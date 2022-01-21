Mitch McConnell Suggests Black People Aren’t Real ‘Americans’ | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Mitch McConnell is trending on Twitter.com for uttering a Freudian slip that many are considering racist.
The Senate Republican Minority Leader, 79, suggested Black voters aren’t real Americans at a news conference on Wednesday after the voting rights bill died on the Senate floor.
Two Democrats – Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema voted with Republican senators to defeat the voting rights bill 52-48.
During the debate, McConnell accused Democrats of “fake hysteria” over their failed attempt to end the filibuster.
The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would have ensured early voting, more drop boxes and mail-in ballots, etc.
When reporter Pablo Manríquez asked McConnell what he would say to Black voters who are concerned about access to voting, he replied:
“Well, the concern is misplaced. Because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
He continued: “A recent survey, 94 percent of Americans thought it was easy to vote. This is not a problem. Turnout is up, biggest turnout since 1900… they’re being sold a bill of goods to support a Democratic effort to federalize elections… this has been a Democratic Party goal for decades.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a new furry friend, as they bonded with a therapy dog in sweet new photos.
Cuteness overload! Prince William and Kate Middleton bonded with a sweet little therapy dog on Thursday January 20, when the royal couple shared a pair of photos of each of them holding the adorable little pup, named Alfie. Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked like meeting Alfie was a sweet highlight and great way to kick off their day, as they seemed totally in awe of the puppy!
The pair met the therapy dog, while on a visit to Clithroe Community Hospital, according to their Instagram. They shared photos of both William, 39, and Kate, 40, holding Alfie while the other petted him. Alfie seemed to really take a liking to Kate, as he reached up and sniffed her face, while she held him. The Duke and Duchess asked their followers which of them Alfie seemed to “prefer” on their Instagram.
Both William and Kate looked amazing in the photos. The Duchess stunned in a monochromatic look with a cozy-looking brown dress and a matching jacket. William sported a red sweater over a blue button down shirt and dark pants. He tied his outfit all together with a simple blue blazer.
William and Kate shared more about their visit to the hospital in their Insta caption. The pair said that they were meeting with the hospital workers to learn more about their experience combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, and they shared that both Alfie and another therapy dog had been brought to the hospital to help the staff have good mental health with help from NHS Charities together. “Pressures across the local system have meant that teams here have felt the strain of the pandemic,” they wrote in the caption. “As well as a staff wellbeing room, funding has provided two therapy dogs – six-year-old Jasper and Alfie, who is brand new to the team!”
Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Dan Hayhurst has come to an end. Learn more about Dan, who was married to the ‘Baywatch’ beauty for only a year.
After one year of marriage, Pamela Anderson has ended things with Dan Hayhurst. The actress/model filed for divorce from Dan in her native Canada, according to a Jan. 20 report from Rolling Stone. The former couple tied the knot in a private, intimate ceremony over the 2020 holidays. Though Dan worked as the actress’s bodyguard, their relationship blossomed into an epic romance after spending tons of time together during quarantine. Here’s five key facts you need to know about Dan, who was the fourth man to marry and get divorced from Pamela.
1. Dan Is Pamela Anderson’s Bodyguard
Or was? It’s unclear if Dan will keep his post now that he’s getting divorced from the person he was assigned to protect. Dan reportedly started working for Pamela at the beginning of 2020, and their love quickly grew while quarantined together on Vancouver Island. “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years,” Pamela joked in an interview with Daily Mail. She added that they “fell head over heels with each other,” and that it was “a natural fit.”
2. Dan And Pamela Married On Christmas Eve 2020
It took less than a year for Dan and his bride — who stunned in a tulle dress — to say “I do.” The couple wed in a private ceremony at Pamela’s Vancouver Island home, just the bride, groom, and a witness — Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation, according to the actress, who sang the “Paddle Song,” which signifies a new journey. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together,” Pam told DM. “I feel like I’ve come full circle.”
3. Dan Was Pamela’s Fourth Husband
Five if you count her 12-day union with A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters (which she doesn’t, it wasn’t legally binding). Pamela was famously married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. They had two sons together, Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee. She also married singer Kid Rock in 2006… only to divorce four months later. She then married producer Rick Salomontwice. They officially split for good in 2015.
4. Dan’s A Builder Who Helped Renovate Pamela’s Home
What a gentleman. Before becoming Pamela’s bodyguard, Dan worked as a builder. He used his expertise to help the actress fix up her historic family property on Vancouver Island, where they would one day marry.
5. Dan’s An Animal Rights Activist Like Pamela
The Baywatch beauty is famously a vegan animal rights activist who campaigns for PETA. She and Dan volunteer at the RASTA Sanctuary near their home in Canada, where Dan’s used his building skills to raise a barn for the needy animals. The organization posted a heartfelt thank you to Pam and Dan in December, just days before their wedding.
“Yesterday Pamela surprised us all with an early Christmas gift by most generously covering the cost of the cement for the footings in the construction of our new barn and we truly couldn’t be more grateful,” RASTA wrote, including an adorable photo of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other. “We feel unbelievably blessed to have the support of these two incredibly amazing and most compassionate people who are helping to make our longtime dream of building a very, very much-needed new barn for the animals, a reality!”
2 years ago, the couple spent the week mourning the loss of their first pregnancy to a heartbreaking miscarriage. Now, that very week, they celebrate their rainbow baby’s 1st birthday!
Happy birthday, Kingston Levy Vigneron! Celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron and his wife, Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron, put on quite the celebration for their rainbow baby’s first birthday! The “Kingston Of The Jungle” theme was expertly pulled off by event planner Stephanie Armenta of Play Play Zone Events, and inspired by the decor in the 1-year-old’s room. “As a part of our night time routine, we say goodnight to each animal in his room, starting with Mr. & Mrs. Giraffe, and working our way around the room, so when I spoke with Stephanie, I told her which animals he was familiar with from his bedroom and she made sure to incorporate them,” explained Lauren, a licensed real estate agent and stylist. “I thought having familiar animals and things around him would make the day most special for him.”
The event took place at a beautiful park surrounded by mountains, in Malibu, California, which is home to the Levy Vigneron family. Custom “Kingston of the Jungle” snacks were served, as well as jungle animal themed cupcakes & cake sickles, and organic cold-pressed blends for Kingston’s baby friends. Kingston indulged in his first taste of processed-sugar with a vanilla funfetti smash cake covered in edible jungle leaves, safari animals, and gold leaf, which his parents eventually joined him in, feeding each other for an epic photo-op! There was a ball pit with a stunning mountain range behind it, woven blankets for families to chillax on, and incredible folk music by Kingston’s favorite band We Are The West, which the family discovered at a local farm they visit weekly.
Looking back on a year of Kingston, Lauren recalled one of her favorite moments with her son. “We went down to my favorite beach in Malibu and brought a tent that we filled with Kingston’s toys and his Dockatot for him to be all cozy. We watched the waves and walked down to the rock where my husband and I often climb,” she remembered. “Every time I take him to that area, I let him touch that rock with his hands and feet so that he can feel the energy. It is not only the first place I ever Rock climbed, but it is where Marcel and I took our save the date photos and a very special place for our family. One day, when Kingston is about four or five, we will take him to that exact place and teach him to climb.”