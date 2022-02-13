News
Officer shoots robbery suspect in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police report an officer-involved shooting at the Currency Exchange on 900 North Grand Boulevard. They say that preliminary information is that officers had responded to a Hold-Up call at the location.
The suspect fired at police. The police returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg. The suspect taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
Real World Economics: COVID’s effects are here to stay
Employment-related economic indicators for January have been coming out and are mixed, but overall generally good.
There are concerns. The media tend to emphasize extremes, so, yes, the Consumer Price Index for January, up 7.5 percent over a year earlier, was presented with much gloom and doom. There is much public worry over inflation. Federal Reserve policymakers now promise to tighten the money supply at coming meetings. Pundits say this all is bad news for Democrats facing a midterm election in nine months.
At the other end, a one-month increase in jobs of 467,000 from December to January was presented as very good news and evidence of an economy surging ahead. The national unemployment rate, at 4.0 percent, actually ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point from December. But otherwise it’s continued a long downtrend from the immediate COVID-shock level of 14.7 percent in April 2020. The average over the prior five years, January 2015 to January 2020, was 4.4 percent, so we are back to pre-COVID levels. Yes, this is good for our nation’s households and, I suppose, good for Democrats.
Understand, however, that one swallow does not make a summer and one or two indicators covering a couple of months don’t mean as much as the media often implies or most people think. Moreover, economic problems facing policymakers, including the Fed and Congress, are complex.
Step back and consider a few issues:
In the distinction economists try to make between “structural changes” occurring in an economy versus “cyclical” ones, we face a confusing mixture of the two.
Cyclical forces are the ebb and flow of economic activity that has been observable for centuries. Structural changes are longer-term factors often stemming from the gradual adoption of new technology, such as steam power or the internet, or permanent adaptation to one-off shocks, such as the rapid growth of the U.S. population from 1946 through 1964, the World Wars, and epidemics as in 1918-1920 and now.
So some of the changes we are seeing now, in employment, output and price levels, relate to the second-worst epidemic in U.S. history, one that has killed nearly 1 million people. COVID deaths to date near 0.3 percent of the population, while the best estimate for the “Spanish flu,” a century ago, was 0.8 percent of a population that was less than one-third of what it is now.
COVID has caused huge economic disruptions worldwide, including output in most countries and huge disruptions to trade. Airlines, railroads, trucking and ocean shipping initially all laid off workers and cut capacity. Now they strain to regain that. Re-establishment of production and flows of raw materials and components in manufacturing has been fitful at best.
Employers also dramatically changed the work conditions for many more workers. Very few of these changes — especially in where people work — are ever going to revert exactly to the prior status quo. So here, the dovetailing of the pandemic with the internet’s ease of use for work, makes this change structural indeed. “New normal” is a hackneyed term, but it fits many situations today.
Furthermore, Fed management of available money over cycles of output and employment faces fewer challenges when there is no unsustainable bubble in prices of assets, including financial instruments like corporate stocks and both residential and agricultural real estate. The Fed seems to want to pretend that this is not an issue right now, but it is.
Crypto-currencies are a new ball of wax. Block chain technology may well be a breakthrough that will rank with development of the internet, but the explosive growth of currencies supposedly using this technology has all the evidence of a mania. Bitcoin, the first of what are now many, was touted for its security and anonymity. It was to be a new currency, serving as a store of value in addition to a means of making payments. Many initial users reportedly were attracted by its utility in laundering money internationally. It was a way to store and transfer wealth free from the prying eyes of government.
Over the past two years, millions of households have piled into owning cryptocurrencies “minted” by myriad different concerns, not to use a secure new medium of exchange, but rather as a speculative investment. In all practical terms, cryptocurrencies are unregulated, with risks unknown not only to financial regulators and retail punters, but also even to the new companies that have sprung up to create and make them.
Recent news reports indicate that the rogue regime in North Korea managed to steal some $400 million in cryptocurrencies over the last year, using most to purchase material for its nuclear bomb and rocketry efforts. If true, from where and whom did this large sum come? To what component sellers did they go and what was their path after that?
No one can answer these questions definitively. There is little national or international law covering the sector, no cases setting precedents, no agency authorized or able to audit the records of any entity hawking these innovations to the general public.
Cryptocurrencies are not necessarily the major variable facing our economy going forward. But they add another area of uncertainty and risk to the most uncertain situation the world has faced in a half century.
Hope for more good news of output, employment and income going forward. Hope that long-term adjustments triggered by COVID work their way out and become a source of stability. Hope the Federal Reserve is able to reduce the rate of increases in price levels without tipping the economy into a harsh recession. Hope that the pace and direction of political polarization and radicalization moderate and then reverse.
I wish it were not true, yet I think it is time to follow my mother’s frequent advice to “hope for the best, but expect the worst.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Dry winter drains reservoirs, ruins crops in Spain, Portugal
By EMILIO MORENATTI
ACEREDO, Spain (AP) — Roofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts would appear of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley.
But never before has the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety in the middle of the usually wet winter season.
With almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar.
“The whole place used to be all vineyards, orange trees. It was all green. It was beautiful,” said 72-year-old José Luis Penín, who used to stop at the bar with pals at the end of a day’s fishing.
“Look at it now,” said Penín, who lives in the same county, pointing at the cracked, yellow bed of the reservoir. ”It’s so sad.”
While the arid zones of the Iberian Peninsula have historically experienced periods of drought, experts say climate change has exacerbated the problem. This year, amid record levels of low or no rainfall at all, farmers in both Portugal and Spain, who are growing produce for all of Europe, are worried that their crops for this season will be ruined.
In the last three months of 2021, Spain recorded just 35% of the average rainfall it had seen during the same period from 1981 to 2010. But there has been almost no rain since then.
According to the national weather agency AEMET, in this century, only in 2005 has there been a January with almost no rain. If clouds don’t unleash in the next two weeks, emergency subsidies for farmers will be needed, authorities said.
But Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for the weather service, said the below-average rainfall over the last six months is likely to continue for several more weeks, with hopes that spring will bring much-needed relief.
While only 10% of Spain has officially been declared under a “prolonged drought,” there are large areas, particularly in the south, which are facing extreme shortages that could impact the irrigation of crops.
The valley around the Guadalquivir River in Spain’s southwest was declared under prolonged drought in November. It is now the focus of a fierce environmental dispute over water rights near Doñana National Park, a World Heritage wetland site. The government of the Andalusia region wants to grant water rights to farmers on land near the park, but critics say the move will further endanger a major wildlife refuge that is already drying up.
“The past two, three years have been dry, with the tendency toward less and less rain,” said Andrés Góngora, a 46-year-old tomato farmer in southern Almería.
Góngora, who expects the water he uses from a desalinating plant to be rationed, is still better off than other farmers who specialize in wheat and grains for livestock feed.
“The cereal crops for this year have been lost,” Góngora said.
Other areas in central and northeast Spain are also feeling the burn.
The leading association of farmers and livestock breeders in Spain, COAG, warns that half of Spain’s farms are threatened by drought this year. It says if it does not rain heavily in the coming month, rain-fed crops including cereals, olives, nuts and vineyards could lose 60% to 80% of their production.
But the association is also worried about crops that depend on irrigation, with reservoirs under 40% of capacity in most of the south.
Spain’s left-wing government plans to dedicate over 570 million euros ($647 million) from the European Union’s pandemic recovery fund to make its irrigation systems more efficient, including incorporating renewable energy systems.
Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said this week the government will take emergency measures if it doesn’t rain in two weeks. Those would likely be limited to economic benefits to palliate the loss of crops and revenues for farmers.
Neighboring Portugal has also seen little rain since last October. By the end of January, 45% of the country was enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions, according to the national weather agency IPMA.
Rainfall from Oct. 1 through January was less than half the annual average for that four-month period, alarming farmers who are short of grass for their livestock.
Unusually, even the north of Portugal is dry and forest fires have broken out there this winter. In the south, crickets are already singing at night and mosquitoes have appeared — traditional signs of summer.
The IPMA doesn’t forecast any relief before the end of the month.
Portugal has witnessed an increase in the frequency of droughts over the past 20-30 years, according to IPMA climatologist Vanda Pires, with lower rainfall and higher temperatures.
“It’s part of the context of climate change,” Pires told The Associated Press.
And the outlook is bleak: Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.
___
Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, Barry Hatton in Lisbon and Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.
___
Follow all AP stories on climate change at
Flights to Ukraine halted or redirected as crisis brews
By JIM HEINTZ
MOSCOW (AP) — Some airlines have canceled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid warnings from the West that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between Moscow and Washington.
In an hourlong call Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said an invasion of Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said. It offered no suggestion that the call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.
The White House said Biden would talk with Zelenskyy later Sunday.
On Friday, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that U.S. intelligence shows a Russian invasion could begin within days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has played down invasion concerns, urging the country to remain calm.
Russia denies it intends to invade Ukraine but has massed well over 100,000 troops near its border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus. U.S. officials say Russia’s buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.
The U.S. picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date, according to a U.S. official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was.
“I believe that today in the information space, there is a lot of information,” Zelenskyy said Saturday. “We understand all the risks, we understand that there are risks. If you, or anyone else, has additional information regarding a 100% Russian invasion starting on the 16th, please forward that information to us.”
Reflecting the West’s concerns, Dutch airline KLM has canceled flights to Ukraine until further notice, the company said Saturday.
Dutch sensitivity to potential danger in Ukrainian airspace is high following the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian jetliner flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur as it flew over a part of eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed rebels. All 298 people aboard died, including 198 Dutch citizens.
The Ukrainian charter airline SkyUp said Sunday its flight from Madeira, Portugal, to Kyiv was diverted to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau after the plane’s Irish lessor said it was banning flights in Ukrainian airspace.
Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov told The Associated Press that Ukraine has not closed its airspace. A statement from the Infrastructure Ministry said: “Some carriers are experiencing difficulties associated with fluctuations in the insurance markets.”
The Putin-Biden conversation, following a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, came at a critical moment for what has become the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. U.S. officials believe they have mere days to prevent an invasion and enormous bloodshed in Ukraine.
While the U.S. and its NATO allies have no plans to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia, an invasion and resulting punishing sanctions could reverberate far beyond the former Soviet republic, affecting energy supplies, global markets and the power balance in Europe.
“President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House statement said.
Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, said that while tensions have been escalating for months, in recent days “the situation has simply been brought to the point of absurdity.”
He said Biden mentioned the possible sanctions that could be imposed on Russia, but “this issue was not the focus during a fairly long conversation with the Russian leader.”
In a sign that American officials are getting ready for a worst-case scenario, the United States announced plans to evacuate most of its staff from the embassy in Kyiv and urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. Britain joined other European nations in telling its citizens to leave Ukraine.
Canada has shuttered its embassy in Kyiv and relocated its diplomatic staff to a temporary office in the western city of Lviv, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Saturday. Lviv is home to a Ukrainian military base that has served as the main hub for Canada’s 200-soldier training mission.
Further U.S.-Russia tensions arose on Saturday when the Defense Ministry summoned the U.S. Embassy’s military attache after it said the navy detected an American submarine in Russian waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific. The submarine declined orders to leave, but departed after the navy used unspecified “appropriate means,” the ministry said.
Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies.
In addition to the more than 100,000 ground troops that U.S. officials say Russia has assembled along Ukraine’s eastern and southern borders, the Russians have deployed missile, air, naval and special operations forces, as well as supplies to sustain a war. This week, Russia moved six amphibious assault ships into the Black Sea, augmenting its capability to land marines on the coast.
Biden has bolstered the U.S. military presence in Europe as reassurance to allies on NATO’s eastern flank. The 3,000 additional soldiers ordered to Poland come on top of 1,700 who are on their way there. The U.S. Army also is shifting 1,000 soldiers from Germany to Romania, which like Poland shares a border with Ukraine.
Russia is demanding that the West keep former Soviet countries out of NATO. It also wants NATO to refrain from deploying weapons near its border and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.
A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.
“My family has always been prepared, we have all the stuff gathered for like a couple of years now. Honestly, I’m not afraid because the war wouldn’t start like in a week,” 21-year-old Yuliia Zaets said at a pro-givernment rally on Saturday.
___
Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this story.
