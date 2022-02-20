29th Annual Purina Pet Parade Returns to the Streets of Soulard

It is an even-numbered year. Our state projects a large budget surplus. So bondage — that is, the issuance of bonds — will permeate deliberations in the Legislature now in session. Yes, the provocative term is appropriate. “Bondage,” as reflected in literature and the social condition of servitude, refers to the same sense of limitation or obligation as in financial “bonds.”

Understand the issues by starting with the basics: As at the federal level, Minnesota has elections every two years for the legislative branch with representatives up every election and the senators, divided in half, alternating four years terms. For the past 60 years, governors also have had four-year terms.

Unlike the federal government, which must enact a budget bill for each fiscal year, Minnesota operates on a biennial fiscal basis. So all representatives and half of our senators were elected in the November 2020 general election. The legislative session that opened in early 2021 dealt with general legislation of all types and prepared an operating budget for the next biennium. Appropriations are for on-going government expenses but not for large one-off capital projects such as new buildings or bridges.

Such longer-term investment in new physical infrastructure falls into the shorter “off-year” session that is going on right now. This session can make changes in any program, fiscal implications or not, and it can pass supplements to the biennial budget passed in 2021. But the principal state finance task this session is to pass a “bonding bill” that determines what new long-term projects will be funded and thus how much new money the state will borrow. States borrow money by “selling” bonds in capital markets where corporate and municipal bonds and U.S. Treasurys are issued and traded along with those of quasi-government entities like the federal farm credit system, the Federal Housing Administration, the Tennessee Valley Authority, sundry municipal “port authorities” and so on.

Bonds are promissory notes, basically the same as an IOU handed over at a poker game. The state binds itself to paying interest and principal to the “buyer” of the bond under the terms stipulated.

The two most important classes of bonds are “general obligation” and “revenue.” General obligation bonds are issued to fund investments such as roads, bridges, state higher-ed buildings, state hospitals and, importantly, facilities for individual local governments that win in the political crap game that underlies sessions like the current one. Since the bonds themselves are not tied to any specific project, they are backed by the full faith and credit of the state. Minnesota promises to make all payments due regardless of circumstances and implicitly promises to raise taxes as needed if necessary to meet this legal commitment.

A “revenue” bond may be tied to a specific project. If Minnesota and Wisconsin were to build a new bridge linking Duluth to Superior and decided to charge tolls, the bridge could be funded by bonds backed only by the toll revenue. Taxpayers in St. Paul and Milwaukee aren’t put on the hook. Revenue bonds thus are somewhat riskier and must pay higher interest than general-obligation ones to be able to find buyers. (In practice, major projects such as the Mackinac Bridge or the Pennsylvania Turnpike usually are set up as separate “authorities,” rather than run directly by the states involved.)

Just as a loan to buy a new pickup or boat must be paid off over time, bonds issued by Minnesota have required payments, interest over the years and the principal when due at the end. This money must come from taxes on households and businesses. Yet one can often hear politicians and advocates of one project or another say, “We’ll fund that with bonds rather than taxes.” That is like me, as a child, telling my mother, “but I’ll pay for it with my own money!” Her reply of “yes, but all the money has to come out of this one little old farm,” essentially is the relevant refutation. Sooner or later, the grown-ups have to pay.

However, the ability of people to pay is not independent of what government invests in. A recent letter to the editor I saw advocated moving to Oklahoma because that state’s taxes are lower. Yes, they are, but per capita incomes there also are a fifth lower. Minnesota is a high-income state because we invested a lot of money in education, K-post grad, over decades. We have vibrant high-tech industries to show for it and also because we support a major research university. We have public amenities that make the state a desirable place to live. Oklahoma, in contrast, has been clawing its way to the bottom over the last 20 years by cutting education funding. And it remains highly dependent on oil and gas.

So when should the state borrow? Econ students learning benefit-cost analysis once were taught that borrowing made sense as long as the return on the physical investment exceeded the interest rate the state had to pay. Critics here pointed out that rate was not the relevant cost to society — what would that money would have earned if left in the private sector?

The problem is that accurately estimating the precise net dollar returns of a research university or rural road isn’t easy. The process ends up being subjective. But also, return on investment in plants and machinery in the private sector is a lot more subjective than some would have you believe. The reason pickup truck sales always jump after farm subsidy checks hit rural banks is not because the internal rate of return on these vehicles suddenly jumped. And much corporate capital spending may reflect the ego of a CEO, not the needs of a company, its employees or customers.

Prudent households know they must take care with their overall level of indebtedness or loan payments will eat up paychecks. What about a state? In part, that is a subjective judgement of elected officials and their best-and-brightest support staffs. But there are private bond rating agencies that evaluate the capacity of corporations and units of governments to service their debt. If our rating starts to slip, we would have to offer higher interest to sell new bonds.

All this skirts the central issue of how we might improve the whole public investment/state government borrowing process in a more systematic way that identifies costs and returns. And can we reduce the pork-barrel aspects of state funding of local projects that should mostly remain purview of local governments for most cities and counties? These are important issues that must wait for another day.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]