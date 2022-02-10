Bitcoin
Samsung Launches S22 Flagship Smartphone In Decentraland Metaverse
- The broadcast was also available on Samsung’s YouTube page.
- The event drew over 100,000 people in the first 11 hours.
In the Decentraland metaverse, Samsung, a South Korean multinational electronics firm has debuted the Galaxy S22 luxury smartphone line at its virtual Samsung 837X venue. The “Samsung Unpacked 2022: The Epic Standard of Smartphone Experiences” debut on February 9 at 1:37 PM UTC drew over 100,000 people in the first 11 hours, making it one of Decentraland’s most popular stops to date.
Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were on display at the “Connectivity Theatre” of the Samsung 837X area. The broadcast was available on Samsung’s YouTube page and other social media sites for those who aren’t into the metaverse.
Unexpected Technical Glitch
A link to Samsung’s website, where customers could place preorders for the new items, was provided as an option to users. But the function was beset by technical problems, and many users complained on Samsung’s Twitter. Many customers could not make purchases because they couldn’t add items to their shopping carts.
A hologram appears in the Samsung 837X environment and encourages users to discover and gather five abandoned cardboard boxes to obtain a reward. For Samsung’s virtual forest, it’s a gift of a seed to plant, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.
The “Turning Red Hearts Green” treasure hunt game’s NFT badge prize was unavailable to some participants, while others claimed that they couldn’t obtain it. The “hunt” will go for five days and end on February 14. Despite the technical difficulties, Samsung’s emphasis on the environment and readiness to adopt new technologies seems to have delighted its customers.
K-Pop & NFTs: A New Binance Deal Shakes Up Audio On The Blockchain
A new partnership has emerged in the NFT world between global crypto exchange Binance and South Korean entertainment company YG.
Let’s dive into both properties, and how they are striving for a more eco-friendly and sustainable framework for the future non-fungible token (NFT) collaborations.
A Look At The Binance & YG K-pop Partnership
In this new partnership, Binance will provide the executional assets around the NFT platform and surrounding technological infrastructure, while YG will supply NFT content and gaming assets. The two companies said that creating eco-friendly NFTs will be one of the primary focal points for future collaborations, with a goal of bringing K-pop stars to the metaverse.
This week’s announcement states that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will reportedly give Binance access to develop digital assets based on the intellectual property associated with these artists.
BNB:The Binance chart can be found on Tradingview.com. | BNB:USDtradingview.com
In a statement to the press, global head of Binance NFT Helen Hai said that the platform will be working “closely with YG to create an eco-friendly ecosystem for NFTs.” She added that the company believes “that it is important to promote the use of sustainable blockchain platforms.”
YG CEO Bo Kyung Hwang shared Hai’s sentiment, adding that the companies hope to “steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem.”
K-pop Meets NFT: Round 2
K-pop, short for Korean pop music, represents a large chunk of money in the Korean entertainment industry; roughly $4B is generated from this genre alone each year, making it one of the biggest in the world. YG manages a number of notable K-pop stars, including Blackpink, Big Bang and Winner.
This isn’t the first time k-pop and NFT’s have met up; back in November of last year, Hybe, a Korea-based entertainment label, partnered with the largest cryptocurrency operator in South Korea, K, which hosts the popular cryptocurrency exchange Upbit. The two properties launched a joint venture that focused on creating and marketing NFTs, tied to Hybe’s roster of artists. Animoca Brands, a growing player in the NFT and play-to-earn space, also announced it would partner with Korean record label Cube Entertainment to build a “k-pop metaverse.”
YG has its hands full with some of k-pop’s biggest stars, so this won’t be hard for the fans to find nor follow, as k-pop has some of the most die hard fans. It’s only a matter of time before both worlds collide, and the k-pop industry taps into the new NFT gold rush.
While some k-pop integrations have had luke-warm reception, it’s hardcore and loyal audience seems ripe for NFT adoption if audio-based NFTs and music-first metaverse plays are truly hear to stay. Only time will tell if this latest deal will have staying power in the market.
Bexplus Exchange Offers 100% Deposit bonus For USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP,ADA, DOGE
To help traders earn more cryptocurrency, leading crypto derivatives exchange Bexplus has launched a 100% deposit bonus promotion to all traders. If you deposit 1 BTC, 2 BTC will be credited to your account. Every user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit.
Traders now can deposit BTC, USDT, ETH, XRP, ADA, and DOGE and enjoy trading with 100x leverage.（Bexplus also cooperates with third-party purchasing cryptocurrency platforms, so if you don’t have cryptocurrency, it doesn’t matter, bexplus will guide you to quickly buy the cryptocurrency you need.）
BTC wallet: up to 21% annualized interest without any risks
If you want to take a short break from trading, the Bexplus BTC wallet can help you generate juicy profit without taking any risks. With up to 21% annualized interests, it is no doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry. While most lending platforms require traders to deposit at least 1 BTC, traders can make a deposit starting from 0.05 BTC on Bexplus.
Why choose Bexplus?
Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform offering 100x leverage futures trading on a variety of trading pairs – BTC, ETH, LTC, Dogecoin, XRP, etc. Demo account, 100% bonus and mobile apps are available on Bexplus. Bexplus doesn’t require KYC and is trusted by over 800k traders from 0ver 200 countries/regions. Bexplus is accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).
100X Leverage & How Does 100X Leveraged Trading Work?
Assume we use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $10,000. Please note that with 100x leverage, 1 BTC can open a contract worth 100 BTC.
One day later, the price of Bitcoin increase to $10,500.The profit will be ($10,500 – $10,000) * 100 BTC/$10,500 *100% = 4.76 BTC, making the ROI 476%.
Now, with Bexplus’ 100% bonus, our initial investment would be 2 BTC, and our realized profit made with these 2 BTC will be 9.52 BTC, and the ROI will also be doubled to 952%.
With leverage, it’s important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.
No KYC
No KYC protocol is strictly carried out throughout every process. Registration only requires email confirmation and only takes a minute.
Demo account with 10 BTC
To help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading, Bexplus has launched a trading simulator. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like, without taking any risks. You can also learn to analyze the market and use the tool-kit with the demo account.
What can I do with the bonus?
The bonus is not withdrawable, but traders can use it as margin to open bigger positions and take more profit. Profit made with the bonus is withdrawable. Besides, with a bigger margin, traders’ positions are less likely to get liquidated when there are huge price swings.
You might miss the opportunity to buy cheap Bitcoin, but you can still make handsome profits with the revival of Bitcoin. If you are prepared to accumulate more BTC.
Join Bexplus and claim your bonus now!
Any other questions, you can join bexplus official discord or telegram, contact admin or 24-hour customer service for help.
Discord: discord.gg/Bexplusofficial
（↑↑↑where you can communicate with experienced traders or other traders and refer to the trading signals of traders who have long-term profitability in futures trading）
Telegram: t.me/Bexplusofficial
Shiba Inu Announces Own Metaverse, SHIB and LEASH Token Price Surges Over 40%
- LEASH tokens may be used to buy or auction off “Shiba Lands.”
- Opportunistic bots would be deterred from buying land at bargain rates.
Cryptocurrency tokens like SHIB and LEASH have jumped as much as 40% after Shiba Inu’s developers indicated the protocol would soon provide virtual land in a new, yet-to-be-named metaverse.
The phrase “metaverse” refers to a digitally based representation of the real world in which people may interact as they would in real life. Axie Infinity’s AXS and Decentraland’s MANA are examples of metaverse tokens that have recently garnered traction.
Shiba Inu developers said in a blog post:
“The Metaverse is set to be one of the biggest areas within crypto for many to enjoy…using it as another great resource to offer crypto communities incentivization, content, and regular royalties.”
‘Queue System’ Being Developed
LEASH tokens may be used to buy or auction off “Shiba Lands,” which will be discovered in the forthcoming Shiba Inu metaverse.
“Queue system” for the Shiba Lands event is being developed, according to the developers. Participants gain a spot in the line depending on the quantity of LEASH they have. Opportunistic bots would be deterred from buying land at bargain rates and then reselling it to the community for a profit using such a method.
According to CoinMarketCap, the price of LEASH tokens has increased by roughly 46% in the past couple of days. There are one quadrillion tokens in the SHIB supply; however, only 107,647 were issued.
While this was happening, SHIB is currently up 3.34% after surging about 40% on Monday and Tuesday. At the time of this writing, the token was trading at about $0.000032 as per CoinMarketCap.
