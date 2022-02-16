News
One in custody following south St. Louis County police chase
ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a police chase Wednesday morning in south St. Louis County.
The chase ended near Lindbergh and Reavis Barracks when the suspect took off on foot. There, the suspect was captured and taken into custody.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
The Best Austin Hotels to Book for Your Trip to SXSW
For the first time since 2019, South by Southwest is finally returning to Austin with a series of in-person events. The tech, film, music and arts festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was held in virtual form last year. For 2022, SXSW is back with a hybrid format, with IRL activities and exhibitions that will also be accessible virtually.
If you’re heading to Austin, Texas for SXSW from March 11 to March 20 (or if you’re just planning on traveling to the increasingly popular city at some point in the near future), but you’re not quite sure where to stay, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for one of the classic Austin institutions or a trendy new spot, there are plenty of luxe hotels to consider for your upcoming jaunt to the Texas city. Below, see the very best hotels to book for your next trip to Austin.
Four Seasons Austin
You can’t go wrong with the luxurious Four Seasons, which is located in downtown Austin with picture perfect view of Lady Bird Lake. The interior decor is inspired by Hill Country and the youthful, trendy vibe of Austin; think lots of leather, walnut and earthy materials, plus a few modern details like metallic bronze accents. The aesthetic extends through the hotel’s 294 total accommodations, including 261 rooms and 33 suites. For dining, make a reservation at the Four Seasons Austin’s main restaurant, Ciclo, or head to the Live Oak lounge to try a Texas-inspired menu and cocktails. If you have the time, make sure to book an appointment at the spa, get in a workout in the fitness center or take a dive in the outdoor saltwater pool.
98 San Jacinto Boulvard, Four Seasons Austin.
The Driskill
The historic Driskill was originally built in 1886 for a cattle baron (is there anything more quintessentially Texan?), and is now comprised of 175 rooms as well as 14 freshly renovated suites. Inside the limestone-and-brick facade leads, there’s a sleek marble lobby with a stained glass dome. All of the rooms and interior spaces are outfitted with classic (though thoroughly modernized) decor, such as wood-accented tables, trunk-inspired nightstands and bed frames and headboards emblazoned with the “D” monogram logo. Make sure to stop for a treat at the 1886 Café & Bakery (it’s usually open until 2 pm each day), and of course, a trip wouldn’t be complete without spending some time at the wood-paneled Driskill Bar, with its cowhide bar stools, upholstered leather couches and cattle-branded custom carpet, where you can enjoy a drink while listening to live music pretty much every single night.
604 Brazos Street, The Driskill.
Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort
If you want to splurge on a luxe retreat just outside the city, you must consider the Commodore Perry Estate. The 10-acre resort is located in Hyde Park, a mere 10 minutes from downtown Austin, but has the ambiance of a plush European getaway. The historic estate was initially built as a private home in the 1920s, before eventually transferring ownership and reopening as a luxe hotel in 2020, revealing a new design courtesy of Ken Fulk. The 52 rooms and suites are found in either the original landmarked 10,800-square-foot Mansion or the newly built Inn; all of the rooms are uniquely decorated with custom furnishings and vintage decor, and they’re all outfitted with an “Estate Sale” composed of curated items from local artisans, which guests can opt to purchase. The restaurant, Lutie’s, is named after the former estate matriarch, Lutie Perry, with a menu that includes craft cocktails, snacks and larger plates, all in a dreamy garden setting.
4100 Red River Street, Commodore Perry Estate.
Fairmont Austin
The sleek 37-story Fairmont Austin truly towers over the city, with a staggering 1,048 rooms and suites. This luxury hotel is all about full-service, with amenities like a heated pool on the seventh-floor roof terrace, a salon and spa and a fitness center. There are six different dining options, including Garrison, a grill house, and Rules and Regs, a cocktail bar on the seventh floor, where you can make the most of the impressive views of Lady Bird Lake. The Fairmont Austin is also one of the best and most convenient options for SXSW since it’s where the XR Experience is held.
101 Red River Street, Fairmont Austin.
Thompson Austin
The Thompson, which just opened its doors in January 2022, is one of the newest additions to the Austin hotel landscape. The modern hotel in the downtown entertainment district is comprised of 229 rooms, with all the amenities you’ve come to expect from the hospitality brand, including an infinity pool and private cabanas on a lounge deck on the fourth floor. While two of the Thompson’s dining options aren’t available just yet, Wax Myrtle’s Club and Pool on the aforementioned fourth floor lounging area is open, with a menu full of snacks and drinks.
506 San Jacinto Boulevard, Thompson Austin.
Live: Emergency crews help horse stuck in mud in St. Clair County, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A horse is stuck in the mud Wednesday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois.
The incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. near 64 at 255. Multiple agencies are assisting.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.
Column: We’ve entered the dead zone of the sports calendar. Here are 10 things we’d like to see to keep the monotony to a minimum.
If you’ve experienced a loss of appetite the last few days or feel run-down with no energy whatsoever, you may be suffering from NFLSAD, or National Football League Seasonal Affective Disorder.
It happens every year after the Super Bowl and can last for days, weeks or even months, depending on the arrival of the first mock draft.
Typically sufferers of NFLSAD can get through this dark period with the help of minor diversions, such as the start of baseball’s spring training. But the lockout by MLB owners means we might not have that to fall back on this month, leaving it up to basketball and hockey to carry the load.
And no matter how much you love golf, the NHL, the NBA or college hoops, it’s hard to get hyped up until the Masters, the playoffs or the NCAA Tournament.
So the dead zone of the 2022 sports calendar is officially here, and unless you’re into ice dancers and lugers, there is no escape.
Combined with the dead of winter in Chicago, this lack of sports watching can lead to an overwhelming feeling of ennui, sending ordinary sports fans into a sinkhole of couch dependency that’s difficult to overcome. And unlike the pandemic-created sports void of the spring of 2020, there’s no 10-part series like “The Last Dance” to save us this time.
So while we await March Madness, the Masters, the NFL draft and the NHL and NBA playoffs, here are 10 things we’d like to see and hear to keep the monotony to a minimum.
1. An Evening with Rocky Wirtz
A one-act play about the trials and tribulations of an NHL owner, as written and performed by the chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks. Hear Rocky’s rants about the media, no-shows at the United Center and the lack of late scores in the Tribune. All smartphones will be confiscated before the show and returned afterward. Audience participation will be strictly prohibited because, as the chairman says, “You don’t work here!”
2. The Real Athletes of Planet Earth
A sports reality show featuring eight prominent athletes living in separate Las Vegas hotel penthouses — fighting, feuding and flouting the rules while competing for $1 million in prize money. Season 1 cast: Aaron Rodgers, Antonio Brown, Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving, Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau, Baker Mayfield and Grayson Allen as “The Beaver.” (Check with attorneys.)
3. History of Olympic Crying
No sporting event has as much wailing as the Olympics, and this documentary recalls some of the biggest criers over the years in all events. Which nation features the most prolific criers? Does one Olympic sport make the tears flow more freely than any other? What effect do performance-enhancing drugs have on the salt levels in athletes’ tear ducts? New footage of Russian figure skater/accidental doper Kamila Valieva makes for a tear-jerking ending you won’t want to miss.
4. Rob Manfred Takes a Baseball IQ Test
Sure, he has the reputation as the commissioner with the least knowledge about the multibillion-dollar sport he runs. But can that be verified? A live test featuring Bob Costas asking Manfred questions about the sport’s history and rules would remove the mystery. Some of our finest Ivy League baseball executives could devise a test to establish once and for all whether Manfred knows (bleep) about the game of baseball.
5. The Athletic, the musical
First it was a popular online sports site that hired away newspaper writers. Then it became a New York Times subsidiary. Now it’s a hit Broadway musical, with Matthew Broderick as Ken Rosenthal and Hugh Jackman as Jayson Stark.
6. Hard Knocks: Pittsburgh Maulers
Assuming there are no copyright restrictions barring the new USFL from documenting turmoil at a team’s training camp and then airing it the following week with droll narration by Liev Schreiber, there’s no reason not to copy the popular, long-running HBO series.
7. The Best of Les Grobstein
WSCR-AM 670 reporter Mark Grote has been serving as the DL (“Designated Les”) for the Score since the death of our favorite overnight sports host. Grote has done a fine job replacing a local legend, but it probably wouldn’t hurt ratings to just replay old shows of Les talking about his hatred of the Green Bay Packers or the Lee Elia tape, two timeless subjects for sports-talk radio listeners.
8. ‘The Odd Couple’ rebooted
Controversial TV hot-take debater and former Tribune columnist Skip Bayless and his brother, Chicago restaurateur and celebrity chef Rick Bayless, star in an updated version of the Neil Simon play. Coin flip to play Felix? (Check with agents on availability.)
9. Marcus Stroman
Just to make sure he’s still a Cub.
10. Professional Skitching Championships
This popular winter activity in the Midwest needs only an unplowed street and some adventure-seeking men and women willing to risk life and limb for a brief thrill. For the uninitiated, skitching involves either skiing or snowboarding while being pulled down the street by a car or truck. In the event of a carjacking during the skitching playoffs, all Chicago contestants will be awarded a do-over.
