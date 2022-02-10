New Brighton considers licensing, inspecting rented single-family homes and duplexes

The city of New Brighton is considering whether to add rented single-family homes and duplexes to its license and inspection program.

New Brighton currently requires annual licenses and inspections for residential rental properties with three or more units. City officials say it benefits the health and safety of renters, preserves the housing supply and helps maintain property values.

But a number of complaints last summer involving public safety and code enforcement issues at a single-family home made city officials question whether to include those properties in the rental licensing and inspection program, said Ben Gozola, New Brighton’s assistant director of community assets and development.

At a city council workshop this week, city staff introduced possible change. Council members left in agreement that an ordinance should be drafted that would amend the city code requiring that all residential rental properties in the city go through yearly licensing and inspection.

Gozola told the city council that research by city staff reveals that an additional 550 units would need to be licensed and inspected annually.

CURRENT INSPECTION PROCESS

The city’s current inspection process involves a yearly “sampling” of the more than 3,400 units across of 140 buildings. Inspections are handled by a community services officer, the fire marshal and a code enforcement officer — all of whom dedicate about half their time to the effort.

“We currently utilize a team approach to really provide us with the best opportunity of identifying all the issues that might be out there,” Gozola said.

He said staffing costs would likely increase if the city makes the change, but he added the goal would be to have the license fees fully fund the additional workload. Rental licenses are $21 per unit.

Council members likely will hear strong opinions from both sides, Gozola said.

Opponents will say it is an invasion of privacy and that fees will be passed on to tenants, he said, while supporters will say landlords and tenants may be unaware of potential hazards and that consistent maintenance is cheaper than major repairs.

MOST CITIES ARE FULLY INCLUSIVE

Most cities of New Brighton’s size are fully inclusive with their licensing and inspection programs, according to Gozola. When taking a look at either 17 cities that are either comparable in population size or nearby, 12 require licensing and inspection of all rental units, including Mounds View and Shoreview. In Roseville, three units is the threshold.

New Brighton City Council Member Emily Dunsworth said she has visited with residents who’ve complained about issues at rental units in single-family homes. “And people feel very helpless to be able to do anything,” she said. “And the problem that comes in is that it’s not just impacting the neighborhood, but it impacts our other services in town.”

Council Member Pamela Stegora Axberg said it comes down to whether the city would want to continue to deal with problem properties individually or take a blanket approach.

“If it is persuasive and it is not self-regulating and we have multiple, then I would say let’s look at doing more,” she said. “But if that’s not the case, would we want to necessarily? So that kind of would be my first take.”

City Manager Devin Massopust said city staff will take into account the council’s questions and concerns and bring back a draft of an ordinance later this year.