UPDATE: Family of Lauren Smith-Fields Files lawsuit Against Bridgeport Police Alleging Misconduct In Handling Of Case

Published

5 seconds ago

on

#LaurenSmithFields Black Woman Dies In Connecticut, Family Says Cops Won't Question The White Man She Was With Because He's A 'Nice Guy'
The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields, the Black woman who died after she was found unconscious on December 12 in her Bridgeport, Connecticut, apartment and after she had been on a date with an older white man she met on the Bumble online dating app, is suing the Bridgeport Police Departments over allegations that the department is mishandling Smith-Fields case.

Source: Family Of Lauren Smith Fields / Handout

As we previously reported, Smith-Fields’ brother, Lakeem Jetter, said he was told by police that no foul play was suspected in his sister’s death and that the man she was with was a “nice guy” who didn’t need to be questioned. According to the Daily Mail, that “nice guy” who didn’t need interrogating despite him likely being the last person to see Smith-Fields alive has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, a design engineer at Connecticut-based Times Microwave System.

LaFountain reportedly told police that at one point during their date, Smith-Fields became sick and threw up in her bathroom before the two continued drinking tequila mixed drinks—which is already gross and irresponsible for a man who’s pushing 40 to be doing with a woman just a few years out of her teens who he knew was throwing up likely from drinking too much.

According to HuffPost, LaFountain explained that away saying, “he thought it was odd, but didn’t feel it was his place to say anything as he didn’t know her that well.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Jetter told a different story regarding his sister’s state of health than what is in the police report, according to Rolling Stone.

“I haven’t texted my sister since December fourth,” Jetter said of the night of December 11th, when he called Smith-Fields to bring out his basket of clothes he was picking up. “I didn’t know that anybody was in there. She came out and she was out there for like 10-15 minutes and she walked back into the house. She looked normal. She didn’t look sick, she didn’t look tired, she didn’t look drunk. I’m her second older brother, if I would have seen her drunk I would’ve said ‘What are you doing?’…‘Why do you look like that?’”

But beyond that, Jetter said police are ignoring evidence of foul play in his sister’s death.

“The first night we saw cups there, flipped plates and the lube. The cops didn’t take any of the cups to test the liquor,” Jetter told Yahoo News. “There was a big stain of blood in the middle of her bed, with streaks going to the right side.”

Lauren Smith Fields Source: Family Of Lauren Smith Fields / Handout

Smith-Fields’ mother also told Yahoo she found a condom with semen inside her daughter’s apartment, along with a pill that the family believes may be a sedative.

The family also said Bridgeport police have been indifferent and unprofessional about the case and had even told them to stop calling the department about Smith-Fields. The attorney representing them in the lawsuit, Darnell Crosland, accused Detective Kevin Cronin of failing to notify the family about Smith-Field’s death, and he also leaned into the fact that LaFountain has not been questioned as a suspect.

“There’s a typical protocol that’s followed when you have a situation like this,” Crosland told Yahoo. “If you have a husband or wife or boyfriend or girlfriend call the police because one of them is dead, typically the person who is surviving is pivotal to the investigation. Most times they are looked at as a suspect because they were the last person with the deceased, and in this particular case, the police have been very hesitant to even call this person a ‘person of interest.’”

Crosland announced the lawsuit in a statement to NBC Connecticut. saying, “We’re filing a lawsuit here in Bridgeport to compel them to process this case, to protect this family, and to give them the equal rights they deserve under the Connecticut Constitution.”

Celebrities

Website for ordering free at-home COVID tests runs into technical difficulties | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

COVIDTests.gov

If you’re having difficulty ordering your free COVID at-home tests you’re not alone. The US Postal Service acknowledged delays with a “small percentage of orders” on Thursday.

On Monday, the White House launched its website COVIDTests.gov, where Americans can order up to 4 tests kit per household at no cost. The tests will be shipped through the USPS for free.

But some people are unable to place orders because the website won’t recognize their apartment number. Others are told an order was already placed for their address because a roommate placed an order.

1642001243 519 Amazon Wal Mart IKEA cut COVID sick pay for asymptomatic employees

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer confirmed the agency was seeing delays in orders due to multiple issues.

“The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties,” Partenheimer said. He said the USPS recommends filing a service request at https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry or contacting our help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Julian Randall, who lives in an apartment building in Garfield Park, said he was having issues placing an order.

“I’ve tried everything under the sun and every combination. I wrote out ‘Apartment 1,’ ‘Apt. 1,’ ‘Unit 1’ and every other way you can think of. None of it worked,” he said.

Randall said. “I just wished they put a dropdown box for the apartment number like the postal service has for everything else.”

TikTok users claim the tests return false-positive results for tap water.

Tags: COVID test, COVID-19, diagnostic tests, technical difficulties, USPS

Celebrities

Ryan Gemser on rescuing 40 cows by Sea-Doo during the B.C. floods

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

Ryan Gemser on rescuing 40 cows by Sea-Doo during the B.C. floods
‘We didn’t lose any cows. If they had stayed there, they probably wouldn’t have made it.’

Ryan Gemser on rescuing cattle by Sea-Doo during the B.C. floods in November (Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters)

There was talk about moving cows from my friend’s farm next door onto dry land, on Highway 1. We tried running the cows at first, to see if they would go on their own. That didn’t work. So we jumped to Plan B.

I’ve had a Sea-Doo for two years. I live two minutes from work, so I just hooked up to it and took off.

It’s obviously really hard to pull cows through water, but it was a great team effort. I pulled a cow to the freeway, where they had cattle trailers loading them right away. By the time I got back to the barns, they had another one ready for us.

When we had to call it quits, many people had been standing in waist-high water for five hours. I didn’t stay dry, either—everyone had got pretty cold by the end.

We didn’t lose any cows. If they had stayed there, they probably wouldn’t have made it. I was just focused on getting them to safety. Farmers can adapt to a plan pretty fast. If it might work, they’re gonna try it.

I did a small part. I’ll do it again, in a heartbeat. If I could be out there more, I would, but my boss still has a farm that has to be run.

This story was told to Michael Fraiman by Ryan Gemser, 34, an equipment manager on a dairy farm in Abbotsford, B.C. When the area flooded on Nov. 15, he helped rescue 40 cows from his friend’s farm.

Celebrities

'Darcey & Stacey' Preview: Darcey's Dad Worries That Darcey & Georgi Won't Last

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

'Darcey & Stacey' Preview: Darcey's Dad Worries That Darcey & Georgi Won't Last
Darcey’s dad is uncertain about Darcey and Georgi’s future and urges Georgi to ‘bond’ with Darcey’s kids in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Darcey & Stacey.’

Georgi and Darcey’s dad, Mike, have an important conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 24 episode of Darcey & Stacey. Georgi tells Mike that he and Darcey have had “a lot of ups and downs” lately, but they’ve been going to couples counseling to try and save their relationship. The counseling has helped their relationship tremendously.

Georgi admits that it’s been “hard to communicate” with Darcey at times. Mike tells Georgi that it’s good that he’s taking the steps to fix things with Darcey. Mike says that both Georgi and Darcey have to put an equal effort into their relationship. If not, it’s ultimately doomed.

Darcey’s dad Mike has a heart-to-heart with Georgi. (TLC)

While he thinks it’s a good thing they’ve been going to counseling, Mike still has doubts that their relationship will last. “However, I worry that the relationship that Darcey’s hoping for with Georgi may not materialize,” he says.

Mike tells Georgi that this would be a good time to bond with Darcey’s daughters. “He needs to understand that the relationship is not just Darcey, it’s Darcey and her daughters,” Mike says. He adds, “If Georgi doesn’t make an effort to bond with Aspen and Aniko I think the future that he has with Darcey is not as bright.”

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship has been quite the roller coaster. The pair met online and came face-to-face for the first time during the Super Bowl in Miami.

The couple got engaged in 2020, but Darcey called things off with Georgi at the end of season 2 when she was in Turkey with her sister.

Georgi
Georgi and Darcey have been going to couples counseling. (TLC)

Their relationship had been on the rocks ever since Darcey learned that Georgi was still technically married. Georgi and his ex-wife became officially divorced during season 2 of the TLC series. Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

