Mary J. Blige Gets Glam, Eminem Duels Slim Shady, & More In Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser

Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre join Mary and Eminem in a jaw-dropping, cinematic clip for the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.
No matter which NFL teams compete in the Super Bowl, the GOATs have already arrived! Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre are all performing for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and a new teaser for the sure-to-be epic, 12-minute performance just dropped on Thursday (January 20). The short, cinematic marvel (below) showcases each legendary artist receiving a call from Dr. Dre to direct them to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the unforgettable magic will take place.
Each musician gets their own spotlight in the Pepsi-produced video. Eminem opens it by rap battling a younger version of himself in what appears to be a futuristic recording studio ala Minority Report. Snoop gets the call from Dre while driving a team of classic low-riders on a California highway. Mary, looking as fierce as ever as she gets a glow up for a fabulous photo shoot, rocks a fur coat before taking off in her luxury sports car. Kendrick, meanwhile, is hard at work at a desk jotting down lyrics as he throws paper after paper of his words into the air. An amazing CG shot of the ocean surf turning into a piano keyboard finally introduces the viewers to Dre, who is walking like a boss on the beach.
The clip, titled The Call, was directed by F. Gary Gray and features some of the greatest hits by the musicians. “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” Gray said in a statement. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”
Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing for Pepsi, added in a statement, “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”
Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Candace Bushell is rumored to be joining The Real Housewives of New York City cast.
Amid reports of an impending cast shakeup, the author behind the book on which Sex and the City and its recent reboot And Just Like That are based has been named as a potential season 14 cast member. And according to recent comments made by Candace, who has been featured on the Bravo show numerous times over the years, her addition could make perfect sense.
On January 19, Deux Moi shared a report on Instagram in which a tipster was seen revealing some alleged new details in regard to the upcoming season.
“Confirming your RHONY casting reports. Three Housewives are coming back, two returning wives (Hiiii) will be back fresh off of their Peacock show, and [two to three] newbies. Since Sex and the City is so big right now the plan is to lean into that by finally bringing Candace Bushnell on board,” the report stated.
Because Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps were featured on the debut season of Peacock’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, it seems safe to say they are two of the three returning ladies.
As for Candace’s potential addition, she addressed her past appearances on RHONY during the January 19 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, revealing that when it came to Dorinda Medley‘s infamous “not well b-tch” moment, she wasn’t the one who was on the receiving end of Dorinda’s comment.
“Everybody thinks Dorinda was yelling at me, but she wasn’t,” Candace confirmed. “I had said, ‘What happened?’ And she said, ‘This is what I said, not now b-tch.’ And then they cut it so it looked like she was saying it to me, but she was actually telling me a story about something that, about what she said to somebody else.”
Regarding her relationships with the ladies of the show, Candace said she knows Luann “well” and added that she’s known Ramona since the ’80s and Sonja Morgan since the ’90s.
“Luann lives down the street from me,” she revealed, adding that RHONY “looks like such a fun thing to do.”
Although Candace acknowledged the many adventures the women go on, she also recalled a time when she got in trouble with producers for breaking the fourth wall and likened the process of filming to school.
“There [are] tons and tons of producers,” she explained. “It’s a little bit like going to school, you know, where you got teachers and they’re going to tell you what to do. I mean, you really, you can’t do whatever you want to do. It looks fun, but that’s why I’m like, ‘Hmm. I don’t know.’ Plus I really don’t like yelling at people or conflict.”
While Candace isn’t so sure about joining the RHONY cast, she acknowledged the series as “interesting.”
“The entertainment industry is largely made by men for men. It is. I mean, the things that I don’t get are like superhero movies. I don’t care about that. I care about real people who are actually here on the planet… So the fact that, you know, women want to watch like real other women, like the nice purses and stuff. Yeah. That makes sense to me. The franchise it, actually, it, it makes sense,” she stated.
In addition to Candace, Deux Moi also named Crystal McCrary McGuire, the wife of mayoral candidate Ray McGuire who is believed to have inspired the creation of Lisa Todd Wexley, a Just Like That character played by Nicole Ari Parker, as a potential season 14 cast member.
The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 is not expected to premiere on Bravo until sometime in 2023.
The paparazzi snapped shots of our favorite couple on another romantic outing this week!
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed leaving a dinner date at Carbone in NYC Wednesday night. We’re loving this long wavy hair on her. Beautiful right?
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
Rihanna wore an all leather look, including a black leather jacket and matching pants, while Rocky wore jeans and a green hoodie and plaid flannel shirt.
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
Are you feeling Rihanna’s leather look? Honestly, we think she looks good in EVERYTHING.
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
The couple were even kind enough to make time for a young fan who stopped them. We love how chill Rocky and Rihann are about everything. They seem so at ease in their relationship, comfortable in front of the paparazzi, comfortable in their clothing, comfortable in their careers. Thriving, living life. Now that’s goals!
Rih’s still got the bump police on her bumper though and this look is a little baggy around the midsection too. Do you think that when Rihanna is ready to reveal a pregnancy she’ll do a big announcement ala Beyoncé or is she more likely to go the same route that Kylie Jenner took with her Stormi pregnancy and just keep the whole thing quiet until after giving birth? We’re not rushing her — just saying we can’t wait for the day she drops the Savage X Fenty pregnancy shoot. You know that thang is gonna be FIYAHHHH!
Character actress Carol Speed died Friday at her home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, her family announced. She was 76.
Born Carol Ann Bennett Stewart in Bakersfield, California, Speed was the first Black homecoming queen in Santa Clara County.
Speed is best known for her roles in blaxploitation films The Mack, Black Samson and Abby.
She played Lulu, Max Julien‘s prostitute in The Mack (1973), a possessed woman in Abby (1974), and the girlfriend of a lion-owning club owner (Rockne Tarkington) in Black Samson (1974).
Speed’s The Mack co-star Max Julien died on New Year’s Day at age 88.
Speed also played an inmate opposite Pam Grier in The Big Bird Cage (1972) and she was left stranded at the alter by Lamont (Demond Wilson) in the “Sanford and Son” episode “Here Comes the Bride, There Goes the Bride.”
She starred on an episode of NBC’s Julia opposite Diahann Carroll and had a recurring role on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives in 1970.
Speed had one child, a son, who died. She leaves behind a grandson, Marc, and sister Barbara.
Watch scenes from The Mack featuring Carol Speed and Max Julien below.