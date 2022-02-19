News
Kevin O’Connell’s road to the Vikings, from journeyman quarterback to NFL assistant
Kevin O’Connell was a seldom-used backup quarterback when the Detroit Lions traded him to the New York Jets on Sept. 6, 2009 for a seventh-round draft pick. That move laid the groundwork for him to one day become an NFL head coach.
O’Connell, who was named last Wednesday the 10th coach in Vikings history and introduced to the media eight days later, had spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots after being a third-round pick in 2008 out of San Diego State. When star quarterback Tom Brady went down in Week 1 with a season-ending knee injury, and Matt Cassel took over as the starter, O’Connell moved up to the backup role and completed 4 of 6 passes that season for 23 yards.
O’Connell was waived by New England just before the start of the 2009 season and claimed by the Lions, who soon traded him to the Jets. There was speculation that then-Jets coach Rex Ryan mainly was interested in O’Connell to get some inside information on the archrival Patriots. And the quarterback did indeed deliver some.
“He started doing some things with the coaches, with Rex Ryan, with (then defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine, with some of the defensive people in New York, helping the defensive people getting some rush-type configurations against his former team, the Patriots, and Mr. Brady,” O’Connell’s father, Bill O’Connell, said. “In fact, he was very successful at that, and the Jets were able to knock off Mr. Brady a couple of times.”
O’Connell was named a team captain for the Jets’ Sept. 20, 2009 game against the Patriots, when he was a backup to then-rookie Mark Sanchez and didn’t play. The Jets pulled off a 16-9 upset victory that day.
The following season, with O’Connell helping out, the Jets upset the Patriots 28-14 in Week 2 and 28-21 in the playoffs to advance to the AFC Championship Game. O’Connell didn’t get into any games in 2009 or 2010, but he still impressed Ryan.
“When Mark Sanchez was drafted by the Jets, he and Mark became very close and Kevin was kind of the stabilizing force for Mark and would kind of help Mark through the rookie time with learning schemes and the different aspects of preparation for the game,” Bill O’Connell said. “And Rex Ryan came up to Kevin and said one day, ‘You know what, you may never be a starting quarterback in this league but you’re going to be a superstar coach some day.’ And I think he always remembered that.”
O’Connell was released by the Jets in 2011, and he went to to play briefly with the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers before retiring as a player after the 2012 season. He never did appear in another regular-season game after the two with the Patriots in 2008, but a coaching career in the NFL would remain on the horizon.
O’Connell, who grew up in Carlsbad, Calif., just north of San Diego, returned to the area after his playing career and did broadcasting work for several years. He was a San Diego State sideline analyst and hosted the coach’s show for the Aztecs on television, and he also did some work for ESPN. But he stayed close to the coaching aspects of football.
O’Connell trained players in preparation for the NFL draft. He worked with 2012 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M, who went to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 pick in 2014, and with 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota of Oregon, who went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 2 selection in 2015. The workouts were held at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, where O’Connell had been a star quarterback and top-notch forward on the basketball team in the early 2000s.
“He would bring guys like Johnny Manziel and Marcus Mariota over to our facility and those NFL prospects would throw to our high school kids,” said Sean Sovacool, who has been La Costa Canyon’s coach since 2010 and first got to know O’Connell when he was at San Diego State from 2003-07. “And I think him working with Johnny Manziel was a big reason why he ended up in the NFL as an assistant. Kevin helped prepare him for the draft, and they created a good relationship.”
O’Connell’s first NFL coaching job was as quarterbacks coach of the Browns in 2015, which turned out to be Manziel’s second and last year in the NFL. Another key reason for O’Connell being hired was that Pettine was then the Browns’ head coach; he had gotten to know O’Connell during his 2009-12 stint as Jets defensive coordinator.
Pettine was named the Vikings’ assistant head coach on Thursday, and will work closely with O’Connell and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He attended the Thursday press conference during which O’Connell was introduced, and the new coach singled him out.
After a year with the Browns, O’Connell spent 2016 as special projects assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. During that season, he worked with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was then in the 49ers’ front office. Adofo-Mensah was named Jan. 26 to replace Rick Spielman as general manager. Spielman was fired Jan. 10 along with head coach Mike Zimmer after two straight losing seasons.
O’Connell spent the 2017-19 season with Washington, the first two seasons as quarterbacks coach and the last one as offensive coordinator. He worked with current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2017.
Then it was on to the Los Angeles Rams, with O’Connell serving as offensive coordinator the past two seasons under head coach Sean McVay. O’Connell was offered and accepted the Vikings job on Feb. 2, though nothing could be official until after last Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, a game the Rams won, 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
“To truly get somebody to commit to you for this type of opportunity, you’d better truly feel you’re ready, and I do,” O’Connell, 36, said of becoming a head coach for the first time. “I do absolutely feel like I’ve been building up to this opportunity for a long time in my career, both as a player and a coach.”
Indeed he has. Perhaps O’Connell wasn’t being earmarked as a future coach when he was growing up, but many who knew him figured he would go on to do something special.
O’Connell was born in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of Bill and Suzanne O’Connell, and the family eventually settled in Carlsbad. Bill O’Connell is a retired FBI agent.
After O’Connell enrolled at La Costa Canyon High School, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact. Darrin Brown, who was the school’s football coach from 2000-09, remembers first meeting O’Connell when he was a sophomore in 2000.
“He was a 6-foot-5, 200-pound stud, a good-looking kid,” Browns said. “He was a great athlete. When I saw this big stud throwing a beautiful spiral, it was like, ‘This is going to make my job easier.’ ”
O’Connell became entrenched as the starting quarterback in 2001 and 2002, and starred for the Mavericks. But Brown said O’Connell was much more than just a top player.
“He always carried himself well and was such an outstanding adult student, mature, a leader always,” said Brown, who is now a P.E. teacher at San Dieguito High School Academy in San Diego and has continued to keep up with O’Connell. “So kids looked up to him. Always had that smile. He was great in the classroom. Great on the field. Positive attitude.”
O’Connell also starred in basketball for the Mavericks, and averaged about 18 points a game when he was team captain as a senior. A freshman on that team was Chase Budinger, who averaged about 15 points per game that season and went on to play in the NBA, including a 2012-15 stint with the Timberwolves.
Budinger said he “looked up to” O’Connell because of his tremendous athletic ability and his leadership skills. Budinger, now a highly regarded pro beach volleyball player, continues to keep up with O’Connell. So does Dave Cassaw, La Costa Canyon’s basketball coach then and now.
“He was like a coach on the floor, he was that kind of kid, for sure,” said Cassaw, who also taught O’Connell in history class. “I have tremendous respect for Kevin, and how he treats people. I remember he came back one summer, and I asked if he would come to my basketball camp and speak to the campers. He came in and we got him a whiteboard and he sat there for 15 to 20 minutes and talked to our kids about success and what it means and how to go about being the best person and athlete you can be. So I just feel like that’s what Minnesota is getting, a guy with such character.”
Cassaw said O’Connell had the ability to perhaps play Division I basketball had he not been committed to football. He went on to San Diego State, where he redshirted in 2003 and played football from 2004-07.
O’Connell was the starting quarterback for the Aztecs in 2006 and 2007. His 2006 season was cut short due to injury and he only played in six games. But as a senior in 2007 he developed into a solid NFL prospect when he threw for 3,063 yards with 15 touchdowns. Then-coach Chuck Long was thinking more at time about what O’Connell might do as an NFL player, but he did see plenty of attributes that would one day make him a successful coach.
“I always say coaching minds, they want to absorb everything, and that’s what he did,” said Long, who finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy as an Iowa quarterback in 1985 and played in the NFL from 1986-91. “He just wanted to absorb everything and learn all the time.”
After leaving San Diego State, O’Connell joined the Patriots, who were coming off an undefeated regular season in 2007 before suffering a stunning 17-14 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. After losing Brady in the opener, the Patriots went 11-5 in 2008 but failed to make the playoffs.
O’Connell was waived before the start of the 2009 season, but he did enough to impressive legendary coach Bill Belichick with his football mind. Belichick over the years has congratulated O’Connell before games about how he has moved up in the coaching ranks.
“He was just a hard-working, smart guy,” said Laurence Mulroney, a former star University of Minnesota running back who played for the Patriots from 2006-10, and got to know O’Connell. “He was a student of the game. You knew he was going to be something else after being a football player. He studied the game, and you knew he was going to have a bright future.”
Mulroney was excited to see O’Connell being named coach of the Vikings after helping the Rams to a Super Bowl win.
“To be a head coach, with him being so young, that says a lot about his character and his talent,” Mulroney said. “What he did with the Rams is nothing less than amazing.”
McVay called the offensive plays for the Rams during games but O’Connell had plenty of input. O’Connell played a key role in quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns and Cooper Kupp winning the triple crown in receiving with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 18 touchdowns and being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
O’Connell said McVay “had a huge impact” on him and he wants to bring a similar “type of team and culture to Minnesota.” McVay is optimistic that will happen.
“He’ll be a great (head) coach,” McVay said. “He’s a great leader. … He’s got a great ability to relate to the players and be able to connect with them. … He’s got a great way with people. He’s got phenomenal character. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Now, the Vikings are hoping to duplicate what the Rams have done. Vikings owner Zygi Wilf is optimistic that O’Connell can lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory.
“I saw in him the ability to come here and do the same thing,” Wilf said. “That was very exciting to see him come to that final goal that he’s always been reaching for. And I think the group that we have here, we can do that.”
Representative Vicky Hartzler is leaning on experience in U.S. Senate campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 4th District and one of the candidates hoping to earn the Republican spot on the ticket for Roy Blunt’s Senate seat, says she is excited about the support she’s receiving in her campaign. She spoke to Ozarks First about what she would like to see accomplished in Washington and responded to questions about local issues affecting the Springfield area.
Hartzler is leading the primary pack in campaign contributions. She said she believes her track record in Washington when it comes to national security, education, and the economy sets her apart from the other candidates.
“I’m just a conservative leader in the state, standing strong for life and a lifelong farmer. Agriculture is our number one industry and I know that very well and I want to be a voice for our industry and all Missourians,” Hartzler said.
Ozarks First reporter Bailey Strohl asked Hartzler to comment on Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools concerning Critical Race Theory. Schmitt is also running for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.
“I think it’s important that we have transparency in schools and that parents see what their kids are being taught. If we’ve learned anything from Covid, if there’s something good that has come out of it is that I think a lot of parents around this country found out really what is being taught to their children and they say ‘we don’t want that,'” Hartzler said, explaining she encourages concerned parents to get involved and run for school board or city council.
Hartzler said she applauds the job Missouri Governor Mike Parson has done handling the Covid-19 pandemic and that she opposes any vaccine mandate. “The other court case led by our Attorney General lost so there’s still a mandate that health care workers have to receive a vaccine mandate,” she said, “That is very concerning. We could see some of our rural hospitals and nursing homes shut down as that is implemented.” She says she hopes the Department of Defense will consider natural immunity when it comes to mandates for military members.
Hartzler said her focus if she were to win Blunt’s senate seat, would be on the economy and national defense. Rural broadband is another priority for Hartzler. “There’s still a lot of people that don’t have that high-speed internet in Missouri so I’m going to be focusing on that as well,” she said.
Hartzler says even though she doesn’t represent areas outside of her district right now, she is connecting with people in other parts of Missouri through her background in agriculture. “When I share about my background and how my husband and I farmed for a living, they can relate to that,” she said, “I’m getting a great response all over the state, especially in the rural areas because that’s who I am.”
“A couple of the other people running, they have statewide recognition because they’ve been elected but they don’t have that experience of actually being in Washington and fighting the fights and winning,” Hartzler said.
Nearly a year ago, longtime Senator Roy Blunt announced he will not run for reelection. Missouri’s other U.S. Senator, Josh Hawley, endorsed Hartzler earlier this month. Hartzler said she’s grateful for Senator Hawley’s endorsement, “Senator Hawley is such a champion for conservative values. He’s done such a great job being a fighter for Missouri and that he would recognize me as being a fighter as well and wanting me to work alongside him means a lot,” Hartzler said.
U.S. Representative Billy Long is also in the running for the open Senate seat. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was endorsed by Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the race.
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and St.-Louis-based attorney Mark McCloskey are also in the running. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, drew international attention in June 2020, when they were seen holding guns and yelling at protesters outside of their St. Louis home.
Dolphins hiring Patrick Surtain after adding Sam Madison to staff days earlier; McDaniel signs fullback
An all-time cornerback combination for the Miami Dolphins is reunited on new coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff.
Patrick Surtain is joining the Dolphins as a defensive assistant, according to a league source. The news on Friday, first reported by Fox Sports 640, comes days after Miami hired Surtain’s Dolphins teammate Sam Madison as cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist on Wednesday night.
Surtain and Madison formed one of the league’s greatest cornerback duos between the late 1990s and early 2000s on fierce Dolphins defenses that constantly kept the team in playoff contention.
Surtain was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and once made first-team All-Pro during his seven seasons with the Dolphins from 1998 to 2004. He had 29 interceptions during that span and added eight more in his final four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Madison was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Dolphins. He had 38 career interceptions — 31 which came with Miami in nine seasons from 1997 to 2005.
Surtain was most recently the head coach at South Florida high school football powerhouse American Heritage in Plantation, where he won three state championships in six years as head coach since 2016.
Surtain’s son, Patrick Surtain II, who he coached in high school, just completed his rookie season with the Denver Broncos after an accomplished college career at Alabama. Surtain II had four interceptions as a rookie in Denver.
Surtain Sr. goes from coaching in high school straight to the NFL. In 2018, as his son was heading to Alabama, he interviewed with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban for a spot on the coaching staff but ultimately remained with American Heritage, delivering another state title in 2020 after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Madison has also coached at a local high school powerhouse — St. Thomas Aquinas as defensive backs coach, where he was on the same staff as Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor — but he had an assistant coaching role with the Chiefs the past three seasons, including a Super Bowl victory in 2019.
The Dolphins still presumably have an opening for a primary defensive backs or safeties coach with Surtain on as a defensive assistant.
Madison replaced former cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, who left for an opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Madison and Surtain will have a talented Miami secondary that includes the team’s two highest-paid players in cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, along with an upstart young safety combination in rising second-year player Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.
Fullback signed
McDaniel’s offensive scheme is known to feature a fullback, and the Dolphins signed one on Friday in John Lovett, according to a tweet from his agency and an ESPN report.
Lovett, who can also play tight end and H-back, last played for the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He appeared in eight games and had three carries for 6 yards while also contributing on special teams and making four tackles.
Lovett tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee midseason and then was released from the Packers in March 2021 after a failed physical.
During McDaniel’s time as both offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was utilized heavily and made the Pro Bowl each year they were together.
Biden to address Russia- Ukraine tensions
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to provide an update on worldwide tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, after unusually dire U.S. warnings that the Kremlin could order an invasion any day.
NewsNation will livestream Biden’s remarks at 4 p.m. ET in the player above.
Russia probably has massed between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine, up from about 100,000 on Jan. 30, said Michael Carpenter, the permanent U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
In addition to troops along the border, in neighboring Belarus and in Crimea, he said the estimate includes Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine and also internal security units deployed to these areas. It was unclear if these forces were included in the most recent estimate of 150,000 troops.
Biden said Thursday the U.S. has “every indication” of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin’s potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.
This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris heralded NATO unity during the escalating Ukraine crisis and warned Russia that the U.S. and Western allies stood ready to respond with tough sanctions if President Vladimir Putin moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.
In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as the annual Munich Security Conference got underway, Harris thanked the alliance for “all that you have done” throughout the crisis.
“We remain, of course, open to and desirous of diplomacy, as it relates to the dialogue and the discussions we have had with Russia, but we are also committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensure there will be severe consequence in terms of the sanctions we have discussed,” Harris told Stoltenberg. “And we know the alliance is strong in that regard.”
Biden warned Tuesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”
“We are not seeking direct conflict with Russia,” Biden said, and that war would be a “war of choice” and a “self-inflicted wound.”
U.S. Senate voted Thursday overwhelmingly to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn” Russian military aggression toward its neighbor, but declined to pass sanctions amid partisan gridlock.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
