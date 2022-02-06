Celebrities
Dr. Dre’s Wife: Everything To Know About Ex Nicole Young & His Past Romances
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young made headlines when they separated in 2020 after 25 years of marriage. Find out more about the rapper’s now ex-wife and other romances he’s enjoyed here.
Dr. Dre, 56, is officially a divorced man after he and his wife Nicole Young finalized their divorce in 2021. Breyon Prescott took to Instagram to commemorate the new chapter of the rapper’s life in Dec. with a photo, which can be seen below, that showed him posing in front of letter balloons that spelled out “DIVORCED AF.” The public figure congratulated the newly single Dre in the caption, indicating they both think it’s a good next step as he leaves his 25 years of marriage with Nicole in the past.
So, who is Nicole and what’s the background on her romance with Dre? Find out more details about that and some of Dre’s other relationships below.
How did Dr. Dre & Nicole meet?
Dre reportedly first met Nicole in the 1990s when she was actually married to someone else: NBA player Sedale Threatt. She and Sedale got hitched in 1992 but four years later, they split, and she soon embarked on a relationship with Dre.
Dre & Nicole got married in 1996.
After just four months of dating, Dre and Nicole got hitched and began their life together. They went on to start their own family together when they welcomed son Truice in 1997 and daughter Truly in 2001. Dre already had four older children from different women at the time he and Nicole embarked on parenthood together.
Nicole worked as an attorney.
At the time she and Dre met, the successful woman already reportedly had a successful career as an attorney, but not much is known about when she practiced.
The former husband and wife had a bit of a messy divorce.
Shortly after it was announced that Dre and Nicole were divorcing in June 2020, it was reported that the latter was seeking $2 million a month in spousal support. She had also accused him of abuse and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split on the divorce paperwork. Although she was apparently trying to get the specific amount of money, a judge ruled against it in Oct. 2020. The judge agreed that Dre shouldn’t pay his soon to be ex $1.5 million in security fees, but he did order the talented musician to pay her $293,306 per month instead.
“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” court documents read. Dre will pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership.”
Other court documents revealed that Nicole complained about Dre’s spending and claimed he made the prenuptial proceedings a financially difficult situation for her. In Dec. 2021, it was reported that Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million, including $50 million now and $50 million a year from now, in their settlement.
Who else has Dr. Dre been romantically involved with?
Before he met and married Nicole, Dre was involved with various women, including some he welcomed children with.
From 1981 until 1983, he dated Cassandra Joy Greene, with whom he welcomed his first son, Curtis, in 1981. Cassandra was the one who reportedly raised Curtis until Dre walked back into his life many years later.
Clara Maroni, an Italian artist, dated Dre from 1982 until 1984, and they welcomed their daughter La Tanya in 1983.
Jenita Porter dated Dre next and their romance lasted from 1987 until 1988. They welcomed son Andre Young Jr. in 1988 but in 2008, the 20-year-old sadly died from an overdose.
Dre dated singer Michel’le from 1988 until 1996. In 1991, they welcomed their son Marcel together.
Lizzo Shows Love For Selena Gomez As She Wears A Bikini From Her La’Mariette Collab – Photos
It’s a swimsuit shoutout! Lizzo showed love to Selena Gomez’s collaboration with La’Mariette, looking stunning in a skimpy, strappy bikini from the Summer ’21 collection.
There may be a blizzard on the east coast, but that won’t stop Lizzo, 33, from turning up the temperature. The singer caught some rays with a friend in new photos, and brought some of the heat herself in a sexy, strappy printed bikini. The designer she chose? Fellow artist Selena Gomez, 29, who debuted an affordable and trendy collection of swimsuits in June in collaboration with brand La’Mariette. Working all her golden-hour angles in the new photos, Lizzo proved just how flattering Selena’s new collection looks in action.
Lizzo stuns wearing a bikini from Selena Gomez’s La’Mariette collection. 💜 pic.twitter.com/bAalJzcKZK
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2022
In the first shot, Lizzo and a friend strike a pose while enjoying the hot tub on a sunny day. Skin absolutely glowing, Lizzo owned the shot in the ‘Marie’ top and bottom from Selena’s collection. Selena, who spoke about the capsule collection in July, said she was inspired to include jewel tones and pops of neon in the color palette try something different. The La’Mariette line is designed by Selena’s close friends Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, and Selena shared that she loved creating swimsuits as a trio since all three “love to be outside.” Inclusivity, historically a must for Selena, is clear in the price range, from $49-$119, and sizing, from XS-XXL.
Inclusive style is just as important to Lizzo as it is to Selena, and a link-up between the two body-positive stars feels natural. From rocking a sheer dress to Cardi B‘s birthday party and welcoming haters to “kiss my a**,” to showcasing her insane flute skills while wearing Daisy Dukes and a crop top, Lizzo always lives life on her terms, especially when it comes to her body. On Feb. 5, Lizzo showed this again by posting a sensual and tasteful nude portrait to Instagram with the caption “Art.” She found love in the comments from both Chloe Bailey and Erykah Badu.
RHOC: Gina Kirchenheiter Shares Update on Relationship With Ex Matt, Reacts to Noella’s Diss & Shades Shannon
Gina Kirschenheiter offered an update on her relationship with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.
While also sharing her thoughts on Noella Bergener‘s pornographic card gift to Heather Dubrow‘s daughter and her IQ comments about her and Emily Simpson, as well as Shannon Beador‘s trustworthiness, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member confirmed the status of her and Matt’s co-parenting dynamic.
“[Things are] great. Really great,” Gina revealed on the February 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We co-parent really well. We live down the block from each other. We’re at the sports fields all weekend and it continues to be totally normal. He lives with his girlfriend and she’s great… so it’s very good. I have a relationship with his girlfriend and we’re great.”
After then noting that she doesn’t “really understand” why Noella doesn’t like Heather, saying that there’s “no basis” for such negativity, Gina admitted that she found her card gift for Max to be inappropriate.
“I think it was inappropriate. [But] I don’t think it was intentional,” she explained. “I don’t think she [knew what was in the card game].”
As for Noella saying that Gina and Emily’s IQ goes down when they hang out, Gina wasn’t happy.
“I think that’s a stupid thing to say. I think it’s completely inaccurate and I think hurt people hurt people,” she stated.
During Wednesday night’s show, Noella and the ladies visited a sweat lodge, where she ended up throwing up and passing out.
“It was really hot in there very quickly and I was concerned for her but she had a moment where she, she was trying to stay and to be respectful because it was a whole ceremony but she was keeled over and she was moving gradually closer and closer to the door,” Gina recalled. “She was like dry-heaving and almost committing at one point… and the woman in charge of the ceremony was trying to tell us it was part of the process.”
When Andy Cohen questioned Gina about who she trusts the least from her RHOC cast members, Gina didn’t hesitate.
“Shannon, sorry but yeah,” she replied, adding that on a scale of 1 to 10, she’d say Shannon is “probably like a three” when it comes to being trustworthy.
Later, on the WWHL: After Show, Gina was questioned about how Shannon Beador did with her mission to be the peacemaker of their trip to Cabo, Mexico.
“I thought she was doing really well and I had a lot of fun with Shannon on vacation until I used the restroom and then I saw she was bringing up all this stuff again that I thought we were over. So that seemed a little calculated to me. But for the most part, Shannon is very fun on vacation and is not a troublemaker on vacation. I wish Shannon could be on vacation all the time. She’s a different person. If we could only always be on vacation we’d have no problems.”
Also on WWHL, Gina and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, who she’s been dating for nearly three years, were asked about a future engagement.
“I don’t know, what do you think?” Gina asked Travis, who was seated in the audience.
“[That’s] quite a question,” he replied.
According to Travis, appearing on RHOC has been “very unique” and a “wild ride.” However, when it comes to his decision to film alongside Gina, he admitted he’s only doing it “for her.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Instagram
Kanye West Alleges Kim Kardashian Is ‘Stopping’ Him From Taking Kids On Trip To Chicago
In yet another allegation against his estranged wife, Kanye claims Kim won’t let him take their four children to his hometown to attend a basketball game.
Kanye West appears to be on a roll with his accusations against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in the midst of their bitter divorce proceedings. After claiming Kim “kidnapped” their daughter to keep him from seeing Chicago on her birthday, Kanye also said she accused him of stealing and doing drugs. Now the “Famous” rapper is asserting the makeup mogul won’t let him and their four children jet off to his hometown to attend a basketball game.
Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (January 5), Kanye wrote a scathing condemnation against Kim, calling into question her idea of “joint custody. In all caps, he wrote, “I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?” The post was shared alongside a photo with the caption, “You need an angel to watch over you.”
Kanye has been very vocal about his issues with Kim ever since she filed for divorce from him in 2021. A few months later, Kim requested that she and Kanye be declared “legally single” by a judge as they continued to work out the logistics of the divorce. Since then, Kim has been romantically linked with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been spotted out on dates with model Julia Fox.
