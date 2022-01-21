News
Minnesota unemployment drops to lowest level since 2019
Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.1 percent in December, the lowest level since 2019.
The drop comes on the strength of revised numbers for November; the state actually lost 2,000 jobs in December. The latest seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development revised job gains in November upward to 8,600 jobs, a 5,000 jobs adjustment.
“Today’s jobs report is a reminder that economic progress in these times is not a straight line,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a prepared statement, noting that job growth has been uneven coming out of the pandemic recession. “The good news remains that our economy is bursting with great job opportunities.”
The national unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent for December.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs the months of February, March and April in 2020 as the pandemic first hit the state. The state has since regained 307,400, or 74 percent, of those jobs since.
The DEED report Thursday notes the pandemic’s economic impact has been hard to measure. Along with the job cuts and temporary layoffs, some dropped out of the job force all together. The state’s labor force participation rate in December remained 67.7 percent from the month before, though a decrease from 69.2 percent in December 2020. Nationally, the rate was 61.9 percent for this past month.
WHO ADDED JOBS
Among in Minnesota’s main industries, the following added workers in December:
- Education and health services up 1,800 employees.
- Other services employment rose 400 jobs.
- Information employers added 300 jobs.
- Construction firms added 300 jobs.
- Governments added 200 jobs.
WHO CUT JOBS
The following industries cut jobs in December:
- Professional and business services lost 1,800 workers.
- Financial activities cut 900 jobs.
- Manufacturing was down 900 workers.
- Trade, transportation and utilities were down 800 jobs.
- Leisure and hospitality lost 600 jobs.
Minnesota’s mining and logging industries remaining stable in December.
News
Mel Kiper’s mock draft has Jets taking a safety and a wide receiver with Top 10 picks
Gang Green needs all the help they can get this offseason.
And the Jets will fill two major areas of need with their two Top 10 picks in April’s NFL Draft, according to veteran ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper.
The Jets have a wealth of assets to play with as GM Joe Douglas looks to keep adding talent to his rebuilding team, but the two most valuable pieces are the No. 4 and No. 10 overall picks.
Kiper didn’t win over many Jets fans with the player he had pegged for Gang Green at No. 4 — Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton — but the Jets do have a major need at safety.
The pushback from the fans likely stems from the fact that the Jets used a Top 10 pick in 2017 on Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall) only to trade him away to the Seattle Seahawks in his prime after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons.
So why go that route again? Why select another safety after you weren’t willing to pay the last one. Toss in the fact that safeties just aren’t viewed as valuable as defensive ends or cornerbacks.
But it is a real position of need. Their best safety Marcus Maye is an unrestricted free agent after playing last year on the franchise tag before tearing his Achilles midway through the season. Lamarcus Joyner tore his triceps Week 1 against the Panthers and was out of the season after joining the team on a one-year deal.
As a result, the safety spot was a revolving door with Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley, Will Parks, Adrian Colbert and Sheldrick Redwine all taking snaps.
So the position needs an infusion of talent, and the Jets are looking for their version of San Francisco 49ers standout Jimmie Ward in Robert Saleh’s scheme.
A guy with cover skills to guard slot receivers and tight ends, but who can also be physical in the run game as the safety spot in Saleh’s defense must be able to get downhill to help stop the run.
Hamilton is viewed by experts as a player that can play around the line of scrimmage but also possesses the range to cover down the field. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame. The 6-4, 220-pound versatile safety suffered a knee injury during the 2021 season, but he should be ready to work out at the NFL combine, according to reports.
So, if the Jets went with Hamilton, it would be justifiable. But with free agency approaching, don’t be surprised if the Jets go the money route to fill the need. There are solid options hitting the market in Marcus Williams of the Saints, Jessie Bates of the Bengals, the Vikings’ Xavier Woods and Quandre Diggs of the Seahawks.
With the No. 10 overall pick, Kiper sent USC wide receiver Drake London to the Jets. This is where things get interesting.
While there have been reports that the Jets may prefer to trade this pick — whether for an established player or more draft capital — if they stay put Drake is a receiver that would complement what they have with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
The Jets believe Moore will become a stud. The 2020 second-rounder flashed promising potential and finished with 43 catches for 538 yards with six total touchdowns in 11 games. But the Jets want another big body receiver, who can consistently make contested catches. The Jets receiver group had only 24 contested catches (Davis led with six), according to Pro Football Focus.
In comparison, Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin had 25 contested catches.
The Jets want a receiver who can consistently win in those situations to help Zach Wilson’s development.
London’s skillset matches up with the Jets’ desire. He’s 6-5 and 210 pounds and is lauded for his ball skills as he has the ability to consistently catch the ball in traffic. And he can secure the ball in contested catch situations. He’s also physical in the run blocking game.
In 2021, London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns. He had five games where he caught 10 or more passes. But he also didn’t escape last season unscathed as he fractured his ankle against Arizona on Oct. 31.
Hamilton and London both fit the bill for what the Jets are looking for, but a lot can happen between now and draft day.
News
One of Denver’s best barbecue joints shutters amid pandemic woes
Owlbear Barbecue quickly rose to cult status around Denver after its Larimer Street opening in 2019. But less than three years on — and two of them during the pandemic — the Texas-style smoked meats shop is closing its doors.
Owlbear will open for two more meal services at 2826 Larimer St., from 11 a.m. until sold out this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22-23. After that, owner and pitmaster Karl Fallenius has no plans to continue cooking for Denverites.
“I’m deeply questioning whether I want to stay in the service industry, or keep doing food at all,” Fallenius told The Denver Post. “I don’t really love the industry so much, and I’m sick of trying to fight it.”
In terms of restaurant and especially barbecue culture, Fallenius has bucked against industry norms. At Owlbear, he sourced meats from ethical (non-factory farmed) producers and used compostable serving ware in an effort to lessen the restaurant’s environmental impacts.
But as food and material costs rose during the pandemic, practices that were once central to his business became less feasible.
“We were wonderfully sustainable for a barbecue place, in terms of environmental impact,” he said. “But in terms of financial longevity… When the only way to really make a business work is to fall into the cheapest way of doing it… it becomes hard.”
Fallenius’ business debts mounted as a result of closures, followed by cost surges. With less than a year in business pre-pandemic, he didn’t have much financial runway to weather it. Still, Owlbear was a success by many standards, most of all its reputation as a top Texas-style barbecue spot in Colorado.
“It was a really hard decision, and it’s not necessarily getting any easier,” Fallenius said “I’m very proud of what we accomplished with Owlbear, but I’ve got to figure out how to move forward with my life.”
News
Man killed in St. Paul shooting ID’d as 31-year-old
The fatal shooting of a 31-year-old in St. Paul was the second loss for his family in six years.
Kyle L. Quinn was found outside a residence in the 300 block of Blair Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and died at the hospital.
His older brother, Philip Quinn, was shot by a St. Paul officer in September 2015 in the West Seventh area.
Their mother “had a very, very rough time trying to cope with losing” Philip “and now losing Kyle has her back on an emotional roller coaster all over again,” a cousin wrote on a fundraising page for the family for funeral expenses and a headstone for Kyle Quinn.
The police department announced Wednesday that they’d arrested Nick Tyler Okland, 31, of St. Paul, on suspicion of murder. He was released from the Ramsey County jail early Thursday afternoon, at the 36-hour deadline to charge or release him.
Police said the investigation continues, including what led to the shooting. Investigators had not presented a case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office to consider charges against Okland as of Thursday.
Quinn’s family doesn’t know why he was killed, his cousin wrote. She described him as a goofball and said he didn’t mean harm to anyone.
There were adults and young children in the Blair Avenue residence at the time of the shooting, according to police. Firefighters were called to extinguish a small fire in the basement about two hours after Quinn was shot.
In early 2016, after Philip Quinn’s death, a grand jury found the shooting by an officer was justified under the circumstances. The family of Quinn, 30, said he was in the midst of a mental-health crisis. Police said Quinn raised a screwdriver while rushing at an officer and Quinn’s mother.
