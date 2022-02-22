News
St. Paul Public Schools to hold e-learning day Tuesday as winter storm rolls into Twin Cities
St. Paul Public Schools will hold an e-learning day Tuesday, as the Twin Cities brace for a winter storm that could dump up to 7 inches of snow on the metro.
District officials told families in an email Monday evening that students should not report for in-person classes Tuesday morning, and that “teachers will be available for their students via email during school hours.”
All after-school activities are canceled.
The St. Paul School Board voted last March to authorize the district to use e-learning days when inclement weather forces them to cancel in-person classes, potentially making snow days a thing of the past.
Seeking hockey arena, St. Thomas makes $61.4 million unsolicited bid for Town & Country golf course
Eager for a new ice arena, among other sporting facilities, the University of St. Thomas has made a $61.4 million pitch for the privately owned Town & Country Club golf course on Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul.
“The immediate need is for an ice hockey arena,” St. Thomas spokesman Andy Ybarra said in an email. “The university is also considering softball, baseball, indoor training facilities and parking.”
Officials with Town & Country, site of the oldest golf course in Minnesota, circulated the news among their membership and have contracted a law firm to assess the unsolicited offer.
The university is also eyeing land at the Highland Bridge development, site of the former Ford auto manufacturing plant in Highland Park, among “multiple options being considered,” Ybarra said. “No decisions have been made.”
The Tommies men’s and women’s hockey teams now skate in NCAA Division I, and since 2003 have played home games at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, which is shared with St. Thomas Academy and has a capacity of only 1,000.
Matt Winkel, president of the Town & Country Club, issued a written statement to members this week indicating he was writing on behalf of the board of the directors to determine their interest, but he expressed doubt about a potential sale.
“To be clear, none of the club’s property has been made available for sale, and this proposal was entirely unsolicited,” he wrote.
The property in question lies east of Otis Avenue and spans the entire golf course.
“As a preliminary matter, our board has serious doubts as to whether we could honor the purpose of our club, which is to ‘provide recreational and social functions for its members,’ by agreeing to sell the golf course,” Winkel wrote.
He also raised concerns about potential tax liabilities if a sale occurred, whether the club’s nonprofit and historically tax-exempt status would permit the sale, and “what the club would look like if we were to proceed.”
The club has hired the law firm Best & Flanagan “to ensure that we meet our fiduciary responsibilities to the club and our members every step of the way,” Winkel wrote.
Man wounded in shooting when he confronts would-be catalytic converter thief in St. Paul
A man trying to steal a catalytic converter in St. Paul shot and wounded the vehicle owner who confronted him Monday afternoon, police said.
Paramedics transported the man, who was shot in the buttocks, to a hospital for treatment and he’s expected to survive.
Officers responded to the St. Anthony Park neighborhood about 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
A man left his residence and found someone under his vehicle who was trying to steal the catalytic converter in the 2300 block of Territorial Road, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
After the suspect shot the man, he left the area and hadn’t been arrested as of Monday night.
Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban
By BERNARD CONDON
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
His Truth Social app was offered for download from the Apple App Store to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered. Others who were added to a waiting list are to be given access over the next 10 days.
The site encountered technical glitches shortly after launch, with reports that subscribers were shut out for hours. Others had trouble signing on. The site is not expected to be open to anyone who wants to download it until next month.
“Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” read a message to some of those trying to access the platform, adding, “We love you.”
Trump is hoping Truth Social will attract the millions who followed him on Twitter as he hints at a third presidential run, triggering a wave of other subscribers to justify the billions of dollars that investors have bet on the venture. Shares in a company that plans to buy Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, have soared in recent months.
According to Apple’s rankings, Truth Social was the top free app in the U.S. on Monday morning, besting the “Talking Ben the Dog” children’s game, streaming service HBO Max, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
The partial launch Monday follows an experimental “beta” launch to test the platform last week.
Trump was banned from top social media platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year that critics accused him of inciting. The ban has raised difficult questions about free speech in a social media industry dominated by a few tech giants — an issue that Trump and conservative media have seized upon.
Republicans were quick to use the launch of Truth Social to raise money for their election efforts.
“After over A YEAR of muzzling by the Liberal Big Tech Tyrants: TRUMP. IS. BACK,” wrote GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a fundraising email appeal Monday.
Groups like the Republican National Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund also have been fundraising off the launch.
“Our main goal here is to give people their voice back,” Trump Media CEO and former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes said Sunday on Fox News. He added that the app offers “the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform.”
Nunes said the app should be “fully operational” by the end of March.
For all the fanfare, Trump appears to have largely stayed away from the app on launch day. A screenshot taken of his Truth Social account showed no new messages as of 4 p.m. Eastern. His last message was from a week earlier: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”
Before Twitter permanently barred him from posting last year, Trump had tweeted nearly 60,000 times and had attracted almost 90 million followers.
His Truth Social followers on Monday were listed at 12,000.
Trump is hoping to tap into outrage over the social media bans to attract a broad audience to keep the stock rising — and possibly hand him hundreds of millions of dollars personally — but he faces significant challenges.
None of alternative messaging platforms already open to public, such as Gettr and Parler, have been able to move beyond an echo chamber of conservative political commentary.
Trump’s company, Trump Media, also faces financial hurdles. It has been promised nearly $300 million from a publicly traded company that plans to merge with it and got pledges from dozens of private investors for an additional $1 billion to fund its operations, but it still needs approval from regulators for the deal before it can access the cash.
The company it hopes to merge with, Digital World Acquisition Corp., has said regulators are investigating following reports that it may have broken security rules last year by talking to Trump representatives about possibly joining forces before selling stock to the public. Digital World is a so-called blank-check company that is only allowed a quick path to going public without many disclosures if it has not identified a target to buy yet.
Another regulatory investigation is focused on possible stock trading violations earlier in the fall.
Investors in shares of Digital World are valuing its eventual merger target, Trump Media, at $10 billion.
___
Associated Press writers Tali Arbel and Jill Colvin contributed to this report.
