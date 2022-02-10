Bitcoin
K-Pop & NFTs: A New Binance Deal Shakes Up Audio On The Blockchain
A new partnership has emerged in the NFT world between global crypto exchange Binance and South Korean entertainment company YG.
Let’s dive into both properties, and how they are striving for a more eco-friendly and sustainable framework for the future non-fungible token (NFT) collaborations.
A Look At The Binance & YG K-pop Partnership
In this new partnership, Binance will provide the executional assets around the NFT platform and surrounding technological infrastructure, while YG will supply NFT content and gaming assets. The two companies said that creating eco-friendly NFTs will be one of the primary focal points for future collaborations, with a goal of bringing K-pop stars to the metaverse.
This week’s announcement states that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will reportedly give Binance access to develop digital assets based on the intellectual property associated with these artists.
BNB:The Binance chart can be found on Tradingview.com. | BNB:USDtradingview.com
In a statement to the press, global head of Binance NFT Helen Hai said that the platform will be working “closely with YG to create an eco-friendly ecosystem for NFTs.” She added that the company believes “that it is important to promote the use of sustainable blockchain platforms.”
YG CEO Bo Kyung Hwang shared Hai’s sentiment, adding that the companies hope to “steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem.”
K-pop Meets NFT: Round 2
K-pop, short for Korean pop music, represents a large chunk of money in the Korean entertainment industry; roughly $4B is generated from this genre alone each year, making it one of the biggest in the world. YG manages a number of notable K-pop stars, including Blackpink, Big Bang and Winner.
This isn’t the first time k-pop and NFT’s have met up; back in November of last year, Hybe, a Korea-based entertainment label, partnered with the largest cryptocurrency operator in South Korea, K, which hosts the popular cryptocurrency exchange Upbit. The two properties launched a joint venture that focused on creating and marketing NFTs, tied to Hybe’s roster of artists. Animoca Brands, a growing player in the NFT and play-to-earn space, also announced it would partner with Korean record label Cube Entertainment to build a “k-pop metaverse.”
YG has its hands full with some of k-pop’s biggest stars, so this won’t be hard for the fans to find nor follow, as k-pop has some of the most die hard fans. It’s only a matter of time before both worlds collide, and the k-pop industry taps into the new NFT gold rush.
While some k-pop integrations have had luke-warm reception, it’s hardcore and loyal audience seems ripe for NFT adoption if audio-based NFTs and music-first metaverse plays are truly hear to stay. Only time will tell if this latest deal will have staying power in the market.
Shiba Inu Announces Own Metaverse, SHIB and LEASH Token Price Surges Over 40%
- LEASH tokens may be used to buy or auction off “Shiba Lands.”
- Opportunistic bots would be deterred from buying land at bargain rates.
Cryptocurrency tokens like SHIB and LEASH have jumped as much as 40% after Shiba Inu’s developers indicated the protocol would soon provide virtual land in a new, yet-to-be-named metaverse.
The phrase “metaverse” refers to a digitally based representation of the real world in which people may interact as they would in real life. Axie Infinity’s AXS and Decentraland’s MANA are examples of metaverse tokens that have recently garnered traction.
Shiba Inu developers said in a blog post:
“The Metaverse is set to be one of the biggest areas within crypto for many to enjoy…using it as another great resource to offer crypto communities incentivization, content, and regular royalties.”
‘Queue System’ Being Developed
LEASH tokens may be used to buy or auction off “Shiba Lands,” which will be discovered in the forthcoming Shiba Inu metaverse.
“Queue system” for the Shiba Lands event is being developed, according to the developers. Participants gain a spot in the line depending on the quantity of LEASH they have. Opportunistic bots would be deterred from buying land at bargain rates and then reselling it to the community for a profit using such a method.
According to CoinMarketCap, the price of LEASH tokens has increased by roughly 46% in the past couple of days. There are one quadrillion tokens in the SHIB supply; however, only 107,647 were issued.
While this was happening, SHIB is currently up 3.34% after surging about 40% on Monday and Tuesday. At the time of this writing, the token was trading at about $0.000032 as per CoinMarketCap.
What Factors Are Driving The Bitcoin Remittance Revolution In Africa? These Ones
The Bitcoin remittance business is blowing up all over the world. South African financial website moneyweb brings us the report directly from the old continent. The conditions that led to El Salvador making Bitcoin legal tender are present all over Africa. The people are unbanked but everybody has mobile phones. Plus, the diaspora is huge and sends money home constantly while big companies rob them blind.
Related Reading | Is Largely Unbanked Africa Primed for Bitcoin Adoption?
“The African continent has many opportunities for widespread Bitcoin adoption. One of those opportunities is remittance fueled by Africa’s growing ~mobile~ population. There are over 30 million Africans living outside their countries of origin. Since 2012, the African Union considers the African diaspora the sixth Africa’s region.”
On one hand, “countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya” want to regulate bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. On the other, “According to the World Bank Global Findex, 60% of the population” in the continent are unbanked. The recipe is there. And Bitcoin remittances might be the use case to bring mass adoption to Africa.
Remittance Revolution, Factor 1. Mobile Wallets
Not only is the mobile population growing, but the whole continent also has ample experience with other forms of “mobile money.” It’s a concept already entrenched in the culture:
“Africa is the global leader in mobile money usage. Sub-Saharan Africa has the fastest growing mobile money industry in the world. The region will continue to see substantial growth in the number of people owning mobile phones. Mobile subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa are projected to reach 623 million by 2025, half of the continent’s population. The figure will be even higher because of mobile phone sharing culture.”
From there to using Bitcoin, the most efficient money network in the world, it’s just a step. The road is clear.
Factor 2. Government Policies
Inadvertently, governments all over the African continent are pushing Bitcoin adoption with their restrictive policies. For example
“In 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria suspended international mobile money transfers to Nigeria. The suspension came after the banking regulator allowed US dollar payouts for international remittances in the country.” And that “means that only Nigerians with a bank account will be able to receive money from abroad. Not all international money transfer services to Nigeria support cash payout.”
Everyone underestimates the rate of #Bitcoin adoption in Nigeria, it will be a major religion soon.
— Bernard ‘berlin’ Parah ⚡️ (@bernard_parah) February 5, 2022
What have the Nigerians done? Turn to Bitcoin remittances, of course. Another example:
“In Zimbabwe, several restrictive monetary policies have led to the growing interest and use of bitcoin for remittances. First, the government banned all foreign currencies such as the US dollar, Euro, South Africa rand, and others. The government also placed restrictions on mobile money services, as well as daily withdrawal limits because of severe fiat currency shortages. To bypass these restrictive policies by the central bank, a growing number of Zimbabweans prefer bitcoin remittances to fiat money.”
Remittance Revolution, Factor 3. Weak Currency
This factor wasn’t present in El Salvador, which is a dollarized country. However, in Africa, there are several “countries that experience double-digit inflation such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.” For example:
“The Guinean franc is one of the world’s weakest currencies as we launch into 2022. In 2020/21, the Zambian kwacha and Zimbabwe’s dollar were one of the worst performing currencies in the world. The Nigerian naira has lost more than 50% of its value since 2015. The Central Bank of Nigeria devalued the naira thrice in 2019. In May 2021, the central bank devalued the naira by 7.6%.”
What have the Nigerians done? Adopt Bitcoin remittances. What will the other countries do? Adopt Bitcoin remittances, also.
Who said Kenyans don’t own #Bitcoin..
Kenya Ranks 2nd in Africa in P2P settlement, overtaking South Africa 🌍.#cryptocurrencyKE 🇰🇪#africarising 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fg8Ivj3mQA
— CRYPTOCURRENCY KENYA 🇰🇪 (@CryptoHubKE) February 8, 2022
Factor 4. Transfer Fees And Speed
The remittance fees were a prominent factor in the El Salvador story. And in Africa, the story repeats itself:
“A study by the World Bank shows that transfer fees to Sub-Saharan Africa, the poorest region in the world, are the highest in the entire world. The cost of sending $200 to Sub-Saharan Africa towards the end of 2020 was 8.2% on average. Sending money within Africa is even more expensive.”
What will the whole Sub-Saharan Africa do?
I could wait another 25 years for the ANC to do good on their promises to fix some of historical injustice in South Africa, or I can take control of my own life and buy #bitcoin now.
— Tensai Bankai⚡️ (@tensaibankai) February 8, 2022
Remittance Revolution, Factor 5. Education
This is a positive one, for a change. According to BTrust’s Abubakar Nur Khalil, in a recent article for Bitcoin Magazine:
“Africa is home to more than a thousand indigenous languages, with non-English speaking countries. The majority of Bitcoin material available is in the English language, which means we must also engage in translation efforts to unlock knowledge for millions of non-English speakers on the continent, both on the developer and user front.
Currently, there are efforts around Africa to translate Bitcoin material into different languages such as Amharic, Arabic and Wolof by Kal Kassa, Arabic_HODL and Fodé Diop, respectively, with ongoing work on others.”
Related Reading | South African Man Loses $900,000 Worth Of Bitcoin After Accidentally Deleting Keys
And we also have to mention Exonumia, who is “creating open source African language translations for Bitcoin literature through community.” And, of course, the BTrust. The organization created and financed by Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey is on a mission to promote Bitcoin development in Africa and India. One of its board of directors members, Abubakar Nur Khalil, recently spoke to Bloomberg Technology about the initiative.
Meet one of the board members of Jay-Z’s and Jack Dorsey’s blind Bitcoin trust: Recursive Capital CEO Abubakar Nur Khalil in Nigeria. He tells @sonalibasak how he envisions web3 in Africa https://t.co/IdyBB7wTvb pic.twitter.com/eFKEga4Nbg
— Bloomberg Technology (@technology) February 4, 2022
Conclusions And The Market
There are negative factors that affect Bitcoin positively, like high fees, weak currencies, and worse government policies. There are positive ones, like high mobile adoption and available education. The mix might form a perfect storm for Bitcoin adoption in Africa. And the Bitcoin remittances revolution is leading the way.
BTC price chart for 02/10/2022 on Bitstamp| Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
After a recent surge of sorts, Bitcoin has been trading horizontally for the last few days.
Featured Image by James Wiseman on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
