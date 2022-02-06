Letters: Encouraged by discussion over renovation of historic Hamline Midway Library in St. Paul

Library olive branch

Three cherished library branches in St. Paul will soon be getting major upgrades. The branch I’ve used for 30 years, Hamline Midway, is a historic structure with deep neighborhood history. This building can be renovated and expanded with creative, modern interior and exterior design. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing a preview of one such design — one that checks off a lot of “want” boxes in terms of technology, functionality, and appeal.

Although the early messages last year from the St. Paul Public Library administration clearly favored demolishing and rebuilding our beloved Hamline Midway branch, I am heartened that library leaders seem willing to listen to other voices. There are options that are less expensive for taxpayers, more environmentally friendly, and more in keeping with St. Paul’s enviable architectural heritage. The next phase of community engagement, which will last most of 2022, adopts the protocols of the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) and promises to include consulting, involving, and empowering citizens.

I am hopeful for a positive process and a library branch on the SPPL tree that is rooted in its unique neighborhood. Libraries are assets that span generations, and preserving this historic and beautiful building for future users should be everyone’s goal. The torch ornament over the entrance still lights the way.

Mark Vesley, St. Paul

Stretch a dollar like we do

Regarding the “Is this double-taxing really necessary?” letter of Feb. 3: I attended a town hall meeting a few years ago when we could do those things. I asked my senator the very question the letter writer is asking. I cited the many states that don’t tax social security as well. The answer she gave was, “We need the money.”

I then asked about taxation on military pensions. My son was planning to separate from the Air Force. and he was deciding where to relocate permanently but was looking at states with favorable taxation. Again she said the state needs the money.

Personally, I think this is short-sighted in that most military people go on to have second careers which would be taxable. Additionally, they would bring so much to the table with their world views, leadership abilities and so much more.

Both seniors and former military folks bring so much to the volunteer scene as well. The state is missing out on that as well.

(My son decided to relocate to Oklahoma so he’s still providing me with a vacation destination.)

I wish government could come up with ways to stretch a dollar the same way we seniors have to instead of treating it like Monopoly money.

Elaine Volkert, St. Paul Park

We’re built upon rule of law

The Biden administration is failing miserably in combating illegal immigration into this country at our southern border. It is also disconcerting that immigrants are being flown into the United States on night flights to various locations without the knowledge of the location’s inhabitants.

In my view, they should be flown into Washington, D.C., and into the home locations of those in political power beginning with Nancy Pelosi’s home town of San Francisco and Schumer’s home town of New York. The home towns of our two Democratic senators should also be a destination. The flights should take place in broad daylight not under the cover of darkness.

We are a country with its foundation built upon the rule of law. If it is thrown aside, anarchy invades the space. If we can last that long, there is a remedy, which is the mid-term elections.

John Winslow, South St. Paul