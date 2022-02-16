News
Slovakia stuns U.S. men’s hockey in shootout, Americans out of Olympics
By Stephen Whyno
BEIJING — Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes.
“I’m just sad it’s over,” he said.
With one bad bounce in the final minute of regulation that became the tying goal and an unsuccessful shootout, the United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The previously unbeaten U.S. that earned the top seed in the knockout round and looked poised for a deep run instead was dealt the same result as the 2018 group in the last Olympics without NHL players.
“This one’s going to sting for a little bit,” veteran defenseman Steven Kampfer said. “I thought we were the better team for a majority of the game. You come up a little bit short.”
Eight years after T.J. Oshie earned the “T.J. Sochi” nickname for his shootout heroics against Russia, there was no such magic this time around. Brendan Brisson, Sean Farrell, Matt Knies, Nathan Smith and Miele all came up empty in the shootout.
The U.S. also went 0 for 5 in the shootout loss to the Czech Republic in Pyeongchang four years ago.
“It’s a tough situation with the game riding on you,” Miele said. “I wanted to score, I didn’t and it stinks. I don’t know what else to say.”
Strauss Mann allowed only one goal on five shots by Slovakia, with Peter Cehlarik beating him with a move he practiced in warmup and expected to catch the goaltender by surprise. On the bench during the shootout, 17-year-old Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky told Cehlarik he believed he would score when it was his turn.
“Don’t worry,” Cehlarik told him in Slovak. “Backhand, forehand and I will score.”
After goalie Patrik Rybar denied Miele for his final save of the 38 he made in regulation, overtime and the shootout, assistant Jan Pardavy embraced Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay and Slovakia celebrated its first trip to the Olympic semifinals since 2010 in Vancouver.
“It’s a thrill,” said Ramsay, who played 14 NHL seasons and spent more than two decades in the league as an assistant. “Even when it went in, when Cehlarik scored and Pardo almost broke me in half, I still said: ‘Did we win? Have we won this thing?’ Because you lose track at five shootouts. It was so exciting. I know what they’re feeling and I’m feeling it.”
The Americans felt a mix of sadness, regret and acceptance at the random bounces that can decide a hockey game. They were the only team to win all three group stage games in regulation, trailed for just 11 minutes the entire tournament and still saw their medal dreams dashed.
“We were actually joking we still haven’t lost a game, really — we lost a shootout,” coach David Quinn said. “That’s the frustrating part.”
International rules call for 10 minutes of 3-on-3 OT followed by a five-player shootout, even in the knockout round. While lamenting the cruelty of getting eliminated in a 1-on-1 skills competition, Quinn and his players pointed out that the game never should have gotten to that point.
After Nick Abruzzese tied the score in the final minute of the first period and Sam Hentges put the U.S. up midway through the second, there were plenty of chances to build on the lead and get some extra breathing room. The Americans got four power plays, including three in the third and 1:22 of 3-on-3 time, and did not score on any of them.
The closest they got was Matty Beniers’ shot off the post.
“We get the 5-on-3 and really that was the game-changer,” Quinn said. “When you’ve got a 5-on-3 in that scenario and you don’t capitalize on it, you’re giving that other team a lot of hope, and they capitalized.”
Slovakia capitalized with the net empty for an extra attacker when captain Marek Hrivik got his stick on the puck that was loose in the crease and put it in with 43.7 seconds left in regulation.
“Bounces happen,” said Mann, who made 34 saves in regulation and OT. “It wasn’t anyone’s fault. It’s hockey.”
When the hockey moved to 3-on-3, the U.S. outshot Slovakia 7-4 but again didn’t finish. Matt Knies, whose parents are Slovak, had one of the best scoring chances in the final seconds of overtime but was stopped by Rybar.
Already missing top-four defenseman Jake Sanderson because of an undisclosed injury, the U.S. played much of the game without top-line winger Brian O’Neill, who took a puck off his left foot midway through the second.
“That shows a lot: He sacrificed his body for the better of the team, and that’s Brian,” Miele said. “It was tough to lose him, but if you’re going to lose someone sacrificing for the team like that, that’s the best way to go.”
Losing in a shootout was a crushing way to go for the U.S., which had practiced that each day since arriving in Beijing. Beniers, who was one of the team’s best players against Slovakia, was under consideration but didn’t make the cut.
With Slafkovsky on fire after scoring his tournament-leading fifth goal, Slovakia will face Finland in one semifinal Friday after the Finns took care of business against Switzerland with a 5-1 victory. The Finns won the teams’ first meeting in the preliminary round 6-2, though Slovakia looks like a different team now.
“You want to keep getting better as the tournament moves on, and I think they’ve been able to do that,” Finland captain Valtteri Filppula said. “Last game they played really great. So, it’s going to be a tough game.”
The Russians advanced to the semifinals by beating Denmark 3-1 on goals by captain Vadim Shipachyov and former NHL defensemen Slava Voynov and Nikita Nesterov. Unlike the U.S., the defending champion Russians got the job done on the power play in the third, with Voynov scoring with 4:14 left to seal it.
They’ll face the winner of the last quarterfinal matchup between Canada and Sweden.
The tournament is wide open after Slovakia knocked off the U.S., which was dominant almost right until its abrupt exit.
“I thought we had a great team,” Kampfer said. “I thought we could’ve made a great run here. Come up a little short, it’s definitely disappointing.”
Boeing offers program to help employees become pilots
ST. LOUIS — Aerospace giant Boeing offers amazing benefits to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry, including tuition reimbursements and incentives to fly. Yes, you read that correctly.
Boeing pays a percentage of the cost for every single employee to take flight lessons that can lead to a private pilot’s license.
Thirty-year-old Taylor Johnson, a talent acquisition advisor at Boeing, discovered the incredible perk while preparing an offer for a job candidate and decided to take advantage of it.
Johnson is also a flight student at STL Flight Training, Inc. in Cahokia, Illinois.
“I’ve always enjoyed the view from airplanes,” she said.
Johnson needs 60 hours to secure her license, which she hopes to secure by November. She is well on her way to earning her wings.
Questionable website selling T-shirts ‘honoring’ fallen STL firefighter removed
ST. LOUIS — The recent tragedy involving the death of St. Louis City firefighter Benjamin Polson resulted in support coming in many ways. It now appears someone is trying to use his death for financial gain.
A website selling T-shirts purporting to memorialize Polson was removed Tuesday. The link was shared in a Facebook post using the name “Justin Jensen” and indicated he was a former firefighter/paramedic with the Clayton Fire Department.
“I can tell you with 100% sincerity that we have never had a Justin Jensen employed with the city of Clayton Fire Department,” said Capt. Ryan Harrell, Clayton Fire Department public information officer.
Harrell is sickened by the post and wants everyone to know his department has nothing to do with it.
“It was despicable,” he said.
Harrell and other first responders encourage anyone wishing to show their support to do their homework.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, there are only two sanctioned Benjamin Polson T-shirt fundraisers.
One of those T-shirt sales involves Mattingly’s Embroidery in Overland.
“Ten years ago this month, my husband died, and he was a first responder,” said Doris Finnegan, store co-owner. “I know the grief these families immediately feel.”
Finnegan was outraged when she saw the questionable post. She said, “I was appalled quite honestly.”
In addition to the shirts sold by Mattingly’s, St. Louis Hero Network is also approved to hold a T-shirt fundraiser. stlheronetwork.com
The agency’s founder is St. Louis Fire Department firefighter Charlie Metzner. Polson was his cousin. Metzner has no way of knowing what the intentions of the questionable site were but does know how people can support Polson’s memory.
He said Mattingly’s and the St. Louis Hero Network is approved by Polson’s family and the St. Louis Fire Department to sell memorial shirts.
Mattingly’s shirt sales will send 100% of proceeds to Polson’s family.
St. Louis Hero Network will send 100% of proceeds to fund memorials in Polson’s honor, including a memorial highway sign and a memorial at the St. Louis Fire Department.
St. Louis Hero network is also giving T-shirts to each member of the St. Louis Fire Department and Polson’s family.
Metzner said sponsors are helping defray the costs. Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert, is paying for the cost of donated shirts. USA Mortgage is covering transaction fees so 100% of money spent goes to the cause.
The BackStoppers Inc. has also aided Polson’s family.
One in custody following south St. Louis County police chase
ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a police chase Wednesday morning in south St. Louis County.
The chase ended near Lindbergh and Reavis Barracks when the suspect took off on foot. There, the suspect was captured and taken into custody.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
