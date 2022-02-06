News
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is still 20 years old, but learning every day
Anthony Edwards walked into his postgame press conference following Minnesota’s win over Detroit on Thursday and put his finger up to ask reporters to give him a second before asking any questions.
He had to add at least one McChicken to his McDonald’s mobile order.
In many ways, Edwards is very much 20 years old. He mentioned prior to the 2020 NBA draft that he’d have to work on his eating habits. That’s clearly still a work in progress. It’s hard to pass up on cheap, tasty fried foods.
“I need to eat good,” he admitted Thursday.
Edwards is constantly learning and evolving. In that way, the wing is mature beyond his years. Thursday’s win in Detroit was a prime example of his maturation.
Earlier in the season, there were times when Edwards grew frustrated by the lack of calls he was getting at the rim to the point where it would occasionally deter him from attacking the paint — causing him to settle for a higher volume of jumpers.
“I would stop (being aggressive), yeah,” Edwards admitted this week.
The wing was clearly frustrated at the lack of whistles again in Detroit. But that frustration didn’t stop him from attacking. Eleven of his 21 shot attempts came in the paint, despite the fact his efforts were only rewarded with five free-throws.
“Because I’m hoping they gonna call it. I’m not going to stop going to the rim,” Edwards said. “They didn’t call it, but it’s OK. Man, it’s crazy. Yeah. They didn’t call it. It’s cool.”
The officials are no longer dictating his play, which is exactly the growth a team would hope to see from a young rising star playing in just his second NBA season. There was maybe a moment of immaturity in the first half, when Edwards drew a technical foul for complaining to the officials.
But he stopped himself from getting ejected like he did in Atlanta in January. And, if anything, the tech was just another learning moment for Edwards, who is continuing to feel out the officials and how they operate.
“I learned from the Atlanta game that I can’t walk towards the ref,” he said. “I can’t do any gestures toward the ref. I learned that.”
Edwards didn’t make that mistake in Detroit, nor did he use any profanities. But he clapped toward the official, which the ref informed him cannot happen.
“I was like, ‘Cool,’” he said. “We grow. We grow and you learn.”
That’s all the Timberwolves ask from their star guard. No one expects him to be perfect or to know everything at this point in his career and life. He’s in the early stages of his journey to potential stardom and league domination. That path is filled with a number of lessons along the way. It’s up to Edwards to simply learn from them.
“He’s been very good at that since I got here,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “You tell him something, he does it. Then you have to stay on him. It’s just about building the habits or foundation that goes with that, and then being able to read these situations.”
The latest lesson came in the fourth quarter in Detroit. Edwards did dominate and help the Timberwolves create separation in the third quarter by attacking the paint with great success. But when he re-entered the game in the final frame, he wasn’t as aggressive.
“He was looking for a knockout three, but he was unstoppable driving when he was in there before, and he’s got to go back to that. He’s got to start at that point,” Finch said. “He had figured, ‘OK, I’m trying to take these bomb threes now and seal the game that way. And the effect was exactly the opposite. It let them back into the game.”
Finch and Edwards talked that over after the game.
“I thought it was a really good teaching moment for him,” Finch said. “He understood it.”
And he’ll learn from it, as he always does.
Letters: Encouraged by discussion over renovation of historic Hamline Midway Library in St. Paul
Library olive branch
Three cherished library branches in St. Paul will soon be getting major upgrades. The branch I’ve used for 30 years, Hamline Midway, is a historic structure with deep neighborhood history. This building can be renovated and expanded with creative, modern interior and exterior design. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing a preview of one such design — one that checks off a lot of “want” boxes in terms of technology, functionality, and appeal.
Although the early messages last year from the St. Paul Public Library administration clearly favored demolishing and rebuilding our beloved Hamline Midway branch, I am heartened that library leaders seem willing to listen to other voices. There are options that are less expensive for taxpayers, more environmentally friendly, and more in keeping with St. Paul’s enviable architectural heritage. The next phase of community engagement, which will last most of 2022, adopts the protocols of the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) and promises to include consulting, involving, and empowering citizens.
I am hopeful for a positive process and a library branch on the SPPL tree that is rooted in its unique neighborhood. Libraries are assets that span generations, and preserving this historic and beautiful building for future users should be everyone’s goal. The torch ornament over the entrance still lights the way.
Mark Vesley, St. Paul
Stretch a dollar like we do
Regarding the “Is this double-taxing really necessary?” letter of Feb. 3: I attended a town hall meeting a few years ago when we could do those things. I asked my senator the very question the letter writer is asking. I cited the many states that don’t tax social security as well. The answer she gave was, “We need the money.”
I then asked about taxation on military pensions. My son was planning to separate from the Air Force. and he was deciding where to relocate permanently but was looking at states with favorable taxation. Again she said the state needs the money.
Personally, I think this is short-sighted in that most military people go on to have second careers which would be taxable. Additionally, they would bring so much to the table with their world views, leadership abilities and so much more.
Both seniors and former military folks bring so much to the volunteer scene as well. The state is missing out on that as well.
(My son decided to relocate to Oklahoma so he’s still providing me with a vacation destination.)
I wish government could come up with ways to stretch a dollar the same way we seniors have to instead of treating it like Monopoly money.
Elaine Volkert, St. Paul Park
We’re built upon rule of law
The Biden administration is failing miserably in combating illegal immigration into this country at our southern border. It is also disconcerting that immigrants are being flown into the United States on night flights to various locations without the knowledge of the location’s inhabitants.
In my view, they should be flown into Washington, D.C., and into the home locations of those in political power beginning with Nancy Pelosi’s home town of San Francisco and Schumer’s home town of New York. The home towns of our two Democratic senators should also be a destination. The flights should take place in broad daylight not under the cover of darkness.
We are a country with its foundation built upon the rule of law. If it is thrown aside, anarchy invades the space. If we can last that long, there is a remedy, which is the mid-term elections.
John Winslow, South St. Paul
Joe Biden: Enough. Here’s our plan to solve gun violence
NEW YORK — In the past week, New York City has paid tribute to two of its finest, Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera. They represented who and what we want law enforcement to be: brave, idealistic and deeply committed to service. Their bright futures were cut short by a man with a stolen gun and a 40-round drum magazine.
Six NYPD officers have been victims of gun violence so far this year. Nationally, 64 children have been injured by gun violence already this year; 26 children killed. Every day in this country, 316 people are shot; 106 killed.
It’s time for all of us to say: enough. There are steps we can take to turn pain into purpose, and that is what I was in New York Thursday to announce.
Mayor Eric Adams and I agree: The solution is not to defund our police, it’s to give them the tools, training and funding to be the partners and protectors our communities need. The answer is not to abandon our streets. It’s for police and the community to come together to make them safer through policing that treats everyone with dignity and respect.
That’s why I’ve called on Congress to pass a budget later this month that provides cities an additional $300 million for community policing. We need more police on the street, walking the beat and making communities safer.
I’ve also asked Congress to provide $200 million for community violence intervention programs like the one I visited in Queens, where trusted community members work directly with the people most likely to commit or become victims of gun crimes. These programs can reduce violence by up to 60%.
That’s a half-billion dollars for proven strategies we know will reduce violent crime. That, along with the increased funding I’ve requested for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals, is essential to my comprehensive, nationwide strategy to prevent gun crime.
First, we’re cracking down on the flow of firearms used to commit violence.
That means going after rogue gun dealers who illegally sell to criminals. We’re also sending additional prosecutorial resources to shut down the so-called “iron pipeline” that brings guns from other states into New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul has created an interstate, interagency task force to stem the flow of illegal guns. Efforts like this will make a big difference.
We’re also going after people who use “ghost guns” to commit crimes. These are the guns that can be assembled from a kit but can’t be traced when they’re used in a crime because they don’t have serial numbers. So we’re launching an intensified national ghost guns enforcement initiative to deter criminals from using those weapons to cover their tracks. If someone commits a crime with a ghost gun, not only will state and local prosecutors come after them, they should expect federal charges and prosecution.
Second, we’re funding smart law enforcement and gun crime prevention efforts.
New York City has identified a few hundred individuals in a city of 8.8 million who are repeatedly involved in gun violence. Every weekday, the city brings together federal, state and local law enforcement sharing intelligence so that we can get these shooters off the street. I visited a meeting of this “Gun Violence Strategic Partnership” during my trip and saw how effective it is when everyone is working together against gun violence. The U.S. Department of Justice is going to help more cities adopt the same model.
Third, we’re investing in community violence intervention and prevention strategies that work, like violence interrupters, summer and after-school programs for teens, jobs for young adults (as the saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”), school counselors and nurses, and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Fourth, when someone finishes their time in prison, we can’t just hand them $25 and a bus ticket. We need to ensure they can access job training, stable housing and a second chance at a better life.
I will keep doing everything in my power to make our communities safer, but Congress also needs to do its part. Pass universal background checks. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Close loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers, because there’s no reason that they should be the only industry in America that’s exempt from being sued. These are all commonsense steps that will save lives.
We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe. I am committed to working with the people and leaders of New York to do just that.
Biden is president of the United States. This piece first appeared in the New York Daily News.
Man charged in kidnapping of Bloomberg’s housekeeper from Colorado ranch
An armed man broke into the Colorado ranch of former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and kidnapped a housekeeper, asking her for the whereabouts of Bloomberg’s two adult daughters, authorities said in court documents filed this past week.
The man, Joseph Beecher, 48, faces state and federal charges including kidnapping after he was accused of ramming his pickup truck through the main gate of the Westlands Ranch in Rio Blanco County on Wednesday. Bloomberg and his family were not present at the ranch at the time, officials said.
But Beecher told the female housekeeper that he had hoped to “make an international scene” with Bloomberg, who was the mayor of New York City from 2002-13, or with his daughters, before kidnapping the worker at gunpoint, according to court filings.
She was forced to drive Beecher in a pickup truck about 230 miles east, to the Denver area, and later to a town near the southern border of Wyoming, before authorities tracked them both to a motel there early Thursday, officials said. The woman, identified as a supervising housekeeper at the ranch, was found unharmed.
Beecher was arrested, authorities said, and an AR-15-style rifle and several magazines were located inside the room. He was taken to a jail in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he was held without bail. As of Saturday morning, it was unclear if he had a lawyer.
The Sheriff’s Office in Rio Blanco County, in northwestern Colorado, said in a statement Thursday that Beecher had no apparent connection to the Bloombergs.
But according to court documents, he had initially asked about the former mayor’s two daughters — Emma, 42, and Georgina, 39 — by name.
Ty Trippet, a spokesperson for Bloomberg, said in a statement that the former mayor was “deeply grateful” to authorities for “ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family.”
Beecher was also identified as the suspect in a burglary in Craig, Colorado, a small town about 70 miles from Bloomberg’s ranch, where officials said he had been given a place to stay in exchange for doing repair work. The day before authorities said he kidnapped the employee, he was told he would be terminated from his role and was required to move out, according to court documents.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
