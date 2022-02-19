Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win

It’s fairly common analysis when the Timberwolves make their biannual national television appearance. Karl-Anthony Towns will drain three or four three-point shots in the first half, then on we go to the halftime show, where the analysts will note that the big man simply must get down in the post more.

That’s where centers should play, after all.

“I think when you’re 7-foot, no matter if you’re a casual, everyone is going to want you to be on the post, because that’s just the narrative built for how many years for big men, that big men have to be in paint doing hook shots, Hakeem Olajuwon fakes and stuff like that,” Towns said. “The game has changed, and I’m just going to go out there and show that bigs have evolved and can shoot the three ball with the best of them, guards or anybody.”

Towns has plenty of motivation to succeed at Saturday’s 3-point contest. There is something to prove. He’s one of the NBA’s best shooters but isn’t always viewed in that light because of his size. Towns is easily the biggest underdog in the contest, per just about every sports book.

But make no mistake, he’s entering the exhibition with victory on his mind.

“I’m going to go out there to try to win,” Towns said. “I’m trying to put some high scores up there. I’m looking at it like I’m competing against myself, not my opponent, because I want to do a really good score from my own sake.”

Towns said he entered three 3-point contests when he was younger — high school and middle school age — and every time he made it to the finals and lost. He’s excited about this opportunity.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for awhile, so when I got the call (with the invite), it was cool. It was very cool to get that call, and I’m excited,” Towns said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, it’s something I’ve always done my entire life was 3-point contests, so I’m excited to go out there and shoot the ball, man. That’s what I do.”

And he does it well. Towns is hitting on 41 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, tied for 18th best in the NBA. He’s doing so on 5.2 shot attempts per game. If anything, the complaint would be that he doesn’t pull the trigger enough from deep.

Not only is Towns the Timberwolves’ best 3-point shooter, but he’s the best shooting big in the NBA. Saturday’s contest provides another chance to prove it.

“I’m going to practice for it, so it means a lot. I ain’t just showing up to be a smiling face. I’m going to compete. I’m not showing up to Cleveland for anything less,” Towns said. “I want to win the all-star game. I want to win Saturday night. Hell, if I get a chance, I’m trying to get that MVP on Sunday. I’m going to win. I’m going to play. I just lifted after (Wednesday’s game). I’m acting like this is a big game coming up. This is not a vacation for me. I told all the guys in there leaving, ‘Enjoy y’all vacation,’ I’m going to be in there working.”