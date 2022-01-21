Pamela Anderson’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Loved & Married, From Tommy Lee To Dan Hayhurst

After a little over a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from Dan Hayhurst. Take a look back at all of her past loves, including Tommy Lee, here.
Pamela Anderson, 54, is single once again! The Baywatch star filed for divorce from her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst on January 20, 2022. Pamela and the builder decided to call it a day after just over a year of marriage, since they tied the knot back in December 2020.
The Canadian star’s love life has been a topic of public interest for years, dating back to her first marriage to rockstar Tommy Lee, 59, then subsequent nuptials to Kid Rock, 51, and Rick Salomon, 53. Take a look back at all of Pamela’s ex husbands and past loves right here!
Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson are the definition of whirlwind romance! After meeting on New Years’ Eve 1995, the then-Playboy Playmate and Motley Crue member went on their first date two months later. After just four days, they quickly tied the knot on February 19, 1995 in a romantic Cancun, Mexico ceremony! Before walking down the aisle with Pam, Tommy was actually engaged to model Bobbie Brown.
For her part, Pamela had already shot a slew of successful Playboy covers, with her first dating back to 1989 and was starring on Baywatch. The couple went on to welcome two sons: Brandon Thomas Lee, now 25, in 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee, now 24, in 1997. Tommy and Pam ended up in a legal battle after a private sex tape was stolen by their electrician Rand Gauthier. After trying to stop circulation, the video eventually was sold under the title Pam & Tommy Lee: Stolen Honeymoon.
Unfortunately, after a series of violent altercations between the couple, Pam filed for divorce in 1998. That same year, Tommy was charged for felony spousal battery, requiring him to spend six months in Los Angeles County Jail, do 200 hours of community service, and pay $6,200 to a battered women’s shelter.
Marcus Schenkenberg
Pamela’s first major public relationship after Tommy was with model Marcus Schenkenberg, 53. They met in Europe after Marcus saved a bird from going down a toilet (Pamela is a known animal lover and activist). The pair were engaged from 2000 – 2001, but stayed out of the public eye minus his appearance on her show V.I.P. Marcus went on to reunite in 2018 at a party in Germany. In photos, Marcus could be seen embracing his ex and kissing her on the cheek.
Kid Rock
Three years later, the bombshell blonde found herself in another high profile relationship with a rockstar. Pam and Kid Rock, 51, began dating in 2001 and got engaged by 2002. After a brief split, they married four years later in St. Tropez, France. Pamela wore her iconic white bikini and sailor hat for the unforgettable 2006 ceremony, where Kid (née Robert James Ritchie) went shirtless. Pamela sadly revealed she had a miscarriage later that year, and filed for divorce by Nov. 2006.
Later, Kid confessed he had no regrets about the relationship. “I fell in love. It was a great thing to be in love. I was a complete idiot in love,” he said in a 2007 interview with The Today Show. “I always say getting married was a ball. I had a blast getting married. Loved it so much I got married six or seven times or whatever it was. Being married sucked. Maybe for some people it is not meant to be,” he added.
Rick Salomon
Pro poker player Rick Salomon and Pamela have an on-again, off-again history that includes multiple marriages. After being friends for years, their relationship took a romantic turn when they married for the first time in Oct. 2007 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada. After just two months, the marriage was annulled — but they reunited years later in 2013. That marriage only lasted 6 months, as they once again split in July 2014. Of note, Rick has appeared in a sex tape of his own with Paris Hilton, 40.
Jon Peters
After splitting from boyfriend Adil Rami, Pamela shocked fans again by marrying her longtime friend Jon Peters, 76, in Jan. 2020. “There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon told THR when explaining the relationship and new nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” added.
The pair also had a history, dating back in the ’80s when Pamela first moved to Los Angeles. After just 12 days, the couple went their separate ways. “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Pamela said of the split. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.” For Jon’s part, he claimed he “dropped everything for Pam” and paid “almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it.” A legal marriage certificate was never filed.
Bret Michaels
Pamela certainly has a type when it comes to rockstars! She also dated Poison’s Bret Michaels, 58, from 1993 – 1994. Although the relationship was short lived, Pamela was in a second sex tape with Bret, which later circulated online. The Barb Wire star later said monogamy was a reason for the split. “He liked the buffet,” she confessed to Howard Stern in 2004, referencing Bret’s love of other women. “I wanted the a la carte. I wanted one man.”
For his part, Bret described their relationship as “very fun” and “very sexual,” but confessed her mom Carol Anderson wasn’t a fan of his. “Pamela goes, ‘My mom really doesn’t like you very much.’ I’m thinking, ‘What the f—?’ The mom really didn’t like the rocker thing or the way I looked — Pamela had never dated a rocker before. I think that played a big part in the relationship,” he said to Blender magazine in 2009.
Adil Rami
Pamela kept a fairly low profile during her relationship to French soccer star Adil Rami, 36. The blonde left her usual Malibu home to live with Adil in Marseille from 2017 – 2019. After their split, she blasted him on Instagram for living a “double life,” confessing that, “The last (more than) two years of my life have been a big lie.” She went on to suggest he was cheating as he had controlled “2 women’s hearts.”
Dan Hayhurst
Love at last! Pamela quietly married Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her hometown, on Vancouver Island in December 2020. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she gushed to Daily Mail, who also published her stunning wedding photos. “This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years,” she added. She revealed that she met Dan at the beginning of the pandemic when she returned to her native Canada.
Pamela stunned for her wedding, which was done outdoors on a spacious Ladysmith property she purchased from her grandparents. A local pastor was on hand for their traditional vows, along with a blessing ceremony by the Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nations. She wore a vintage inspired wedding dress with a dotted pattern veil, tulle skirt and blue ribbon corset by Joanna Delaney Bridal. Unfortunately, the pair’s marriage didn’t last, and the actress filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage in January 2022.
Harlem star Meagan Good is looking quite unbothered following her recent divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin. The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram this week where she showed off her snatched body and shared an inspirational message to fans.
“ʙᴇ ᴘʀᴏᴜᴅ ᴏғ ʜᴏᴡ ʏᴏᴜ’ᴠᴇ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʜᴀɴᴅʟɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇsᴇ ʟᴀsᴛ ғᴇᴡ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜs. ᴛʜᴇ sɪʟᴇɴᴛ ʙᴀᴛᴛʟᴇs ʏᴏᴜ’ᴠᴇ ғᴏᴜɢʜᴛ, ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴏᴍᴇɴᴛs ʏᴏᴜ ʜᴀᴅ ᴛᴏ ʜᴜᴍʙʟᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ, ᴛʜᴇ ᴛɪᴍᴇs ʏᴏᴜ’ᴠᴇ ᴡɪᴘᴇᴅ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴏᴡɴ ᴛᴇᴀʀs,” she captioned a photo of her sculpted physique.
“ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴛʀᴇɴɢᴛʜ,” Good added.
Earlier this week, the Think Like A Man alum sent the internet into shambles when she posted a few cheeky flicks of herself enjoying a fun night out at a Rams game. The newly single celeb wore a cute jersey that bore the words “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty,” on the back.
Good also changed her Instagram bio from “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” to “Meag G, Ms. Good ~If Ya Nasty.”
Ok, Meag! That’s how you feel?
Social media watchdogs flocked to their accounts to comment on the star’s single and ready-to mingle behavior.
“Not Meagan Good announcing her return to the streets,” wrote one social media goer on Twitter.
Another person replied:
“Meagan Good said she has been released from the shackles.”
While a third user mentioned actresses Lisa Bonet and Ryan Destiny, who both recently announced their divorces.
“Lisa Bonet, Meagan Good, and Ryan destiny said let’s go girls….” the user wrote.
Social media detectives were salso urprised to see Ms. Good repost a tweet from Gospel rapper Lecrae, denouncing some of the unsavory parts of Christianity.
“Once upon a time, I thought I was done with Christianity. But the reality was I was just done with the institutional, corporatized, gentrified, politicized, culturally exclusive version of it,” the tweet read.
Good, who was married to devout Christian, Pastor DeVon Franklin, for nine years prior to her divorce, has spoken candidly in the past about her views on some of the unholy aspects of Christianity. While speaking to D.L. Hughley in 2019, Good admitted that she wasn’t a big fan of going to church because of the criticism she would often receive from a few self-proclaimed Christians.
“I do [go to church]. Not all the time though, because, if I’m being completely honest, my experience with some church folks has not been that positive,” she explained. “It’s unfortunate because we’re supposed to be the biggest lovers. And it’s like, even if you disagree with someone or you don’t think what they’re doing is right, you’re supposed to mind your own business and pray for that person,” Good continued. “Other times, you’re supposed to correct in love if that’s what God told you to do. And there was no correction in love. It was like a complete assault.”
Earlier this month, the California native gushed about transitioning into a new phase of her life following her big divorce.
“Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40,” Good said during an interview on The Real. “It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”
Good shared that she decided to quit drinking so that she could “really focus on therapy and dive into some things” that she hadn’t spoken about “publicly” in the past.
“I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life,” she added.
Check out her full interview with The Real below.
What do you think about Meagan Good’s return to the streets? Sound off in the comments!
Mitch McConnell is trending on Twitter.com for uttering a Freudian slip that many are considering racist.
The Senate Republican Minority Leader, 79, suggested Black voters aren’t real Americans at a news conference on Wednesday after the voting rights bill died on the Senate floor.
Two Democrats – Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema voted with Republican senators to defeat the voting rights bill 52-48.
During the debate, McConnell accused Democrats of “fake hysteria” over their failed attempt to end the filibuster.
The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would have ensured early voting, more drop boxes and mail-in ballots, etc.
When reporter Pablo Manríquez asked McConnell what he would say to Black voters who are concerned about access to voting, he replied:
“Well, the concern is misplaced. Because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
He continued: “A recent survey, 94 percent of Americans thought it was easy to vote. This is not a problem. Turnout is up, biggest turnout since 1900… they’re being sold a bill of goods to support a Democratic effort to federalize elections… this has been a Democratic Party goal for decades.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a new furry friend, as they bonded with a therapy dog in sweet new photos.
Cuteness overload! Prince William and Kate Middleton bonded with a sweet little therapy dog on Thursday January 20, when the royal couple shared a pair of photos of each of them holding the adorable little pup, named Alfie. Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked like meeting Alfie was a sweet highlight and great way to kick off their day, as they seemed totally in awe of the puppy!
The pair met the therapy dog, while on a visit to Clithroe Community Hospital, according to their Instagram. They shared photos of both William, 39, and Kate, 40, holding Alfie while the other petted him. Alfie seemed to really take a liking to Kate, as he reached up and sniffed her face, while she held him. The Duke and Duchess asked their followers which of them Alfie seemed to “prefer” on their Instagram.
Both William and Kate looked amazing in the photos. The Duchess stunned in a monochromatic look with a cozy-looking brown dress and a matching jacket. William sported a red sweater over a blue button down shirt and dark pants. He tied his outfit all together with a simple blue blazer.
William and Kate shared more about their visit to the hospital in their Insta caption. The pair said that they were meeting with the hospital workers to learn more about their experience combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, and they shared that both Alfie and another therapy dog had been brought to the hospital to help the staff have good mental health with help from NHS Charities together. “Pressures across the local system have meant that teams here have felt the strain of the pandemic,” they wrote in the caption. “As well as a staff wellbeing room, funding has provided two therapy dogs – six-year-old Jasper and Alfie, who is brand new to the team!”