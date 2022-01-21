MAFS: Michael Might Not Have Time For Jasmina & Alyssa’s Displeased With Her ‘Kind Vibe’ Having ‘Disc Golf’ Groom

Hit the flip to see why.

While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.

Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?

Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their mother while welcoming her to the family.

Does Michael have time to be married? #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/tm6VG99RRd

Jasmina: What are your hours? Michael: I’m never home. Experts: He’ll make a great, attentive husband! #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Will Michael be able to make time for Jasmina? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/o6PownwcVR

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina says during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

The reveal ultimately leaves Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.

Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.

“Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responds Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.

While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.

and Jasmina and Michael blend their families at their reception.

On Wednesday’s episode, viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon…

On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.

Gold boot rocking Alyssa had high hopes going into her blind wedding to Chris but after meeting her man at the altar the hopeful bride lost some steam.

As previously reported Alyssa has been open about wanting to be attracted to her spouse and she personally told BOSSIP that “everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband” and she “sticks by what she said.”

She reiterated that ahead of meeting her husband Chris and told her bridesmaids that she hopes her husband is “tall and tan” and “hot.”

“Physical appearance and personality are super important,” said Alyssa on #MAFS. “For me, there needs to be a physical attraction. I am hoping to walk down the aisle and be happy with what I see at the end of it. I hope he is too!”

At one point she also made a comment about “taking care of her teeth” and not wanting to date a man with a “snaggle tooth.” With that in mind, viewers wondered if the bride would be pleased with the realtor that the experts matched her with.

Dear Alyssa, Teeth can easily be fixed. A rotten core is a lot harder to change. Sincerely,

All #MAFS Viewers#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston — Kobo (@Kobo444) January 20, 2022

After initially seeming okay with her new husband, viewers noticed that Alyssa seemed a bit uncomfortable as the night continued. While taking post-wedding photos, Chris told Alyssa about his love for disc golf which is a hybrid of frisbee and golf.

Alyssa looked less than impressed as Chris proudly shared that he’s the Vice President of the New England disc golf association.

“Oh my f***g God,” said Alyssa. “I would let him teach me how to play but I don’t think it will be an activity of mine that I take up.”

Is it not every woman’s dream to marry the VP of Disc Golf?? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vTxQ5VEJrg — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022

Poor girl!

Later on, Alyssa got especially antsy when asked by the groomsmen about her first impression of Chris who she said has a “kind vibe.”

Not a kind vibe Alyssa 💀 she couldn’t even say he was handsome lmaoooo #MAFS #MAFSBoston — Tinky Winky’s Red Birkin🌹✨ (@cartierchelsea) January 20, 2022

Alyssa: “I got a very kind vibe from him” She does not like Chris. She is fronting!#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/SmwdYgyQpz — K E N N E C T E D (@KENNECTED) January 20, 2022

And when Chris’ groomsmen remarked that Chris is a “natural teacher” who can sometimes come off “condescending”, Alyssa seemed completely over it.

“In instances when Chris seems overbearing or he’s drilling down on something that maybe you’re not interested in, maybe just change the subject,” said one of the groomsmen. “He likes to monologue.” “Don’t be afraid to stick to your guns,” added another one of Chris’ friends.

Alyssa is totally taking notes on the negative stuff his groomsmen are saying to use as excuses to bolt 😂 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/azpWpzoejv — Monica (@TvMonicaTv) January 20, 2022

Alyssa is getting ideas from Chris’ groomsmen on how she’s gonna leave her marriage and blame him lol #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/reGlmOuwi5 — SarreaRea (@SarreaRea) January 20, 2022

With that, things got AWKWARD and Alyssa told Chris that she “wasn’t feeling” certain comments and ultimately refused to share a room with him on their wedding night.

“There are certain things that have been said that don’t sit right with me,” said Alyssa.

Chris then apologized and Alyssa said that she “wanted to get some sleep” because “it’s been a super long day.”

Could cut this tension with a 🔪 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/s5zjSIOWxT — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022

Yikes!

Last night Alyssa was shaded on social media by not only #MAFS viewers but by the actual officiant of her wedding who called her “cold-hearted.”

When I married Chris and Alyssa on @MAFSLifetime , I truly thought this might be it. But, always remember Alyssa, teeth can be fixed. A cold heart, cannot. #mafs — Steven Martins (@SteveMartins_NB) January 20, 2022

BURN!

“I don’t like to be affectionate”

“I don’t want to do this on camera”

“I can’t take it when…” Alyssa, I do not think this show is for you #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/600f5Z11jS — YOU ARE NOW SIS (@MAFSMama) January 20, 2022

What do YOU think about Alyssa and Chris? Will Alyssa give her groom a chance?