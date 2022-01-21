Connect with us

News

New Hazelwood snack company opens today bringing 300 jobs to area

Published

12 seconds ago

on

New Hazelwood snack company opens today bringing 300 jobs to area
ST. LOUIS – A Canada-based manufacturing plant is opening in Hazelwood today and it is bringing more than 300 jobs to north St. Louis County. Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and others will be on hand as it officially opens.

Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting, there will be a ceremonial “first tasting” of dried fruit and nuts made at the new 8th Avenue plant.

8th Avenue Food and Provisions Inc. is in the process of hiring employees to work in its new 250-thousand square foot facility. Workers will prep and package dried fruit and nuts for retail and foodservice customers.

Plant officials say various jobs with good salaries and benefits are available, including opportunities in operations, production, and forklift operators.

For a complete list of openings go to www.8ave.com or text CAREERS TO (314)597-8151.

