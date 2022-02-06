News
Quarterbacks Pickett, Ridder, pass rush vault National team to victory at Senior Bowl
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter.
The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were among the Senior Bowl passers vying with Mississippi’s Matt Corral to be the first quarterback picked.
Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter.
Teams started each quarter with fresh possessions.
Ridder completed 4 of 6 passes for 68 yards to finish up with another win. He led Cincinatti to 44 wins in his career and to the College Football Playoffs this season, ending with a semifinal loss to Alabama.
The National team delivered most of the big plays, culminating with Ridder’s 25-yard touchdown to Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter.
Pickett, who led Pitt to its first ACC championship, capped his performance with a 20-yard touchdown to Baylor running back Abram Smith late in the first quarter.
Howell, who had teammates recover both of his fumbles, scrambled and passed the American team to its first score. He collected a wide snap and ran left for a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
Howell’s one completion on the drive was a 19-yarder to Utah runing back TJ Pledger, a late sub who only arrived in time for Thursday’s practice and also had a 23-yard run.
North Dakota State’s Christian Watson caught an underthrown ball going to the ground and quickly popped up for a 38-yarder to set up the touchdown.
Then Ridder rolled right and hit Colorado State tight end Trey McBride for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second.
Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky passed for a game-high 103 yards with an interception. Howell was 6 of 9 for 67 yards. Nevada’s Carson strong also passed for 67 yards but threw an interception.
News
Chambers: NHL All-Star Game was OK hockey — not nearly as entertaining as DU Pioneers on Friday
Avalanche teammates Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar and the rest of the NHL’s Central Division All-Stars defeated their peers from the Atlantic Division 8-5 in Saturday’s preliminary-round 3-on-3 tournament Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kadri and Makar each had two points — one apiece on Kadri’s breakaway goal off Makar’s takeaway/stretch pass to build the Central’s 3-1 lead.
It was OK hockey — if you don’t mind watching skaters going half-speed and goalies being hung out to dry.
Make no mistake, it wasn’t nearly as entertaining as the University of Denver’s victory over St. Cloud State by the exact same score on Friday night at Magness Arena. The Pioneers’ 8-5 triumph was probably as good as it gets on any level.
But the NHL reigns supreme and nevertheless put on a solid show at T-Mobile Arena — including the pre-championship game set by Machine Gun Kelly.
The Metro Division defeated the Central 5-3 in the title game — a score few fans will remember. Kadri finished with three points (two goals) in the two 20-minute games. Makar had two assists in the first and none in the second. Avs coach Jared Bednar went 1-1.
The first NHL All-Star Game since 2020 was just OK hockey.
Remember Pat Verbeek, that pest from the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings from 1996 to 2002? Avalanche players and fans hated this guy — the only player in NHL history with more than 500 goals and 2,900 penalty minutes.
Verbeek has Hockey Hall of Fame credentials and, after working as Steve Yzerman’s right-hand executive in Tampa Bay and Detroit since 2012, he figures to do well as the Anaheim Ducks’ new general manager.
I sat next to Verbeek and chatted with him some eight years ago when he was scouting a DU game as assistant GM of the Lightning, and then early last season with no fans in attendance at Ball Arena when he was assistant GM of the Red Wings (you were happy to talk to anyone during intermission).
I asked Verbeek if he would be in the Hockey Hall of Fame if he wasn’t born in Canada. I looked at his career and his 522 goals are 33rd-most all-time and he’s tied for 71st in scoring with 1,062 points. He’s tied in scoring with New York native Joe Mullen, who retired in 1997 as the highest-scoring American in NHL history.
Mullen, who won one Stanley Cup with Calgary and two with Pittsburgh, became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2000.
Verbeek, who won the Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999, didn’t answer my question. As a reporter, he probably thought I would make his comments public. But I was just interested as a fan. Avs fans hated this guy, but I thought he was that hard-nosed player every team wants on your team. He was tough as nails, all 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds of him, and that should add to his HHOF credentials.
Verbeek, from Sarnia, Ontario, is the second Canadian I’ve written about who would probably be in the Hall of Fame if he was born south of the Canadian border. Former Colorado resident Pierre Turgeon was the first. “Turge” had seven fewer career goals than Verbeek but 264 more points. Turgeon ranked 34th in all-time NHL scoring and is the only retired player with 1,327 points not in the HHOF.
If Turgeon wasn’t Canadian, he would probably be an easy choice for the HHOF. Similarly, with Verbeek, he wouldn’t be an afterthought.
News
10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the Senior Bowl
The process of evaluating college upperclassmen for the NFL draft began in earnest this week at the Senior Bowl between the practices and Saturday’s all-star game.
The Miami Dolphins, along with the other 31 NFL teams, were represented in Mobile, Alabama, to watch prospects work out, go through drills and ultimately compete in the exhibition.
With general manager Chris Grier, assistant general manager Marvin Allen and special advisor Dan Marino among the Dolphins’ brass on hand, Miami, while looking for traits it likes at any position to find gems, likely had an extra focus on the offensive line, wide receivers, running backs and linebackers.
With the Senior Bowl complete, the draft’s scouting combine takes place in early March before the draft that runs from April 28-30.
Here are 10 prospects who improved their draft stock throughout the week in Mobile.
Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
He has one of the best stories in the draft, going from starting his college career in junior college where he was featured on Netflix series ‘Last Chance U’ to a possible first-round pick. Johnson exhibited why he was ACC Defensive Player of the Year in the practice week. He checks all the boxes of what you want in a defensive end/outside linebacker between his pass-rushing skills and ability to set the edge against the run, with an impressive work ethic to boot. It would be tough to imagine him ending up in Miami with his rising stock, the Dolphins’ position in the draft and, unless Miami loses Emmanuel Ogbah in the offseason, not a pressing need for a defensive end.
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
The great thing about Penning is he was about as solid as can be all week at left tackle. The bad thing for the Dolphins is, with the No. 29 pick, they’re unlikely to have him fall to them. Maybe they’d have a better chance if they still had their own pick, No. 15, which was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Penning plays with a mean streak and has all the tools you’re looking for from a tackle at the next level.
QB Malik Willis, Liberty QB
The Dolphins presumably aren’t in the market for a quarterback, even after Willis flashed his physical traits all week. The strong arm was on display as he registered one throw at 74 mph, the fastest since Zebra Technology put chips in footballs at the Senior Bowl in 2018. He showed the ability to scramble and be elusive in the pocket on multiple occasions, as well as make fine decisions, in Saturday’s game as he started for the American Team. National starter Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, who will now have to hear any and everything about his hand size (only 9 inches) through the draft, also fared well, but Willis won the week.
OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
The Dolphins don’t just need tackles. They’ll likely need to add interior offensive linemen with only right guard Robert Hunt a definitive starting-caliber player at his position. Johnson was most impressive among guards and centers, and he was awarded the Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Already highly touted coming in, the 6-foot-4 Watson impressed all week and was named the top wide receiver on the National Team. On Saturday, he got open down the field and made an athletic diving catch on underthrown ball by Pickett, but more impressively, he knew to get up right away and run in a quick transition to NFL rules from college. Memphis wideout Calvin Austin earned the other team’s top receiver recognition, and South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert is another one who impressed, playing in his home stadium.
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
The John Mackey Award winner for the best college football tight end in the nation excelled throughout the week as the most consistent tight end among the group. He capped the successful showing with a touchdown in Saturday’s game, found wide open in the flat on a play-action misdirection. If Mike Gesicki escapes in free agency, McBride could be one to look into. Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson also looked good with a run after catch for a touchdown on Saturday.
LB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma
Asamoah was named the top linebacker on the National Team in a vote by offensive linemen, tight ends and running backs who practiced against him in practice. He could be someone the Dolphins look into beginning on day two of the draft. If Miami keeps most of its defense intact, linebacker would be the most likely position where they look to add.
RB Abram Smith, Baylor
The running backs who were most impressive on the teams were Smith and Alabama’s Brian Robinson, which you probably have already seen more of in college. Smith scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s exhibition off a screen, and in a sign of the team player he is, he handed the ball to right tackle Daniel Faalele of Minnesota, who has been mocked to Miami, to spike the ball in the end zone. With a need to improve the run game, the Dolphins could be eyeing a running back in day two or three of the draft.
Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
Malone would need to gain weight to be an every-down edge defender who can stand up against the run, but the 234-pound former receiver is an exceptional pass rusher. He showed tremendous ability to get off the line of scrimmage at the snap and rushes with a strong motor. Although he’s light, he can bring physicality on the pass rush with his bull rush. He had a sack in the game on Saturday. Minnesota’s Boya Mafe also impressed with a strip-sack on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and persistent pressure.
S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Pitre had great hips, was light on his feet and showed closing speed in coverage, especially in one-on-one reps in practice against wide receivers. He also earned a positional honor for the week. The other Baylor safety, JT Woods, also made a lasting impression with a sealing interception in the final seconds Saturday.
Others to note: Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones was a physical bully against offensive linemen. Cincinnati defensive end Myjai Sanders embarrassed Faalele in a one-on-one drill, sending him to the ground on a spin move. Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall made an exceptional special teams tackle covering a punt return, showing his hustle and willingness to contribute in that aspect of the game. The NFL Network cameras caught Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson leading the huddle for his team at one point, and he looked to have good command of the unit.
News
CU Buffs OC Mike Sanford eager for open competition at quarterback
In reviewing film of Colorado’s 2021 football season, Mike Sanford was impressed with quarterback Brendon Lewis.
Certainly, Lewis could have played better during his freshman season, but Sanford, CU’s new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saw intangibles that he liked.
“What I was so impressed with last year when watching the film was his toughness,” Sanford said. “I mean, that is the No. 1 characteristic that I’m looking for in a quarterback. The traits that we’re going to play with here at CU is going to be all about the toughness of that position.
“As challenging as the season was mentally and, frankly, as challenging as the season was physically for Brendon, he never batted an eye. He continued to come back. He’s a fighter.”
Whether or not those traits help Lewis keep the starting job in 2022 remains to be seen, but Sanford goes into his first offseason with the Buffs believing they have the tools to be better at the most important position on the field.
“We have enough in that room,” Sanford said. “There’s enough clay in that room to be able to build this offense around their skill sets.”
Meanwhile, head coach Karl Dorrell is banking on Sanford being the guy to mold the clay.
“I think the biggest thing that I drew from (Sanford’s) experience and looking at his body of work was that he’s developed all types of quarterbacks,” Dorrell said. “I would say that all those types of quarterbacks, in his experience I felt like he’s maximized their skill set. They’ve had productive years and have had opportunities to play at the next level.
“In today’s game of football at this level, you have to have a coach that can coach the quarterback and really get the max out of that skill set. (Sanford) has gotten the most out of those players and we needed that type of coach leading our offense here in 2022.”
Since 2015, Sanford has coached three quarterbacks who were NFL draft choices: Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer (2017 second around), Western Kentucky’s Mike White (2018 fifth round) and Utah State’s Jordan Love (2020 first round). He’s also coached Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, a four-year starter who is returning for a final season next fall.
CU hasn’t had a quarterback drafted since Koy Detmer in 1997. For now, however, Sanford’s primary goal is to simply find the quarterback to lead the Buffs’ offense in 2022.
Lewis started all 12 games last season, but threw for only 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns, completing 58 percent of his passes. He threw only three interceptions but was one of the lowest-rated passers in the Pac-12 as the Buffs averaged only 18.8 points per game.
This offseason, Lewis will compete with junior JT Shrout, who missed last season with a knee injury; true sophomore Drew Carter; and redshirt freshman Maddox Kopp, an incoming transfer from Houston. True freshmen Owen McCown and Oakie Salave’a are also in the mix, although McCown won’t arrive until the summer and Salave’a could wind up playing on defense.
“That position is always open for competition,” Sanford said. “We’re always going to compete, and always say we’re going to compete with each other, not against each other. I made that very clear to the offensive (staff) … that there’s not going to be kind of a Team JT and a Team Brendon or Team Drew. This is going to be our offense, and we’re gonna work together.”
Lewis and Shrout competed throughout the 2021 offseason until Shrout injured his knee in mid-August. From that point, Lewis was the clear-cut option. Now, with Shrout, Carter, Kopp and others battling, Sanford anticipates a higher level of play.
“Based off of what I heard a year ago, when both JT and Brendon were healthy, they were seeing the best out of each other,” Sanford said. “The competitiveness between each other was bringing out the best in Brendon, bringing out the best in JT and that’s what I want.”
Spring practices start in late March, so at this point, Sanford and the staff are throwing a lot at the group so they can learn the offense.
“Ultimately, right now we’re putting a system in place that really could embody the skill sets of somebody who can run tremendously at quarterback or somebody that’s going to be a surgeon at the line of scrimmage and get us to the right plays,” Sanford said. “We’re going to give (Lewis) a fresh start. We’re going to give the entire room a fresh start to go out and compete.
“We have everything that we need in this room to go function at a high level. I really do believe that. Now it’s my job to go train those quarterbacks, to develop their skill sets. I know they’re eager, I know they’re hungry to become better players.”
