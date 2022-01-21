Celebrities
Ricky Gervais Would Host The Oscars ‘For Free’ If He Could Write His Own Jokes
The ‘After Life’ comic admitted that he would love to host the Academy Awards, if he had the same level of freedom that he has with the Golden Globes.
Ricky Gervais has never shied away from controversy when hosting the Golden Globes, but he’s had his doubts that his unfiltered brand of comedy would fly at the Oscars. Even though he didn’t think he’d be a contender for hosting, Ricky did admit that he’d love the job, if he could take the same approach to when he hosts the Globes during a hilarious Thursday January 20 interview on The View.
Sunny Hostin asked Ricky about a recent Today interview, where he said he’d never get to host the Academy Awards. He did think that he could be offered the opportunity, but without the type of agreement that he had with the Golden Globes. “I might be allowed to host it if I did what I was told, but there’s the rub. The good thing about the Globes was they said that I could write my own jokes, say what I want ,and not rehearse, and that is just too good for a comedian to turn down,” he said.
While he did admit that it would be an amazing chance, Ricky also agreed that he wouldn’t expect the Oscars to give him that level of control. “I don’t think the Oscars ever would allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they’d be mad,” he quipped, but admitted that it’d be hard to down if he was given the chance. “I’d do it for free if they said I could do that!”
Of course, Ricky has had plenty of hilarious moments as the Golden Globe host over the years. He hasn’t shied away from making blue and occasionally below the belt jokes during his stints as host of the award show, including when he hosted in 2020 and made a few dirty jokes at Dame Judy Dench’s expense.
After The Office star made his bombshell offer, Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that she thought the Oscars would “adore” him as a host. She also offered to use her star power to “talk to a couple of people,” and maybe help him take the stage. When Ana Navarro pointed out that he’d offered to do it for free, Ricky joked that his agent was probably calling him.
Sofia Vergara Looks Unrecognizable As Drug Lord Griselda Blanco For New Netflix Series — Photo
That really is Sofia Vergara. The actress looks so different in a first-look photo from her new Netflix series about Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco.
Sofia Vergara, 49, is taking her latest TV role very seriously. The Emmy-nominated actress is playing “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco in an upcoming six-episode limited series on Netflix titled Griselda. The streaming service released a first-look photo of Sofia in character via Twitter on Jan. 19, and it’s quite shocking to see how different the Modern Family star looks as the infamous drug lord.
Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57
— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022
In the image, Sofia is wearing a long-sleeve printed top and is smoking a cigarette while sitting at a desk. She ominously looks to the side, making for a spectacularly dramatic first-look at the upcoming series. Alongside the photo, Netflix wrote, “Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the ‘Godmother.’ “
Netflix also announced the rest of the Griselda cast members. The show will star Alberto Guerra as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan as Arturo, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Davila as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez as Rivi, and José Zúñiga as Amilcar, according to Entertainment Weekly. The show is being directed by Andrés Baiz (Narcos). A premiere date has yet to be revealed.
Griselda is infamous due to her cocaine trafficking. She helped get large quantities of Colombian cocaine into the US from the 1980s until the early 2000s, and she quickly rose to the top ranks of the infamous Medellín Cartel. She earned nicknames like “Cocaine Godmother,” “Queen of Cocaine,” and “Black Widow.” Griselda was shot and killed in September 2012 at the age of 69.
Catherine Zeta-Jones previously played Griselda in the 2018 Lifetime biopic, Cocaine Godmother. There’s been plans for Jennifer Lopez to play Griselda in a biopic on HBO, though there’s been no updates on the project for some time now.
Mary J. Blige Gets Glam, Eminem Duels Slim Shady, & More In Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser
Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre join Mary and Eminem in a jaw-dropping, cinematic clip for the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.
No matter which NFL teams compete in the Super Bowl, the GOATs have already arrived! Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre are all performing for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and a new teaser for the sure-to-be epic, 12-minute performance just dropped on Thursday (January 20). The short, cinematic marvel (below) showcases each legendary artist receiving a call from Dr. Dre to direct them to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the unforgettable magic will take place.
Each musician gets their own spotlight in the Pepsi-produced video. Eminem opens it by rap battling a younger version of himself in what appears to be a futuristic recording studio ala Minority Report. Snoop gets the call from Dre while driving a team of classic low-riders on a California highway. Mary, looking as fierce as ever as she gets a glow up for a fabulous photo shoot, rocks a fur coat before taking off in her luxury sports car. Kendrick, meanwhile, is hard at work at a desk jotting down lyrics as he throws paper after paper of his words into the air. An amazing CG shot of the ocean surf turning into a piano keyboard finally introduces the viewers to Dre, who is walking like a boss on the beach.
The clip, titled The Call, was directed by F. Gary Gray and features some of the greatest hits by the musicians. “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” Gray said in a statement. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”
Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing for Pepsi, added in a statement, “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”
Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Candace Bushnell Addresses RHONY Casting Rumors, Denies Dorinda Screamed “Not Well B-tch” at Her, Plus Ties to Cast
Candace Bushell is rumored to be joining The Real Housewives of New York City cast.
Amid reports of an impending cast shakeup, the author behind the book on which Sex and the City and its recent reboot And Just Like That are based has been named as a potential season 14 cast member. And according to recent comments made by Candace, who has been featured on the Bravo show numerous times over the years, her addition could make perfect sense.
On January 19, Deux Moi shared a report on Instagram in which a tipster was seen revealing some alleged new details in regard to the upcoming season.
“Confirming your RHONY casting reports. Three Housewives are coming back, two returning wives (Hiiii) will be back fresh off of their Peacock show, and [two to three] newbies. Since Sex and the City is so big right now the plan is to lean into that by finally bringing Candace Bushnell on board,” the report stated.
Because Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps were featured on the debut season of Peacock’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, it seems safe to say they are two of the three returning ladies.
As for Candace’s potential addition, she addressed her past appearances on RHONY during the January 19 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, revealing that when it came to Dorinda Medley‘s infamous “not well b-tch” moment, she wasn’t the one who was on the receiving end of Dorinda’s comment.
“Everybody thinks Dorinda was yelling at me, but she wasn’t,” Candace confirmed. “I had said, ‘What happened?’ And she said, ‘This is what I said, not now b-tch.’ And then they cut it so it looked like she was saying it to me, but she was actually telling me a story about something that, about what she said to somebody else.”
Regarding her relationships with the ladies of the show, Candace said she knows Luann “well” and added that she’s known Ramona since the ’80s and Sonja Morgan since the ’90s.
“Luann lives down the street from me,” she revealed, adding that RHONY “looks like such a fun thing to do.”
Although Candace acknowledged the many adventures the women go on, she also recalled a time when she got in trouble with producers for breaking the fourth wall and likened the process of filming to school.
“There [are] tons and tons of producers,” she explained. “It’s a little bit like going to school, you know, where you got teachers and they’re going to tell you what to do. I mean, you really, you can’t do whatever you want to do. It looks fun, but that’s why I’m like, ‘Hmm. I don’t know.’ Plus I really don’t like yelling at people or conflict.”
While Candace isn’t so sure about joining the RHONY cast, she acknowledged the series as “interesting.”
“The entertainment industry is largely made by men for men. It is. I mean, the things that I don’t get are like superhero movies. I don’t care about that. I care about real people who are actually here on the planet… So the fact that, you know, women want to watch like real other women, like the nice purses and stuff. Yeah. That makes sense to me. The franchise it, actually, it, it makes sense,” she stated.
In addition to Candace, Deux Moi also named Crystal McCrary McGuire, the wife of mayoral candidate Ray McGuire who is believed to have inspired the creation of Lisa Todd Wexley, a Just Like That character played by Nicole Ari Parker, as a potential season 14 cast member.
The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 is not expected to premiere on Bravo until sometime in 2023.
Photos Credit: Shutterstock/SamAronov, Startraksphoto
