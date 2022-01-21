News
Two teens shot in Aurora on Thursday are taken to a local hospital
Two teenagers were shot in Aurora on Thursday and both victims have been taken to a local hospital.
#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting at Colfax/Peoria. 2 people have been shot, transported to the hospital, conditions unknown.
Working to gather suspect info.
Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/XetTjK4a02
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 20, 2022
The shooting happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, police said, near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
One victim is 16 and the other is 17, police said. Both have injuries that are not life-threatening.
Investigators are on scene Thursday afternoon, interviewing witnesses and pursuing camera surveillance footage in the area.
This story will be updated.
News
CSP communications tech arrested on suspicion of sex assault
A communications technician with the Colorado State Patrol in Alamosa has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
Tony Jackson Hill, 37 of Alamosa, was Wednesday after the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office received allegations on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Hill was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, the sheriff’s office said. Hill, who has worked for the CSP since March 2020, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and external investigations, the state patrol said in a statement.
News
Final farewell for firefighter killed battling fire in vacant home
ST. LOUIS – The funeral service for a St. Louis firefighter killed one week ago while battling a fire at a vacant north St. Louis home will take place Thursday morning.
Benjamin Polson, 33, graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2007. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Missouri State University. After getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC, Polson joined the city fire department in November of 2019. He followed in his father’s footsteps, a retired St. Louis City Fire Department captain.
Firetrucks lined the street outside the Cathedral Basilica for this morning’s funeral. Last night, a huge American flag flew outside Kutis funeral Home during Polson’s visitation. Inside Kutis many people paid their respects to Polson including firefighters in full uniform. The firefighters came through saluting Polson. Among those taking part was Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
After the service at 10 a.m., there will be a procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Affton where an interment will take place. The procession will leave from there and go west on Lindell. It will then head south on Kingshighway to Chippewa. The procession will turn right on Chippewa to Mackenzie Road. Then it will take a left into the cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support for Polson and his family.
The tragedy that claimed Polson’s life took place on Thursday, January 13 at a vacant home on Cote Brilliante in north city. Polson and other firefighters were responded to a fire at the vacant building. While he and other firefighters were inside checking to make sure nobody was trapped, the roof of the building collapsed. This killed Polson and injured another firefighter.
News
Pandemic to close two more high-profile St. Louis County shops
Correction: This article has been revised to correct the following information. World News is expected to close in February, not January, and has not filed for bankruptcy.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis-area stores announced they will soon be closing their doors.
World News in Clayton expects to close by the middle of February. The store, which first opened in 1967, cites the pandemic and declining sales as the reason for closing.
Meanwhile, Brooks Brothers also plans to shutter its store in Plaza Frontenac on Jan. 25, but its outlet store in Chesterfield will remain open.
Peter Boumgarden, co-professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University, said the ongoing pandemic has contributed to businesses closing across the country.
“In my view, if you look at the last couple of years, closures of small businesses are up,” said Peter Boumgarden, co-professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University. “So, it’s about 200-thousand more closures than normal in the year from March of 2020 to March or April of the last year according to the Fed.”
Boumgarden said another factor to consider is retirees in their 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s leaving the workforce. But Boumgarden adds that businesses come and go.
“In a typical year you’ll see seven to eight percent of businesses go out of business,” he said. “So, it’s a relatively common occurrence across the country, and in St. Louis in particular. When you take it down to a personal level, one of the recommendations I would have for my small business owner friends is if you actually care deeply about the landscape of the small bookstores or restaurants and the like you care about, now is actually the time to go out there and support them.”
