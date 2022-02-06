Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is still 20 years old, but learning every day

Anthony Edwards walked into his postgame press conference following Minnesota’s win over Detroit on Thursday and put his finger up to ask reporters to give him a second before asking any questions.

He had to add at least one McChicken to his McDonald’s mobile order.

In many ways, Edwards is very much 20 years old. He mentioned prior to the 2020 NBA draft that he’d have to work on his eating habits. That’s clearly still a work in progress. It’s hard to pass up on cheap, tasty fried foods.

“I need to eat good,” he admitted Thursday.

Edwards is constantly learning and evolving. In that way, the wing is mature beyond his years. Thursday’s win in Detroit was a prime example of his maturation.

Earlier in the season, there were times when Edwards grew frustrated by the lack of calls he was getting at the rim to the point where it would occasionally deter him from attacking the paint — causing him to settle for a higher volume of jumpers.

“I would stop (being aggressive), yeah,” Edwards admitted this week.

The wing was clearly frustrated at the lack of whistles again in Detroit. But that frustration didn’t stop him from attacking. Eleven of his 21 shot attempts came in the paint, despite the fact his efforts were only rewarded with five free-throws.

“Because I’m hoping they gonna call it. I’m not going to stop going to the rim,” Edwards said. “They didn’t call it, but it’s OK. Man, it’s crazy. Yeah. They didn’t call it. It’s cool.”

The officials are no longer dictating his play, which is exactly the growth a team would hope to see from a young rising star playing in just his second NBA season. There was maybe a moment of immaturity in the first half, when Edwards drew a technical foul for complaining to the officials.

But he stopped himself from getting ejected like he did in Atlanta in January. And, if anything, the tech was just another learning moment for Edwards, who is continuing to feel out the officials and how they operate.

“I learned from the Atlanta game that I can’t walk towards the ref,” he said. “I can’t do any gestures toward the ref. I learned that.”

Edwards didn’t make that mistake in Detroit, nor did he use any profanities. But he clapped toward the official, which the ref informed him cannot happen.

“I was like, ‘Cool,’” he said. “We grow. We grow and you learn.”

That’s all the Timberwolves ask from their star guard. No one expects him to be perfect or to know everything at this point in his career and life. He’s in the early stages of his journey to potential stardom and league domination. That path is filled with a number of lessons along the way. It’s up to Edwards to simply learn from them.

“He’s been very good at that since I got here,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “You tell him something, he does it. Then you have to stay on him. It’s just about building the habits or foundation that goes with that, and then being able to read these situations.”

The latest lesson came in the fourth quarter in Detroit. Edwards did dominate and help the Timberwolves create separation in the third quarter by attacking the paint with great success. But when he re-entered the game in the final frame, he wasn’t as aggressive.

“He was looking for a knockout three, but he was unstoppable driving when he was in there before, and he’s got to go back to that. He’s got to start at that point,” Finch said. “He had figured, ‘OK, I’m trying to take these bomb threes now and seal the game that way. And the effect was exactly the opposite. It let them back into the game.”

Finch and Edwards talked that over after the game.

“I thought it was a really good teaching moment for him,” Finch said. “He understood it.”

And he’ll learn from it, as he always does.