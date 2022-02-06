News
Trudy Rubin: Kyiv citizens say they are ‘calm’ and ‘prepared’ for Putin
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Memory Wall of the Fallen Defenders stretches down a city block. It is covered with rows of portraits of the 15,000 young volunteers and bearded veterans who died fighting the Russians over the past eight years.
Most Americans don’t realize that Moscow’s current threat of war against Ukraine — which is surrounded by more than 100,000 Russian troops — is a continuation of the battle that began in 2014, when Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.
Until now, the war has continued mostly in eastern Ukraine (which borders Russia), where Moscow organized and armed a proxy force in 2014 that still occupies much of the Donbas region. Many of the faces on the memory wall fell on that front long before Vladimir Putin began threatening Kyiv.
Ukrainians have become inured to Russia’s bombast. I’ve repeatedly heard Kyivans compare themselves to Israelis who, they say, have gotten used to the constant threat of rockets from Gaza and to the ever-present possibility of war.
Maybe this is why, despite the hype in Western media about Russian tanks about to roll into Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital is outwardly normal and calm.
Since my arrival in Kyiv, home to 3 million people and rich in history and greenery, there has been no run on grocery stores, no shortage of toilet paper and no air raid drills. Shoppers are browsing the well-stocked stores in the modern underground Globus Mall, restaurants are busy, and the many beautiful parks are full.
Several Ukrainians I spoke to said that they’ve seen online ads advising people to prepare emergency packs with batteries and flashlights and canned food, but few people had actually done so. On Sunday, the exquisite, gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral held a special service to pray for peace, but the pews were not crowded.
“Everyone is frightened abroad, but here we are calm,” I was told by one worshipper, Eleanora Borovska, a businesswoman visiting from Dnipro, which is much closer to the Russian border than Kyiv. “We are ready for anything. We don’t have any choice.”
“Our people are calm, which means our internal peace is an instrument against war,” I was told by Hieromonk Mykhailo Karnaukh, a priest I met outside the cathedral. But that doesn’t mean he and his fellow clerics are passive. During the Euromaidan uprising of 2014, in which huge crowds of pro-democracy demonstrators forced out a pro-Russian Ukrainian president who was doing Putin’s bidding, priests from this church and the nearby monastery gave shelter to wounded demonstrators. Karnaukh says they are willing to give succor again if war should come to Kyiv.
So the mood in Kyiv, while not panicky, is not self-delusional. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy memorably chided President Joe Biden for overhyping the war threat, Ukrainians tell me they approve of his tough talk — although Biden’s slip-of-the-tongue hinting that the West would not respond if a Putin invasion was minor caused a furor here. But Ukrainians want to see Biden’s rhetoric matched by a more proactive policy that sends Ukraine more weapons before a Russian attack. They also assume Biden’s war talk is aimed at increasing U.S. and NATO support for defensively arming Ukraine.
However, it is important for Americans to recognize that surface complacency here doesn’t mean that Ukrainians are waiting for the West to save them.
Most folks I’ve talked to — from members of parliament to former senior officials to journalists and businessmen — doubt that Putin would send troops into Kyiv. But Ukrainians stress that their army is far tougher and more ready than the bedraggled forces that faced the Russians when Putin pulled his surprise invasion in 2014. And across the country, civilians are volunteering to join the Territorial Defense Forces that will be called up if fighting begins.
I talked with Serhiy Vikarchuk, a native of Crimea who fled to Kyiv with his family after the Russian invasion eight years ago. He joined the Ukrainian military and fought on the Donbas front lines, and now trains weekly in a territorial defense unit. Photos of two of his comrades are on the memory wall, and he touches them whenever he passes.
“I don’t think the Russians will come to Kyiv,” he told me, his voice rising, his anger palpable. “In Crimea, we were all afraid. Now we know we have lots of people who know how to use weapons. I am not afraid to fight.”
Women volunteers are also common. Accomplished surgeon Iryna Yospenko has been fighting since she volunteered to treat wounded people in the Euromaidan demonstrations in 2014. She went on to work in the trenches in the Donbas. Now she heads up the medical service of the 129th Battalion of the Territorial Defense Force in Kyiv, training civilians, despite her own serious medical problems.
“Everyone wrote me off as a person with a disability,” she says, “but everyone needs to protect their own country.” She thinks Putin is more likely to use hybrid methods such as cyberattacks than a major invasion. “But we must be prepared for a massive resistance. We will fight back. No one will meet Putin with salt and flowers.” (“Salt and flowers” is a traditional Slavic welcome phrase.)
Of course, volunteer efforts on the ground are no match if Putin uses precision missile strikes or cyberattacks, or recognizes the “independence” of occupied areas of the Donbas and sends Russian troops to base in eastern Ukraine.
The point here is that Ukrainians are readying themselves to fight for their independence and to resist falling back under the domination of a Russia that is increasingly repressive. They are not asking for U.S. troops, nor do they expect them.
However, they do ask that the West recognize this war is about more than just the fate of Ukraine. It is about preventing a new Europe where autocratic Russia can take over other countries by force.
In the meantime, day by day, Kyivans try to live as if life were normal. “Ukrainians these days are like Buddhists,” I was told by Yegor Sobolev, a former member of parliament turned IT specialist. “We live each day, but maybe the next day would be hell. We discuss the possible risks with my two daughters and my son. They know I could be called up at any time. We have simple goals: a family dinner, planning a trip for next summer, and we will feel like a miracle if we have it.”
Sobolev participated in the Euromaidan events, fought at the front, and now trains in the woods with a volunteer unit just in case the worst happens.
“The majority of people feel that you should fight but, at the same time, build our nation, raise our kids, and act like decent citizens,” he told me. “Putin’s desire to demolish our newborn democracy helps us to mobilize ourselves. … A lot of people are scared, but they are ready.”
The United States and Europe should stand ready to help a democracy that doesn’t want to return to control by an authoritarian leader. By “help,” I mean sending defensive arms now, along with a united message about the price Putin will pay if he reinvades Ukraine.
As for boots on the ground, this is a democracy whose people stand ready to fight for themselves.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is still 20 years old, but learning every day
Anthony Edwards walked into his postgame press conference following Minnesota’s win over Detroit on Thursday and put his finger up to ask reporters to give him a second before asking any questions.
He had to add at least one McChicken to his McDonald’s mobile order.
In many ways, Edwards is very much 20 years old. He mentioned prior to the 2020 NBA draft that he’d have to work on his eating habits. That’s clearly still a work in progress. It’s hard to pass up on cheap, tasty fried foods.
“I need to eat good,” he admitted Thursday.
Edwards is constantly learning and evolving. In that way, the wing is mature beyond his years. Thursday’s win in Detroit was a prime example of his maturation.
Earlier in the season, there were times when Edwards grew frustrated by the lack of calls he was getting at the rim to the point where it would occasionally deter him from attacking the paint — causing him to settle for a higher volume of jumpers.
“I would stop (being aggressive), yeah,” Edwards admitted this week.
The wing was clearly frustrated at the lack of whistles again in Detroit. But that frustration didn’t stop him from attacking. Eleven of his 21 shot attempts came in the paint, despite the fact his efforts were only rewarded with five free-throws.
“Because I’m hoping they gonna call it. I’m not going to stop going to the rim,” Edwards said. “They didn’t call it, but it’s OK. Man, it’s crazy. Yeah. They didn’t call it. It’s cool.”
The officials are no longer dictating his play, which is exactly the growth a team would hope to see from a young rising star playing in just his second NBA season. There was maybe a moment of immaturity in the first half, when Edwards drew a technical foul for complaining to the officials.
But he stopped himself from getting ejected like he did in Atlanta in January. And, if anything, the tech was just another learning moment for Edwards, who is continuing to feel out the officials and how they operate.
“I learned from the Atlanta game that I can’t walk towards the ref,” he said. “I can’t do any gestures toward the ref. I learned that.”
Edwards didn’t make that mistake in Detroit, nor did he use any profanities. But he clapped toward the official, which the ref informed him cannot happen.
“I was like, ‘Cool,’” he said. “We grow. We grow and you learn.”
That’s all the Timberwolves ask from their star guard. No one expects him to be perfect or to know everything at this point in his career and life. He’s in the early stages of his journey to potential stardom and league domination. That path is filled with a number of lessons along the way. It’s up to Edwards to simply learn from them.
“He’s been very good at that since I got here,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “You tell him something, he does it. Then you have to stay on him. It’s just about building the habits or foundation that goes with that, and then being able to read these situations.”
The latest lesson came in the fourth quarter in Detroit. Edwards did dominate and help the Timberwolves create separation in the third quarter by attacking the paint with great success. But when he re-entered the game in the final frame, he wasn’t as aggressive.
“He was looking for a knockout three, but he was unstoppable driving when he was in there before, and he’s got to go back to that. He’s got to start at that point,” Finch said. “He had figured, ‘OK, I’m trying to take these bomb threes now and seal the game that way. And the effect was exactly the opposite. It let them back into the game.”
Finch and Edwards talked that over after the game.
“I thought it was a really good teaching moment for him,” Finch said. “He understood it.”
And he’ll learn from it, as he always does.
Letters: Encouraged by discussion over renovation of historic Hamline Midway Library in St. Paul
Library olive branch
Three cherished library branches in St. Paul will soon be getting major upgrades. The branch I’ve used for 30 years, Hamline Midway, is a historic structure with deep neighborhood history. This building can be renovated and expanded with creative, modern interior and exterior design. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing a preview of one such design — one that checks off a lot of “want” boxes in terms of technology, functionality, and appeal.
Although the early messages last year from the St. Paul Public Library administration clearly favored demolishing and rebuilding our beloved Hamline Midway branch, I am heartened that library leaders seem willing to listen to other voices. There are options that are less expensive for taxpayers, more environmentally friendly, and more in keeping with St. Paul’s enviable architectural heritage. The next phase of community engagement, which will last most of 2022, adopts the protocols of the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) and promises to include consulting, involving, and empowering citizens.
I am hopeful for a positive process and a library branch on the SPPL tree that is rooted in its unique neighborhood. Libraries are assets that span generations, and preserving this historic and beautiful building for future users should be everyone’s goal. The torch ornament over the entrance still lights the way.
Mark Vesley, St. Paul
Stretch a dollar like we do
Regarding the “Is this double-taxing really necessary?” letter of Feb. 3: I attended a town hall meeting a few years ago when we could do those things. I asked my senator the very question the letter writer is asking. I cited the many states that don’t tax social security as well. The answer she gave was, “We need the money.”
I then asked about taxation on military pensions. My son was planning to separate from the Air Force. and he was deciding where to relocate permanently but was looking at states with favorable taxation. Again she said the state needs the money.
Personally, I think this is short-sighted in that most military people go on to have second careers which would be taxable. Additionally, they would bring so much to the table with their world views, leadership abilities and so much more.
Both seniors and former military folks bring so much to the volunteer scene as well. The state is missing out on that as well.
(My son decided to relocate to Oklahoma so he’s still providing me with a vacation destination.)
I wish government could come up with ways to stretch a dollar the same way we seniors have to instead of treating it like Monopoly money.
Elaine Volkert, St. Paul Park
We’re built upon rule of law
The Biden administration is failing miserably in combating illegal immigration into this country at our southern border. It is also disconcerting that immigrants are being flown into the United States on night flights to various locations without the knowledge of the location’s inhabitants.
In my view, they should be flown into Washington, D.C., and into the home locations of those in political power beginning with Nancy Pelosi’s home town of San Francisco and Schumer’s home town of New York. The home towns of our two Democratic senators should also be a destination. The flights should take place in broad daylight not under the cover of darkness.
We are a country with its foundation built upon the rule of law. If it is thrown aside, anarchy invades the space. If we can last that long, there is a remedy, which is the mid-term elections.
John Winslow, South St. Paul
Joe Biden: Enough. Here’s our plan to solve gun violence
NEW YORK — In the past week, New York City has paid tribute to two of its finest, Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera. They represented who and what we want law enforcement to be: brave, idealistic and deeply committed to service. Their bright futures were cut short by a man with a stolen gun and a 40-round drum magazine.
Six NYPD officers have been victims of gun violence so far this year. Nationally, 64 children have been injured by gun violence already this year; 26 children killed. Every day in this country, 316 people are shot; 106 killed.
It’s time for all of us to say: enough. There are steps we can take to turn pain into purpose, and that is what I was in New York Thursday to announce.
Mayor Eric Adams and I agree: The solution is not to defund our police, it’s to give them the tools, training and funding to be the partners and protectors our communities need. The answer is not to abandon our streets. It’s for police and the community to come together to make them safer through policing that treats everyone with dignity and respect.
That’s why I’ve called on Congress to pass a budget later this month that provides cities an additional $300 million for community policing. We need more police on the street, walking the beat and making communities safer.
I’ve also asked Congress to provide $200 million for community violence intervention programs like the one I visited in Queens, where trusted community members work directly with the people most likely to commit or become victims of gun crimes. These programs can reduce violence by up to 60%.
That’s a half-billion dollars for proven strategies we know will reduce violent crime. That, along with the increased funding I’ve requested for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals, is essential to my comprehensive, nationwide strategy to prevent gun crime.
First, we’re cracking down on the flow of firearms used to commit violence.
That means going after rogue gun dealers who illegally sell to criminals. We’re also sending additional prosecutorial resources to shut down the so-called “iron pipeline” that brings guns from other states into New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul has created an interstate, interagency task force to stem the flow of illegal guns. Efforts like this will make a big difference.
We’re also going after people who use “ghost guns” to commit crimes. These are the guns that can be assembled from a kit but can’t be traced when they’re used in a crime because they don’t have serial numbers. So we’re launching an intensified national ghost guns enforcement initiative to deter criminals from using those weapons to cover their tracks. If someone commits a crime with a ghost gun, not only will state and local prosecutors come after them, they should expect federal charges and prosecution.
Second, we’re funding smart law enforcement and gun crime prevention efforts.
New York City has identified a few hundred individuals in a city of 8.8 million who are repeatedly involved in gun violence. Every weekday, the city brings together federal, state and local law enforcement sharing intelligence so that we can get these shooters off the street. I visited a meeting of this “Gun Violence Strategic Partnership” during my trip and saw how effective it is when everyone is working together against gun violence. The U.S. Department of Justice is going to help more cities adopt the same model.
Third, we’re investing in community violence intervention and prevention strategies that work, like violence interrupters, summer and after-school programs for teens, jobs for young adults (as the saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”), school counselors and nurses, and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Fourth, when someone finishes their time in prison, we can’t just hand them $25 and a bus ticket. We need to ensure they can access job training, stable housing and a second chance at a better life.
I will keep doing everything in my power to make our communities safer, but Congress also needs to do its part. Pass universal background checks. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Close loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers, because there’s no reason that they should be the only industry in America that’s exempt from being sued. These are all commonsense steps that will save lives.
We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe. I am committed to working with the people and leaders of New York to do just that.
Biden is president of the United States. This piece first appeared in the New York Daily News.
