Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
It’s fairly common analysis when the Timberwolves make their biannual national television appearance. Karl-Anthony Towns will drain three or four three-point shots in the first half, then on we go to the halftime show, where the analysts will note that the big man simply must get down in the post more.
That’s where centers should play, after all.
“I think when you’re 7-foot, no matter if you’re a casual, everyone is going to want you to be on the post, because that’s just the narrative built for how many years for big men, that big men have to be in paint doing hook shots, Hakeem Olajuwon fakes and stuff like that,” Towns said. “The game has changed, and I’m just going to go out there and show that bigs have evolved and can shoot the three ball with the best of them, guards or anybody.”
Towns has plenty of motivation to succeed at Saturday’s 3-point contest. There is something to prove. He’s one of the NBA’s best shooters but isn’t always viewed in that light because of his size. Towns is easily the biggest underdog in the contest, per just about every sports book.
But make no mistake, he’s entering the exhibition with victory on his mind.
“I’m going to go out there to try to win,” Towns said. “I’m trying to put some high scores up there. I’m looking at it like I’m competing against myself, not my opponent, because I want to do a really good score from my own sake.”
Towns said he entered three 3-point contests when he was younger — high school and middle school age — and every time he made it to the finals and lost. He’s excited about this opportunity.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for awhile, so when I got the call (with the invite), it was cool. It was very cool to get that call, and I’m excited,” Towns said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, it’s something I’ve always done my entire life was 3-point contests, so I’m excited to go out there and shoot the ball, man. That’s what I do.”
And he does it well. Towns is hitting on 41 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, tied for 18th best in the NBA. He’s doing so on 5.2 shot attempts per game. If anything, the complaint would be that he doesn’t pull the trigger enough from deep.
Not only is Towns the Timberwolves’ best 3-point shooter, but he’s the best shooting big in the NBA. Saturday’s contest provides another chance to prove it.
“I’m going to practice for it, so it means a lot. I ain’t just showing up to be a smiling face. I’m going to compete. I’m not showing up to Cleveland for anything less,” Towns said. “I want to win the all-star game. I want to win Saturday night. Hell, if I get a chance, I’m trying to get that MVP on Sunday. I’m going to win. I’m going to play. I just lifted after (Wednesday’s game). I’m acting like this is a big game coming up. This is not a vacation for me. I told all the guys in there leaving, ‘Enjoy y’all vacation,’ I’m going to be in there working.”
MLB cancels spring training games as lockout continues
NEW YORK (AP) — One day after Major League Baseball owners and players met for just 15 minutes in a bid to find progress to end a lockout that threatens to jeopardize the start of the season, MLB announced Friday that spring training games through March 4 have been canceled.
What was supposed to be the second day of spring training workouts Thursday was instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began Dec. 2, the sides had differing interpretations of the brevity: The union didn’t read much into the short session, and management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.
“I’m pretty sure I’ve had at bats longer than this meeting,” New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme tweeted.
While there is a session scheduled for Friday on non-core issues, there is no set date for the resumption of the main talks. The sides have about two weeks left to reach a deal that would allow sufficient spring training ahead of an on-time opening.
“I just hope something gets resolved quickly,” Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu said before the meeting, just after working out with teammate Aaron Judge at a college field in Tampa, Florida. “Baseball becomes a business — it’s not as fun, but it’s something that definitely needs to happen.”
At this point, MLB has not even acknowledged publicly that exhibition openers won’t come off as scheduled on Feb. 26. The union told MLB it was prepared to meet every day next week.
There was no discussion of key issues such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary, the union’s proposal to decrease revenue sharing and the players’ allegations of service time manipulation. The sides remain far apart in all those areas and also differ on the postseason: Owners want to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 14, while players are offering 12.
Still, the union’s change in arbitration moved the sides closer in structure for when they actually start intensive negotiations. Without the imminent threat of losses caused by missing regular-season games, both sides appear hesitant to reveal bottom-line positions.
Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan made the five-minute walk from MLB’s West Midtown office to the players’ association’s East Midtown workplace on an usually warm winter afternoon.
Sword and Houlihan left shortly after they arrived, and Halem remained for a 20-minute, one-on-one meeting with Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator. That talk was described as unusually candid.
Negotiators on both sides planned to discuss the state of the talks with their constituencies.
The union dropped its request to lower salary arbitration eligibility to two years of major league service, its level from 1974-86. Instead, players proposed the so-called super-two group be expanded to the top 80% by service time among those with at least two years but less than three from 22%, its level since 2013.
Both sides would keep the provision that 86 days of service in the most recent season are required. MLB estimates the union plan would make 97 additional players eligible for arbitration this year.
Clubs have said increasing arbitration eligibility and decreasing revenue sharing are non-starters.
The union also increased the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $100 million of central revenue to $115 million, a move the clubs received as a backward step. Teams have agreed to the concept but have offered $15 million.
The union expanded proposed eligibility for the bonus pool from 30 players to 150. It would be distributed based on WAR, appearances on an all-MLB team and recognition such as best position player, best pitcher and best rookie.
Players made proposals in six non-economic areas that included the Joint Drug Program, international play, and health and safety.
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
___
Associated Press Writer Mark Didtler in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.
Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright’s mother saying it showed Potter wasn’t genuinely sorry for his death.
Potter’s attorney said no disrespect was intended and Potter was simply doing as instructed by the prison staff.
Katie Wright brought up the mug shot as she addressed the court. Potter, then a Brooklyn Center police officer, said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Wright last April. A jury convicted her in December.
Katie Wright said Potter never looked at her and other Wright family members as they passed in the hallway during the trial, and when she testified, expressed sorrow only after a break where she “had time to be coached on how to gain some sort of sympathy from the jury.”
“How do you show remorse when you’re smiling in your mug shot after being sentenced to manslaughter? After taking my son’s life? How do you say you’re sorry with no tears?” Katie Wright said.
Damik Bryant, Daunte Wright’s brother, also called the mug shot “painful” and urged the judge to impose a “strong sentence.”
Defense attorney Paul Engh began his remarks by responding to the Wright family’s anger.
“There’s no disrespect intended to the booking photograph,” he said. “Ms. Potter indicates they asked her to smile, she smiled. It was not meant to be disrespectful, it was in response to the prison’s request.”
When Potter was given a chance later to address the court, she addressed the Wright family directly, saying she was “so sorry that I brought the death of your son.” She also told Katie Wright that she felt she didn’t believe she “had a right to” look at her during the trial.
“I understand a mother’s love, and I’m sorry I broke your heart,” Potter said.
Potter is white. Wright, who was Black, was killed after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
Judge Regina Chu later sentenced Potter to two years, well below prosecutors’ request, saying that mitigating factors warranted it.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case:
‘This can’t be legal:’ Uber Eats driver questions food cooked in a home kitchen
CHICAGO (WGN) — Online food deliveries have exploded during the pandemic. But when you place your order, do you really know who’s cooking your food?
In one case, a Chicago delivery driver said he picked up meals that were prepared in the kitchen of a suburban apartment. He asked to only be identified by his first name, Kurt.
“I was thinking this can’t be legal,” he said. “I was worried someone was going to get sick from the food.”
Kurt informed his customers and the Cook County Department of Public Health. The kitchen was ordered to close.
City and county officials said they have not been flooded with complaints about unlicensed meal prep sites, or so-called illegal “ghost kitchens,” but the law is clear. The preparation of food items for sale is not permitted in a private residence.
In Kurt’s case, he picked up the meals from an apartment complex in unincorporated Cook County, near Des Plaines. The seller called itself “Blackbird” online, though it was not affiliated with the Michelin-starred restaurant with the same name, led by Chef Paul Kahan. (That eatery is now closed.)
A Cook County spokesman declined to comment.
It is not believed the meal prep site near Des Plaines is still doing business.
The owner told the county in an email, obtained by WGN, that he would stop selling food and remove his menu from Uber Eats.
In an email, an Uber Eats spokesman said the company requires all restaurants — even ghost kitchens — to comply with local health, safety and licensing guidelines.
