Over 17,000 People Swear By These Cozy Joggers To Wear All Winter Long & They’re On Sale For $25
We’re huge fans of the jogger trend & these cozy sweats are on sale now for $25! Get yourself a pair of these comfy pants that are loved by thousands & are perfect for winter.
Everyone loves a good pair of joggers – they’re a wardrobe staple as they can be worn for a workout class, for running errands paired with a favorite pair of trainers, or just for lounging around the house during a movie night. If you’re looking for a cozy, versatile pair of joggers to live in this winter, look no further than these Baleaf Women’s Cotton Cozy Joggers. They’re flattering, totally comfortable, have over 17,900 positive reviews, and, oh yeah, they’re only $25!
Get the BALEAF Women’s Cotton Cozy Joggers here for $25.49!
Available in over 20 colors and made with 88% cotton and 12% spandex, say hello to these dreamy, super soft, and comfortable joggers. They are sure to keep you warm all winter long, without feeling too heavy or insulated. The skin-friendly and soft fabric offers smooth, low-friction performance, so if you’re wearing them for a workout they won’t feel restricted or too heavy during a jog, yoga class, or whatever your workout of choice may be. They have a drawstring closure allowing the elastic waistband to hug fit to your shape, so they won’t ride up or fall down. For your convenience, they also have two large side pockets as well as a back patch to hold your phone, keys, or whatever you’re carrying around. If you don’t believe the hype, just take a peek at the thousands of happy customers who’ve purchased these joggers and have left nothing but enthusiastic reviews.
Since they’re joggers, they’re meant to have a more loose fit rather than being skin-tight. However, with the slightly tapered ankle, these joggers can be worn to their full length or pushed up to a more slouched look, which works perfectly if you’re pairing them with tube socks and a pair of trendy trainers: like Reebok, Puma, or Adidas. If you’re wearing them full length, the cuff ends right at the ankle bone leaving your feet free to go barefoot for a yoga class or any other shoe-less activity. So, even though they have a slightly baggier style, the nice tapered ankle feature allows these joggers to not sloppily drag on the floor or get in the way of your footwear choice.
You won’t want to go through a winter of being outdoors – whether it’s to run errands or brave the cold weather during a run – without these women’s cotton joggers from Baleaf. Plus, if they’re big enough or if you order a size up, they could even be roomy enough to wear lightweight leggings underneath for an added layer of warmth for outdoor athletics. Whether you’re sporty or just love loungewear, these joggers are a must-have this winter and are available now for just around $25. You better act fast on this awesome deal – we’re sure you won’t want to miss it!
Scheana Shay Claps Back at Critics Amid Backlash After Brock’s Called Tacky and She’s Slammed as Cringeworthy
Scheana Shay is firing back at her critics on Twitter.
Following Tuesday night’s Vanderpump Rules finale, which featured James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ engagement party weekend in Santa Barbara, California, where her fiancé, Brock Davies, hoped to secretly wed, Scheana defended Brock against claims of being “tacky” and addressed a viewer who slammed her behavior toward Raquel as “cringeworthy.”
“THIS event was about Raquel & James Kennedy. Very tacky for Brock to even consider that this was going to be okay,” a fan wrote on January 18 in regard to Brock’s plan to secretly tie the knot with Scheana during their cast getaway.
“Yes, THE PARTY was about them!!! The rest of the weekend we had time to do our own things. We had literally soooooo much down time,” Scheana explained in response.
Another show viewer wrote, “[It’s] so tacky that Brock wanted to marry [Scheana] at an engagement party but they’ll probably have the ceremony while [Raquel Leviss] and [James Kennedy] enjoying their party together with family and friends.”
“That literally was NEVER happening!!!!” Scheana replied. “Omg. We were not getting married AT their party. Omg.”
“It was NEVER happening at their party or on their property. He suggested sneaking away to Santa Barbara when everyone else was doing activities. How do you not understand that?” Scheana told another fan who said they felt “sick” about the idea that she and Brock would be piggybacking off James and Raquel’s event.
While Scheana did her best to make it crystal-clear to her online audience that she and Brock were not planning to get married at James and Raquel’s actual engagement party, a number of Twitter users were still dumbfounded by her and Brock’s lack of awareness regarding how a potential wedding could have impacted Raquel.
“This finale episode was cringeworthy… so much chaos. Why didn’t ANYONE think of sweet Raquel?” someone asked.
“Actually she was ALL I was thinking of and the reason I didn’t want to do anything,” Scheana insisted of her decision to forgo her and Brock’s initial plan. “I must have said 100 times I do not want to do anything to upset Raquel. Also, why we didn’t tell her we were engaged.”
Then, after another person suggested that Scheana was in a rush to tie the knot because she wanted to ensure her wedding would be featured on the show, Scheana denied any such thing.
“I actually didn’t want it that way which is why it didn’t happen,” she replied.
In another post shared on Twitter, Scheana continued to deny that she wanted her wedding on film.
“I literally don’t give a f-ck if my second wedding is filmed or not [because] we are getting married for US,” she stated. “Brock really wanted to show his love for me this season and if you want to hear more, tune in to Scheananigans this week. Hope y’all enjoyed the season!”
The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion begins Tuesday, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto, startraksphoto
Jeannie Mai Jenkins & Jeezy raising their newborn child to be gender fluid | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and rapper Jeezy (Jay Jenkins), finally revealed their newborn child’s name. But the baby’s gender is still a secret because the baby is genderless.
Sources say Jeannie and Jeezy believe their child should decide what their gender will be. They say expressing one’s gender identity is a personal decision that a child should make on its own.
Jeannie, who is currently on maternity leave, allowed her co-stars reveal her child’s name on Thursday’s episode of The Real. Adrienne Bailon said:
“Today is an extra exciting day because, guess what … we have a Baby J update. Welcome to the world, Monaco Mai Jenkins.”
In a video uploaded to YouTube, Jeannie gave fans a peek into her baby’s nursery and said she was inspired to name her child after visiting Monaco with her husband.
“That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here.”
Other celebrities raising gender-fluid children include Will and Jada Pinkett Smith whose children Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, often flip flop their genders.
Singer Pink and motocross racer Carey Hart are raising Willow Sage, 7, and Jameson Moon, 2, without strict gender restrictions.
And Grammy-winning pop singer Adele‘s son, Angelo, 9, was spotted wearing a Disney princess dress. “I can’t wait to know who his best friends are going to be, who his girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be or what movies he likes,” she told TIME magazine.
Elle Fanning Looks Unrecognizable As Michelle Carter In First Look At New Hulu Series
Elle Fanning does a complete transformation into Michelle Carter, the young woman convicted in the infamous texting suicide case, in the first look at ‘The Girl From Plainville’ series.
Elle Fanning is unrecognizable as Michelle Carter in the first photo of The Girl From Plainville, a new Hulu limited series. The Great star looks exactly like Michelle, complete with darker eyebrows and light brown hair. The upcoming series is inspired by the true story of the unprecedented texting suicide case involving Michelle.
Michelle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 over texts she sent to her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy, who died by suicide in 2014. Michelle sent Conrad several texts encouraging him to take his own life. Michelle texted Conrad hours before his death: “You keep pushing it off and say you’ll do it but you never do. It’s always gonna be that way if you don’t take action.” Conrad was found dead by carbon monoxide poisoning on July 13, 2014.
Michelle was tried as a juvenile because she was 17 when the texts were sent. After a long trial, Michelle was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison with 15 months served and the rest suspended. She was released in January 2020 on good behavior after serving 11 months. She’ll be on probation for 5 years.
“This court has found that Carter’s actions and failure to act where it was her self-created duty to Roy since she put him in that toxic environment constituted reckless conduct,” Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz said at the time. “The court finds that the conduct caused the death of Mr. Roy.”
The limited series is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron. The Girl From Plainville will explore Michelle’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
In addition to Elle, who also serves as an executive producer, the series stars Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad “Coco” Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II. The Girl From Plainville is expected to premiere in spring 2022.
