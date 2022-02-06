Connect with us

Quarterbacks Pickett, Ridder, pass rush vault National team to victory at Senior Bowl

Published

1 min ago

on

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter.

The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were among the Senior Bowl passers vying with Mississippi’s Matt Corral to be the first quarterback picked.

Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter.

Teams started each quarter with fresh possessions.

Ridder completed 4 of 6 passes for 68 yards to finish up with another win. He led Cincinatti to 44 wins in his career and to the College Football Playoffs this season, ending with a semifinal loss to Alabama.

The National team delivered most of the big plays, culminating with Ridder’s 25-yard touchdown to Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter.

Pickett, who led Pitt to its first ACC championship, capped his performance with a 20-yard touchdown to Baylor running back Abram Smith late in the first quarter.

Howell, who had teammates recover both of his fumbles, scrambled and passed the American team to its first score. He collected a wide snap and ran left for a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Howell’s one completion on the drive was a 19-yarder to Utah runing back TJ Pledger, a late sub who only arrived in time for Thursday’s practice and also had a 23-yard run.

North Dakota State’s Christian Watson caught an underthrown ball going to the ground and quickly popped up for a 38-yarder to set up the touchdown.

Then Ridder rolled right and hit Colorado State tight end Trey McBride for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second.

Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky passed for a game-high 103 yards with an interception. Howell was 6 of 9 for 67 yards. Nevada’s Carson strong also passed for 67 yards but threw an interception.

Trending