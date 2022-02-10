News
New Brighton considers licensing, inspecting rented single-family homes and duplexes
The city of New Brighton is considering whether to add rented single-family homes and duplexes to its license and inspection program.
New Brighton currently requires annual licenses and inspections for residential rental properties with three or more units. City officials say it benefits the health and safety of renters, preserves the housing supply and helps maintain property values.
But a number of complaints last summer involving public safety and code enforcement issues at a single-family home made city officials question whether to include those properties in the rental licensing and inspection program, said Ben Gozola, New Brighton’s assistant director of community assets and development.
At a city council workshop this week, city staff introduced possible change. Council members left in agreement that an ordinance should be drafted that would amend the city code requiring that all residential rental properties in the city go through yearly licensing and inspection.
Gozola told the city council that research by city staff reveals that an additional 550 units would need to be licensed and inspected annually.
CURRENT INSPECTION PROCESS
The city’s current inspection process involves a yearly “sampling” of the more than 3,400 units across of 140 buildings. Inspections are handled by a community services officer, the fire marshal and a code enforcement officer — all of whom dedicate about half their time to the effort.
“We currently utilize a team approach to really provide us with the best opportunity of identifying all the issues that might be out there,” Gozola said.
He said staffing costs would likely increase if the city makes the change, but he added the goal would be to have the license fees fully fund the additional workload. Rental licenses are $21 per unit.
Council members likely will hear strong opinions from both sides, Gozola said.
Opponents will say it is an invasion of privacy and that fees will be passed on to tenants, he said, while supporters will say landlords and tenants may be unaware of potential hazards and that consistent maintenance is cheaper than major repairs.
MOST CITIES ARE FULLY INCLUSIVE
Most cities of New Brighton’s size are fully inclusive with their licensing and inspection programs, according to Gozola. When taking a look at either 17 cities that are either comparable in population size or nearby, 12 require licensing and inspection of all rental units, including Mounds View and Shoreview. In Roseville, three units is the threshold.
New Brighton City Council Member Emily Dunsworth said she has visited with residents who’ve complained about issues at rental units in single-family homes. “And people feel very helpless to be able to do anything,” she said. “And the problem that comes in is that it’s not just impacting the neighborhood, but it impacts our other services in town.”
Council Member Pamela Stegora Axberg said it comes down to whether the city would want to continue to deal with problem properties individually or take a blanket approach.
“If it is persuasive and it is not self-regulating and we have multiple, then I would say let’s look at doing more,” she said. “But if that’s not the case, would we want to necessarily? So that kind of would be my first take.”
City Manager Devin Massopust said city staff will take into account the council’s questions and concerns and bring back a draft of an ordinance later this year.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards getting treatment for knee soreness but is convinced he can push through it
Anthony Edwards has cited knee soreness in a number of his recent postgame news conferences. It oftentimes comes in a joking fashion, but it was clear there was truth to the 20-year-old’s quips.
“He definitely has some soreness in his knee. We’re treating it,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Tuesday. “You know Ant, he thinks he can always do it and play through everything.”
Or try to, anyway.
He did it again Wednesday. For the first time all season, Edwards was listed on the injury report ahead of the Kings game with tendinopathy in his left knee. Finch said the knee was “a little tender.” But Edwards did indeed play and start. That’s what he does. He’s stated in the past he doesn’t like to miss games, because you never know who could be in the crowd to see him play for the first time.
This is the same guy who flew separate from the team to Washington D.C. to play a game in which he had the flu earlier this season. If he can play, he will play.
But over Minnesota’s past four games entering Wednesday’s game in Sacramento — all wins — Edwards hadn’t looked like his normal self. He isn’t finishing at the rim and has, at times, been a bystander on both ends. He’s averaging just 13 points a game over his past four outings, shooting 32 percent from the field and 21 percent from deep.
That could be due to a number of factors. Edwards could be in the midst of a sophomore slump, the regression could be a product of heightened attention from opposing defenses, or he could be like many other NBA players who struggle to maintain their rhythm in the dog days of the season ahead of the All-Star break.
But if his lackluster performance is related to his knees, Finch said the guard “needs to be a little bit more honest” with the coaches and training staff. It very well may not be.
“Long season and he just has to, I think, whether he’s got a knee issue or not, he just has to bring a little bit more competitiveness to the floor,” Finch said.
The coach said getting Edwards going again is his next top priority.
“He’ll get back on track, I’m sure,” Finch said. “You got to be a participant in your own recovery, and he’s not playing with a lot of energy right now. He’s not making many multiple-effort plays. Not doing little things to get himself going. His finishing is really letting him down. There’s a lot of things he needs to push through right now.”
He got off to a good start in his bounce-back attempt Wednesday, erupting for 20 first-half points in Sacramento.
NO MIND TO TRADE RUMORS
Malik Beasley’s name is continuously brought up in trade rumors that involve the Timberwolves. The guard has a club option on his contract for the 2022-23 season and is reminding every team across the league right now what he can do for an offense when he catches fire from long range.
It seems unlikely that Minnesota would part with Beasley given his recent stretch of play and apparent fit with the Timberwolves’ second unit and in Finch’s offense, but he is an asset that other teams may eye up ahead of Thursday afternoon’s deadline. Beasley was acquired by Minnesota in a deal with Denver two years ago this week.
He doesn’t pay any attention to the rumors circulating.
“This is my sixth year in the league, and I’ve been traded before,” Beasley said. “The only thing you can do is control what you can control. I’m just working hard and doing what I gotta do, whether I’m here or anywhere else. I’d rather be here, but it’s a business, so you can never know what can happen.”
$1B proposal for Minnesota’s frontline workers aired during House hearing
Several people testified before a Minnesota House committee hearing on Wednesday to outline the need for a $1 billion proposal that would send $1,500 bonuses to health care workers and others whose jobs were deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic but who could not work from home.
The proposal, authored by Democratic Rep. Cedrick Frazier, of New Hope, is four times larger than $250 million earmarked for “hero pay” that lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to parcel out during a special panel formed last year. The bill includes more than a dozen categories of frontline workers making up a total 667,000 eligible people, including in health care, long-term care, emergency services, schools, child care, hospitality and retail.
“You don’t have to call me an angel. You don’t have to call us heroes, but what we would like is just a little recognition for the work that we continue to do,” Mary Turner, an intensive care unit nurse at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, told lawmakers. “Because I’ll tell you what, right now out there morale is at its lowest point. This is exactly what we need … to boost our morale so we can keep going.”
To qualify for the payment, someone must have worked at least 120 hours between March, 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and fall under income limits of $85,000 for individuals or $185,000 for married taxpayers. A higher income limit of $150,000 for individuals or $250,000 for married couples is written into the bill for those “employed in an occupation with direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities” to prevent the exclusion of ICU nurses, who may have logged higher salaries due to overtime at hospitals amid surges in coronavirus patients.
Legislative leaders from both parties have pointed to the frontline worker bonuses as a priority early this session, though figures differ on either side of the aisle. House Democrats cited the state’s $7.7 billion surplus for the increase to $1 billion for the provision, and hinted at packaging the bonuses with a measure to repay the state’s debt to the federal government and replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund after it was depleted during the pandemic.
“We can talk about business, but we have to make sure that we take care of the workers who fuel those businesses, who make those businesses go and keep Minnesota moving in the right direction,” Frazier told reporters before the hearing.
GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters last week that his caucus was not interested in going beyond $250 million, which in their version would give $1,200 bonuses to a narrower range of 200,000 workers like nurses and staff at long-term care facilities. Republicans urged that a $2.73 billion unemployment insurance trust fund repayment repayment proposal that unanimously passed the Senate finance committee Wednesday move forward as a standalone bill.
The House bill passed the workforce committee on a vote of 9-4, with one Republican lawmaker joining Democrats in support of the proposal. Frazier told reporters that the bill has more committee stops but that he’s hopeful it will make it to the House floor for a vote soon.
Wentzville woman warns of phony USPS website, text message scam
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Wentzville resident Lisa Delaloye has been waiting for a special delivery. The recent winter storm has delayed some mail deliveries in parts of the St. Louis area.
Delaloye was intrigued by a text message she received Tuesday. The message stated, “Since you’ve missed us today you can request a redelivery” by visiting a link.
The link was a scam. It took Delaloye to what was a very legitimate-looking spoof of the USPS website. The site then asked for her credit card information to pay $3.30 for the re-delivery.
“With the technology today, you could fall for anything,” said Delaloye. “It’s heartbreaking.”
She reported the scam to both her local post office and the Wentzville Police Department.
“It looked exactly like the real website,” said Wentzville Police Sgt. Jacob Schmidt. He warns credit card information in the wrong hands can lead to fraudulent charges and identity theft.
U.S. Postal Inspector and fraud team leader Matthew Villicana said the agency is aware of these types of scams. He said consumers should be aware the USPS never charges for a re-delivery and USPS officials never initiate communication with consumers for money or personal information.
Villicana also cautions consumers to avoid responding to random text messages with links. He said consumers can report suspected fraud through the Postal Inspector website.
Schmidt thanked Delaloye for taking the time to report the scam so others can be warned. He said, “If you think it’s a scam, give us a call and we can help you investigate.”
He added that consumers can report fraud, scams, and bad business practices to the Federal Trade Commission. Click here to visit the website.
