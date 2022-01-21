Tori Yorgey, A Local Reporter, Gets Hit by A Car Live On Air & Immediately Goes Back To Work: Watch

Tori said her ‘whole life’ flashed before her eyes when the SUV slammed into her and knocked her to the ground.

The show must go on! In an incredible display of strength and tenacity, a local reporter for NBC’s West Virginia affiliate was hit by an SUV as she was beginning her live segment for the 11 o’clock news, and immediately popped back up to continue working. The amazing footage, seen below, captures the moment Tori Yorgey is about to report on water main breaks when she is slammed by the vehicle driving behind her, knocking her to the ground. The WSAZ-TV correspondent can then be heard off camera letting the in-studio anchor Tim Irr and her own viewing audience that she is doing just fine.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok,” Tori says in the clip. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok, Tim. That’s live TV for you. I’m all good!” Appearing unfazed himself, Tim replies, “That’s a first for you on TV, Tori.” Tori then admitted she had been hit by a car previously while in college. “Are you sure you’re ok, Tori?” Tim asks with a worried look on his face. “I’m ok. We’re ok,” Tori replies.

Tori then can be seen talking to the driver, who is off camera. “Ma’am, you are so sweet. And you are ok. It is all good.” Tori then laughed, adding, “Ya know, this is my last week on the job, and I think this would’ve happened, specifically to me, Tim.” When asked by Tim if she was “bumped down low” or “hit up high,” Tori said she couldn’t be sure. “My whole life just flashed before my eyes… I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit.” And with that, Tori went back to reporting on the water main break as if nothing had happened!

On the contrary. I couldn’t see what happened. Only audio. Then, I wasn’t truly convinced she was ok. — Tim Irr (@WSAZirr) January 20, 2022

As for Tim’s line about the “first time” Tori being hit, some followers thought his reaction was callous, with one asking if Tim was a “cyborg,” as he appeared emotionless. “On the contrary. I couldn’t see what happened. Only audio,” Tim responded on Twitter (above). “Then, I wasn’t truly convinced she was ok.”