Deshea Townsend changes mind, will join Jaguars as assistant rather than Vikings
Deshea Townsend, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player, has changed his mind about joining the Vikings as defensive backs coach and will instead become a Jacksonville Jaguars assistant.
Bryant McFadden, a good friend of Townsend’s and a former teammate of his on the Pittsburgh Steelers, wrote by text Sunday that he spoke to Townsend and that Townsend decided Saturday to instead join the Jaguars because he will have a “bigger role within the defense.” Townsend, who spent the past three seasons as Chicago Bears’ secondary coach, will be on the staff of new Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson.
Pro Football Network first reported Friday that Townsend would join the staff of Kevin O’Connell, the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator who will become Minnesota’s coach after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. McFadden on Friday told the Pioneer Press that he considered Townsend, 46, a “huge hire” by the Vikings.
But Townsend did not sign any agreement with Minnesota. So the Vikings now will look for another replacement for Karl Scott, who was defensive backs coach under former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer before being hired as Seattle’s secondary coach and passing game coordinator.
Townsend played in the NFL from 1998-2010, including 1998-2009 with Pittsburgh. He won Super Bowls with the Steelers after the 2005 and 2008 seasons and had McFadden as a teammate from 2005-08. McFadden hosts the “All Things Covered” podcast along with Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Business People: DEED Deputy Commissioner Hamse Warfa gets State Dept. appointment
OF NOTE — GOVERNMENT
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that Deputy Commissioner Hamse Warfa has been appointed by the Biden administration as senior adviser, civilian security, democracy and human rights for the U.S. Department of State.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, announced the hire of Gil Muiños and the promotion of Dustin Black, both as executive creative director.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
TKDA, a St. Paul-based provider of engineering, architectural and planning consulting services, announced that Jeannine Clancy has joined the firm as program director of strategic and community partnerships.
EDUCATION
The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, Center City, Minn., announced that Kevin Doyle has been promoted to president and CEO. The school focuses on training and educating counselors to lead the treatment and recovery of drug and alcohol addiction.
ENVIRONMENT
Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, a Twin Cities-based organization focused on the protection and affordability of the state’s lakes and rivers for property owners and recreation, announced it has hired Kayla Hanke as program manager and civic organizer
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Fargo, N.D.-based Bell Bank announced the promotions of Sean Carney and Tigh Surdez to senior vice presidents/commercial banking; they will be based at Bell Plaza in Bloomington, Minn. … Honour Capital, a Minneapolis-based capital finance company for business, announced the additions of Greg Kealey, business development and capital markets, and Nicole Magandy, director of meetings and events.
HEALTH CARE
Bill Partyka has joined the board of directors of Coolhouse Botanics, a Minneapolis-based developer of CBD products for consumers and pets, and will assume leadership of subsidiary Kradle Pet Comfort. Partyka is a former chief executive officer of Gerber Baby Food.
LAW
Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, announced the promotions of Michael A. Erbele to partner and Misty Borg Misterek to director of business development and marketing. … Henson Efron, Minneapolis, announced that attorneys Court Anderson, Ben Hamborg and Melissa Nilsson have been named 2021 Minnesota Lawyer Attorneys of the Year. … Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, announced the additions of board members Erin Mathern and Joseph Windler. … Minneapolis-based Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan announced that Joseph R. Richie has been elected shareholder. … Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the election of its 2022 Governance Committee, which manages the firm. Keiko Sugisaka is the newly elected chair; former Chair, Mike McCarthy, joins Shauro Bagchi, who replaces Bill Mower.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
RION, a Rochester, Minn.-based biotechnology company developing regenerative compounds for therapeutic and aesthetic medical indications, announced the appointment of Alisa Lask as chief commercial officer. … Recombinetics, an Eagan-based developer of genetically engineered animals, announced that Rocco Morelli has been named the company’s interim chief executive officer. Morelli succeeds Mark Platt, who is assuming the role of president and CEO of Makana Therapeutics, a Recombinetics subsidiary developing processes for transplanting animal organs into humans.
REAL ESTATE
Wayzata-based commercial real estate firm North Shore Development Partners and its affiliate North Shore Contractors announced the appointment of Matt Alexander as principal. Alexander previously was senior vice president at Kraus-Anderson Realty and Development.
SERVICES
SEEK Careers/Staffing, a Wisconsin-based employment placement service for businesses and individuals, announced that Kathy Boyle has been named vice president of operations in the company’s Twin Cities market.
SPONSORSHIPS
Sun Country Airlines announced a partnership to become the official airline of Minnesota United, Minnesota’s professional soccer team.
TECHNOLOGY
Arctic Wolf, an Eden Prairie-based provider of cloud-based cybersecurity products and services to business, announced the appointment of Dan Schiappa as chief product officer. … Total Expert, a St. Louis Park-based provider of customer relations technology for financial institutions, announced the appointment of John Emerick as chief financial officer.
Super Bowl 56: Here are the players and coaches with Maryland ties on the Rams and Bengals
Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 matchup between the NFC’s Los Angeles Rams and the AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals will have some local flavor.
Here is a list of players and coaches with Maryland ties to look out for at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California:
Rams running back Jake Funk
Funk, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, is in his first year with the Rams after rushing for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns in five seasons at Maryland. In 2020, Funk was named third-team All-Big Ten after leading the league in yards per carry (8.60). The now-24-year-old was a star at Damascus High School, where he ran for 2,866 yards and 57 touchdowns as a senior while leading the Hornets to the Class 3A state title.
Rams safety Eric Weddle
The six-time Pro Bowl safety played three seasons for the Ravens, totaling 220 tackles and 10 interceptionsfrom 2016 to 2019. The 37-year-old Weddle’s journey to the Super Bowl is unique. The 12-year veteran, who also played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, was retired for nearly two full seasons when the Rams signed him ahead of their wild-card-round victory over the Arizona Cardinals last month.
During Weddle’s decorated career, he has recorded 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions and 38 tackles for loss.
Rams cornerback Darious Williams
The Jacksonville, Florida, native started his career as a walk-on at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before earning first-team All-America honors by Pro Football Focus as a senior in 2017. After going undrafted in 2018, Williams, 29, signed with the Ravens and played three games in Baltimore before being released. He signed with the Rams in October 2018 and eventually grew into a reliable defender for Los Angeles, starting 26 games over the past three seasons. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones
Jones, a second-year linebacker, played for the Terps in 2019 after appearing in 34 games in three seasons at Ohio State. During his lone season at Maryland, he led the team in tackles for loss (15), sacks (seven) and forced fumbles (three) to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Jones, 24, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent but was waived before the start of the 2020 season. He was on the Bengals’ practice squad for the majority of last season and played in two games late in the year before being added to the 53-man roster.
Coming out of Good Counsel in Olney, Jones was a four-star recruit and played in the Under Armour All-American game as a senior.
Rams cornerback Blake Countess
The Owings Mills native starred at Good Counsel and was selected to play in the 2010 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He played three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Auburn for his senior year.
Countess, 28, was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and had stints with the Rams, New York Jets and Ravens before joining Los Angeles again before its Super Bowl run.
Bengals nose tackle Zach Kerr
Kerr helped Quince Orchard win a state championship in 2007 before playing at Maryland under former coach Ralph Friedgen. Kerr played two seasons with the Terps before transferring to Delaware and later signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
The 31-year-old Kerr also played for the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers before being signed by the Bengals off the Cardinals’ practice squad last month.
Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein
Havenstein, 29, has made 99 starts in seven seasons for the Rams after being picked in the second round in the 2015 draft. The former Wisconsin star was named consensus first-team All-Big Ten in his final college season and was invited to the 2015 Senior Bowl. He made an immediate impact with the Rams, earning All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.
The Mount Airy native played for Linganore High School and was considered the top offensive tackle in Maryland and No. 33 tackle in the country in the Class of 2010.
Bengals right tackle Isaiah Prince
A native of Greenbelt in Prince George’s County, Prince was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland coming out of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in 2015. He was a three-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior before being picked by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Prince, 24, played four games in Miami before being released and joined the Bengals in December 2019. After opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, Prince took over at right tackle when Riley Reiff suffered a season-ending ankle injury and helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner
Duffner spent five years as head coach at Maryland and led the Terps to a 20-35 record from 1992 to 1996. His only winning season in College Park was in 1995, when they went 6-5.
The 68-year-old Duffner, who has coached in the NFL for 25 years, was the Bengals’ linebackers coach and defensive coordinator from 1997 to 2002. He coached for the Green Bay Packers, Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before rejoining the Bengals’ staff as a senior defensive assistant in 2019.
Bengals special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Darrin Simmons
Simmons entered the NFL in 1998 with the Ravens, serving as assistant special teams coach and assistant strength and conditioning coach. Now in his 19th season with the Bengals, he stands as the longest-tenured coach on staff, spending the entirety of his time in Cincinnati leading the special teams units. Simmons, 48, also coached with the Panthers from 1999 to 2002 before joining the Bengals in 2003.
Bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money
ST. LOUIS — A bank teller foiled a robbery in St. Louis Friday by simply telling the would-be robber no when he demanded money. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis police said a man entered the U.S. Bank branch at 5375 Southwest Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money. Police said that when the teller told the man no the suspect just walked out of the business. The man never showed a weapon, and no money was taken.
