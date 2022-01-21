Bitcoin
TraderWagon Upgrades Lead Trader Benefits
Minimum Deposit Requirements for Lead Trader Portfolio Reduced to $1,000
Seychelles, 20 January 2022 — TraderWagon, a social and copy trading platform with over 100 trading pairs from Binance Futures, is introducing new Lead Trader Benefits to enhance the experience and rewards for Lead Traders.
To make copy and social trading more accessible, TraderWagon is also reducing the portfolio requirements for Lead Traders. Now, each Lead Trader can open a portfolio with a minimum deposit of $1,000 (USD or equivalent). This will help bring greater participation between Lead and Copy Traders and encourage development of the crypto trading community.
Upgraded Lead Trader Benefits
Effective today, Lead Traders will enjoy the following benefits:
- 10% profit-share from copy traders’ total profit
- 10% commission kickback from copy traders’ trading fees
- 50% rebate on trading fees for the first 3 months*
*50% rebate applies when ROI is positive every 30 days
Benefits of Copy Trading on TraderWagon
Copy trading is a fast-growing area, where the trading activities of Lead Traders are copied by other traders (“Copy Traders”). Lead Traders are usually experienced traders with a track record of profitable trades.
TraderWagon’s technology connects Lead and Copy Traders’ portfolios. Lead Traders create their individual trading portfolio from which Copy Traders choose the ones they wish to copy in their own portfolio. When a Lead Trader opens a position, it is automatically replicated in the Copy Traders’ portfolio.
TraderWagon is an approved broker of Binance Futures and all trading are executed on Binance Futures platform. This means funds remain securely kept on Binance and profits are credited directly into traders’ Binance accounts. Traders therefore do not incur transfer fees or risk misplacing funds due to manual error. Commission and other incentives are distributed directly to the Lead Traders’ spot wallet on Binance.
Follow TraderWagon on:
Website: https://traderwagon.com/
Telegram: @TraderWagonOfficial
Twitter: @TraderWagon
Reddit: r/traderwagon
Media contact: [email protected]
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — Will AR Hit $90 Soon?
- Bullish AR price prediction is $53.49 to $86.30.
- The AR price will also reach $90 soon.
- AR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $7.67.
In Arweave’s (AR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about AR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Arweave Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of AR is $44.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,986,520 at the time of writing. However, AR has increased nearly 2.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, AR has a circulating supply of 50,108,502 AR. Currently, AR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Huobi Global
What is Arweave (AR)?
Arweave is a decentralized storage platform that seeks to provide a platform for the indefinite storage of information. Moreover, explaining itself as a collectively owned hard drive that will never be forgotten. More so, the network initially hosts the permaweb. Notably, permaweb is a permanent decentralized web with many community-driven platforms and applications.
Arweave (AR) Price Prediction 2022
Arweave holds the 63rd position on CoinGecko right now. AR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, AR is in the range of $44.48. If the pattern continues, the prices of AR might reach the resistance level of $70.76. If the trend reverses, then the price of AR may fall to $35.96.
Arweave (AR) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AR.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AR.
|Resistance Level 1
|$53.49
|Resistance Level 2
|$65.93
|Resistance Level 3
|$75.12
|Resistance Level 4
|$86.30
|Support Level 1
|$35.53
|Support Level 2
|$23.37
|Support Level 3
|$7.67
The charts show that AR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, AR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $86.30.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the AR might plummet to almost $7.67, a bearish signal.
Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of AR is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of AR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the AR’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, AR is in a bearish state. Notably, the AR price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AR is at level 37.99. This means that AR is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of AR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Arweave Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Arweave’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Arweaves. Currently, AR lies in the range of 7.21, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of AR. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of AR lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, AR’s RSI is at 37.99 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of AR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Arweave.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and AR is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and AR also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Arweave network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Arweave in 2022 is $86.30. On the other hand, the bearish AR price prediction for 2022 is $7.67.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the AR ecosystem, the performance of AR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $89.24 very soon. But, it might also reach $90 if the investors believe that AR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Arweave is a decentralized storage platform that seeks to provide a platform for the indefinite storage of information.
AR has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, FTX, and Huobi Global
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the AR platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 05, 2021, AR reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $89.24 .
Arweave (AR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of AR in the past few months, AR is considered a good investment in 2022.
Arweave (AR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Arweave (AR) will hit $90 soon.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $96 by 2023.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $100 by 2024.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $115 by 2025.
Arweave’s (AR) price is expected to reach $122 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Recommended for You
Bitcoin
World’s Largest Islamic Country, Indonesia Forbids Crypto Trading
It doesn’t come as a surprise to many as Islamic societies are known to label cryptocurrency trading as a form of “Haram”. Many Islamic organisations in the past have condemned the trading of digital assets such as cryptocurrency and even non-fungible tokens. Recently, the Tarjih and Tardid Council of Muhammadiyah also issued a similar memorandum stating that “Tarjih’s fatwa stipulates that cryptocurrencies are illegal both as an investment tool and as a medium of exchange,”. A fatwa implies that the currency is tagged as unlawful for the community.
The particular Islamic organisation, the Tarjih Council and the Central Executive Tajdid of Muhammadiyah have precisely provided a few arguments which validated this particular decision. The Islamic council stated that the use of cryptocurrencies is unlawful or illegal as it accounts for “gharar” and “dharar”. The two aforementioned terms basically point towards cryptocurrencies carrying elements of ‘speculation’. The fatwa quoted “This speculative nature and gharar is forbidden by the Shari’a as the word of God and the hadith of the Prophet SAW and does not meet the values and benchmarks of Business Ethics according to Muhammadiyah.”
The Expository Argument Presented In The Fatwa
The Fatwa primarily provided two crucial points of contention, the most important being the speculative and volatile nature of the asset. The other issue with cryptocurrencies is that the asset doesn’t tick the standards of Islamic barter, i.e medium of exchange. The unreliability of crypto has therefore been condemned by the Islamic Council.
Related Reading | HIFO: The Tax Loophole That Could Be Helping Bitcoin Investors This Tax Season
The Council also expressed concerns regarding the legitimacy of the currency as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies still haven’t been recognised as currency or a medium of exchange backed by an underlying asset such as gold. The Islamic fatwa underlines these ideas that since crypto is a dynamic asset, it cannot be considered as a viable investment.
Any asset that is prone to speculation and fluctuation will be considered ‘Haram’. The other principles also points towards illegal activities which are conducted with the help of cryptocurrencies. The digital asset also has a tendency to be used for gambling purposes, additionally crypto isn’t a tangible asset making it another reason why the Islamic community forbids the same.
The crypto industry's growth has attracted a lot of negative attention | Source: TOTAL-CRYPTOCAP on TradingView.com
How Does Fatwa Affect Cryptocurrency Trading In Indonesia
The Indonesian Ulema Counci (MUI) earlier had insisted on a similar ban last year November. The MUI however, remained open to accepting crypto if the same abode by Sharia tenets. The other Islamic organisation that declared cryptocurrency ‘Haram’ was Nahdlatul Ulama making Muhammadiyah the third most prominent Islamic organisation to label the asset same. The Sharia law encompasses the idea that the digital asset has to be a trading commodity and not just a form of investment and transaction. The Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency decided to look into the same, therefore, suggesting that cyptocurrecy trading would continue to operate in Indonesia.
Related Reading | European Markets Regulator Urges The EU To Ban Proof-of-Work Bitcoin Mining
Indonesia of late dealt with a couple of bans owing to religious concerns, despite the same Indonesian market was optimistic about crypto adoption. Crypto transactions zoomed up in the country and recorded close to $9.8 billion in asset’s transaction. This development signalled that in 2021, there has been a 1,222% appreciation in numbers as compared to 2020.
In accordance to the same, reportedly there were 11.2 million crypto investors as seen at the end of last year which is again a massive 180% jump compared to 2021. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that another fatwa won’t dull the asset’s popularity among Indonesians.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Top 3 Crypto Mentions on Twitter in the Last Hour: BTC, FTM and ETH
- BitInfoCharts indicates a week-on-week decrease in Ethereum costs.
- Investors are now looking to see whether Bitcoin can attain higher levels.
Let us look at the top 3 crypto mentions on Twitter in the last hour.
Bitcoin (BTC)
On Jan. 20, Bitcoin (BTC) rose as reports of Russia banning cryptocurrency had little effect on pricing. On Thursday, the coin climbed $1,500 over many hours, extending the rally from $41,000. Investors are now looking to see whether Bitcoin can attain higher levels.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $43,209.48 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,709,629,964 USD. Bitcoin has been up 2.38% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin ranks first place for top mentions on Twitter in the last hour.
Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom has just risen beyond the $2.75 mark. It hit $3.35 but was quickly rejected. Fantom hit a $2.2 low last week but has since risen sharply. The price recently broke the $2.92 barrier and turned it to support. A drop from $3.3 was hardly a catastrophe for the bulls. Late October was also a previous example of considerable resistance at $3.3-3.5.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Fantom price today is $2.94 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $593,008,639 USD. Fantom is up 1.33% in the last 24 hours. Fantom ranks second for top mentions on Twitter in the last hour.
Read More: Fantom Price Prediction
Ethereum (ETH)
BitInfoCharts indicates a week-on-week decrease in Ethereum costs. It corresponds to a 35% reduction in costs, yet the blockchain remains one of the highest. Until last week, transaction costs were approximately $50. With the current reduction, the average transaction now stands at $35.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,240.64 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,960,948,864 USD. Ethereum has been up 3.71% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum ranks third for top mentions on Twitter in the last hour. Ethereum ranked third in the past hour’s top Twitter mentions.
Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction
TraderWagon Upgrades Lead Trader Benefits
Lala Kent’s Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett Sues Landlord for $500K, Details of Lawsuit Revealed
Colorado health officials “cautiously optimistic” state’s omicron surge has peaked
UPDATE: Family of Lauren Smith-Fields Files lawsuit Against Bridgeport Police Alleging Misconduct In Handling Of Case
Two teens shot in Aurora on Thursday are taken to a local hospital
Website for ordering free at-home COVID tests runs into technical difficulties | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Ryan Gemser on rescuing 40 cows by Sea-Doo during the B.C. floods
CSP communications tech arrested on suspicion of sex assault
‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Darcey’s Dad Worries That Darcey & Georgi Won’t Last
Final farewell for firefighter killed battling fire in vacant home
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News1 week ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena