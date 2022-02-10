K-Pop & NFTs: A New Binance Deal Shakes Up Audio On The Blockchain

A new partnership has emerged in the NFT world between global crypto exchange Binance and South Korean entertainment company YG.

Let’s dive into both properties, and how they are striving for a more eco-friendly and sustainable framework for the future non-fungible token (NFT) collaborations.

A Look At The Binance & YG K-pop Partnership

In this new partnership, Binance will provide the executional assets around the NFT platform and surrounding technological infrastructure, while YG will supply NFT content and gaming assets. The two companies said that creating eco-friendly NFTs will be one of the primary focal points for future collaborations, with a goal of bringing K-pop stars to the metaverse.

This week’s announcement states that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will reportedly give Binance access to develop digital assets based on the intellectual property associated with these artists.

In a statement to the press, global head of Binance NFT Helen Hai said that the platform will be working “closely with YG to create an eco-friendly ecosystem for NFTs.” She added that the company believes “that it is important to promote the use of sustainable blockchain platforms.”

YG CEO Bo Kyung Hwang shared Hai’s sentiment, adding that the companies hope to “steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem.”

K-pop Meets NFT: Round 2

K-pop, short for Korean pop music, represents a large chunk of money in the Korean entertainment industry; roughly $4B is generated from this genre alone each year, making it one of the biggest in the world. YG manages a number of notable K-pop stars, including Blackpink, Big Bang and Winner.

This isn’t the first time k-pop and NFT’s have met up; back in November of last year, Hybe, a Korea-based entertainment label, partnered with the largest cryptocurrency operator in South Korea, K, which hosts the popular cryptocurrency exchange Upbit. The two properties launched a joint venture that focused on creating and marketing NFTs, tied to Hybe’s roster of artists. Animoca Brands, a growing player in the NFT and play-to-earn space, also announced it would partner with Korean record label Cube Entertainment to build a “k-pop metaverse.”

YG has its hands full with some of k-pop’s biggest stars, so this won’t be hard for the fans to find nor follow, as k-pop has some of the most die hard fans. It’s only a matter of time before both worlds collide, and the k-pop industry taps into the new NFT gold rush.

While some k-pop integrations have had luke-warm reception, it’s hardcore and loyal audience seems ripe for NFT adoption if audio-based NFTs and music-first metaverse plays are truly hear to stay. Only time will tell if this latest deal will have staying power in the market.

