Afton native Jessie Diggins completes Olympic set with silver medal
A few hours after Afton native Jessie Diggins captured a bronze medal in the freestyle sprint on Feb. 8, her mother Deb Diggins made a declaration that has since proven to be prophetic.
As proud as she was at the time, Deb Diggins felt some people were sleeping on her daughter’s chances in the 30-kilometer freestyle.
On Sunday in Beijing, the 30-year-old Diggins proved that mother does indeed know best. She put together the race of her life on the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and in the process, captured a silver medal in the 30-kilometer freestyle.
She finished the race in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 37 seconds, trailing only Therese Johaug of Norway who ran away with the gold medal, finishing in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54 seconds.
That piece of hardware helps Diggins complete her full Olympic set. She won a gold medal in the team sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics to Pyeongchang, teaming with longtime friend Kikkan Randall to make history for the U.S.
Since then, Diggins has continued to make history on her own. She has established herself as a force on the World Cup stage, and after winning the silver medal in the 30-kilometer freestyle, Diggins becomes the first cross country skier from the U.S. to win multiple medals at an Olympics.
Real World Economics: Of human bondage, at the state level
It is an even-numbered year. Our state projects a large budget surplus. So bondage — that is, the issuance of bonds — will permeate deliberations in the Legislature now in session. Yes, the provocative term is appropriate. “Bondage,” as reflected in literature and the social condition of servitude, refers to the same sense of limitation or obligation as in financial “bonds.”
Understand the issues by starting with the basics: As at the federal level, Minnesota has elections every two years for the legislative branch with representatives up every election and the senators, divided in half, alternating four years terms. For the past 60 years, governors also have had four-year terms.
Unlike the federal government, which must enact a budget bill for each fiscal year, Minnesota operates on a biennial fiscal basis. So all representatives and half of our senators were elected in the November 2020 general election. The legislative session that opened in early 2021 dealt with general legislation of all types and prepared an operating budget for the next biennium. Appropriations are for on-going government expenses but not for large one-off capital projects such as new buildings or bridges.
Such longer-term investment in new physical infrastructure falls into the shorter “off-year” session that is going on right now. This session can make changes in any program, fiscal implications or not, and it can pass supplements to the biennial budget passed in 2021. But the principal state finance task this session is to pass a “bonding bill” that determines what new long-term projects will be funded and thus how much new money the state will borrow. States borrow money by “selling” bonds in capital markets where corporate and municipal bonds and U.S. Treasurys are issued and traded along with those of quasi-government entities like the federal farm credit system, the Federal Housing Administration, the Tennessee Valley Authority, sundry municipal “port authorities” and so on.
Bonds are promissory notes, basically the same as an IOU handed over at a poker game. The state binds itself to paying interest and principal to the “buyer” of the bond under the terms stipulated.
The two most important classes of bonds are “general obligation” and “revenue.” General obligation bonds are issued to fund investments such as roads, bridges, state higher-ed buildings, state hospitals and, importantly, facilities for individual local governments that win in the political crap game that underlies sessions like the current one. Since the bonds themselves are not tied to any specific project, they are backed by the full faith and credit of the state. Minnesota promises to make all payments due regardless of circumstances and implicitly promises to raise taxes as needed if necessary to meet this legal commitment.
A “revenue” bond may be tied to a specific project. If Minnesota and Wisconsin were to build a new bridge linking Duluth to Superior and decided to charge tolls, the bridge could be funded by bonds backed only by the toll revenue. Taxpayers in St. Paul and Milwaukee aren’t put on the hook. Revenue bonds thus are somewhat riskier and must pay higher interest than general-obligation ones to be able to find buyers. (In practice, major projects such as the Mackinac Bridge or the Pennsylvania Turnpike usually are set up as separate “authorities,” rather than run directly by the states involved.)
Just as a loan to buy a new pickup or boat must be paid off over time, bonds issued by Minnesota have required payments, interest over the years and the principal when due at the end. This money must come from taxes on households and businesses. Yet one can often hear politicians and advocates of one project or another say, “We’ll fund that with bonds rather than taxes.” That is like me, as a child, telling my mother, “but I’ll pay for it with my own money!” Her reply of “yes, but all the money has to come out of this one little old farm,” essentially is the relevant refutation. Sooner or later, the grown-ups have to pay.
However, the ability of people to pay is not independent of what government invests in. A recent letter to the editor I saw advocated moving to Oklahoma because that state’s taxes are lower. Yes, they are, but per capita incomes there also are a fifth lower. Minnesota is a high-income state because we invested a lot of money in education, K-post grad, over decades. We have vibrant high-tech industries to show for it and also because we support a major research university. We have public amenities that make the state a desirable place to live. Oklahoma, in contrast, has been clawing its way to the bottom over the last 20 years by cutting education funding. And it remains highly dependent on oil and gas.
So when should the state borrow? Econ students learning benefit-cost analysis once were taught that borrowing made sense as long as the return on the physical investment exceeded the interest rate the state had to pay. Critics here pointed out that rate was not the relevant cost to society — what would that money would have earned if left in the private sector?
The problem is that accurately estimating the precise net dollar returns of a research university or rural road isn’t easy. The process ends up being subjective. But also, return on investment in plants and machinery in the private sector is a lot more subjective than some would have you believe. The reason pickup truck sales always jump after farm subsidy checks hit rural banks is not because the internal rate of return on these vehicles suddenly jumped. And much corporate capital spending may reflect the ego of a CEO, not the needs of a company, its employees or customers.
Prudent households know they must take care with their overall level of indebtedness or loan payments will eat up paychecks. What about a state? In part, that is a subjective judgement of elected officials and their best-and-brightest support staffs. But there are private bond rating agencies that evaluate the capacity of corporations and units of governments to service their debt. If our rating starts to slip, we would have to offer higher interest to sell new bonds.
All this skirts the central issue of how we might improve the whole public investment/state government borrowing process in a more systematic way that identifies costs and returns. And can we reduce the pork-barrel aspects of state funding of local projects that should mostly remain purview of local governments for most cities and counties? These are important issues that must wait for another day.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
29th Annual Purina Pet Parade Returns to the Streets of Soulard
ST. LOUIS – The 29th annual Purina Pet Parade features the most adorable participants, it’s part of St. Louis’s annual Mardi Gras Celebration.
It’s the first time the event has been in person since 2020. Both the Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby are kicking off Mardi Gras celebrations on the right foot this weekend.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at 12th and Allen streets, then proceeds throughout the streets of Soulard, ultimately ending at Soulard Market Park. There is no charge to attend the parade as a spectator.
All proceeds from the Purina Pet Parade will benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary. As in previous years, the annual Pardi Paws costumed-pet costume contest will take place online. The contest is open to pets in attendance at the event in Soulard, as well as those opting to stay home and party in the living room. The winners of the costume contest will be awarded a year’s supply of Purina Pro Plan redeemable at Schnucks, apparel from St. Louis CITY Soccer Club and gift baskets from BAR K and Purina.
The Tito’s Weiner Dog Derby’s opening ceremonies start at 1:45 p.m. with the first race beginning at 2 p.m. at Horseshoe Casino Stadium.
The entry fee for that is a $10 donation.
Michael Bobelian: Why Biden should look beyond the judiciary for his Supreme Court nominee
When Earl Warren became chief justice of the Supreme Court in 1953, only one of the nine justices had served as a judge before joining the court. After the landmark court ruling the next year that ended segregation, court detractors masked their resentment of Brown v. Board of Education with a patina of legitimacy: They painted Warren, a former prosecutor and three-term governor from California, as the embodiment of an untrained politician masked in judicial robes.
Experienced judges adhering to well-established precedents, they asserted, would have never overruled Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 case establishing the “separate but equal” doctrine. Pointing to this lack of judicial experience as the reason for the justices’ flawed decision-making, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman James Eastland complained to Sen. Joe McCarthy: “We have politicians instead of lawyers on the court.”
The insistence by rivals of the Warren court on appointing justices with judicial experience eventually became the norm. The record bears this out: All but one of the last 16 justices had been judges before their promotion to the high court.
The leading candidates President Joe Biden is reportedly considering for the opening created by Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s pending retirement are all judges. By focusing on this narrow category, Biden may be forgoing an opportunity to select someone from outside the judiciary who can bring a brand of expertise that has been missing from the court for decades.
Dwight Eisenhower was the first Republican president to embrace the judges-only approach.
Lamenting his selection of Warren, a decision he later deemed “the biggest damn fool thing I ever did,” his next four appointments came from the judicial ranks as did two of Richard Nixon’s four appointments. Since then, every justice appointed by a Republican president has arrived on the court with judicial credentials.
The Democrats who succeeded Eisenhower didn’t follow suit at first.
John F. Kennedy’s two appointments — Byron White and Arthur Goldberg — came from the executive branch. Lyndon B. Johnson’s first pick, Abe Fortas, headed one of Washington’s most prominent law firms. Thurgood Marshall, Johnson’s second appointment, had briefly served as an appellate judge but was better known for successfully arguing Brown and other cases before the Supreme Court. Johnson actually urged Marshall to resign from the bench so he could serve as U.S. solicitor general — the government’s lead lawyer before the high court — to polish Marshall’s credentials in preparation for a nomination to the high bench.
After Johnson, however, Democratic presidents also selected nominees exclusively from the judiciary, with Elena Kagan as the sole outlier. She was solicitor general when she was nominated.
While Biden may have bought into the widespread notion that only judges are qualified to serve as justices, the historical record proves otherwise.
Widely regarded as America’s most influential chief justice, John Marshall had been a member of the House of Representatives and secretary of state. Joseph Story, another key member of the court, who helped define the nation’s constitutional framework during America’s nascent years, was briefly a U.S. congressman. Famous for his heroic dissent in Plessy, John Marshall Harlan was previously Kentucky’s attorney general.
The makeup of the court during Plessy — arguably the institution’s most infamous decision — puts in perspective the overinflated importance accorded to judicial service. While Harlan had never served as a judge, five other justices had together spent more than a half-century in various state and federal judgeships before joining the court. One historian described Henry Billings Brown, author of the Plessy decision, as “one of the court’s dimmer lights” — he had been a federal judge before becoming a justice. The lesson gleaned: Experience doesn’t necessarily translate into wisdom.
Likewise, several court heavyweights appointed in the first half of the 20th century — Charles Evans Hughes, Louis Brandeis, Felix Frankfurter, Hugo Black, William Douglas and Robert Jackson — lacked judicial experience yet were deeply influential and widely revered.
Though he was Warren’s primary ideological rival, Frankfurter also dismissed the view that only judges make effective justices. “Apart from meaning that a man had sat on some court for some time, ‘judicial service’ tells nothing that is relevant about the qualifications for the functions exercised by the Supreme Court,” he wrote in 1957.
With so many judges currently on the court, the institution would benefit from an injection of members with expertise in federalism, legislative interpretation and regulatory authority — contentious topics that frequently come before the justices. A governor might provide unique perspectives on federalism and the contours of states’ rights. A seasoned member of Congress could offer lessons in legislative decision-making and statutory construction. The head of a federal agency could possess an insider’s account of the complex nature and scope of regulatory authority.
The benefits of having justices with wide-ranging backgrounds extends beyond their expertise.
The insights Thurgood Marshall shared from his work as a civil rights advocate enlightened his white colleagues who had never endured racism. Sandra Day O’Connor credited her time in the Arizona legislature for her ability to build coalitions and arrive at narrowly tailored compromises on the court.
Fulfilling his promise to nominate a Black woman to the court won’t be difficult for Biden were he to look outside the judiciary. The pool of qualified candidates includes voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, Vice President Kamala Harris, and many more, especially if he reaches beyond the political ranks for accomplished lawyers from academia, the private sector and advocacy groups.
When the SCOTUS blog — an independent website dedicated to the analysis of the court — established a March Madness-style tournament last year, it pitted 16 justices against each other to determine the “greatest justice of all time.” It’s no coincidence that half of the selections had no previous judicial experience, including three of the four semifinalists and both finalists.
The winner of the contest, it should be noted, was Earl Warren.
Michael Bobelian is the author of “Battle for the Marble Palace: Abe Fortas, Earl Warren, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and the Forging of the Modern Supreme Court.” He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
