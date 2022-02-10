News
Women’s basketball: Gophers much better but still can’t contain Iowa’s Clark
Minnesota made it a game this time, but the Gophers still had no answer for Caitlin Clark.
Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, finished with 32 points and eight rebounds and six assists to lead No. 25 Iowa to an 88-78 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday.
Still, it was a good performance from the Gophers, who lost the last meeting between the teams 105-49 on Jan. 20 at Williams Arena. It was Minnesota’s worst loss since the NCAA began sponsoring women’s basketball in 1982. Players spoke openly becoming discouraged and giving up in that game, inspiring a players-only meeting.
That wasn’t the case on Wednesday.
“We know what happened there,” said Winters, who scored a career-high 30 points and added five steals. “So, we tried our best not to let it happen again.”
Not even close. For three quarters the Gophers (11-14 overall, 4-9 Big Ten) threatened to upset their Big Ten rival, trailing 62-61 after three quarters. While Minnesota never led, they weren’t out of it until Tomi Taiwo made two free throws for an 84-70 lead with 3:03 left.
Sara Scalia added 23 points and seven boards for the Gophers, who are 2-2 since point guard Jasmine Powell left the team and seem to be developing a new aggressive personality at both ends of the floor. They have won their past two home games, and in their past two road games battled No. 5 Indiana and the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes into the final minutes.
That gives the Gophers something they can build on ahead of the Big Ten tournament March 2-6 in Indianapolis.
“The goal is to go in there feeling good and competing with some of the teams we’ve been competing here with the last couple of weeks, some of the top teams in the conference,” Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said.
The next game is coming quickly. Northwestern (13-8, 5-5) travels to Williams Arena for a 3:30 p.m. tip on Friday, a makeup date for a game postponed by COVID in the Wildcats’ program.
“If we come out with the same aggressiveness and same focus, we’re going to win some more games,” Winters, a senior guard, said. “But right now we’ve got a quick turnaround to play Northwestern on Friday. We’ll watch film tomorrow, learn from the film and turn the page.”
The Gophers trailed 62-61 after three quarters but the Hawkeyes, playing with a three-player bench because of injuries to Logan Cook and McKenna Warnock, opened the final frame on a 14-2 run to take a 75-63 lead.
The Gophers didn’t hit a field goal in the fourth quarter until Winters’ mid-range jump shot with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
Monika Czinano of Watertown, Minn., finished with 23 points and Taiwo added 14 as the Hawkeyes improved to 16-6 overall, 10-4 in the Big Ten. But Clark was the killer.
Clark finished the last meeting with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Gophers shadowed her Wednesday with player-to-player defense by Gadiva Hubbard, Alexia Smith and, at times, Kadi Sissoko. Clark, however, couldn’t be contained. She shot 50 percent from the field and made 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We tried to give her as many different looks as we could. She’s obviously tremendous,” Whalen said.
News
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in a breakup?
By LEANNE ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — Emily Taffel didn’t pull the password plug when she divorced her first husband, and she didn’t cut off the boyfriend who followed. Now remarried with four stepchildren, she continues as a model of civility when it comes to exes and logins.
The 41-year-old in Coral Springs, Florida, and her first husband didn’t have kids, much money or own a house when they divorced. What they did have were subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu.
“We each paid for one of them and share. That was literally our divorce agreement,” Taffel said. “It was written right in there. We’re still doing it.”
When boyfriend Sam came along but the romance ended three years later, they maintained close ties and joint custody of additional services, sharing logins and the cost to this day among themselves and Taffel’s ex-husband. Taffel and her current husband have added more and shared down the line over a decade after her first marriage ended.
“I know it seems crazy,” she said. “The ex-boyfriend and the ex-husband aren’t friends, but through me everybody is very amicable.”
In this era of cybersecurity concerns and calls for multifactor lockdown of all things digital, that approach points to a thorny issue when love goes wrong: What to do about the logins?
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform, ranging from social media to email and cell phone to mobile wallets, said Harold Li, vice president of the encryption service ExpressVPN.
“In the digital era, sharing passwords is a sign of trust and affection akin to the gift of a letterman jacket or an exchange of school locker combinations,” he said. “However, while it may seem like a romantic gesture at the moment, it poses serious risks to your personal privacy, which even the closest of relationships need.”
And when relationships end, whether romantic or of the friendship variety, he recommends a thorough “digital divorce.”
Sisi Cronin, 33, in Napa, California, is still logged in to her college boyfriend’s Netflix account, with her own profile. While they don’t live near each other, they remain friendly after going their separate ways when she was 23.
“One time about three years ago he sent me a kind of funny message saying, hey, Netflix has decided to limit how many people can be on, would you mind getting your own? And I just wrote back saying I’d rather not. We haven’t talked about it since,” she said. “When you’ve got all these different subscription platforms it’s ideal to not be paying for all of them yourself, right?”
Nick Leighton of the etiquette podcast “Were You Raised by Wolves” equates the changing of shared passwords after a breakup to returning the sweater left behind by the ex.
“Be mindful of the fact that when a person discovers their login no longer works, it’ll be a clear reminder that the relationship is indeed over, which may cause hurt feelings,” he said. “In a relationship, asking someone for their password can make some people uncomfortable, so it’s often better to wait until they volunteer to share rather than putting them on the spot. It should also be noted that sharing passwords might possibly violate the terms of service.”
Things don’t always go swimmingly when logins aren’t cut off post-breakup.
“Change the password. In the age of perpetual watch histories being widely available, nobody wants to know that their ex just watched `The Notebook’ on Netflix. It stirs up all sorts of emotions,” said John Capo, an assistant professor of communications at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“Were they thinking about me when they watched it? Who did they watch it with? Why were they awake at midnight, anyway? Remember when we used to watch `The Notebook?’”
Brian Penny, 40, in Tucson, Arizona, doesn’t have the heart to leave an ex out in the cold on his HBO Max and Hulu accounts.
“She’s struggling with work and it doesn’t cost me anything, but it does show her name because she added herself as a profile,” he said. “I do wonder what the next girlfriend will think about seeing another woman’s name in my account. I’ve already reasoned I would say it’s a cousin or friend.”
Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of the digital safety provider Aura, noted the prevalence of password sharing among some, but warned against it.
“It’s no secret that password-sharing is a way for consumers to get around the cost of paying for multiple services,” he said in a statement. “What consumers aren’t considering is that these behaviors make them vulnerable to digital crime when people outside your household — even ones you trust — have your passwords on their devices.”
Researchers have found a variety of reasons people maintain streaming ties after a breakup — convenience, finances and post-breakup friendships among them. A downside: When a vindictive ex deliberately wreaks havoc with algorithms to mess up ads and suggested viewing, or creates a profile to rile up a current love interest. One sharer said the parents of an ex stayed logged into one of his sites for two years after they broke up and sent him a gift card out of the blue as thanks.
Chandler Sterling in Los Angeles shows up as a generic “guest” profile on the Netflix and Hulu accounts of a former long-term girlfriend. He also uses his parents’ cable TV subscription with his Apple TV for access to pretty much anything, including sports.
“Yes, I’m 34, and yes, I make over six figures at my job, but I won’t pay for something if I don’t have to,” he said. “My ex has never directly confronted me about the guest profile on Hulu. On Netflix, she changed the guest account’s profile picture to the guy from the show `Lucifer,’ so I think she’s sending me a message about how she feels. … I have zero guilt for all this cloak and dagger mooching.”
Penny said he wasn’t sure if or when he would remove his ex.
“Our relationship didn’t end well at all,” he said. “I think a part of me leaves it alone so she leaves me alone. The peace of mind is worth it.”
___
Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie
News
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget’s death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.
The comedian and “Full House” star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.
“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”
The medical examiner’s office in Orange County, Florida, did not immediately return a message seeking details about their investigation Wednesday night.
Saget, 65, was found on the hotel bed and there were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.
Deputies and paramedics came to the room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and he was pronounced dead.
Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
Saget was on the road as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.
“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he’d posted Saturday on Instagram.
Saget’s death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind.
In the statement, the family said it has been overwhelmed with “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” and were comforted by it.
“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.
Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.
News
Jill Biden highlights federal support of Minnesota child care during pandemic
First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday visited a child development center at the University of Minnesota to tout Minnesota’s use of federal COVID-19 relief funds and to promote the Biden administration’s stalled Build Back Better package.
The first lady met with state leaders and child care providers to talk through provisions of the American Rescue Plan that affected child care providers and Minnesota parents.
And she said Minnesota had been a model in using the funds to help sustain day care providers and keep children in care settings amid the pandemic.
“For millions of parents, the situation was dire and urgent and that’s why Joe made major investments in child care through the American Rescue Plan,” Biden said, then turning to Gov. Tim Walz. “Tim, you understand that child care is not only critical to families, it’s critical to businesses and our economy.”
Minnesota received more than $500 million as part of the American Rescue Plan to help stabilize child care payments and boost enrollment.
The University of Minnesota Child Development Laboratory School, where leaders sat in a day care classroom in Minneapolis, received more than $77,000 through the federal funds to help keep its doors open.
Minnesotans said the funds had helped day care providers avoid collapse due to COVID-19 and parents said the money helped them remain on the job or in school despite inconsistencies spurred by the virus.
Shawnice Walls has two children in day care. When the pandemic hit “it was just an instant panic,” she told the group. Walls had to juggle going to school to get her associate’s degree, working and parenting, while navigating the burdens of the pandemic.
And while she didn’t get the grades she wanted and had to dip into savings, Walls said state Child Care Assistance Program funding combined with additional support from early learning scholarship dollars helped her get her degree while her children continued their early learning.
“I’m very thankful for the government because I don’t know how I would’ve done it on the little strings that I did it,” Walls said.
The public funds have also helped providers keep their doors open, day care center operators said. And now, going forward, the state and federal government should reassess how they fund child care grants and scholarships.
“The pandemic entered into a time when the child care system was already broken. We are requiring parents, many of whom don’t have the means, to pay the high cost,” said Dianne G. Haulcy, senior vice president for family engagement at the nonprofit Think Small.
Walz said he was proud of the steps that Minnesota took to help child care providers early in the pandemic but more needed to be done to fix flaws in the system long-term.
“I have to be a little careful as a Minnesotan of not being too puffed up and proud, but we are,” Walz said. “We understand there’s more work to do. There are providers across the state wondering if they can stay open and if they can afford to send their child. That’s why the urgency, that’s why the first lady is focused on this gives us some momentum.”
The Legislature is weighing a supplemental budget that could increase funding to early learning scholarships and child care programs. And Biden said her husband, President Joe Biden, continued to push efforts to make preschool universally available to 3- and 4-year-olds around the country.
Minnesota Republicans on Wednesday said the first lady’s visit was an effort by Democrats “to distract voters from the critical challenges facing our citizens every day.”
“It’s nice that the governor is going to discuss child care with Jill Biden, but is this really where our focus should be?” Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann said. “Now is not the time for political photo-ops. Minnesota deserves better.”
Earlier in the day, Biden and Becerra met with front-line health care workers on the airport tarmac to thank them and to check in with federal response teams deployed to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Women’s basketball: Gophers much better but still can’t contain Iowa’s Clark
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in a breakup?
Samsung Launches S22 Flagship Smartphone In Decentraland Metaverse
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
K-Pop & NFTs: A New Binance Deal Shakes Up Audio On The Blockchain
Jill Biden highlights federal support of Minnesota child care during pandemic
New Brighton considers licensing, inspecting rented single-family homes and duplexes
Bexplus Exchange Offers 100% Deposit bonus For USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP,ADA, DOGE
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards getting treatment for knee soreness but is convinced he can push through it
$1B proposal for Minnesota’s frontline workers aired during House hearing
Broncos podcast: The latest on Denver’s coaching search, John Elway’s desire to be part of ownership bid and predicting divisional playoffs
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
One Wall Street Analyst Thinks Virgin Galactic Is Worth Less Than 2019’s IPO
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Wentzville School Board votes to remove controversial book
St. Paul to consider new zoning for religious institutions at public hearing Wednesday
Maddy Brum: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Cheer’ Season 2
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Broncos podcast: The latest on Denver’s coaching search, John Elway’s desire to be part of ownership bid and predicting divisional playoffs
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News4 weeks ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News1 week ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
-
News3 weeks ago
One Wall Street Analyst Thinks Virgin Galactic Is Worth Less Than 2019’s IPO
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News3 weeks ago
Wentzville School Board votes to remove controversial book