll make a great, attentive husband!#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs
— Ruby’s Granddaughter (@lizzyemcee) January 20, 2022
Does Michael have time to be married? #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/tm6VG99RRd
— Chanel | ux designer (@_okayChanel) January 20, 2022
That could DEF be a problem.
Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their mother while welcoming her to the family.
So sweet!
Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?
While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.
Hit the flip to see why.
Gold boot rocking Alyssa had high hopes going into her blind wedding to Chris but after meeting her man at the altar the hopeful bride lost some steam.
As previously reported Alyssa has been open about wanting to be attracted to her spouse and she personally told BOSSIP that “everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband” and she “sticks by what she said.”
She reiterated that ahead of meeting her husband Chris and told her bridesmaids that she hopes her husband is “tall and tan” and “hot.”
“Physical appearance and personality are super important,” said Alyssa on #MAFS. “For me, there needs to be a physical attraction. I am hoping to walk down the aisle and be happy with what I see at the end of it. I hope he is too!”
At one point she also made a comment about “taking care of her teeth” and not wanting to date a man with a “snaggle tooth.” With that in mind, viewers wondered if the bride would be pleased with the realtor that the experts matched her with.
Dear Alyssa,
Teeth can easily be fixed. A rotten core is a lot harder to change.
Sincerely,
All #MAFS Viewers#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston
— Kobo (@Kobo444) January 20, 2022
After initially seeming okay with her new husband, viewers noticed that Alyssa seemed a bit uncomfortable as the night continued. While taking post-wedding photos, Chris told Alyssa about his love for disc golf which is a hybrid of frisbee and golf.
Alyssa looked less than impressed as Chris proudly shared that he’s the Vice President of the New England disc golf association.
“Oh my f***g God,” said Alyssa. “I would let him teach me how to play but I don’t think it will be an activity of mine that I take up.”
Is it not every woman’s dream to marry the VP of Disc Golf?? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vTxQ5VEJrg
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022
Poor girl!
Later on, Alyssa got especially antsy when asked by the groomsmen about her first impression of Chris who she said has a “kind vibe.”
Not a kind vibe Alyssa 💀 she couldn’t even say he was handsome lmaoooo #MAFS #MAFSBoston
— Tinky Winky’s Red Birkin🌹✨ (@cartierchelsea) January 20, 2022
Alyssa: “I got a very kind vibe from him”
She does not like Chris. She is fronting!#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/SmwdYgyQpz
— K E N N E C T E D (@KENNECTED) January 20, 2022
And when Chris’ groomsmen remarked that Chris is a “natural teacher” who can sometimes come off “condescending”, Alyssa seemed completely over it.
“In instances when Chris seems overbearing or he’s drilling down on something that maybe you’re not interested in, maybe just change the subject,” said one of the groomsmen. “He likes to monologue.”
“Don’t be afraid to stick to your guns,” added another one of Chris’ friends.
Alyssa is totally taking notes on the negative stuff his groomsmen are saying to use as excuses to bolt 😂 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/azpWpzoejv
— Monica (@TvMonicaTv) January 20, 2022
Alyssa is getting ideas from Chris’ groomsmen on how she’s gonna leave her marriage and blame him lol #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/reGlmOuwi5
— SarreaRea (@SarreaRea) January 20, 2022
With that, things got AWKWARD and Alyssa told Chris that she “wasn’t feeling” certain comments and ultimately refused to share a room with him on their wedding night.
“There are certain things that have been said that don’t sit right with me,” said Alyssa.
Chris then apologized and Alyssa said that she “wanted to get some sleep” because “it’s been a super long day.”
Could cut this tension with a 🔪 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/s5zjSIOWxT
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022
Yikes!
Last night Alyssa was shaded on social media by not only #MAFS viewers but by the actual officiant of her wedding who called her “cold-hearted.”
When I married Chris and Alyssa on @MAFSLifetime , I truly thought this might be it. But, always remember Alyssa, teeth can be fixed. A cold heart, cannot. #mafs
— Steven Martins (@SteveMartins_NB) January 20, 2022
BURN!
“I don’t like to be affectionate”
“I don’t want to do this on camera”
“I can’t take it when…”
Alyssa, I do not think this show is for you #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/600f5Z11jS
— YOU ARE NOW SIS (@MAFSMama) January 20, 2022
Alyssa’s on film talkin like she’s perfect. That’s wild. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/x4WeiaQQ5A
— Kendra (@alxkinley) January 20, 2022
What do YOU think about Alyssa and Chris? Will Alyssa give her groom a chance?
Ricky Gervais Would Host The Oscars ‘For Free’ If He Could Write His Own Jokes
The ‘After Life’ comic admitted that he would love to host the Academy Awards, if he had the same level of freedom that he has with the Golden Globes.
Ricky Gervais has never shied away from controversy when hosting the Golden Globes, but he’s had his doubts that his unfiltered brand of comedy would fly at the Oscars. Even though he didn’t think he’d be a contender for hosting, Ricky did admit that he’d love the job, if he could take the same approach to when he hosts the Globes during a hilarious Thursday January 20 interview on The View.
Sunny Hostin asked Ricky about a recent Today interview, where he said he’d never get to host the Academy Awards. He did think that he could be offered the opportunity, but without the type of agreement that he had with the Golden Globes. “I might be allowed to host it if I did what I was told, but there’s the rub. The good thing about the Globes was they said that I could write my own jokes, say what I want ,and not rehearse, and that is just too good for a comedian to turn down,” he said.
While he did admit that it would be an amazing chance, Ricky also agreed that he wouldn’t expect the Oscars to give him that level of control. “I don’t think the Oscars ever would allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they’d be mad,” he quipped, but admitted that it’d be hard to down if he was given the chance. “I’d do it for free if they said I could do that!”
Of course, Ricky has had plenty of hilarious moments as the Golden Globe host over the years. He hasn’t shied away from making blue and occasionally below the belt jokes during his stints as host of the award show, including when he hosted in 2020 and made a few dirty jokes at Dame Judy Dench’s expense.
After The Office star made his bombshell offer, Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that she thought the Oscars would “adore” him as a host. She also offered to use her star power to “talk to a couple of people,” and maybe help him take the stage. When Ana Navarro pointed out that he’d offered to do it for free, Ricky joked that his agent was probably calling him.
Celebrities
Sofia Vergara Looks Unrecognizable As Drug Lord Griselda Blanco For New Netflix Series — Photo
That really is Sofia Vergara. The actress looks so different in a first-look photo from her new Netflix series about Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco.
Sofia Vergara, 49, is taking her latest TV role very seriously. The Emmy-nominated actress is playing “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco in an upcoming six-episode limited series on Netflix titled Griselda. The streaming service released a first-look photo of Sofia in character via Twitter on Jan. 19, and it’s quite shocking to see how different the Modern Family star looks as the infamous drug lord.
Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57
— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022
In the image, Sofia is wearing a long-sleeve printed top and is smoking a cigarette while sitting at a desk. She ominously looks to the side, making for a spectacularly dramatic first-look at the upcoming series. Alongside the photo, Netflix wrote, “Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the ‘Godmother.’ “
Netflix also announced the rest of the Griselda cast members. The show will star Alberto Guerra as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan as Arturo, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Davila as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez as Rivi, and José Zúñiga as Amilcar, according to Entertainment Weekly. The show is being directed by Andrés Baiz (Narcos). A premiere date has yet to be revealed.
Griselda is infamous due to her cocaine trafficking. She helped get large quantities of Colombian cocaine into the US from the 1980s until the early 2000s, and she quickly rose to the top ranks of the infamous Medellín Cartel. She earned nicknames like “Cocaine Godmother,” “Queen of Cocaine,” and “Black Widow.” Griselda was shot and killed in September 2012 at the age of 69.
Catherine Zeta-Jones previously played Griselda in the 2018 Lifetime biopic, Cocaine Godmother. There’s been plans for Jennifer Lopez to play Griselda in a biopic on HBO, though there’s been no updates on the project for some time now.
Celebrities
Mary J. Blige Gets Glam, Eminem Duels Slim Shady, & More In Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser
Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre join Mary and Eminem in a jaw-dropping, cinematic clip for the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.
No matter which NFL teams compete in the Super Bowl, the GOATs have already arrived! Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre are all performing for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and a new teaser for the sure-to-be epic, 12-minute performance just dropped on Thursday (January 20). The short, cinematic marvel (below) showcases each legendary artist receiving a call from Dr. Dre to direct them to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the unforgettable magic will take place.
Each musician gets their own spotlight in the Pepsi-produced video. Eminem opens it by rap battling a younger version of himself in what appears to be a futuristic recording studio ala Minority Report. Snoop gets the call from Dre while driving a team of classic low-riders on a California highway. Mary, looking as fierce as ever as she gets a glow up for a fabulous photo shoot, rocks a fur coat before taking off in her luxury sports car. Kendrick, meanwhile, is hard at work at a desk jotting down lyrics as he throws paper after paper of his words into the air. An amazing CG shot of the ocean surf turning into a piano keyboard finally introduces the viewers to Dre, who is walking like a boss on the beach.
The clip, titled The Call, was directed by F. Gary Gray and features some of the greatest hits by the musicians. “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” Gray said in a statement. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”
Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing for Pepsi, added in a statement, “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”
Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
