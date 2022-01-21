Connect with us

Celebrities

Tori Yorgey, A Local Reporter, Gets Hit by A Car Live On Air & Immediately Goes Back To Work: Watch

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Tori Yorgey
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Tori said her ‘whole life’ flashed before her eyes when the SUV slammed into her and knocked her to the ground.

The show must go on! In an incredible display of strength and tenacity, a local reporter for NBC’s West Virginia affiliate was hit by an SUV as she was beginning her live segment for the 11 o’clock news, and immediately popped back up to continue working. The amazing footage, seen below, captures the moment Tori Yorgey is about to report on water main breaks when she is slammed by the vehicle driving behind her, knocking her to the ground. The WSAZ-TV correspondent can then be heard off camera letting the in-studio anchor Tim Irr and her own viewing audience that she is doing just fine.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok,” Tori says in the clip. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok, Tim. That’s live TV for you. I’m all good!” Appearing unfazed himself, Tim replies, “That’s a first for you on TV, Tori.” Tori then admitted she had been hit by a car previously while in college. “Are you sure you’re ok, Tori?” Tim asks with a worried look on his face. “I’m ok. We’re ok,” Tori replies.

Tori then can be seen talking to the driver, who is off camera. “Ma’am, you are so sweet. And you are ok. It is all good.” Tori then laughed, adding, “Ya know, this is my last week on the job, and I think this would’ve happened, specifically to me, Tim.” When asked by Tim if she was “bumped down low” or “hit up high,” Tori said she couldn’t be sure. “My whole life just flashed before my eyes… I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit.” And with that, Tori went back to reporting on the water main break as if nothing had happened!

As for Tim’s line about the “first time” Tori being hit, some followers thought his reaction was callous, with one asking if Tim was a “cyborg,” as he appeared emotionless. “On the contrary. I couldn’t see what happened. Only audio,” Tim responded on Twitter (above). “Then, I wasn’t truly convinced she was ok.”

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Lala Kent’s Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett Sues Landlord for $500K, Details of Lawsuit Revealed

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Pump Rules' Lala Kent’s Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett Sues Former Landlord for $500k, Details of Lawsuit Revealed
google news

Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Randall Emmett is firing back at a lawsuit filed by his former landlord, claiming he owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent for the office space he once had in Beverly Hills.

Months after the landlord filed a suit against him, demanding over $336,000 in damages, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and ex-fiancé of Lala Kent has denied all claims of wrongdoing and filed a countersuit against 8200 Cardinal Associates, who held the lease on his former space.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online on January 19, Randall is accusing the company of failing to follow safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic by not checking people’s temperature as they entered. He also noted that he was unable to use his office after the building was shut down in March 2020.

Randall also claims the elevator was broken from August 2020 until February 2021, which resulted in him being unable to move out of the space, and he noted that the building allegedly mishandled his mail, which cost him money. As he explained, they reportedly misplaced “[two] checks from the Ohio state treasurer for $2.2 million each and a check from the Georgia state treasurer for $180,000,” which led to $200,000 in default interest.

Randall, who was sued along with his production company, Randall Emmett/George Furla Productions, in October 2021, is countersuing 8200 Cardinal Associates for over $500,000.

In their breach of lease case, which was filed just weeks before Lala moved out of their Bel Air home amid allegations of infidelity aimed at Randall, the company claimed Randall leased their office space in 2017 for $17,000 per month but stopped making the payments in 2021 after vacating the space that March — even though his lease didn’t expire until June 30, 2021.

The landlord demanded $281,000 in unpaid rent and other charges as well as $55,000 in rent for the months remaining in the lease for a total of over $336,000.

During a recent appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, Lala addressed her former partner’s money issues.

“It was towards the end of the relationship that I was like, ‘There are a lot of people are trying to collect payment,’” she explained. “It became a thing where they would start saying, ‘If I don’t get paid I’m telling Lala.’ Because I’m on it. I thought that people did work, got paid, and went about their business like normal life. I had zero clue.”

The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion special begins airing next Tuesday, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

UPDATE: Family of Lauren Smith-Fields Files lawsuit Against Bridgeport Police Alleging Misconduct In Handling Of Case

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

#LaurenSmithFields Black Woman Dies In Connecticut, Family Says Cops Won’t Question The White Man She Was With Because He’s A ‘Nice Guy’
google news

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields, the Black woman who died after she was found unconscious on December 12 in her Bridgeport, Connecticut, apartment and after she had been on a date with an older white man she met on the Bumble online dating app, is suing the Bridgeport Police Departments over allegations that the department is mishandling Smith-Fields case.

Source: Family Of Lauren Smith Fields / Handout

As we previously reported, Smith-Fields’ brother, Lakeem Jetter, said he was told by police that no foul play was suspected in his sister’s death and that the man she was with was a “nice guy” who didn’t need to be questioned. According to the Daily Mail, that “nice guy” who didn’t need interrogating despite him likely being the last person to see Smith-Fields alive has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, a design engineer at Connecticut-based Times Microwave System.

LaFountain reportedly told police that at one point during their date, Smith-Fields became sick and threw up in her bathroom before the two continued drinking tequila mixed drinks—which is already gross and irresponsible for a man who’s pushing 40 to be doing with a woman just a few years out of her teens who he knew was throwing up likely from drinking too much.

According to HuffPost, LaFountain explained that away saying, “he thought it was odd, but didn’t feel it was his place to say anything as he didn’t know her that well.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Jetter told a different story regarding his sister’s state of health than what is in the police report, according to Rolling Stone.

“I haven’t texted my sister since December fourth,” Jetter said of the night of December 11th, when he called Smith-Fields to bring out his basket of clothes he was picking up. “I didn’t know that anybody was in there. She came out and she was out there for like 10-15 minutes and she walked back into the house. She looked normal. She didn’t look sick, she didn’t look tired, she didn’t look drunk. I’m her second older brother, if I would have seen her drunk I would’ve said ‘What are you doing?’…‘Why do you look like that?’”

But beyond that, Jetter said police are ignoring evidence of foul play in his sister’s death.

“The first night we saw cups there, flipped plates and the lube. The cops didn’t take any of the cups to test the liquor,” Jetter told Yahoo News. “There was a big stain of blood in the middle of her bed, with streaks going to the right side.”

Lauren Smith Fields Source: Family Of Lauren Smith Fields / Handout

Smith-Fields’ mother also told Yahoo she found a condom with semen inside her daughter’s apartment, along with a pill that the family believes may be a sedative.

The family also said Bridgeport police have been indifferent and unprofessional about the case and had even told them to stop calling the department about Smith-Fields. The attorney representing them in the lawsuit, Darnell Crosland, accused Detective Kevin Cronin of failing to notify the family about Smith-Field’s death, and he also leaned into the fact that LaFountain has not been questioned as a suspect.

“There’s a typical protocol that’s followed when you have a situation like this,” Crosland told Yahoo. “If you have a husband or wife or boyfriend or girlfriend call the police because one of them is dead, typically the person who is surviving is pivotal to the investigation. Most times they are looked at as a suspect because they were the last person with the deceased, and in this particular case, the police have been very hesitant to even call this person a ‘person of interest.’”

Crosland announced the lawsuit in a statement to NBC Connecticut. saying, “We’re filing a lawsuit here in Bridgeport to compel them to process this case, to protect this family, and to give them the equal rights they deserve under the Connecticut Constitution.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Website for ordering free at-home COVID tests runs into technical difficulties | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

COVIDTests.gov

If you’re having difficulty ordering your free COVID at-home tests you’re not alone. The US Postal Service acknowledged delays with a “small percentage of orders” on Thursday.

On Monday, the White House launched its website COVIDTests.gov, where Americans can order up to 4 tests kit per household at no cost. The tests will be shipped through the USPS for free.

But some people are unable to place orders because the website won’t recognize their apartment number. Others are told an order was already placed for their address because a roommate placed an order.

1642001243 519 Amazon Wal Mart IKEA cut COVID sick pay for asymptomatic employees

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer confirmed the agency was seeing delays in orders due to multiple issues.

“The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties,” Partenheimer said. He said the USPS recommends filing a service request at https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry or contacting our help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Julian Randall, who lives in an apartment building in Garfield Park, said he was having issues placing an order.

“I’ve tried everything under the sun and every combination. I wrote out ‘Apartment 1,’ ‘Apt. 1,’ ‘Unit 1’ and every other way you can think of. None of it worked,” he said.

Randall said. “I just wished they put a dropdown box for the apartment number like the postal service has for everything else.”

TikTok users claim the tests return false-positive results for tap water.

Posted in Health

Tags: COVID test, COVID-19, diagnostic tests, technical difficulties, USPS

google news
Continue Reading

Trending