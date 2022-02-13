News
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
NEW YORK — Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency — and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of ’90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.”
The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But for many, the big show of the night will be the commercials.
Advertisers are hoping to deliver a dose of escapism with light humor and star-studded entertainment amid the pandemic, high inflation and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
“Marketers are recognizing Americans have had a very heavy, difficult two-year period and are responding by bringing some good old-fashioned entertainment for Super Bowl Sunday,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia.
NBC sold out of its ad space briskly and said an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for $7 million, a jump from the $6.5 million that last year’s ads went for.
Super Bowl viewership has declined in recent years. Last year, 92 million people tuned in, according to Nielsen, the lowest viewership since 2007. But viewership at other big live events like the Grammys and the Oscars has also plummeted. Ratings for the Olympics — which NBC is broadcasting concurrent with the Super Bowl — are way down, too. So the Super Bowl remains the biggest night for advertisers.
“It’s the only game in town,” said Villanova marketing professor Charles Taylor.
This year’s ads will be amusing and warm, leading Kelly O’Keefe, CEO of brand consultancy Brand Federation, to dub this year the “Ted Lasso Super Bowl.” It’s not just because two of the Apple+ sitcoms’ stars are starring in ads — Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax and Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten.
It’s because the ads, like the sitcom, will be “nothing too heavy,” O’Keefe said. “It’s funny, positive, and makes you happy — but doesn’t go too deep.”
FUTURE FORWARD
What does the future look like? Electric, if automakers have anything to do with it.
With automakers back in full force this Super Bowl, BMW shows Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the god of the sky (or in this commercial, the god of lightning) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gives him the EV BMW iX to spice up retirement.
Kia showcases the Kia EV6, the brand’s first battery electric vehicle, in its ad, along with a cute “robo dog.”
Nissan gives a nod to its all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya.
A first time advertiser, Wallbox, showcases an actual survivor of being struck by lightning in its ad for its home electric vehicle charger.
Other advertisers are future forward too. Amazon’s spot shows real-life spouses living in a world where Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa can read your mind.
In a regional ad, Samuel Adams shows Spot, the dancing robo-dog from Boston Dynamics, getting down with the brewer’s employees.
Bud Light NEXT, a new zero-carb Bud Light brand expansion, showcases an NFT in its ad.
And Facebook gives a glimpse of its vision of the metaverse in a humorous ad that shows a discarded animatronic dog meeting up with his pals again in the metaverse.
CRYPTO BOWL
Among the 30 new advertisers are several cryptocurrency exchanges. Advocates of the blockchain-based digital currencies that have captured the interest of investors and financial service firms alike, want to lure regular Americans too. Exchanges Crypto.com, FTX and eToro have all announced Super Bowl ad plans, and others have been rumored but not confirmed.
While the Super Bowl can be a good place to launch a new brand or category into the public consciousness, there are risks of getting lost in the shuffle as first-time advertisers. And they have a big task with 30 seconds.
“They need to educate the public on what their product is, why it’s not risky, and where they can access it,” Villanova’s Taylor said.
POP CULTURE NOSTALGIA
Nostalgia is always a safe bet to win over viewers, and this year’s Super Bowl is no different.
In a teaser, Verizon hints that it’s bringing back Jim Carrey to reprise his loathsome 1996 “Cable Guy” character for their ad.
GM has enlisted Mike Myers for an “Austin Powers”-themed ad that features a reprise of his role as Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil. Sidekicks played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also join.
And some ad executives are hoping people can still remember iconic advertising as well. ETrade hinted in a teaser that it’s bringing back the spokesbaby that appeared in its Super Bowl ads from 2008 to 2014.
A Hellmann’s ad shows former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo tackling unsuspecting people who waste food. The ad is an homage to a 2003 Reebok Super Bowl ad starring a fictional linebacker named Terry Tate who tackled office workers who weren’t being productive.
CELEBRITY OVERLOAD
A well-liked celebrity generally adds some goodwill to a brand message. So how about three to five of them? Super Bowl ads are always stuffed with celebrities, but this year, many ads are overstuffed with them.
“I’ve ever seen anything like this number of A-List celebrities,” said Villanova’s Taylor.
Uber Eats wanted to get across the message that you can order household items and other sundries from its delivery service, not just food. So its ad shows celebrities and other actors trying to eat everything from cat litter to diapers. “If it was delivered by Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” White Lotus actor Jennifer Coolidge asks. Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb and Nicholas Braun from “Succession” tries to eat dish soap.
In Michelob Ultra’s ad, a bowling alley run by Steve Buscemi unites superstar athletes from across sports enjoying some bowling in their off time: tennis great Serena Williams, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, the NBA’s Miami Heat all-star forward Jimmy Butler, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, top golfer Brooks Koepka and U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan.
Planet Fitness’ ad has narration by William Shatner and shows Lindsay Lohan working out, winning Jeopardy against Dennis Rodman and bedazzling Danny Trejo’s ankle bracelet.
And in Nissan’s ad, a straight-laced Eugene Levy is transformed into an action hero by taking a drive in a 2023 Nissan Z sports car, alongside stars Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara appears in Nissan’s new Ariya electric car.
SOCIAL MESSAGES
Most advertisers are steering clear of sentiment.
“People are avoiding the deeper issues,” said Brand Federation’s O’Keefe. “People aren’t going to try to unite us or divide us or get us to think deeply. Ads will be much more amusing. But also very safe.”
A few, though, are delivering heartfelt messages.
The Budweiser brand, absent last year, returns with a spot centered on one of its Clydesdale mascots. After it’s injured by jumping a barbed wire fence — a not-so-subtle reference to the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic — another Budweiser mascot, a Labrador, a stableman, and a vet, help the Clydesdale recover and gallop again. Budweiser wanted to return “with a message of strength and resilience,” said Daniel Blake, group vice president at Anheuser-Busch.
Google’s ad for the Pixel 6 stars the singer Lizzo and focuses on how the phone’s camera highlights darker skin tones.
And Toyota’s ad, which debuted during the Olympics but will also run during the Super Bowl, tells the story of the McKeever Brothers, cross-country skiers who have won 10 Paralympic medals together.
Officer shoots robbery suspect in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police report an officer-involved shooting at the Currency Exchange on 900 North Grand Boulevard. They say that preliminary information is that officers had responded to a Hold-Up call at the location.
The suspect fired at police. The police returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg. The suspect taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
Real World Economics: COVID’s effects are here to stay
Employment-related economic indicators for January have been coming out and are mixed, but overall generally good.
There are concerns. The media tend to emphasize extremes, so, yes, the Consumer Price Index for January, up 7.5 percent over a year earlier, was presented with much gloom and doom. There is much public worry over inflation. Federal Reserve policymakers now promise to tighten the money supply at coming meetings. Pundits say this all is bad news for Democrats facing a midterm election in nine months.
At the other end, a one-month increase in jobs of 467,000 from December to January was presented as very good news and evidence of an economy surging ahead. The national unemployment rate, at 4.0 percent, actually ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point from December. But otherwise it’s continued a long downtrend from the immediate COVID-shock level of 14.7 percent in April 2020. The average over the prior five years, January 2015 to January 2020, was 4.4 percent, so we are back to pre-COVID levels. Yes, this is good for our nation’s households and, I suppose, good for Democrats.
Understand, however, that one swallow does not make a summer and one or two indicators covering a couple of months don’t mean as much as the media often implies or most people think. Moreover, economic problems facing policymakers, including the Fed and Congress, are complex.
Step back and consider a few issues:
In the distinction economists try to make between “structural changes” occurring in an economy versus “cyclical” ones, we face a confusing mixture of the two.
Cyclical forces are the ebb and flow of economic activity that has been observable for centuries. Structural changes are longer-term factors often stemming from the gradual adoption of new technology, such as steam power or the internet, or permanent adaptation to one-off shocks, such as the rapid growth of the U.S. population from 1946 through 1964, the World Wars, and epidemics as in 1918-1920 and now.
So some of the changes we are seeing now, in employment, output and price levels, relate to the second-worst epidemic in U.S. history, one that has killed nearly 1 million people. COVID deaths to date near 0.3 percent of the population, while the best estimate for the “Spanish flu,” a century ago, was 0.8 percent of a population that was less than one-third of what it is now.
COVID has caused huge economic disruptions worldwide, including output in most countries and huge disruptions to trade. Airlines, railroads, trucking and ocean shipping initially all laid off workers and cut capacity. Now they strain to regain that. Re-establishment of production and flows of raw materials and components in manufacturing has been fitful at best.
Employers also dramatically changed the work conditions for many more workers. Very few of these changes — especially in where people work — are ever going to revert exactly to the prior status quo. So here, the dovetailing of the pandemic with the internet’s ease of use for work, makes this change structural indeed. “New normal” is a hackneyed term, but it fits many situations today.
Furthermore, Fed management of available money over cycles of output and employment faces fewer challenges when there is no unsustainable bubble in prices of assets, including financial instruments like corporate stocks and both residential and agricultural real estate. The Fed seems to want to pretend that this is not an issue right now, but it is.
Crypto-currencies are a new ball of wax. Block chain technology may well be a breakthrough that will rank with development of the internet, but the explosive growth of currencies supposedly using this technology has all the evidence of a mania. Bitcoin, the first of what are now many, was touted for its security and anonymity. It was to be a new currency, serving as a store of value in addition to a means of making payments. Many initial users reportedly were attracted by its utility in laundering money internationally. It was a way to store and transfer wealth free from the prying eyes of government.
Over the past two years, millions of households have piled into owning cryptocurrencies “minted” by myriad different concerns, not to use a secure new medium of exchange, but rather as a speculative investment. In all practical terms, cryptocurrencies are unregulated, with risks unknown not only to financial regulators and retail punters, but also even to the new companies that have sprung up to create and make them.
Recent news reports indicate that the rogue regime in North Korea managed to steal some $400 million in cryptocurrencies over the last year, using most to purchase material for its nuclear bomb and rocketry efforts. If true, from where and whom did this large sum come? To what component sellers did they go and what was their path after that?
No one can answer these questions definitively. There is little national or international law covering the sector, no cases setting precedents, no agency authorized or able to audit the records of any entity hawking these innovations to the general public.
Cryptocurrencies are not necessarily the major variable facing our economy going forward. But they add another area of uncertainty and risk to the most uncertain situation the world has faced in a half century.
Hope for more good news of output, employment and income going forward. Hope that long-term adjustments triggered by COVID work their way out and become a source of stability. Hope the Federal Reserve is able to reduce the rate of increases in price levels without tipping the economy into a harsh recession. Hope that the pace and direction of political polarization and radicalization moderate and then reverse.
I wish it were not true, yet I think it is time to follow my mother’s frequent advice to “hope for the best, but expect the worst.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Dry winter drains reservoirs, ruins crops in Spain, Portugal
By EMILIO MORENATTI
ACEREDO, Spain (AP) — Roofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts would appear of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley.
But never before has the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety in the middle of the usually wet winter season.
With almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar.
“The whole place used to be all vineyards, orange trees. It was all green. It was beautiful,” said 72-year-old José Luis Penín, who used to stop at the bar with pals at the end of a day’s fishing.
“Look at it now,” said Penín, who lives in the same county, pointing at the cracked, yellow bed of the reservoir. ”It’s so sad.”
While the arid zones of the Iberian Peninsula have historically experienced periods of drought, experts say climate change has exacerbated the problem. This year, amid record levels of low or no rainfall at all, farmers in both Portugal and Spain, who are growing produce for all of Europe, are worried that their crops for this season will be ruined.
In the last three months of 2021, Spain recorded just 35% of the average rainfall it had seen during the same period from 1981 to 2010. But there has been almost no rain since then.
According to the national weather agency AEMET, in this century, only in 2005 has there been a January with almost no rain. If clouds don’t unleash in the next two weeks, emergency subsidies for farmers will be needed, authorities said.
But Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for the weather service, said the below-average rainfall over the last six months is likely to continue for several more weeks, with hopes that spring will bring much-needed relief.
While only 10% of Spain has officially been declared under a “prolonged drought,” there are large areas, particularly in the south, which are facing extreme shortages that could impact the irrigation of crops.
The valley around the Guadalquivir River in Spain’s southwest was declared under prolonged drought in November. It is now the focus of a fierce environmental dispute over water rights near Doñana National Park, a World Heritage wetland site. The government of the Andalusia region wants to grant water rights to farmers on land near the park, but critics say the move will further endanger a major wildlife refuge that is already drying up.
“The past two, three years have been dry, with the tendency toward less and less rain,” said Andrés Góngora, a 46-year-old tomato farmer in southern Almería.
Góngora, who expects the water he uses from a desalinating plant to be rationed, is still better off than other farmers who specialize in wheat and grains for livestock feed.
“The cereal crops for this year have been lost,” Góngora said.
Other areas in central and northeast Spain are also feeling the burn.
The leading association of farmers and livestock breeders in Spain, COAG, warns that half of Spain’s farms are threatened by drought this year. It says if it does not rain heavily in the coming month, rain-fed crops including cereals, olives, nuts and vineyards could lose 60% to 80% of their production.
But the association is also worried about crops that depend on irrigation, with reservoirs under 40% of capacity in most of the south.
Spain’s left-wing government plans to dedicate over 570 million euros ($647 million) from the European Union’s pandemic recovery fund to make its irrigation systems more efficient, including incorporating renewable energy systems.
Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said this week the government will take emergency measures if it doesn’t rain in two weeks. Those would likely be limited to economic benefits to palliate the loss of crops and revenues for farmers.
Neighboring Portugal has also seen little rain since last October. By the end of January, 45% of the country was enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions, according to the national weather agency IPMA.
Rainfall from Oct. 1 through January was less than half the annual average for that four-month period, alarming farmers who are short of grass for their livestock.
Unusually, even the north of Portugal is dry and forest fires have broken out there this winter. In the south, crickets are already singing at night and mosquitoes have appeared — traditional signs of summer.
The IPMA doesn’t forecast any relief before the end of the month.
Portugal has witnessed an increase in the frequency of droughts over the past 20-30 years, according to IPMA climatologist Vanda Pires, with lower rainfall and higher temperatures.
“It’s part of the context of climate change,” Pires told The Associated Press.
And the outlook is bleak: Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.
___
Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, Barry Hatton in Lisbon and Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.
___
Follow all AP stories on climate change at
