Man held on $100,000 cash-only bond for murder of Bridgeton 19-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in custody in relation to a 19-year-old being shot and killed Monday.

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murdering Armaun Jackson of Bridgeton in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in the Norwood Court Apartment complex. The suspect’s charges are first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.

Jackson was shot and killed inside of a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County Monday at about 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found he had been shot multiple times at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents said during the investigation, “two witnesses positively identified the suspect.” They said the suspect was the only person present besides Jackson when the shots were fired.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody “a couple hours after the incident.”

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

New Hazelwood snack company opens today bringing 300 jobs to area

11 mins ago

January 21, 2022

New Hazelwood snack company opens today bringing 300 jobs to area
ST. LOUIS – A Canada-based manufacturing plant is opening in Hazelwood today and it is bringing more than 300 jobs to north St. Louis County. Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and others will be on hand as it officially opens.

Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting, there will be a ceremonial “first tasting” of dried fruit and nuts made at the new 8th Avenue plant.

8th Avenue Food and Provisions Inc. is in the process of hiring employees to work in its new 250-thousand square foot facility. Workers will prep and package dried fruit and nuts for retail and foodservice customers.

Plant officials say various jobs with good salaries and benefits are available, including opportunities in operations, production, and forklift operators.

For a complete list of openings go to www.8ave.com or text CAREERS TO (314)597-8151.

Colorado health officials “cautiously optimistic” state’s omicron surge has peaked

22 mins ago

January 21, 2022

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations still trending up as state surpasses 1 million cases
With new COVID-19 cases falling in Colorado, public health officials expressed optimism Thursday that the state’s omicron surge has peaked — but cautioned that the virus remains widespread and hospitalizations are still very high.

The percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of new cases both have been falling for about a week, though it’s not clear whether hospitalizations are starting to trend down, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said a news briefing Thursday.

“At this point, I do believe that we are seeing a true decline in cases in this state,” Herlihy said, adding that she’s “cautiously optimistic that we have turned the corner with our omicron surge.”

The virus appears to be in retreat in the mountain resort communities and the Denver area, though cases are still rising in Pueblo, El Paso and Mesa counties, she said.

“We are seeing improvements,” Herlihy said. “But of course, those values are still really high.”

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,641 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19. That’s a small improvement, since hospitalizations have been bouncing between 1,650 and 1,675 for most of the last week. But it’s too early to say that the plateau has become a downward trend, Herlihy said.

The number of hospital beds available has increased somewhat in recent days, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. Over the last week, an average of 93% of general hospital beds and 92% of beds in intensive-care units were occupied.

Two teens shot in Aurora on Thursday are taken to a local hospital

33 mins ago

January 21, 2022

Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
Two teenagers were shot in Aurora on Thursday and both victims have been taken to a local hospital.

