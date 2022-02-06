Connect with us

News

Chambers: NHL All-Star Game was OK hockey — not nearly as entertaining as DU Pioneers on Friday

Published

1 min ago

on

Chambers: NHL All-Star Game was OK hockey — not nearly as entertaining as DU Pioneers on Friday
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Avalanche teammates Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar and the rest of the NHL’s Central Division All-Stars defeated their peers from the Atlantic Division 8-5 in Saturday’s preliminary-round 3-on-3 tournament Saturday in Las Vegas.

Kadri and Makar each had two points — one apiece on Kadri’s breakaway goal off Makar’s takeaway/stretch pass to build the Central’s 3-1 lead.

It was OK hockey — if you don’t mind watching skaters going half-speed and goalies being hung out to dry.

Make no mistake, it wasn’t nearly as entertaining as the University of Denver’s victory over St. Cloud State by the exact same score on Friday night at Magness Arena. The Pioneers’ 8-5 triumph was probably as good as it gets on any level.

But the NHL reigns supreme and nevertheless put on a solid show at T-Mobile Arena — including the pre-championship game set by Machine Gun Kelly.

The Metro Division defeated the Central 5-3 in the title game — a score few fans will remember. Kadri finished with three points (two goals) in the two 20-minute games. Makar had two assists in the first and none in the second. Avs coach Jared Bednar went 1-1.

The first NHL All-Star Game since 2020 was just OK hockey.

Remember Pat Verbeek, that pest from the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings from 1996 to 2002? Avalanche players and fans hated this guy — the only player in NHL history with more than 500 goals and 2,900 penalty minutes.

Verbeek has Hockey Hall of Fame credentials and, after working as Steve Yzerman’s right-hand executive in Tampa Bay and Detroit since 2012, he figures to do well as the Anaheim Ducks’ new general manager.

I sat next to Verbeek and chatted with him some eight years ago when he was scouting a DU game as assistant GM of the Lightning, and then early last season with no fans in attendance at Ball Arena when he was assistant GM of the Red Wings (you were happy to talk to anyone during intermission).

I asked Verbeek if he would be in the Hockey Hall of Fame if he wasn’t born in Canada. I looked at his career and his 522 goals are 33rd-most all-time and he’s tied for 71st in scoring with 1,062 points. He’s tied in scoring with New York native Joe Mullen, who retired in 1997 as the highest-scoring American in NHL history.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the Senior Bowl

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the Senior Bowl
google news

The process of evaluating college upperclassmen for the NFL draft began in earnest this week at the Senior Bowl between the practices and Saturday’s all-star game.

The Miami Dolphins, along with the other 31 NFL teams, were represented in Mobile, Alabama, to watch prospects work out, go through drills and ultimately compete in the exhibition.

With general manager Chris Grier, assistant general manager Marvin Allen and special advisor Dan Marino among the Dolphins’ brass on hand, Miami, while looking for traits it likes at any position to find gems, likely had an extra focus on the offensive line, wide receivers, running backs and linebackers.

With the Senior Bowl complete, the draft’s scouting combine takes place in early March before the draft that runs from April 28-30.

Here are 10 prospects who improved their draft stock throughout the week in Mobile.

Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

He has one of the best stories in the draft, going from starting his college career in junior college where he was featured on Netflix series ‘Last Chance U’ to a possible first-round pick. Johnson exhibited why he was ACC Defensive Player of the Year in the practice week. He checks all the boxes of what you want in a defensive end/outside linebacker between his pass-rushing skills and ability to set the edge against the run, with an impressive work ethic to boot. It would be tough to imagine him ending up in Miami with his rising stock, the Dolphins’ position in the draft and, unless Miami loses Emmanuel Ogbah in the offseason, not a pressing need for a defensive end.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The great thing about Penning is he was about as solid as can be all week at left tackle. The bad thing for the Dolphins is, with the No. 29 pick, they’re unlikely to have him fall to them. Maybe they’d have a better chance if they still had their own pick, No. 15, which was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Penning plays with a mean streak and has all the tools you’re looking for from a tackle at the next level.

QB Malik Willis, Liberty QB

The Dolphins presumably aren’t in the market for a quarterback, even after Willis flashed his physical traits all week. The strong arm was on display as he registered one throw at 74 mph, the fastest since Zebra Technology put chips in footballs at the Senior Bowl in 2018. He showed the ability to scramble and be elusive in the pocket on multiple occasions, as well as make fine decisions, in Saturday’s game as he started for the American Team. National starter Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, who will now have to hear any and everything about his hand size (only 9 inches) through the draft, also fared well, but Willis won the week.

OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Dolphins don’t just need tackles. They’ll likely need to add interior offensive linemen with only right guard Robert Hunt a definitive starting-caliber player at his position. Johnson was most impressive among guards and centers, and he was awarded the Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Already highly touted coming in, the 6-foot-4 Watson impressed all week and was named the top wide receiver on the National Team. On Saturday, he got open down the field and made an athletic diving catch on underthrown ball by Pickett, but more impressively, he knew to get up right away and run in a quick transition to NFL rules from college. Memphis wideout Calvin Austin earned the other team’s top receiver recognition, and South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert is another one who impressed, playing in his home stadium.

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

The John Mackey Award winner for the best college football tight end in the nation excelled throughout the week as the most consistent tight end among the group. He capped the successful showing with a touchdown in Saturday’s game, found wide open in the flat on a play-action misdirection. If Mike Gesicki escapes in free agency, McBride could be one to look into. Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson also looked good with a run after catch for a touchdown on Saturday.

LB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Asamoah was named the top linebacker on the National Team in a vote by offensive linemen, tight ends and running backs who practiced against him in practice. He could be someone the Dolphins look into beginning on day two of the draft. If Miami keeps most of its defense intact, linebacker would be the most likely position where they look to add.

RB Abram Smith, Baylor

The running backs who were most impressive on the teams were Smith and Alabama’s Brian Robinson, which you probably have already seen more of in college. Smith scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s exhibition off a screen, and in a sign of the team player he is, he handed the ball to right tackle Daniel Faalele of Minnesota, who has been mocked to Miami, to spike the ball in the end zone. With a need to improve the run game, the Dolphins could be eyeing a running back in day two or three of the draft.

Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Malone would need to gain weight to be an every-down edge defender who can stand up against the run, but the 234-pound former receiver is an exceptional pass rusher. He showed tremendous ability to get off the line of scrimmage at the snap and rushes with a strong motor. Although he’s light, he can bring physicality on the pass rush with his bull rush. He had a sack in the game on Saturday. Minnesota’s Boya Mafe also impressed with a strip-sack on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and persistent pressure.

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Pitre had great hips, was light on his feet and showed closing speed in coverage, especially in one-on-one reps in practice against wide receivers. He also earned a positional honor for the week. The other Baylor safety, JT Woods, also made a lasting impression with a sealing interception in the final seconds Saturday.

Others to note: Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones was a physical bully against offensive linemen. Cincinnati defensive end Myjai Sanders embarrassed Faalele in a one-on-one drill, sending him to the ground on a spin move. Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall made an exceptional special teams tackle covering a punt return, showing his hustle and willingness to contribute in that aspect of the game. The NFL Network cameras caught Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson leading the huddle for his team at one point, and he looked to have good command of the unit.

google news
Continue Reading

News

CU Buffs OC Mike Sanford eager for open competition at quarterback

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

CU Buffs OC Mike Sanford eager for open competition at quarterback
google news

In reviewing film of Colorado’s 2021 football season, Mike Sanford was impressed with quarterback Brendon Lewis.

Certainly, Lewis could have played better during his freshman season, but Sanford, CU’s new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saw intangibles that he liked.

“What I was so impressed with last year when watching the film was his toughness,” Sanford said. “I mean, that is the No. 1 characteristic that I’m looking for in a quarterback. The traits that we’re going to play with here at CU is going to be all about the toughness of that position.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Leona Maguire first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history

Published

34 mins ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

Leona Maguire first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history
google news

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Maguire said. “There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too.”

Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Maguire said. It’s been 17 years in the making, and you kind of wonder if it’s ever going to happen. Just really proud of how I played all week, especially today. Dermot (Byrne) was incredible on the bag. … Probably more relief now than anything else.”

Lexi Thompson was second after a 65.

“I played with Leona the first two days and she’s been hitting it amazing,” Thompson said. “I knew I had to make birdies to get even closer. … She obviously played great again today and definitely well deserved. I think it will help her out a lot. She’s an amazing talent.”

Maguire had an early birdie and a bogey, then ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from the seventh to the 13th. She also birdied the par-4 16th. Her closing bogey left her 1 over for the day on the four par-5 holes.

“I knew my game was close,” Maguire said. “I did a lot of hard work in the offseason.”

Sarah Schmelzel had a 64 to finish third at 14 under, Alex (72) was another stroke back with Stacy Lewis (68), Patty Tavatanakit (67), Xiyu Lin (63) and Brittany Altomare (68).

“Leona had a great day.” Alex said. “It was really awesome to watch her play. She really got into a groove there kind of like middle of the front and into that back nine, made a ton of birdies. So just had a push to try and keep up with her. Didn’t really work out, but that’s OK.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending