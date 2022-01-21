Mitch McConnell Suggests Black People Aren’t Real ‘Americans’ | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Dan Hayhurst has come to an end. Learn more about Dan, who was married to the ‘Baywatch’ beauty for only a year.

After one year of marriage, Pamela Anderson has ended things with Dan Hayhurst. The actress/model filed for divorce from Dan in her native Canada, according to a Jan. 20 report from Rolling Stone. The former couple tied the knot in a private, intimate ceremony over the 2020 holidays. Though Dan worked as the actress’s bodyguard, their relationship blossomed into an epic romance after spending tons of time together during quarantine. Here’s five key facts you need to know about Dan, who was the fourth man to marry and get divorced from Pamela.

1. Dan Is Pamela Anderson’s Bodyguard

Or was? It’s unclear if Dan will keep his post now that he’s getting divorced from the person he was assigned to protect. Dan reportedly started working for Pamela at the beginning of 2020, and their love quickly grew while quarantined together on Vancouver Island. “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years,” Pamela joked in an interview with Daily Mail. She added that they “fell head over heels with each other,” and that it was “a natural fit.”

2. Dan And Pamela Married On Christmas Eve 2020

It took less than a year for Dan and his bride — who stunned in a tulle dress — to say “I do.” The couple wed in a private ceremony at Pamela’s Vancouver Island home, just the bride, groom, and a witness — Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation, according to the actress, who sang the “Paddle Song,” which signifies a new journey. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together,” Pam told DM. “I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

3. Dan Was Pamela’s Fourth Husband

Five if you count her 12-day union with A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters (which she doesn’t, it wasn’t legally binding). Pamela was famously married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. They had two sons together, Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee. She also married singer Kid Rock in 2006… only to divorce four months later. She then married producer Rick Salomon twice. They officially split for good in 2015.

4. Dan’s A Builder Who Helped Renovate Pamela’s Home

What a gentleman. Before becoming Pamela’s bodyguard, Dan worked as a builder. He used his expertise to help the actress fix up her historic family property on Vancouver Island, where they would one day marry.

5. Dan’s An Animal Rights Activist Like Pamela

The Baywatch beauty is famously a vegan animal rights activist who campaigns for PETA. She and Dan volunteer at the RASTA Sanctuary near their home in Canada, where Dan’s used his building skills to raise a barn for the needy animals. The organization posted a heartfelt thank you to Pam and Dan in December, just days before their wedding.

“Yesterday Pamela surprised us all with an early Christmas gift by most generously covering the cost of the cement for the footings in the construction of our new barn and we truly couldn’t be more grateful,” RASTA wrote, including an adorable photo of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other. “We feel unbelievably blessed to have the support of these two incredibly amazing and most compassionate people who are helping to make our longtime dream of building a very, very much-needed new barn for the animals, a reality!”