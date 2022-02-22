News
Rosemount refinery gets city approval for massive on-site solar plant
Rosemount has approved an interim-use permit for Flint Hills Resources to construct a large on-site solar plant to generate electricity and reduce its energy costs at its Pine Bend refinery on U.S. 52 in Dakota County.
Flint Hills says the 45-megawatt solar development would be among the largest of its kind in the United States where all the power is generated and consumed by a single business.
The solar development would be located west of the refinery on 207 acres of farmland owned by Flint Hills, which has a 314-acre site divided by Rich Valley Boulevard/Blaine Avenue.
Last year, the company said it had requested bids from select solar companies that specialize in building commercial-scale solar farms and integrating them within established operations.
Jake Reint, vice president of public affairs for Flint Hills, told the city council last week the company will decide in the next few months whether to proceed with the project.
In 2019, the refinery brought online a combined heat and power system, which produces about 50 megawatts of electricity or roughly 40 percent of what is required to power the refinery’s daily operations.
“Together, these two projects will provide more than half of our power in a very, very efficient and a very clean manner,” Reint said.
The company’s hope is to begin construction this year and complete construction in 2023, he said.
News
Vikings hire Matt Daniels as new special teams coordinator
Kevin O’Connell has officially filled out his coaching staff.
After hiring Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator last week, then selecting Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator on Sunday night, the Vikings named Matt Daniels as special teams coordinator on Monday evening. He he will replace Ryan Ficken, who the Los Angeles Chargers hired as their special teams coordinator this offseason.
The 32-year-old Daniels spent the past two seasons as the assistant special teams coach with the Dallas Cowboys. He also spent two seasons as the assistant special teams coach for the Los Angeles Rams from 2018-19.
Before shifting over to the coaching realm, Daniels played four seasons in the NFL, spending time with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Diego Chargers. He played collegiately at Duke prior to his time in the NFL.
The most pressing issue for Daniels will be deciding whether to re-sign kicker Greg Joseph and punter Jordan Berry. Both can hit the free agency market this offseason.
In addition to hiring Daniels on Monday evening, the Vikings hired Ben Kotwica as assistant special teams coach, Mike Smith as outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist, and Daronte Jones as defensive backs coach. They also made the hiring of Phillips official.
KEVIN O’CONNELL’S COACHING STAFF
Assistant Head Coach: Mike Pettine
Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips
Quarterbacks Coach: Chris O’Hara
Assistant Quarterbacks Coach: Jerrod Johnson
Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator: Curtis Modkins
Wide Receivers Coach: Keenan McCardell
Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator: Brian Angelichio
Offensive Line Coach: Chris Kuper
Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Justin Rascati
Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell
Defensive Line Coach: Chris Rumph
Outside Linebackers Coach/Pass Rush Specialist: Mike Smith
Defensive Backs Coach: Daronte Jones
Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels
Assistant Special Teams Coach: Ben Kotwica
News
Exclusive video shows end of police standoff in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police standoff in north St. Louis County ended peacefully Monday afternoon. FOX 2 obtained an exclusive video of officers detaining the suspect.
SWAT members and St. Louis County police responded to a home in the 7500 block of Norwalk Lane around 3:00 p.m. after a call regarding shots fired. When officers arrived, they reportedly learned the man was possibly armed.
Roads in the area were shut down as officers negotiated with the suspect. At this point, authorities have not identified him. His family members said he was inside the home alone.
Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
News
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Like many Minnesotans, “Twin Cities Live” co-host Elizabeth Ries has always feared hurting herself after slipping on winter ice.
“I’m a lifelong Minnesotan and I’ve been fearing it for 40 years,” Ries said. “And it finally happened.”
On Friday, Ries slipped outside her Minneapolis home and ended up with what she later learned was a dislocated ankle that was broken in three places.
“The pain was terrible,” she said. “It was the most excruciating pain I’ve felt in my life, and I’ve given birth three times.”
Friday morning, Ries filled in a shift on MyTalk 107.1 from her home studio. She was heading to her car for a meeting at KSTP-TV when she slipped.
“There was a little light dusting of snow, but I still shuffled. I’m always careful and I shuffle everywhere when there’s ice,” she said.
Still, she slipped and hit the cold ground, with her ankle taking the brunt of the blow. Due to the intense pain — and the large lump where there shouldn’t be a large lump in her left boot — she was completely immobilized and couldn’t move. Her husband was still inside the house getting ready to go out himself, but he was charging his phone and didn’t hear Ries’ two attempts to call.
While lying there in shock, she then called the station. “I called work to tell them they needed to find someone else to host the show. I don’t know what that says about me, it may be a problem,” she said with a laugh.
A neighbor happened to drive by and ran to the house to alert Ries’ husband, Jay.
“He came flying out,” Ries said. “He tried to pick me up, but that didn’t work so he had to drag me to the garage. I was able to get a footing on my right foot and get into the car.”
The couple live near an ER, so she arrived in minutes. But it was jammed and after waiting in line, staff got her onto a bed in a hallway, as there were no open rooms. There she waited two long hours before a doctor could see her.
“I was trying to stay as still as possible, because it hurt if it moved,” she said. “Later, multiple doctors apologized and said they couldn’t believe I didn’t pass out or throw up.”
Typically in a case like this, doctors will first tackle the dislocation through what’s called a reduction — physically popping the bones back into place — and then wait a week or so to perform surgery in order to let the swelling reduce. But after two unsuccessful attempts at a reduction, Ries’ doctor decided to schedule her for surgery on Saturday.
Ries was out for two and a half hours as a surgeon reassembled her ankle and inserted a plate and handful of screws. She was able to return home that night and quickly realized there was going to be a drastic shift in how she lives in a home with her husband and three children, ages 1, 4 and 7.
“It’s another reminder that everything about your life can change in a split second,” she said. “It was so shocking to me to not be able to do anything for my kids.”
The 7-year-old asked her: “Mama, when will you be able to walk again?” She said it would be a long time. The 7-year-old’s response: “So, like, two days?”
Ries’ doctor said she can’t put any weight on her foot for a minimum of six weeks. She has to keep it elevated and iced for two weeks. She uses crutches and just ordered herself a “fancy knee scooter.” Her mother had to run to Target to buy her wide-legged pants after she realized yoga pants wouldn’t cut it. She now sleeps on a sofa in her living room, with her husband sleeping on the other sofa. She’s also mourning the loss of her much-loved, locally made boots that had to be cut off her body in the ER.
Friends and viewers have flooded Ries’ Facebook page with their own stories of falling on the ice, including photos of their own X-rays. “I can’t believe how many stories I’m getting,” she said. “It’s shocking.”
Ries said she’s unsure when she’ll be able to return to the studio, but thought it might not be for at least a month, depending on the healing process.
Despite the pain and the emergency surgery, Ries was in good spirits just three days after the accident.
“Normally when I take this much time off, I get a baby out of the deal,” she said, laughing.
