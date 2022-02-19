News
Biden to address Russia- Ukraine tensions
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to provide an update on worldwide tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, after unusually dire U.S. warnings that the Kremlin could order an invasion any day.
NewsNation will livestream Biden’s remarks at 4 p.m. ET in the player above.
Russia probably has massed between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine, up from about 100,000 on Jan. 30, said Michael Carpenter, the permanent U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
In addition to troops along the border, in neighboring Belarus and in Crimea, he said the estimate includes Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine and also internal security units deployed to these areas. It was unclear if these forces were included in the most recent estimate of 150,000 troops.
Biden said Thursday the U.S. has “every indication” of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin’s potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.
This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris heralded NATO unity during the escalating Ukraine crisis and warned Russia that the U.S. and Western allies stood ready to respond with tough sanctions if President Vladimir Putin moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.
In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as the annual Munich Security Conference got underway, Harris thanked the alliance for “all that you have done” throughout the crisis.
“We remain, of course, open to and desirous of diplomacy, as it relates to the dialogue and the discussions we have had with Russia, but we are also committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensure there will be severe consequence in terms of the sanctions we have discussed,” Harris told Stoltenberg. “And we know the alliance is strong in that regard.”
Biden warned Tuesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”
“We are not seeking direct conflict with Russia,” Biden said, and that war would be a “war of choice” and a “self-inflicted wound.”
U.S. Senate voted Thursday overwhelmingly to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn” Russian military aggression toward its neighbor, but declined to pass sanctions amid partisan gridlock.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
News
Minnesota positive COVID test rate drops out of ‘high-risk’ category
A surge of COVID-19 in Minnesota that started late last year and drove infection rates to all-pandemic heights continues to subside, state health department reports continued to show over the past week.
A substantial drop in positive test rates and hospitalizations reported by the Minnesota Department of Health from Monday through Friday illustrates the decline. Over the past week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state dropped below 1,000 for the first time this year. In January they peaked above 1,600.
Meanwhile, the reported seven-day rolling average positive test rate for COVID-19 dipped below 10%, the first time this year that metric dropped out of the high public health risk threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s report showed the rate was 9.5%, which sits in the “caution” range set by the CDC. That’s down from an all-pandemic high of 23.7% set on Jan. 10.
Between Feb. 11 and Friday, Minnesota reported 16,261 new cases of COVID-19, down from 29,343 the week before.
News
Illinois counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.
Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
#50. Clinton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (113 total deaths)
- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,838 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,138 (11,696 total cases)
- 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (127 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
#49. Jersey County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (66 total deaths)
- 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,809 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,122 (6,123 total cases)
- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (46 new cases, -43% change from previous week)
#48. Clark County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (47 total deaths)
- 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,799 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,633 (4,730 total cases)
- 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (93 new cases, -33% change from previous week)
#47. Johnson County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (38 total deaths)
- 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,781 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,638 (4,301 total cases)
- 46.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,731 (215 new cases, +23% change from previous week)
#46. Shelby County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (67 total deaths)
- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,099 (6,079 total cases)
- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (98 new cases, -17% change from previous week)
#45. Macon County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (324 total deaths)
- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,727 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,811 (29,966 total cases)
- 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (309 new cases, -47% change from previous week)
#44. White County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (43 total deaths)
- 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,661 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 22.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,883 (4,316 total cases)
- 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (86 new cases, -16% change from previous week)
#43. Kankakee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (351 total deaths)
- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,648 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,839 (28,387 total cases)
- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (237 new cases, -17% change from previous week)
#42. Rock Island County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (455 total deaths)
- 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,632 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (5 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,898 (32,488 total cases)
- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (387 new cases, -36% change from previous week)
#41. Carroll County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths)
- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,627 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,577 (4,088 total cases)
- 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (26 new cases, -87% change from previous week)
#40. Coles County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (163 total deaths)
- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,547 (14,957 total cases)
- 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (194 new cases, -35% change from previous week)
#39. Edgar County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (56 total deaths)
- 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,594 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,328 (5,033 total cases)
- 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (42 new cases, -75% change from previous week)
#38. Christian County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (106 total deaths)
- 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,573 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,414 (9,825 total cases)
- 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (137 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
#37. Greene County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (43 total deaths)
- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,545 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,450 (3,560 total cases)
- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (46 new cases, +24% change from previous week)
#36. Fulton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (115 total deaths)
- 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,520 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,559 (9,807 total cases)
- 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (136 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
#35. Montgomery County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (96 total deaths)
- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,492 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,624 (9,554 total cases)
- 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (202 new cases, -4% change from previous week)
#34. Tazewell County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (445 total deaths)
- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,256 (35,924 total cases)
- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (375 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
#33. LaSalle County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (370 total deaths)
- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,471 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,969 (28,220 total cases)
- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (340 new cases, -33% change from previous week)
#32. Stephenson County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (152 total deaths)
- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,260 (11,240 total cases)
- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (144 new cases, -32% change from previous week)
#31. Cumberland County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (37 total deaths)
- 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,437 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,764 (3,312 total cases)
- 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (40 new cases, -51% change from previous week)
#30. Hamilton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (28 total deaths)
- 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,306 (2,135 total cases)
- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (31 new cases, -42% change from previous week)
#29. Williamson County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (234 total deaths)
- 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,183 (22,099 total cases)
- 40.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (381 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
#28. Morgan County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (119 total deaths)
- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,353 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,411 (9,226 total cases)
- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (123 new cases, -8% change from previous week)
#27. Saline County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (85 total deaths)
- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,283 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,476 (7,629 total cases)
- 37.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (161 new cases, -27% change from previous week)
#26. Monroe County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (126 total deaths)
- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,269 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,789 (9,279 total cases)
- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (61 new cases, -56% change from previous week)
#25. Randolph County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (116 total deaths)
- 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,265 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,103 (10,203 total cases)
- 35.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (162 new cases, -39% change from previous week)
#24. Vermilion County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (277 total deaths)
- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,255 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (7 new deaths, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,474 (27,632 total cases)
- 54.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (362 new cases, -24% change from previous week)
#23. Livingston County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (132 total deaths)
- 30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,455 (10,500 total cases)
- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (133 new cases, -14% change from previous week)
#22. Effingham County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (126 total deaths)
- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,210 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,796 (10,473 total cases)
- 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (106 new cases, -39% change from previous week)
#21. Union County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (63 total deaths)
- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,164 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,604 (5,263 total cases)
- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (85 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
#20. Bureau County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (124 total deaths)
- 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,070 (8,180 total cases)
- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (110 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
#19. Whiteside County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (216 total deaths)
- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #1,058 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,123 (14,965 total cases)
- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (259 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
#18. Franklin County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (154 total deaths)
- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #979 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,464 (12,104 total cases)
- 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (206 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
#17. Iroquois County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (109 total deaths)
- 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.8 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,924 (7,029 total cases)
- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (60 new cases, -48% change from previous week)
#16. Pike County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (64 total deaths)
- 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #922 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,765 (4,943 total cases)
- 34.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (47 new cases, -47% change from previous week)
#15. Knox County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (205 total deaths)
- 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #912 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,739 (12,295 total cases)
- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (134 new cases, -37% change from previous week)
#14. Edwards County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (27 total deaths)
- 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #847 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 31.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,553 (1,762 total cases)
- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (24 new cases, -37% change from previous week)
#13. Fayette County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (91 total deaths)
- 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #804 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,771 (6,992 total cases)
- 38.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (84 new cases, -34% change from previous week)
#12. Jefferson County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (165 total deaths)
- 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #743 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,710 (10,819 total cases)
- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 584 (220 new cases, -23% change from previous week)
#11. Perry County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (92 total deaths)
- 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #734 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,658 (7,249 total cases)
- 46.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (110 new cases, -31% change from previous week)
#10. Mason County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (59 total deaths)
- 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #720 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,715 (3,836 total cases)
- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (41 new cases, -60% change from previous week)
#9. Richland County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (71 total deaths)
- 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #604 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,011 (5,121 total cases)
- 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (65 new cases, -51% change from previous week)
#8. Warren County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (78 total deaths)
- 63.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #576 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,367 (3,936 total cases)
- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (60 new cases, -28% change from previous week)
#7. Massac County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (64 total deaths)
- 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #569 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,273 (3,756 total cases)
- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (76 new cases, -19% change from previous week)
#6. Hardin County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (18 total deaths)
- 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #539 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,061 (1,034 total cases)
- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
#5. Clay County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (63 total deaths)
- 68.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,338 (4,659 total cases)
- 49.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (79 new cases, -29% change from previous week)
#4. Wayne County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (78 total deaths)
- 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #492 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,007 (5,190 total cases)
- 35.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (90 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
#3. Ford County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (63 total deaths)
- 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #467 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,524 (4,345 total cases)
- 41.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (48 new cases, -40% change from previous week)
#2. Marion County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (197 total deaths)
- 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.8 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,316 (11,651 total cases)
- 32.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (160 new cases, -36% change from previous week)
#1. Stark County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (32 total deaths)
- 110.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,686 (1,479 total cases)
- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (23 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
News
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
It’s fairly common analysis when the Timberwolves make their biannual national television appearance. Karl-Anthony Towns will drain three or four three-point shots in the first half, then on we go to the halftime show, where the analysts will note that the big man simply must get down in the post more.
That’s where centers should play, after all.
“I think when you’re 7-foot, no matter if you’re a casual, everyone is going to want you to be on the post, because that’s just the narrative built for how many years for big men, that big men have to be in paint doing hook shots, Hakeem Olajuwon fakes and stuff like that,” Towns said. “The game has changed, and I’m just going to go out there and show that bigs have evolved and can shoot the three ball with the best of them, guards or anybody.”
Towns has plenty of motivation to succeed at Saturday’s 3-point contest. There is something to prove. He’s one of the NBA’s best shooters but isn’t always viewed in that light because of his size. Towns is easily the biggest underdog in the contest, per just about every sports book.
But make no mistake, he’s entering the exhibition with victory on his mind.
“I’m going to go out there to try to win,” Towns said. “I’m trying to put some high scores up there. I’m looking at it like I’m competing against myself, not my opponent, because I want to do a really good score from my own sake.”
Towns said he entered three 3-point contests when he was younger — high school and middle school age — and every time he made it to the finals and lost. He’s excited about this opportunity.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for awhile, so when I got the call (with the invite), it was cool. It was very cool to get that call, and I’m excited,” Towns said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, it’s something I’ve always done my entire life was 3-point contests, so I’m excited to go out there and shoot the ball, man. That’s what I do.”
And he does it well. Towns is hitting on 41 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, tied for 18th best in the NBA. He’s doing so on 5.2 shot attempts per game. If anything, the complaint would be that he doesn’t pull the trigger enough from deep.
Not only is Towns the Timberwolves’ best 3-point shooter, but he’s the best shooting big in the NBA. Saturday’s contest provides another chance to prove it.
“I’m going to practice for it, so it means a lot. I ain’t just showing up to be a smiling face. I’m going to compete. I’m not showing up to Cleveland for anything less,” Towns said. “I want to win the all-star game. I want to win Saturday night. Hell, if I get a chance, I’m trying to get that MVP on Sunday. I’m going to win. I’m going to play. I just lifted after (Wednesday’s game). I’m acting like this is a big game coming up. This is not a vacation for me. I told all the guys in there leaving, ‘Enjoy y’all vacation,’ I’m going to be in there working.”
