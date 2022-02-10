News
Timberwolves will factor in team chemistry when considering any roster shakeups Thursday
Every roster has needs. That’s something Timberwolves coach Chris Finch acknowledged Wednesday night, ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
There are potential deals out there that can cover up warts or salve wounds. For Minnesota, maybe that’s adding a backup big or another playmaker into the fold.
“If something pops up that allows us to address that, I think we would certainly look at it,” Finch said.
But Minnesota isn’t desperate to make a move. There just isn’t much reason for the Wolves to rock the boat. Not when they’re in the middle of a winning stretch with a group that’s growing together on and off the court. That’s not to say Minnesota won’t do something — there is a good chance it is aggressive enough to fill a need or acquire an asset — but a massive move seems unlikely.
That won’t change because of Minnesota’s 132-119 road loss to Sacramento on Wednesday, where the Wolves’ recent stretch of porous defense finally caught up to them. D’Angelo Russell (29 points, Anthony Edwards (26) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21) all went for 20-plus points, but Minnesota’s recently hot bench struggled against a more formidable Kings team that received pregame reinforcements as the players they received in Tuesday’s trade with Indiana were available to play.
That included Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. The game was tied late before Minnesota’s late-game offense shut down, leaving the Kings to run away with the win. Still, one loss doesn’t derail Minnesota’s positive direction.
“We’re really, really happy with our guys right now, not just with their production but with their overall mood. It’s really strong,” Finch said. “So we’re sensitive to that. I don’t know how or what a lot of times things come available like last minute or whatever, so right now we’re just focused on these guys, and we’re not necessarily looking to do anything significant.”
Finch said the communication between he and basketball boss Sachin Gupta is “as strong as ever.” Any idea that arises is discussed with the head coach. They talk about how any possible deal might affect what the team is doing in the short term and in the long view. They remain mindful of how any transaction would affect the “environment of our team.”
The Wolves have young players emerging. They’ve finally found rotations that maximize what the starters and bench are doing together. The chemistry is seemingly at an all-time high.
“We’re extremely sensitive to that,” Finch said.
And sure, there is a fear that any shakeup at this point could cause the Wolves to take a step back before any progress may occur. That’s a dangerous proposition as Minnesota sits in the heart of contention for a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoff race with just 27 games to go.
“There’s certainly a fear anytime you have a change in a lineup or rotation or a team that’s winning, playing well and enjoying playing together,” Finch said. “But any and all of these moves, if you’re making these moves, are done with the longer-term interests at heart. There might be some interim disruption, but hopefully, if you’re making these moves, you’re taking the gamble that it works out in the long run.”
And if anyone is going to operate with the team’s long-term interests at the top of mind, it’s Gupta.
“There’s a lot of emotion in this business. That’s why we’re in it,” Finch said. “And you’ve got to try to factor out as much emotion as you possibly can to make decisions that you think are going to be the best and improve your team or help your team and give you the best chance to win when it matters most.
“But when you have a team that really likes each other, they play well together and you’re winning games, it’s really hard to separate that emotion, and sometimes that emotion is what drives the success.”
Men’s basketball: Gophers become Nebraska’s first Big Ten victim
Jamison Battle scored 21 second-half points for Minnesota but the Gophers couldn’t overcome a terrible start and became the Cornhuskers’ first Big Ten victim this season in a 78-65 loss Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a game-high 22 points, and Bryce McGowens added 16, including a 3-pointer that gave the Cornhuskers a 67-52 lead with 4 minutes, 45 seconds remaining as Nebraska (7-17 overall, 1-12) pulled away for its first conference victory.
“Hats off to Nebraska,” Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. “I thought they controlled it from start to finish.”
Payton Willis added 13 points for Minnesota (11-10, 2-10), which has lost five straight games and nine of its past 10. The Gophers fell behind early, trailed 32-21 at halftime and never really recovered.
The Gophers were 0 for 9 from 3-point range and committed 12 of their 18 turnovers before intermission. Battle, the Gophers’ leading scorer, was scoreless in the first half after finishing with just two points in a 71-59 loss at Iowa last Sunday.
“I thought they really just did a good job with their man-to-man defense, didn’t let him get any easy catches, did a great job really denying him off his cuts,” Johnson said.
But Battle rebounded in the second half, scoring the Gophers’ first nine points and pulling Minnesota within 38-31 with 15 minutes remaining.
His fifth 3-pointer pulled Minnesota to within 55-43 with 8:59 remaining, and the Gophers had a chance to cut it more when Trey McGowens missed two free throws 33 seconds later. But the Cornhuskers pulled down the offensive rebound and C.J. Wilcher hit a 3-pointer for a 59-43 lead.
The Gophers cut the lead to 62-49 with 5:35 left on an inside basket from Battle and two free throws by E.J. Stephens, but Verge answered with a three-point play and the teams essentially traded baskets down the stretch.
Verge scored 20 of his 22 points — nine above his season average — in the second half. Asked about his performance, Johnson said, “We didn’t do a good job on any of their guys, to be honest.”
“They had more urgency and force to them, and we knew that would be the case coming into this game,” Johnson added. “We didn’t do our part, weren’t strong with the ball and were put on our heels pretty quickly —and when you play a team like this, you can’t let them get that confidence.”
The Gophers are host to Penn State (9-11, 4-8) for a 7:30 p.m. tip at Williams Arena on Saturday.
“We’ve just got to figure out a way to regroup and get ready for this weekend,” Johnson said.
Women’s basketball: Gophers much better but still can’t contain Iowa’s Clark
Minnesota made it a game this time, but the Gophers still had no answer for Caitlin Clark.
Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, finished with 32 points and eight rebounds and six assists to lead No. 25 Iowa to an 88-78 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday.
Still, it was a good performance from the Gophers, who lost the last meeting between the teams 105-49 on Jan. 20 at Williams Arena. It was Minnesota’s worst loss since the NCAA began sponsoring women’s basketball in 1982. Players spoke openly becoming discouraged and giving up in that game, inspiring a players-only meeting.
That wasn’t the case on Wednesday.
“We know what happened there,” said Winters, who scored a career-high 30 points and added five steals. “So, we tried our best not to let it happen again.”
Not even close. For three quarters the Gophers (11-14 overall, 4-9 Big Ten) threatened to upset their Big Ten rival, trailing 62-61 after three quarters. While Minnesota never led, they weren’t out of it until Tomi Taiwo made two free throws for an 84-70 lead with 3:03 left.
Sara Scalia added 23 points and seven boards for the Gophers, who are 2-2 since point guard Jasmine Powell left the team and seem to be developing a new aggressive personality at both ends of the floor. They have won their past two home games, and in their past two road games battled No. 5 Indiana and the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes into the final minutes.
That gives the Gophers something they can build on ahead of the Big Ten tournament March 2-6 in Indianapolis.
“The goal is to go in there feeling good and competing with some of the teams we’ve been competing here with the last couple of weeks, some of the top teams in the conference,” Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said.
The next game is coming quickly. Northwestern (13-8, 5-5) travels to Williams Arena for a 3:30 p.m. tip on Friday, a makeup date for a game postponed by COVID in the Wildcats’ program.
“If we come out with the same aggressiveness and same focus, we’re going to win some more games,” Winters, a senior guard, said. “But right now we’ve got a quick turnaround to play Northwestern on Friday. We’ll watch film tomorrow, learn from the film and turn the page.”
The Gophers trailed 62-61 after three quarters but the Hawkeyes, playing with a three-player bench because of injuries to Logan Cook and McKenna Warnock, opened the final frame on a 14-2 run to take a 75-63 lead.
The Gophers didn’t hit a field goal in the fourth quarter until Winters’ mid-range jump shot with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
Monika Czinano of Watertown, Minn., finished with 23 points and Taiwo added 14 as the Hawkeyes improved to 16-6 overall, 10-4 in the Big Ten. But Clark was the killer.
Clark finished the last meeting with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Gophers shadowed her Wednesday with player-to-player defense by Gadiva Hubbard, Alexia Smith and, at times, Kadi Sissoko. Clark, however, couldn’t be contained. She shot 50 percent from the field and made 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We tried to give her as many different looks as we could. She’s obviously tremendous,” Whalen said.
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in a breakup?
By LEANNE ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — Emily Taffel didn’t pull the password plug when she divorced her first husband, and she didn’t cut off the boyfriend who followed. Now remarried with four stepchildren, she continues as a model of civility when it comes to exes and logins.
The 41-year-old in Coral Springs, Florida, and her first husband didn’t have kids, much money or own a house when they divorced. What they did have were subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu.
“We each paid for one of them and share. That was literally our divorce agreement,” Taffel said. “It was written right in there. We’re still doing it.”
When boyfriend Sam came along but the romance ended three years later, they maintained close ties and joint custody of additional services, sharing logins and the cost to this day among themselves and Taffel’s ex-husband. Taffel and her current husband have added more and shared down the line over a decade after her first marriage ended.
“I know it seems crazy,” she said. “The ex-boyfriend and the ex-husband aren’t friends, but through me everybody is very amicable.”
In this era of cybersecurity concerns and calls for multifactor lockdown of all things digital, that approach points to a thorny issue when love goes wrong: What to do about the logins?
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform, ranging from social media to email and cell phone to mobile wallets, said Harold Li, vice president of the encryption service ExpressVPN.
“In the digital era, sharing passwords is a sign of trust and affection akin to the gift of a letterman jacket or an exchange of school locker combinations,” he said. “However, while it may seem like a romantic gesture at the moment, it poses serious risks to your personal privacy, which even the closest of relationships need.”
And when relationships end, whether romantic or of the friendship variety, he recommends a thorough “digital divorce.”
Sisi Cronin, 33, in Napa, California, is still logged in to her college boyfriend’s Netflix account, with her own profile. While they don’t live near each other, they remain friendly after going their separate ways when she was 23.
“One time about three years ago he sent me a kind of funny message saying, hey, Netflix has decided to limit how many people can be on, would you mind getting your own? And I just wrote back saying I’d rather not. We haven’t talked about it since,” she said. “When you’ve got all these different subscription platforms it’s ideal to not be paying for all of them yourself, right?”
Nick Leighton of the etiquette podcast “Were You Raised by Wolves” equates the changing of shared passwords after a breakup to returning the sweater left behind by the ex.
“Be mindful of the fact that when a person discovers their login no longer works, it’ll be a clear reminder that the relationship is indeed over, which may cause hurt feelings,” he said. “In a relationship, asking someone for their password can make some people uncomfortable, so it’s often better to wait until they volunteer to share rather than putting them on the spot. It should also be noted that sharing passwords might possibly violate the terms of service.”
Things don’t always go swimmingly when logins aren’t cut off post-breakup.
“Change the password. In the age of perpetual watch histories being widely available, nobody wants to know that their ex just watched `The Notebook’ on Netflix. It stirs up all sorts of emotions,” said John Capo, an assistant professor of communications at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“Were they thinking about me when they watched it? Who did they watch it with? Why were they awake at midnight, anyway? Remember when we used to watch `The Notebook?’”
Brian Penny, 40, in Tucson, Arizona, doesn’t have the heart to leave an ex out in the cold on his HBO Max and Hulu accounts.
“She’s struggling with work and it doesn’t cost me anything, but it does show her name because she added herself as a profile,” he said. “I do wonder what the next girlfriend will think about seeing another woman’s name in my account. I’ve already reasoned I would say it’s a cousin or friend.”
Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of the digital safety provider Aura, noted the prevalence of password sharing among some, but warned against it.
“It’s no secret that password-sharing is a way for consumers to get around the cost of paying for multiple services,” he said in a statement. “What consumers aren’t considering is that these behaviors make them vulnerable to digital crime when people outside your household — even ones you trust — have your passwords on their devices.”
Researchers have found a variety of reasons people maintain streaming ties after a breakup — convenience, finances and post-breakup friendships among them. A downside: When a vindictive ex deliberately wreaks havoc with algorithms to mess up ads and suggested viewing, or creates a profile to rile up a current love interest. One sharer said the parents of an ex stayed logged into one of his sites for two years after they broke up and sent him a gift card out of the blue as thanks.
Chandler Sterling in Los Angeles shows up as a generic “guest” profile on the Netflix and Hulu accounts of a former long-term girlfriend. He also uses his parents’ cable TV subscription with his Apple TV for access to pretty much anything, including sports.
“Yes, I’m 34, and yes, I make over six figures at my job, but I won’t pay for something if I don’t have to,” he said. “My ex has never directly confronted me about the guest profile on Hulu. On Netflix, she changed the guest account’s profile picture to the guy from the show `Lucifer,’ so I think she’s sending me a message about how she feels. … I have zero guilt for all this cloak and dagger mooching.”
Penny said he wasn’t sure if or when he would remove his ex.
“Our relationship didn’t end well at all,” he said. “I think a part of me leaves it alone so she leaves me alone. The peace of mind is worth it.”
___
Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie
