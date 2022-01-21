News
People visit St. Charles County home twice a week to break into vehicles
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A group of people attempted to break into a St. Charles County resident’s vehicles parked in their driveway twice in one week.
St. Charles County Police said in a Facebook post that the homeowner caught the people on their home surveillance system. The people were seen “searching for unlocked vehicles and any visible possessions.”
St. Charles County Police has some tips for people to use in order to keep their possessions safe. They said:
- Lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from plain view, including key fobs and firearms
- Lock your doors and close your garage
- Turn on your porch light
The police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement. Also, if anyone can help positively identify the individuals in these videos, call 636-949-3002.
News
St. Louis police union lawyer: Suspect freed after positive COVID test
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The Center for COVID Control, a Chicago-based company that until recently operated testing facilities across the country, and is currently under investigation by Attorneys General in several states including Missouri and Illinois, has been served with a lawsuit by the state of Minnesota, accusing it of providing inaccurate and deceptive test results, deceptive trade practices and false advertising.
The suit, filed in Minnesota district court Wednesday, alleges that the company has taken in at least $113 million in federal money meant to cover costs of those who are uninsured when private insurance companies could have been chosen.
News
King Soopers strike: Former presidential candidate weighs in
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont spoke out Thursday in support of the King Soopers employees on strike in the Denver area, urging the CEO of the grocery chain’s parent company to reach a fair agreement that treats workers “with the respect and the dignity that they deserve.”
The independent senator and former presidential candidate wrote in a letter sent to Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen that he understood from conversations with workers that the company has proposed raises of as little 13 cents an hour and cutbacks to health care and overtime.
King Soopers has proposed raising the starting pay to $16 an hour, which is 13 cents above Denver’s minimum wage.
“Mr. McMullen: During the pandemic, you received a $6.4 million increase in total compensation (a 45 percent pay raise) and now make over $20 million,” Sanders said in the letter sent Thursday.
If Kroger can afford to pay the CEO more than $20 million and spend more than $1.5 billion on stock buybacks, it can afford to provide its employees “good benefits, safe working conditions and reliable work schedules,” Sanders said.
King Soopers didn’t respond to a request for comment on the senator’s letter.
More than 8,000 workers at King Soopers stores in Boulder, the Denver area and Parker walked off the job Jan. 12 after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected what the company called its best offer. The union said the strike is a response to what it says are unfair labor practices.
The stores’ contracts with King Soopers expired Jan. 8. Other contracts with King Soopers and City Market, also owned by Kroger, run out toward the end of January and in February.
In an interview with The Denver Post, Sanders said it appears there are serious negotiations going on between King Soopers and the union.
“That’s a good thing, and I certainly hope that an agreement is reached that the union feels good about,” Sanders said.
The senator said he has been involved in strikes across the country and union organizing efforts, including at Starbucks.
“I think the American people are sick and tired of the corporate greed that we are seeing in which the very wealthiest people and CEOs of large corporations are doing phenomenally well while working people are struggling,” Sanders said.
Of particular concern with the King Soopers strike is that the employees kept working in the midst of “the terrible, terrible pandemic,” Sanders said.
“They are the people who make sure folks get the groceries that they need and in a sense they are almost putting their lives on the line to make sure that that service is carried out,” Sanders said. “It is a dangerous job and those workers deserve respect and decent wages, decent working conditions and safety on the job.”
Employees at King Soopers and other grocery stores received an extra $2 an hour as hazard pay early in the coronavirus pandemic. The pay ended a couple of months later, in May 2020.
The two sides resumed bargaining Friday after stopping talks Jan. 6. While negotiations have continued, the two sides have accused each other of little or no movement on the issues. King Soopers was granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday that limits the number of picketers to 10 on the stores’ premises.
King Soopers filed a complaint in Denver District Court that claims striking workers have blocked customers’ access and deliveries to stores, intimidated and threatened customers, vendors and employees; and damaged property.
Kim Cordova, union president, called the allegations baseless and an attempt to silence workers’ voices.
News
Man held on $100,000 cash-only bond for murder of Bridgeton 19-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in custody in relation to a 19-year-old being shot and killed Monday.
The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murdering Armaun Jackson of Bridgeton in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in the Norwood Court Apartment complex. The suspect’s charges are first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.
Jackson was shot and killed inside of a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County Monday at about 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found he had been shot multiple times at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court documents said during the investigation, “two witnesses positively identified the suspect.” They said the suspect was the only person present besides Jackson when the shots were fired.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody “a couple hours after the incident.”
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.
