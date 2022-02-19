News
Representative Vicky Hartzler is leaning on experience in U.S. Senate campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 4th District and one of the candidates hoping to earn the Republican spot on the ticket for Roy Blunt’s Senate seat, says she is excited about the support she’s receiving in her campaign. She spoke to Ozarks First about what she would like to see accomplished in Washington and responded to questions about local issues affecting the Springfield area.
Hartzler is leading the primary pack in campaign contributions. She said she believes her track record in Washington when it comes to national security, education, and the economy sets her apart from the other candidates.
“I’m just a conservative leader in the state, standing strong for life and a lifelong farmer. Agriculture is our number one industry and I know that very well and I want to be a voice for our industry and all Missourians,” Hartzler said.
Ozarks First reporter Bailey Strohl asked Hartzler to comment on Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools concerning Critical Race Theory. Schmitt is also running for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.
“I think it’s important that we have transparency in schools and that parents see what their kids are being taught. If we’ve learned anything from Covid, if there’s something good that has come out of it is that I think a lot of parents around this country found out really what is being taught to their children and they say ‘we don’t want that,'” Hartzler said, explaining she encourages concerned parents to get involved and run for school board or city council.
Hartzler said she applauds the job Missouri Governor Mike Parson has done handling the Covid-19 pandemic and that she opposes any vaccine mandate. “The other court case led by our Attorney General lost so there’s still a mandate that health care workers have to receive a vaccine mandate,” she said, “That is very concerning. We could see some of our rural hospitals and nursing homes shut down as that is implemented.” She says she hopes the Department of Defense will consider natural immunity when it comes to mandates for military members.
Hartzler said her focus if she were to win Blunt’s senate seat, would be on the economy and national defense. Rural broadband is another priority for Hartzler. “There’s still a lot of people that don’t have that high-speed internet in Missouri so I’m going to be focusing on that as well,” she said.
Hartzler says even though she doesn’t represent areas outside of her district right now, she is connecting with people in other parts of Missouri through her background in agriculture. “When I share about my background and how my husband and I farmed for a living, they can relate to that,” she said, “I’m getting a great response all over the state, especially in the rural areas because that’s who I am.”
“A couple of the other people running, they have statewide recognition because they’ve been elected but they don’t have that experience of actually being in Washington and fighting the fights and winning,” Hartzler said.
Nearly a year ago, longtime Senator Roy Blunt announced he will not run for reelection. Missouri’s other U.S. Senator, Josh Hawley, endorsed Hartzler earlier this month. Hartzler said she’s grateful for Senator Hawley’s endorsement, “Senator Hawley is such a champion for conservative values. He’s done such a great job being a fighter for Missouri and that he would recognize me as being a fighter as well and wanting me to work alongside him means a lot,” Hartzler said.
U.S. Representative Billy Long is also in the running for the open Senate seat. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was endorsed by Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the race.
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and St.-Louis-based attorney Mark McCloskey are also in the running. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, drew international attention in June 2020, when they were seen holding guns and yelling at protesters outside of their St. Louis home.
Dolphins hiring Patrick Surtain after adding Sam Madison to staff days earlier; McDaniel signs fullback
An all-time cornerback combination for the Miami Dolphins is reunited on new coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff.
Patrick Surtain is joining the Dolphins as a defensive assistant, according to a league source. The news on Friday, first reported by Fox Sports 640, comes days after Miami hired Surtain’s Dolphins teammate Sam Madison as cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist on Wednesday night.
Surtain and Madison formed one of the league’s greatest cornerback duos between the late 1990s and early 2000s on fierce Dolphins defenses that constantly kept the team in playoff contention.
Surtain was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and once made first-team All-Pro during his seven seasons with the Dolphins from 1998 to 2004. He had 29 interceptions during that span and added eight more in his final four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Madison was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Dolphins. He had 38 career interceptions — 31 which came with Miami in nine seasons from 1997 to 2005.
Surtain was most recently the head coach at South Florida high school football powerhouse American Heritage in Plantation, where he won three state championships in six years as head coach since 2016.
Surtain’s son, Patrick Surtain II, who he coached in high school, just completed his rookie season with the Denver Broncos after an accomplished college career at Alabama. Surtain II had four interceptions as a rookie in Denver.
Surtain Sr. goes from coaching in high school straight to the NFL. In 2018, as his son was heading to Alabama, he interviewed with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban for a spot on the coaching staff but ultimately remained with American Heritage, delivering another state title in 2020 after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Madison has also coached at a local high school powerhouse — St. Thomas Aquinas as defensive backs coach, where he was on the same staff as Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor — but he had an assistant coaching role with the Chiefs the past three seasons, including a Super Bowl victory in 2019.
The Dolphins still presumably have an opening for a primary defensive backs or safeties coach with Surtain on as a defensive assistant.
Madison replaced former cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, who left for an opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Madison and Surtain will have a talented Miami secondary that includes the team’s two highest-paid players in cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, along with an upstart young safety combination in rising second-year player Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.
Fullback signed
McDaniel’s offensive scheme is known to feature a fullback, and the Dolphins signed one on Friday in John Lovett, according to a tweet from his agency and an ESPN report.
Lovett, who can also play tight end and H-back, last played for the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He appeared in eight games and had three carries for 6 yards while also contributing on special teams and making four tackles.
Lovett tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee midseason and then was released from the Packers in March 2021 after a failed physical.
During McDaniel’s time as both offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was utilized heavily and made the Pro Bowl each year they were together.
Biden to address Russia- Ukraine tensions
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to provide an update on worldwide tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, after unusually dire U.S. warnings that the Kremlin could order an invasion any day.
NewsNation will livestream Biden’s remarks at 4 p.m. ET in the player above.
Russia probably has massed between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine, up from about 100,000 on Jan. 30, said Michael Carpenter, the permanent U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
In addition to troops along the border, in neighboring Belarus and in Crimea, he said the estimate includes Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine and also internal security units deployed to these areas. It was unclear if these forces were included in the most recent estimate of 150,000 troops.
Biden said Thursday the U.S. has “every indication” of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin’s potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.
This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris heralded NATO unity during the escalating Ukraine crisis and warned Russia that the U.S. and Western allies stood ready to respond with tough sanctions if President Vladimir Putin moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.
In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as the annual Munich Security Conference got underway, Harris thanked the alliance for “all that you have done” throughout the crisis.
“We remain, of course, open to and desirous of diplomacy, as it relates to the dialogue and the discussions we have had with Russia, but we are also committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensure there will be severe consequence in terms of the sanctions we have discussed,” Harris told Stoltenberg. “And we know the alliance is strong in that regard.”
Biden warned Tuesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”
“We are not seeking direct conflict with Russia,” Biden said, and that war would be a “war of choice” and a “self-inflicted wound.”
U.S. Senate voted Thursday overwhelmingly to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn” Russian military aggression toward its neighbor, but declined to pass sanctions amid partisan gridlock.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
Minnesota positive COVID test rate drops out of ‘high-risk’ category
A surge of COVID-19 in Minnesota that started late last year and drove infection rates to all-pandemic heights continues to subside, state health department reports continued to show over the past week.
A substantial drop in positive test rates and hospitalizations reported by the Minnesota Department of Health from Monday through Friday illustrates the decline. Over the past week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state dropped below 1,000 for the first time this year. In January they peaked above 1,600.
Meanwhile, the reported seven-day rolling average positive test rate for COVID-19 dipped below 10%, the first time this year that metric dropped out of the high public health risk threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s report showed the rate was 9.5%, which sits in the “caution” range set by the CDC. That’s down from an all-pandemic high of 23.7% set on Jan. 10.
Between Feb. 11 and Friday, Minnesota reported 16,261 new cases of COVID-19, down from 29,343 the week before.
