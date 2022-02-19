News
Start to spring training delayed; Twins-Gophers game called off
As long expected, baseball’s spring training has been delayed. Now, it’s finally official.
The league made the announcement on Friday afternoon as MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association continue negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The previous CBA expired on Dec. 1, after which the owners immediately implemented a lockout.
The league in a statement said games will be postponed until no earlier than March 5. Twins pitchers and catchers would have reported to Fort Myers, Fla., this week with their first exhibition game scheduled for Feb. 25 against the University of Minnesota. Grapefruit League play was scheduled to begin the next day. The Gophers, who open their season Friday night with a four-game series at Florida Atlantic University, now will play three games next weekend at Hammond Stadium, the Twins’ spring training home.
“All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands,” the league said in a release. “…We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side.”
Per the release, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will meet with members of the MLBPA on Monday and will remain every day next week “to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”
Last week, Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed hope for a four-week spring training with the season beginning, as scheduled, on March 31. To do so, the two sides would likely need to reach an agreement by Feb. 28 or right around then. Recent reports on negotiations suggest the two sides are still far apart, especially on core economic issues.
While Twins coaches, front office members and minor leaguers have been making their way to Fort Myers, players on the 40-man roster will not be able to enter the Twins’ facility or communicate with team staff until an agreement is reached.
News
Blake Kunin’s ‘Bark at The Moon’ Casts a Loving Eye on Graffiti and Mayhem
Almost anyone can claim an allegiance with or affinity for graffiti art, but much fewer people have immersed themselves within the fly-by-night cowboy lifestyle that produces some of the medium’s most enduring figures. In New York, towering practitioners like 1970’s icon Zephyr helped created new languages altogether: Zephyr pioneered the fright train graffiti movement, inspiring legions of others while simultaneously guaranteeing that much of his original creations would be forever lost. The trickle-down effects of Kenny Scharf‘s cartoon-like aesthetic can be seen all over the city today. Since-deceased graffiti artist SAME pulled off a truly legendary stunt in 2014: he strolled into a Jeff Koons exhibit at the Whitney and tagged “PPPRiceless” on the wall.
Photographer and fellow graffiti artist Blake Kunin has dedicated himself to capturing figures such as these, and the ephemeral, beautiful works of art they produce, for years. The result is his first book, Bark At The Moon, a photographic compilation of 289 pages of antics and artistic vandalism. Kunin’s first exhibition, at Leo Fitzpatrick’s gallery Public Access in Chinatown, will also take place later in spring.
Observer: You yourself have done a lot of graffiti writing, right?
Blake Kunin: Right. Graffiti really set everything in motion for me to find photography. If it wasn’t for graffiti, I wouldn’t have ever picked up a camera or really ever started pursuing creative stuff. [The book] is a pretty up-to-date, well-rounded book about the current state of graffiti. It’s not a history book. I didn’t come out with the intention to go through the history of graffiti; it’s more so about the lifestyle, and environment, and type of situations that most graffiti writers can identify with. And it’s not just specific to the people in the book. So, that was my intention, you know, because there’s a lot of people that do graffiti that I don’t know, but that live the same type of lifestyle and will definitely be able to identify with the people in the book.
Graffiti truly fits within the anarchist spirit that New Yorkers embody that I feel like was most heightened, or most unbound, during the 70s. Right? When the trains weren’t working, and everyone was just angry.
Yeah, I definitely would say the 70s and the 80s were probably the blueprint of graffiti today. And not much has changed. That’s the craziness. It is all influenced from that time. Just environments changed — there’s more police, and everything is under surveillance. That’s the biggest change. But it’s definitely about freedom, you know? Graffiti writers are the ultimate freedom. They definitely just want to live in their own world and communicate with each other.
To that end, could you tell me about a couple different artists featured in the book?
Oh, totally. For instance, there’s MQ and he’s been writing graffiti for close to 40 years. And then you have someone on the other side of the spectrum, Tober, who’s much younger, in his 20s. But graffiti can bring those two completely different generations of people together. And you don’t really have to have anything else in common except for graffiti to be able to relate, and connect, and empower each other. That is the biggest thing that I think is really cool with graffiti is you can go anywhere in the U.S. or a lot of places around the world and you don’t necessarily need to be able to talk to people to connect with this.
Do you think that not just graffiti itself, but graffiti culture and the graffiti bomber mindset, has bled into other industries?
Oh, definitely. For instance, the first time I ever saw Arc’teryx before I saw it mainstream was within the graffiti community. And I feel like any sort of subculture, fashion and all that stuff, is born in the street, you know? And that’s the first place you’re gonna see before you see it on a billboard, or on the runway. And I definitely think it’s true with graffiti.
What do you make of certain graffiti artists — I won’t name names — making it into the highest stratosphere of the art market?
I mean, I think everyone can do what they want, you know? And I’m not against it. I just think that in the same token, you’ve got to respect the people that don’t do that. And those that made it a conscious effort to shy away from any sort of opportunity like that and not pursue it and really just stay true to the culture. And really, that’s why I pursued making this book as much as I did is because most of the people in the book don’t participate in that type of stuff. And I feel like their contribution in the graffiti culture should be celebrated.
And just documented, period. Because you see tons of examples in the city of, like, 5Pointz being scrubbed down. There’s just so much ephemeral art and graffiti art that as soon as it’s there, it’s gone. So exalting it in the art world is one thing and a really important element. But there’s also just making sure it’s preserved in any way at all, right?
100 percent. I give the same amount of credit to the guy that’s had a tag on the same street corner of a city for ten or 15 years and maintained something like that. To me, that is just as powerful as someone accomplishing something in art at the highest level.
Do you have a favorite piece or work of enduring graffiti art in New York City?
It was in SOHO a few years ago. They pressure-washed the wall and it unveiled a DONDI tag that was probably from the 80s. And to me, that’s another cool thing about graffiti is it’s like a time capsule to other generations. The other amazing thing I saw a few years ago on was on The Bowery. They pressure washed another wall and unveiled a CURSE villain from 2001, and CURSE passed away in 2008, so stuff like that sticks out to me.
News
Missouri dead crow mystery: experts release test results
ST. LOUIS–State conservation experts are still trying to figure out why dozens of crows have died recently in the area around the Thomas Eagleton federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, but they have been able to rule out at least one potential cause.
Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation told FOX2 Friday that preliminary testing did not find avian influenza in any of the birds submitted so far. More testing is still being done to determine the cause.
The department’s own physical exams of the birds found no signs of wounds.
Bird flu cases have been discovered in turkeys as close as Kentucky and Indiana.
In the meantime, sonic bird deterrents, which mimic the sound of birds in distress, have been installed near the courthouse in hopes of scaring off other birds.
News
Kevin O’Connell’s road to the Vikings, from journeyman quarterback to NFL assistant
Kevin O’Connell was a seldom-used backup quarterback when the Detroit Lions traded him to the New York Jets on Sept. 6, 2009 for a seventh-round draft pick. That move laid the groundwork for him to one day become an NFL head coach.
O’Connell, who was named last Wednesday the 10th coach in Vikings history and introduced to the media eight days later, had spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots after being a third-round pick in 2008 out of San Diego State. When star quarterback Tom Brady went down in Week 1 with a season-ending knee injury, and Matt Cassel took over as the starter, O’Connell moved up to the backup role and completed 4 of 6 passes that season for 23 yards.
O’Connell was waived by New England just before the start of the 2009 season and claimed by the Lions, who soon traded him to the Jets. There was speculation that then-Jets coach Rex Ryan mainly was interested in O’Connell to get some inside information on the archrival Patriots. And the quarterback did indeed deliver some.
“He started doing some things with the coaches, with Rex Ryan, with (then defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine, with some of the defensive people in New York, helping the defensive people getting some rush-type configurations against his former team, the Patriots, and Mr. Brady,” O’Connell’s father, Bill O’Connell, said. “In fact, he was very successful at that, and the Jets were able to knock off Mr. Brady a couple of times.”
O’Connell was named a team captain for the Jets’ Sept. 20, 2009 game against the Patriots, when he was a backup to then-rookie Mark Sanchez and didn’t play. The Jets pulled off a 16-9 upset victory that day.
The following season, with O’Connell helping out, the Jets upset the Patriots 28-14 in Week 2 and 28-21 in the playoffs to advance to the AFC Championship Game. O’Connell didn’t get into any games in 2009 or 2010, but he still impressed Ryan.
“When Mark Sanchez was drafted by the Jets, he and Mark became very close and Kevin was kind of the stabilizing force for Mark and would kind of help Mark through the rookie time with learning schemes and the different aspects of preparation for the game,” Bill O’Connell said. “And Rex Ryan came up to Kevin and said one day, ‘You know what, you may never be a starting quarterback in this league but you’re going to be a superstar coach some day.’ And I think he always remembered that.”
O’Connell was released by the Jets in 2011, and he went to to play briefly with the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers before retiring as a player after the 2012 season. He never did appear in another regular-season game after the two with the Patriots in 2008, but a coaching career in the NFL would remain on the horizon.
O’Connell, who grew up in Carlsbad, Calif., just north of San Diego, returned to the area after his playing career and did broadcasting work for several years. He was a San Diego State sideline analyst and hosted the coach’s show for the Aztecs on television, and he also did some work for ESPN. But he stayed close to the coaching aspects of football.
O’Connell trained players in preparation for the NFL draft. He worked with 2012 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M, who went to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 pick in 2014, and with 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota of Oregon, who went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 2 selection in 2015. The workouts were held at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, where O’Connell had been a star quarterback and top-notch forward on the basketball team in the early 2000s.
“He would bring guys like Johnny Manziel and Marcus Mariota over to our facility and those NFL prospects would throw to our high school kids,” said Sean Sovacool, who has been La Costa Canyon’s coach since 2010 and first got to know O’Connell when he was at San Diego State from 2003-07. “And I think him working with Johnny Manziel was a big reason why he ended up in the NFL as an assistant. Kevin helped prepare him for the draft, and they created a good relationship.”
O’Connell’s first NFL coaching job was as quarterbacks coach of the Browns in 2015, which turned out to be Manziel’s second and last year in the NFL. Another key reason for O’Connell being hired was that Pettine was then the Browns’ head coach; he had gotten to know O’Connell during his 2009-12 stint as Jets defensive coordinator.
Pettine was named the Vikings’ assistant head coach on Thursday, and will work closely with O’Connell and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He attended the Thursday press conference during which O’Connell was introduced, and the new coach singled him out.
After a year with the Browns, O’Connell spent 2016 as special projects assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. During that season, he worked with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was then in the 49ers’ front office. Adofo-Mensah was named Jan. 26 to replace Rick Spielman as general manager. Spielman was fired Jan. 10 along with head coach Mike Zimmer after two straight losing seasons.
O’Connell spent the 2017-19 season with Washington, the first two seasons as quarterbacks coach and the last one as offensive coordinator. He worked with current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2017.
Then it was on to the Los Angeles Rams, with O’Connell serving as offensive coordinator the past two seasons under head coach Sean McVay. O’Connell was offered and accepted the Vikings job on Feb. 2, though nothing could be official until after last Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, a game the Rams won, 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
“To truly get somebody to commit to you for this type of opportunity, you’d better truly feel you’re ready, and I do,” O’Connell, 36, said of becoming a head coach for the first time. “I do absolutely feel like I’ve been building up to this opportunity for a long time in my career, both as a player and a coach.”
Indeed he has. Perhaps O’Connell wasn’t being earmarked as a future coach when he was growing up, but many who knew him figured he would go on to do something special.
O’Connell was born in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of Bill and Suzanne O’Connell, and the family eventually settled in Carlsbad. Bill O’Connell is a retired FBI agent.
After O’Connell enrolled at La Costa Canyon High School, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact. Darrin Brown, who was the school’s football coach from 2000-09, remembers first meeting O’Connell when he was a sophomore in 2000.
“He was a 6-foot-5, 200-pound stud, a good-looking kid,” Browns said. “He was a great athlete. When I saw this big stud throwing a beautiful spiral, it was like, ‘This is going to make my job easier.’ ”
O’Connell became entrenched as the starting quarterback in 2001 and 2002, and starred for the Mavericks. But Brown said O’Connell was much more than just a top player.
“He always carried himself well and was such an outstanding adult student, mature, a leader always,” said Brown, who is now a P.E. teacher at San Dieguito High School Academy in San Diego and has continued to keep up with O’Connell. “So kids looked up to him. Always had that smile. He was great in the classroom. Great on the field. Positive attitude.”
O’Connell also starred in basketball for the Mavericks, and averaged about 18 points a game when he was team captain as a senior. A freshman on that team was Chase Budinger, who averaged about 15 points per game that season and went on to play in the NBA, including a 2012-15 stint with the Timberwolves.
Budinger said he “looked up to” O’Connell because of his tremendous athletic ability and his leadership skills. Budinger, now a highly regarded pro beach volleyball player, continues to keep up with O’Connell. So does Dave Cassaw, La Costa Canyon’s basketball coach then and now.
“He was like a coach on the floor, he was that kind of kid, for sure,” said Cassaw, who also taught O’Connell in history class. “I have tremendous respect for Kevin, and how he treats people. I remember he came back one summer, and I asked if he would come to my basketball camp and speak to the campers. He came in and we got him a whiteboard and he sat there for 15 to 20 minutes and talked to our kids about success and what it means and how to go about being the best person and athlete you can be. So I just feel like that’s what Minnesota is getting, a guy with such character.”
Cassaw said O’Connell had the ability to perhaps play Division I basketball had he not been committed to football. He went on to San Diego State, where he redshirted in 2003 and played football from 2004-07.
O’Connell was the starting quarterback for the Aztecs in 2006 and 2007. His 2006 season was cut short due to injury and he only played in six games. But as a senior in 2007 he developed into a solid NFL prospect when he threw for 3,063 yards with 15 touchdowns. Then-coach Chuck Long was thinking more at time about what O’Connell might do as an NFL player, but he did see plenty of attributes that would one day make him a successful coach.
“I always say coaching minds, they want to absorb everything, and that’s what he did,” said Long, who finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy as an Iowa quarterback in 1985 and played in the NFL from 1986-91. “He just wanted to absorb everything and learn all the time.”
After leaving San Diego State, O’Connell joined the Patriots, who were coming off an undefeated regular season in 2007 before suffering a stunning 17-14 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. After losing Brady in the opener, the Patriots went 11-5 in 2008 but failed to make the playoffs.
O’Connell was waived before the start of the 2009 season, but he did enough to impressive legendary coach Bill Belichick with his football mind. Belichick over the years has congratulated O’Connell before games about how he has moved up in the coaching ranks.
“He was just a hard-working, smart guy,” said Laurence Mulroney, a former star University of Minnesota running back who played for the Patriots from 2006-10, and got to know O’Connell. “He was a student of the game. You knew he was going to be something else after being a football player. He studied the game, and you knew he was going to have a bright future.”
Mulroney was excited to see O’Connell being named coach of the Vikings after helping the Rams to a Super Bowl win.
“To be a head coach, with him being so young, that says a lot about his character and his talent,” Mulroney said. “What he did with the Rams is nothing less than amazing.”
McVay called the offensive plays for the Rams during games but O’Connell had plenty of input. O’Connell played a key role in quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns and Cooper Kupp winning the triple crown in receiving with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 18 touchdowns and being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
O’Connell said McVay “had a huge impact” on him and he wants to bring a similar “type of team and culture to Minnesota.” McVay is optimistic that will happen.
“He’ll be a great (head) coach,” McVay said. “He’s a great leader. … He’s got a great ability to relate to the players and be able to connect with them. … He’s got a great way with people. He’s got phenomenal character. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Now, the Vikings are hoping to duplicate what the Rams have done. Vikings owner Zygi Wilf is optimistic that O’Connell can lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory.
“I saw in him the ability to come here and do the same thing,” Wilf said. “That was very exciting to see him come to that final goal that he’s always been reaching for. And I think the group that we have here, we can do that.”
