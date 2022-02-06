News
Joe Biden: Enough. Here’s our plan to solve gun violence
NEW YORK — In the past week, New York City has paid tribute to two of its finest, Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera. They represented who and what we want law enforcement to be: brave, idealistic and deeply committed to service. Their bright futures were cut short by a man with a stolen gun and a 40-round drum magazine.
Six NYPD officers have been victims of gun violence so far this year. Nationally, 64 children have been injured by gun violence already this year; 26 children killed. Every day in this country, 316 people are shot; 106 killed.
It’s time for all of us to say: enough. There are steps we can take to turn pain into purpose, and that is what I was in New York Thursday to announce.
Mayor Eric Adams and I agree: The solution is not to defund our police, it’s to give them the tools, training and funding to be the partners and protectors our communities need. The answer is not to abandon our streets. It’s for police and the community to come together to make them safer through policing that treats everyone with dignity and respect.
That’s why I’ve called on Congress to pass a budget later this month that provides cities an additional $300 million for community policing. We need more police on the street, walking the beat and making communities safer.
I’ve also asked Congress to provide $200 million for community violence intervention programs like the one I visited in Queens, where trusted community members work directly with the people most likely to commit or become victims of gun crimes. These programs can reduce violence by up to 60%.
That’s a half-billion dollars for proven strategies we know will reduce violent crime. That, along with the increased funding I’ve requested for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals, is essential to my comprehensive, nationwide strategy to prevent gun crime.
First, we’re cracking down on the flow of firearms used to commit violence.
That means going after rogue gun dealers who illegally sell to criminals. We’re also sending additional prosecutorial resources to shut down the so-called “iron pipeline” that brings guns from other states into New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul has created an interstate, interagency task force to stem the flow of illegal guns. Efforts like this will make a big difference.
We’re also going after people who use “ghost guns” to commit crimes. These are the guns that can be assembled from a kit but can’t be traced when they’re used in a crime because they don’t have serial numbers. So we’re launching an intensified national ghost guns enforcement initiative to deter criminals from using those weapons to cover their tracks. If someone commits a crime with a ghost gun, not only will state and local prosecutors come after them, they should expect federal charges and prosecution.
Second, we’re funding smart law enforcement and gun crime prevention efforts.
New York City has identified a few hundred individuals in a city of 8.8 million who are repeatedly involved in gun violence. Every weekday, the city brings together federal, state and local law enforcement sharing intelligence so that we can get these shooters off the street. I visited a meeting of this “Gun Violence Strategic Partnership” during my trip and saw how effective it is when everyone is working together against gun violence. The U.S. Department of Justice is going to help more cities adopt the same model.
Third, we’re investing in community violence intervention and prevention strategies that work, like violence interrupters, summer and after-school programs for teens, jobs for young adults (as the saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”), school counselors and nurses, and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Fourth, when someone finishes their time in prison, we can’t just hand them $25 and a bus ticket. We need to ensure they can access job training, stable housing and a second chance at a better life.
I will keep doing everything in my power to make our communities safer, but Congress also needs to do its part. Pass universal background checks. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Close loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers, because there’s no reason that they should be the only industry in America that’s exempt from being sued. These are all commonsense steps that will save lives.
We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe. I am committed to working with the people and leaders of New York to do just that.
Biden is president of the United States. This piece first appeared in the New York Daily News.
Man charged in kidnapping of Bloomberg’s housekeeper from Colorado ranch
An armed man broke into the Colorado ranch of former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and kidnapped a housekeeper, asking her for the whereabouts of Bloomberg’s two adult daughters, authorities said in court documents filed this past week.
The man, Joseph Beecher, 48, faces state and federal charges including kidnapping after he was accused of ramming his pickup truck through the main gate of the Westlands Ranch in Rio Blanco County on Wednesday. Bloomberg and his family were not present at the ranch at the time, officials said.
But Beecher told the female housekeeper that he had hoped to “make an international scene” with Bloomberg, who was the mayor of New York City from 2002-13, or with his daughters, before kidnapping the worker at gunpoint, according to court filings.
She was forced to drive Beecher in a pickup truck about 230 miles east, to the Denver area, and later to a town near the southern border of Wyoming, before authorities tracked them both to a motel there early Thursday, officials said. The woman, identified as a supervising housekeeper at the ranch, was found unharmed.
Beecher was arrested, authorities said, and an AR-15-style rifle and several magazines were located inside the room. He was taken to a jail in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he was held without bail. As of Saturday morning, it was unclear if he had a lawyer.
The Sheriff’s Office in Rio Blanco County, in northwestern Colorado, said in a statement Thursday that Beecher had no apparent connection to the Bloombergs.
But according to court documents, he had initially asked about the former mayor’s two daughters — Emma, 42, and Georgina, 39 — by name.
Ty Trippet, a spokesperson for Bloomberg, said in a statement that the former mayor was “deeply grateful” to authorities for “ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family.”
Beecher was also identified as the suspect in a burglary in Craig, Colorado, a small town about 70 miles from Bloomberg’s ranch, where officials said he had been given a place to stay in exchange for doing repair work. The day before authorities said he kidnapped the employee, he was told he would be terminated from his role and was required to move out, according to court documents.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game
By GREG BEACHAM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game.
New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza’s first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey’s top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017.
The 34-year-old Giroux, a seven-time All-Star who could be on the move soon after spending his entire career with the Flyers, won his first All-Star MVP award with two goals in the final and another in the semifinal.
He also picked up the $1 million check shared among the winning team as the captain of the Metropolitan squad. Giroux got the job at late notice in place of Alex Ovechkin, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Giroux clearly took the All-Star showcase seriously, showing off his goal-scoring abilities to any less-serious competitors — and perhaps to any potential suitors for the veteran forward, an asset that could be cashed in by Philadelphia before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.
Carolina’s Frederik Andersen was the standout goalie, allowing just three goals and picking up an assist.
After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL’s midseason showcase returned to action with the 3-on-3 tournament format introduced in 2016 and employed in the previous five All-Star events.
Hughes scored two goals for the Metropolitan team in its 6-4 win over the Pacific in the first semifinal. Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Kyrou then got a pair of goals apiece in the Central’s 8-5 win over the Atlantic in the second semifinal.
The Pacific’s loss disappointed a home crowd that wanted to cheer on its three Golden Knights All-Stars in the final. Vegas coach Peter DeBoer kept the event in perspective — and even confirmed that Las Vegas nightlife might have played a role in any sluggish starts by the world’s greatest hockey talents.
“We got off to a slow start,” DeBoer said. “That was probably due to late-night Vegas activities last night, but we eventually got into the game. … I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little hung over today. I’m not going to lie to you. Yesterday I was fully focused on the skills (competition), and there was some excellent stuff, but today is a little bit foggy for me.”
DeBoer gave the Vegas crowd what it wanted and started his own Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo with Anaheim goalie John Gibson.
But Washington first-time All-Star Tom Wilson scored for the Metropolitan team on the game’s first shot just 13 seconds after the opening faceoff, thoroughly annoying the Vegas crowd. Sin City has booed Wilson at every opportunity ever since his late hit on Marchessault in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final eventually won by the Caps.
Wilson’s goal was the second-fastest to begin an All-Star Game under any format, topped only by Rick Nash’s 12-second goal in 2009.
High-scoring Edmonton stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn’t find the net for the Pacific. McDavid also finished a surprising fourth in the Fastest Skater competition during Friday’s skills challenge.
The Central blitzed the Atlantic in the second semifinal, scoring five goals in the second period.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Quarterbacks Pickett, Ridder, pass rush vault National team to victory at Senior Bowl
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter.
The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were among the Senior Bowl passers vying with Mississippi’s Matt Corral to be the first quarterback picked.
Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter.
Teams started each quarter with fresh possessions.
Ridder completed 4 of 6 passes for 68 yards to finish up with another win. He led Cincinatti to 44 wins in his career and to the College Football Playoffs this season, ending with a semifinal loss to Alabama.
The National team delivered most of the big plays, culminating with Ridder’s 25-yard touchdown to Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter.
Pickett, who led Pitt to its first ACC championship, capped his performance with a 20-yard touchdown to Baylor running back Abram Smith late in the first quarter.
Howell, who had teammates recover both of his fumbles, scrambled and passed the American team to its first score. He collected a wide snap and ran left for a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
Howell’s one completion on the drive was a 19-yarder to Utah runing back TJ Pledger, a late sub who only arrived in time for Thursday’s practice and also had a 23-yard run.
North Dakota State’s Christian Watson caught an underthrown ball going to the ground and quickly popped up for a 38-yarder to set up the touchdown.
Then Ridder rolled right and hit Colorado State tight end Trey McBride for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second.
Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky passed for a game-high 103 yards with an interception. Howell was 6 of 9 for 67 yards. Nevada’s Carson strong also passed for 67 yards but threw an interception.
