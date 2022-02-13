News
Real World Economics: COVID’s effects are here to stay
Employment-related economic indicators for January have been coming out and are mixed, but overall generally good.
There are concerns. The media tend to emphasize extremes, so, yes, the Consumer Price Index for January, up 7.5 percent over a year earlier, was presented with much gloom and doom. There is much public worry over inflation. Federal Reserve policymakers now promise to tighten the money supply at coming meetings. Pundits say this all is bad news for Democrats facing a midterm election in nine months.
At the other end, a one-month increase in jobs of 467,000 from December to January was presented as very good news and evidence of an economy surging ahead. The national unemployment rate, at 4.0 percent, actually ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point from December. But otherwise it’s continued a long downtrend from the immediate COVID-shock level of 14.7 percent in April 2020. The average over the prior five years, January 2015 to January 2020, was 4.4 percent, so we are back to pre-COVID levels. Yes, this is good for our nation’s households and, I suppose, good for Democrats.
Understand, however, that one swallow does not make a summer and one or two indicators covering a couple of months don’t mean as much as the media often implies or most people think. Moreover, economic problems facing policymakers, including the Fed and Congress, are complex.
Step back and consider a few issues:
In the distinction economists try to make between “structural changes” occurring in an economy versus “cyclical” ones, we face a confusing mixture of the two.
Cyclical forces are the ebb and flow of economic activity that has been observable for centuries. Structural changes are longer-term factors often stemming from the gradual adoption of new technology, such as steam power or the internet, or permanent adaptation to one-off shocks, such as the rapid growth of the U.S. population from 1946 through 1964, the World Wars, and epidemics as in 1918-1920 and now.
So some of the changes we are seeing now, in employment, output and price levels, relate to the second-worst epidemic in U.S. history, one that has killed nearly 1 million people. COVID deaths to date near 0.3 percent of the population, while the best estimate for the “Spanish flu,” a century ago, was 0.8 percent of a population that was less than one-third of what it is now.
COVID has caused huge economic disruptions worldwide, including output in most countries and huge disruptions to trade. Airlines, railroads, trucking and ocean shipping initially all laid off workers and cut capacity. Now they strain to regain that. Re-establishment of production and flows of raw materials and components in manufacturing has been fitful at best.
Employers also dramatically changed the work conditions for many more workers. Very few of these changes — especially in where people work — are ever going to revert exactly to the prior status quo. So here, the dovetailing of the pandemic with the internet’s ease of use for work, makes this change structural indeed. “New normal” is a hackneyed term, but it fits many situations today.
Furthermore, Fed management of available money over cycles of output and employment faces fewer challenges when there is no unsustainable bubble in prices of assets, including financial instruments like corporate stocks and both residential and agricultural real estate. The Fed seems to want to pretend that this is not an issue right now, but it is.
Crypto-currencies are a new ball of wax. Block chain technology may well be a breakthrough that will rank with development of the internet, but the explosive growth of currencies supposedly using this technology has all the evidence of a mania. Bitcoin, the first of what are now many, was touted for its security and anonymity. It was to be a new currency, serving as a store of value in addition to a means of making payments. Many initial users reportedly were attracted by its utility in laundering money internationally. It was a way to store and transfer wealth free from the prying eyes of government.
Over the past two years, millions of households have piled into owning cryptocurrencies “minted” by myriad different concerns, not to use a secure new medium of exchange, but rather as a speculative investment. In all practical terms, cryptocurrencies are unregulated, with risks unknown not only to financial regulators and retail punters, but also even to the new companies that have sprung up to create and make them.
Recent news reports indicate that the rogue regime in North Korea managed to steal some $400 million in cryptocurrencies over the last year, using most to purchase material for its nuclear bomb and rocketry efforts. If true, from where and whom did this large sum come? To what component sellers did they go and what was their path after that?
No one can answer these questions definitively. There is little national or international law covering the sector, no cases setting precedents, no agency authorized or able to audit the records of any entity hawking these innovations to the general public.
Cryptocurrencies are not necessarily the major variable facing our economy going forward. But they add another area of uncertainty and risk to the most uncertain situation the world has faced in a half century.
Hope for more good news of output, employment and income going forward. Hope that long-term adjustments triggered by COVID work their way out and become a source of stability. Hope the Federal Reserve is able to reduce the rate of increases in price levels without tipping the economy into a harsh recession. Hope that the pace and direction of political polarization and radicalization moderate and then reverse.
I wish it were not true, yet I think it is time to follow my mother’s frequent advice to “hope for the best, but expect the worst.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
By MARK STEVENSON
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers.
Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.
The U.S. government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message, Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement.
“U.S. health authorities … made the decision after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacan, received a threatening message on his official cellphone,” the department wrote.
The import ban came on the day that the Mexican avocado growers and packers association unveiled its Super Bowl ad for this year. Mexican exporters have taken out the pricey ads for almost a decade in a bid to associate guacamole as a Super Bowl tradition.
This year’s ad shows Julius Caesar and a rough bunch of gladiator fans outside what appears to be the Colosseum, soothing their apparently violent differences by enjoying guacamole and avocados.
The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ban, which hits an industry with almost $3 billion in annual exports. However, avocados for this year’s Super Bowl had already been exported in the weeks prior to the event.
Because the United States also grows avocados, U.S. inspectors work in Mexico to ensure exported avocados don’t carry diseases that could hurt U.S. crops.
It was only in 1997 that the U.S. lifted a ban on Mexican avocados that had been in place since 1914 to prevent a range of weevils, scabs and pests from entering U.S. orchards.
The inspectors work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services.
It is not the first time that the violence in Michoacan — where the Jalisco cartel is fighting turf wars against a collection of local gangs known as the United Cartels — has threatened avocados, the state’s most lucrative crop.
After a previous incident in 2019, the USDA had warned about the possible consequences of attacking or threatening U.S. inspectors.
In August 2019, a U.S. Department of Agriculture team of inspectors was “directly threatened” in Ziracuaretiro, a town just west of Uruapan. While the agency didn’t specify what happened, local authorities say a gang robbed the truck the inspectors were traveling in at gunpoint.
The USDA wrote in a letter at the time that, “For future situations that result in a security breach, or demonstrate an imminent physical threat to the well-being of APHIS personnel, we will immediately suspend program activities.”
Many avocado growers in Michoacan say drug gangs threaten them or their family members with kidnapping or death unless they pay protection money, sometimes amounting to thousands of dollars per acre.
On September 30, 2020, a Mexican employee of APHIS was killed near the northern border city of Tijuana.
Mexican prosecutors said Edgar Flores Santos was killed by drug traffickers who may have mistaken him for a policeman and a suspect was arrested. The U.S. State Department said investigations “concluded this unfortunate incident was a case of Mr. Flores being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
The avocado ban was just the latest threat to Mexico’s export trade stemming from the government’s inability to rein in illegal activities.
On Thursday, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office filed an environmental complaint against Mexico for failing to stop illegal fishing to protect the critically endangered vaquita marina, the world’s smallest porpoise.
The office said it had asked for “environment consultations” with Mexico, the first such case it has filed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. Consultations are the first step in the dispute resolution process under the trade agreement, which entered into force in 2020. If not resolved, it could eventually lead to trade sanctions.
Mexico’s government has largely abandoned attempts to enforce a fishing-free zone around an area where the last few vaquitas are believed to live in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. Nets set illegally for another fish, the totoaba, drown vaquitas.
And on Monday, Mexican fishing boats in the Gulf of Mexico were “prohibited from entering U.S. ports, will be denied port access and services,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, in response to years of Mexican boats illegally poaching red snapper in U.S. waters in the Gulf.
News
Deshea Townsend changes mind, will join Jaguars as assistant rather than Vikings
Deshea Townsend, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player, has changed his mind about joining the Vikings as defensive backs coach and will instead become a Jacksonville Jaguars assistant.
Bryant McFadden, a good friend of Townsend’s and a former teammate of his on the Pittsburgh Steelers, wrote by text Sunday that he spoke to Townsend and that Townsend decided Saturday to instead join the Jaguars because he will have a “bigger role within the defense.” Townsend, who spent the past three seasons as Chicago Bears’ secondary coach, will be on the staff of new Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson.
Pro Football Network first reported Friday that Townsend would join the staff of Kevin O’Connell, the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator who will become Minnesota’s coach after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. McFadden on Friday told the Pioneer Press that he considered Townsend, 46, a “huge hire” by the Vikings.
But Townsend did not sign any agreement with Minnesota. So the Vikings now will look for another replacement for Karl Scott, who was defensive backs coach under former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer before being hired as Seattle’s secondary coach and passing game coordinator.
Townsend played in the NFL from 1998-2010, including 1998-2009 with Pittsburgh. He won Super Bowls with the Steelers after the 2005 and 2008 seasons and had McFadden as a teammate from 2005-08. McFadden hosts the “All Things Covered” podcast along with Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson.
News
Business People: DEED Deputy Commissioner Hamse Warfa gets State Dept. appointment
OF NOTE — GOVERNMENT
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that Deputy Commissioner Hamse Warfa has been appointed by the Biden administration as senior adviser, civilian security, democracy and human rights for the U.S. Department of State.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, announced the hire of Gil Muiños and the promotion of Dustin Black, both as executive creative director.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
TKDA, a St. Paul-based provider of engineering, architectural and planning consulting services, announced that Jeannine Clancy has joined the firm as program director of strategic and community partnerships.
EDUCATION
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, Center City, Minn., announced that Kevin Doyle has been promoted to president and CEO. The school focuses on training and educating counselors to lead the treatment and recovery of drug and alcohol addiction.
ENVIRONMENT
Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, a Twin Cities-based organization focused on the protection and affordability of the state’s lakes and rivers for property owners and recreation, announced it has hired Kayla Hanke as program manager and civic organizer
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Fargo, N.D.-based Bell Bank announced the promotions of Sean Carney and Tigh Surdez to senior vice presidents/commercial banking; they will be based at Bell Plaza in Bloomington, Minn. … Honour Capital, a Minneapolis-based capital finance company for business, announced the additions of Greg Kealey, business development and capital markets, and Nicole Magandy, director of meetings and events.
HEALTH CARE
Bill Partyka has joined the board of directors of Coolhouse Botanics, a Minneapolis-based developer of CBD products for consumers and pets, and will assume leadership of subsidiary Kradle Pet Comfort. Partyka is a former chief executive officer of Gerber Baby Food.
LAW
Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, announced the promotions of Michael A. Erbele to partner and Misty Borg Misterek to director of business development and marketing. … Henson Efron, Minneapolis, announced that attorneys Court Anderson, Ben Hamborg and Melissa Nilsson have been named 2021 Minnesota Lawyer Attorneys of the Year. … Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, announced the additions of board members Erin Mathern and Joseph Windler. … Minneapolis-based Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan announced that Joseph R. Richie has been elected shareholder. … Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the election of its 2022 Governance Committee, which manages the firm. Keiko Sugisaka is the newly elected chair; former Chair, Mike McCarthy, joins Shauro Bagchi, who replaces Bill Mower.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
RION, a Rochester, Minn.-based biotechnology company developing regenerative compounds for therapeutic and aesthetic medical indications, announced the appointment of Alisa Lask as chief commercial officer. … Recombinetics, an Eagan-based developer of genetically engineered animals, announced that Rocco Morelli has been named the company’s interim chief executive officer. Morelli succeeds Mark Platt, who is assuming the role of president and CEO of Makana Therapeutics, a Recombinetics subsidiary developing processes for transplanting animal organs into humans.
REAL ESTATE
Wayzata-based commercial real estate firm North Shore Development Partners and its affiliate North Shore Contractors announced the appointment of Matt Alexander as principal. Alexander previously was senior vice president at Kraus-Anderson Realty and Development.
SERVICES
SEEK Careers/Staffing, a Wisconsin-based employment placement service for businesses and individuals, announced that Kathy Boyle has been named vice president of operations in the company’s Twin Cities market.
SPONSORSHIPS
Sun Country Airlines announced a partnership to become the official airline of Minnesota United, Minnesota’s professional soccer team.
TECHNOLOGY
Arctic Wolf, an Eden Prairie-based provider of cloud-based cybersecurity products and services to business, announced the appointment of Dan Schiappa as chief product officer. … Total Expert, a St. Louis Park-based provider of customer relations technology for financial institutions, announced the appointment of John Emerick as chief financial officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
