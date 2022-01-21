Pamela Anderson’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Loved & Married, From Tommy Lee To Dan Hayhurst

After a little over a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from Dan Hayhurst. Take a look back at all of her past loves, including Tommy Lee, here.

Pamela Anderson, 54, is single once again! The Baywatch star filed for divorce from her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst on January 20, 2022. Pamela and the builder decided to call it a day after just over a year of marriage, since they tied the knot back in December 2020.

The Canadian star’s love life has been a topic of public interest for years, dating back to her first marriage to rockstar Tommy Lee, 59, then subsequent nuptials to Kid Rock, 51, and Rick Salomon, 53. Take a look back at all of Pamela’s ex husbands and past loves right here!

Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson are the definition of whirlwind romance! After meeting on New Years’ Eve 1995, the then-Playboy Playmate and Motley Crue member went on their first date two months later. After just four days, they quickly tied the knot on February 19, 1995 in a romantic Cancun, Mexico ceremony! Before walking down the aisle with Pam, Tommy was actually engaged to model Bobbie Brown.

For her part, Pamela had already shot a slew of successful Playboy covers, with her first dating back to 1989 and was starring on Baywatch. The couple went on to welcome two sons: Brandon Thomas Lee, now 25, in 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee, now 24, in 1997. Tommy and Pam ended up in a legal battle after a private sex tape was stolen by their electrician Rand Gauthier. After trying to stop circulation, the video eventually was sold under the title Pam & Tommy Lee: Stolen Honeymoon.

Unfortunately, after a series of violent altercations between the couple, Pam filed for divorce in 1998. That same year, Tommy was charged for felony spousal battery, requiring him to spend six months in Los Angeles County Jail, do 200 hours of community service, and pay $6,200 to a battered women’s shelter.

Marcus Schenkenberg

Pamela’s first major public relationship after Tommy was with model Marcus Schenkenberg, 53. They met in Europe after Marcus saved a bird from going down a toilet (Pamela is a known animal lover and activist). The pair were engaged from 2000 – 2001, but stayed out of the public eye minus his appearance on her show V.I.P. Marcus went on to reunite in 2018 at a party in Germany. In photos, Marcus could be seen embracing his ex and kissing her on the cheek.

Kid Rock

Three years later, the bombshell blonde found herself in another high profile relationship with a rockstar. Pam and Kid Rock, 51, began dating in 2001 and got engaged by 2002. After a brief split, they married four years later in St. Tropez, France. Pamela wore her iconic white bikini and sailor hat for the unforgettable 2006 ceremony, where Kid (née Robert James Ritchie) went shirtless. Pamela sadly revealed she had a miscarriage later that year, and filed for divorce by Nov. 2006.

Later, Kid confessed he had no regrets about the relationship. “I fell in love. It was a great thing to be in love. I was a complete idiot in love,” he said in a 2007 interview with The Today Show. “I always say getting married was a ball. I had a blast getting married. Loved it so much I got married six or seven times or whatever it was. Being married sucked. Maybe for some people it is not meant to be,” he added.

Rick Salomon

Pro poker player Rick Salomon and Pamela have an on-again, off-again history that includes multiple marriages. After being friends for years, their relationship took a romantic turn when they married for the first time in Oct. 2007 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada. After just two months, the marriage was annulled — but they reunited years later in 2013. That marriage only lasted 6 months, as they once again split in July 2014. Of note, Rick has appeared in a sex tape of his own with Paris Hilton, 40.

Jon Peters

After splitting from boyfriend Adil Rami, Pamela shocked fans again by marrying her longtime friend Jon Peters, 76, in Jan. 2020. “There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon told THR when explaining the relationship and new nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” added.

The pair also had a history, dating back in the ’80s when Pamela first moved to Los Angeles. After just 12 days, the couple went their separate ways. “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Pamela said of the split. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.” For Jon’s part, he claimed he “dropped everything for Pam” and paid “almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it.” A legal marriage certificate was never filed.

Bret Michaels

Pamela certainly has a type when it comes to rockstars! She also dated Poison’s Bret Michaels, 58, from 1993 – 1994. Although the relationship was short lived, Pamela was in a second sex tape with Bret, which later circulated online. The Barb Wire star later said monogamy was a reason for the split. “He liked the buffet,” she confessed to Howard Stern in 2004, referencing Bret’s love of other women. “I wanted the a la carte. I wanted one man.”

For his part, Bret described their relationship as “very fun” and “very sexual,” but confessed her mom Carol Anderson wasn’t a fan of his. “Pamela goes, ‘My mom really doesn’t like you very much.’ I’m thinking, ‘What the f—?’ The mom really didn’t like the rocker thing or the way I looked — Pamela had never dated a rocker before. I think that played a big part in the relationship,” he said to Blender magazine in 2009.

Adil Rami

Pamela kept a fairly low profile during her relationship to French soccer star Adil Rami, 36. The blonde left her usual Malibu home to live with Adil in Marseille from 2017 – 2019. After their split, she blasted him on Instagram for living a “double life,” confessing that, “The last (more than) two years of my life have been a big lie.” She went on to suggest he was cheating as he had controlled “2 women’s hearts.”

Dan Hayhurst

Love at last! Pamela quietly married Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her hometown, on Vancouver Island in December 2020. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she gushed to Daily Mail, who also published her stunning wedding photos. “This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years,” she added. She revealed that she met Dan at the beginning of the pandemic when she returned to her native Canada.

Pamela stunned for her wedding, which was done outdoors on a spacious Ladysmith property she purchased from her grandparents. A local pastor was on hand for their traditional vows, along with a blessing ceremony by the Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nations. She wore a vintage inspired wedding dress with a dotted pattern veil, tulle skirt and blue ribbon corset by Joanna Delaney Bridal. Unfortunately, the pair’s marriage didn’t last, and the actress filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage in January 2022.